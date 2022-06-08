Smart thermostats are a great way to modernize your home. They set heating and cooling schedules and make HVAC systems more efficient, usually leading to some extra cash in your pocket from conserved energy. Besides, most smart thermostats support Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and Alexa integration, allowing you to make changes from your phone or tablet.

Installing a new smart thermostat may seem intimidating, but in most cases, it won't take more than 20 minutes to get your new device up and running. It's worth it for one of the most useful smart devices you can add to a home. But make sure you choose a model compatible with your preferred voice assistant and smart ecosystem.

Top smart thermostats for your home

Google Nest Learning Best overall Intuitive, user-friendly interface $190 $249 Save $59 Widely hailed as the best, Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is as user-friendly as they get. Over time, it automatically tailors its operation to the usage trends it picks up on, so you have to do less and less micromanaging to stay comfortable. It's also great for aesthetics, as it looks considerably nicer than most others. Pros Premium construction

Straightforward, easy operation

Supports external room sensors Cons Will not receive Matter support

Remote sensors limited to temperature $190 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $249 at B&H Photo Video

Smart thermostats don't get much easier to use than the Google Nest Learning thermostat. They don't get much easier to install, either, as it's one of the few smart thermostats available that don't require a C-wire or any major electrical work. Once installed, it looks quite a bit better than other smart thermostats in most homes — provided that this thermostat’s sleek, minimalist design appeals to you. It also periodically recharges itself when the HVAC system is running.

As far as performance goes, its learning algorithms mean you can pretty much just "set it and forget it" for regular use. You can, of course, still program schedules and geofencing contingencies, but you can also just let it do its thing. It'll eventually adjust, only requiring manual adjustment when you change your general routine.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat may be close to perfect, but it’s not quite there. There are no plans to bring support of the Matter protocol to this device, and while you can scale your smart climate system with remote sensors, they only monitor temperature and not other factors like humidity. As a plus, this Nest thermostat supports up to 20 individual home zones (but you’ll need an additional thermostat for each new zone).

Ecobee Premium Smart Thermostat Premium pick Wide selection of powerful features $215 $250 Save $35 The Ecobee Premium makes a great option if you're just setting up a new smart home, partly because of its built-in Amazon Alexa speaker. Of course, it's also compatible with Google Assistant, SmartThings, and HomeKit, so it's worth looking into if you want a full-featured thermostat regardless. Pros Supports air quality monitoring

Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity

Uses learning algorithms to suggest changes Cons Costs quite a bit $215 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