According to the Oral Health Foundation, the average person spends 82 days of their life brushing their teeth, so it's wise to invest in a toothbrush that will ensure you get a good clean every time. And if you already have other smart health devices, like scales or fitness trackers, the addition of a smart toothbrush is a great way to optimize your health further.

Smart toothbrushes harness several technologies and intuitive apps to help you improve your overall dental health while giving you a good clean. But with so many features to choose from, it can be hard to pick the best smart toothbrush for you. So, to help you pinpoint the brush you need for a brilliant clean, we've gathered a selection of this year's best smart toothbrushes.

This year's best smart toothbrushes

Oral-B Genius X Best overall AI and sensors coach you to the perfect clean The Oral-B Genius X delivers that fresh feeling using AI-based personal and Bluetooth technology to ensure that your teeth are perfectly clean. This travel-size, rechargeable smart toothbrush features a smart brushing timer and an advanced pressure sensor with six cleaning modes that target tartar and stains. Pros Six cleaning modes for each zone of your mouth

14-hour batter life

Travel case included Cons Limited options for replacement heads

Your phone needs to be nearby when you brush $200 at Amazon

The Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush claims to be one of the smartest toothbrushes on the block, as it integrates AI technology to deliver great cleanliness. The Genius X toothbrush uses its Bluetooth connectivity to connect to an app-based dataset that contains thousands of real-world human brushing behaviors to coach you through the best brushing techniques. It is worth noting that this brush does not learn from your actual brushing behaviors, so the AI claim is stretched a little. However, this doesn't detract from the quality of clean you're going to get with this brush.

Looking closer, the Genius X features a round brush head with a pulsating, sonic action that can run a little noisy at times. The high-frequency oscillation, with 10,500 movements per minute, has six cleaning modes that include whitening and sensitive settings. If you're new to electric toothbrushes, the powerful cleaning action of this brush may seem a bit aggressive, so start with the sensitive setting and build up your tolerance. As you brush, the toothbrush's integrated sensors monitor pressure and provide haptic feedback and sounds to protect your tooth enamel and gums.

This toothbrush comes with great-looking hardware, including a rechargeable handle, charger, and travel case, making it easy to keep up your dental routine if you are away from home.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Premium pick Real-time monitoring of your brushing technique $250 $380 Save $130 Philips's Sonicare 9900 Prestige with sensor-based SenseIQ technology consistently removes plaque and improves gum and tongue health. The BrushSync mode on this toothbrush tracks your cleaning motions and pressure in real time with adjustments and prompts for a great clean. Pros Automatic reminders for replacing brush head

AI-powered app optimizes brushing technique

Includes tongue care Cons Expensive

Only uses genuine Philips Sonicare brush head replacements $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

The Sonicare 9900 Prestige is one of the most advanced and expensive electric toothbrushes on the market. However, it hits the mark by providing real-time feedback on your brushing via its sophisticated partner app and embedded Bluetooth connectivity. Yes, you'll need your smartphone in your bathroom, but the detailed prompts on the motion, pressure, coverage, and duration of your brushing will get you a hygienist's clean every time.

The Philips Sonicare 9900's all-in-one soft brush head works with five cleaning modes, so you can completely customize your brushing routine. One thing many users appreciate about this tech-packed brush is the stylish and minimalist design, free of crevices for the ingress of moisture and toothpaste scum. But with just a power button on its handle, you're reliant on the app to access its functionality. If you don't have your smartphone on hand, the brush does have the onboard processing power and memory to retain your brushing sessions and sync them with the app when it is available.

Colgate Hum Best value Affordable toothbrush that helps you brush effectively The Colgate Hum is an affordable electric toothbrush with three sonic cleaning settings, a two-minute timer, and Bluetooth connectivity for syncing brushing activity with the Colgate smartphone app. It's supplied with a handy travel case and boasts an impressive 10-day battery life. Pros Three pressure settings for targeted cleaning

Syncs via Bluetooth with Colgate app

Impressive battery life Cons Less sophisticated cleaning modes

Water ingress beneath brush head

Small dimensions $47 at Amazon $44 at Newegg

Colgate's Hum toothbrush is an entry-level smart toothbrush featuring three sonic cleaning settings for a satisfying clean. If you're undecided on smart toothbrush technology, this lightweight, compact model is a great place to start. The toothbrush features a replaceable head that gently vibrates in contrast to the oscillating round heads of many competitors.

This toothbrush does not track your cleaning, but the Hum app provides handy guidance and uses reward points to help you build healthy brushing habits. The feature-rich app targets the areas of your mouth that most people neglect when brushing and takes you through an optimal cleaning technique, which you follow on the app. It would make a great buy for children, as it features an in-built two-minute timer to make sure you brush for the recommended time.

We're also impressed by the 10-day battery life and handy travel case, making this Colgate brush well worth packing for your trips. But, two snags we've noticed are that it is not waterproof, plus you can get a build-up of toothpaste scum beneath the brush head.

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Best for better brushing habits Real-time modifications to your brushing $91 $100 Save $9 The Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power provides all-round oral healthcare with excellent daily clean, deep clean, flossing, whitening, and gum care cleaning modes. Unique sonic and oscillatory movements with integrated pressure sensors and Bluetooth optimize your brushing. Pros Unique 3D cleaning action

Pressure sensor on brush lights up if you brush too hard

Compatible with numerous Oral-B brush heads Cons Floss action does not replace flossing

Battery lifespan could be longer $91 at Amazon

Though Oral-B's Pro 5000 Smartseries electric toothbrush is not the most advanced toothbrush on the market, it remains a solid buy with all-round performance and connectivity to the Oral-B app to help you build better brushing habits. It has built-in Bluetooth connectivity and pressure sensors to monitor your brushing movements with visual and vibration prompts. However, being an earlier model, it is bulkier than some of the other smart toothbrushes featured, and it's louder with a shorter battery life.

The Pro 5000 is capable of giving you an American Dental Association (ADA)-approved clean, using high-frequency movements and five cleaning modes to lift plaque and safely polish enamel. The floss-action brush head is the only brush head available, but if you can keep up with using the app and following the real-time guidance highlighting where you should brush, you should be able to achieve a great clean every time.

BriteBrush - GameBrush Best for kids Interactive games make brushing fun for kids The BriteBrush GameBrush is a cool smart toothbrush that has been designed for children. Seven exciting games are the headline feature of this interactive toothbrush that features onboard pressure sensors and a Parental-Check indicator light. Pros The toothbrush rates your child's brushing

Cool lights and sounds

Sonic teeth cleaning Cons No app

Requires replacement batteries $20 at Amazon

If you're a parent who faces a showdown when it's time for teeth cleaning, this affordable, child-friendly, fully interactive toothbrush will get your kids motivated to brush and train them to clean their teeth properly. BriteBrush has games, lights, and sounds with pressure sensors, haptic feedback, and side change recognition that gradually encourages your child to clean their whole mouth. Parents, beware: this little brush gets pretty loud, but your kids will have a good time.

Despite its smart features, the brush remains relatively lightweight, with a chunky handle that is easy on small hands. It is robust enough to withstand the worst your child can do to it, and it will survive a dunk in the bathroom sink or being dropped on the floor. Another cool feature is the parental check light at the base of the brush that turns green when the child has adequately brushed their teeth. Including a replacement brush head was a smart move from BriteBrush, but you will need to buy replacement batteries when the time comes.

Blu Smart Electric Toothbrush Best app Real-time tracking to ensure a perfect clean Blu's smart electric toothbrush has been developed in partnership with dentists to deliver a hygienist-standard clean. The toothbrush has unique diamond-shaped bristles with 40,000 brush strokes per minute. But it's the Blu app that tracks your cleaning in real time that makes the difference. Pros Slim-neck to increase access to the back of your mouth

App can be used to monitor the brushing of other users

Waterproof wireless base charger Cons Requires specific brush heads

Teething problems with app connectivity

The toothbrush is heavy $100 at Amazon

The Blu smart toothbrush is another great-value electric toothbrush that delivers a decent clean. Dentists and hygienists have developed Blu's smart toothbrush to not only provide thorough sonic cleaning with proprietary diamond-shaped bristles but also train you to brush better via the Blu app.

This smartphone app works with the brush's embedded Bluetooth connectivity to monitor and direct your cleaning in real time, a great feature for this price point. The app has an in-depth analysis of your dental hygiene and health with tracking of cavities and periodontal disease. If you purchase this brush for an elderly relative or child, you can remotely monitor teeth cleaning and share brushing data with their dentist or hygienist. The brush even includes a complimentary dental plan that offers discounts on a variety of dental procedures and check-ups with participating dentists.

But aside from the tech, the Blu brush has some great hardware capable of delivering 40,000 brush strokes per minute as you brush. The brush also has thoughtful design details like a narrow neck that gives you better access to your back teeth and indicator bristles that fade when it is time to change your brush head.

Philips Sonicare 4900 Best pressure sensor Onboard pressure sensor protects your gums $85 $100 Save $15 This Philips Sonicare toothbrush is a great buy for protecting your tooth enamel from the effects of excessive pressure when you brush. Market-leading sonic cleaning lifts plaque and stains with over 31,000 brush strokes per minute, while onboard pressure sensors monitor the pressure and prompt you to adjust your technique. Pros High-frequency sonic deep cleaning

Built-in pressure sensor with automatic warnings

BrushSync tech tracks brush head lifespan Cons No Bluetooth

Brush head is small

No plug for base unit, only USB $85 at Amazon

The Philips Sonicare 4900 is perfect for those who want to use the latest smart technologies to keep their teeth clean without the hassle of having a smartphone handy. It delivers over 31,000 brush strokes per minute, which is equivalent to months of manual brushing. Plus, the micro-bubbles it generates penetrate between the teeth for a better clean.

The toothbrush includes pressure sensors that provide feedback to protect your enamel and gums. So, for example, if you apply too much pressure, the sensor automatically alerts you with vibrations and pulsing until you ease off. The brush also features built-in timers that pace your brushing, ensuring you cover all four quarters of your mouth for better brushing. Other helpful features, like BrushSync, track your usage and alert you when it's time to change your brush head.

One thing to note is that the Sonicare 4900 uses USB charging rather than a plug for the base unit, so you will have to purchase a plug head if you want to charge the toothbrush using a mains socket. The adapter is the weakest link in this design, as most users find the lack of a plug head inconvenient.

Quip Electric Toothbrush Best for travel Compact travel brush and app track your dental health on the go. $45 $60 Save $15 Quip's travel-friendly electric toothbrush has a compact design that fits easily into luggage but doesn't limit cleaning power, with an impressive sonic action that cleans your teeth and gums. It uses Bluetooth connectivity to transfer your cleaning data to the Quip app, which offers rewards for good brushing habits. Pros Soft bristles and sonic cleaning actions

Fully waterproof

Includes dentist-formulated toothpaste Cons Requires replacement batteries (AAA)

App does not always sync brushing data $45 at Amazon

This smart travel toothbrush has been created by a partnership of dentists and designers to help you develop the perfect oral care routine on the go. The Quip brush is compact but delivers sonic cleaning via its replaceable brush head that operates on a 30-second timer with intermittent pulses.

Its integrated Bluetooth connectivity transfers brushing activity data to the Quip app, which times and tracks your brushing and coaches you to better habits. Quip rewards you with points for regular brushing that can be put towards rewards like its specially formulated toothpaste, brush heads, and more, but you will need to rack up a massive number of points to gain anything substantial.

The only setback with this toothbrush is that its real-world performance can be variable, with Bluetooth connectivity dropping out from time to time. Pairing, syncing, and tracking can be unreliable at times, but at least the cleaning action is gentle and competent.

Great dental health has never been so simple

Smart toothbrushes deliver remarkable functionality to support you in achieving healthy teeth and gums. Some of the toothbrushes are capable of achieving hygienist-quality cleaning, so you can be confident that your oral health will be optimized. The combination of Bluetooth connectivity and various apps ensures that you maintain good cleaning habits. At the same time, onboard sensors fine-tune your technique so you do not damage your teeth.

Some models in this lineup stood out from the rest. Take a closer look at the Colgate hum electric toothbrush. If you're looking for a budget buy, Colgate's toothbrush features competent sonic cleaning and an intuitive app. On the other hand, our premium pick, the 9900 Prestige Phillips Sonicare toothbrush, has some of the most advanced sensor technology on the market, delivering outstanding cleaning with real-time prompts that are hard to find elsewhere. But, for us, the best buy for this year is the Oral-B Genius X-Series toothbrush. It performs comprehensively across cleaning, sensor-based monitoring, and app-based training.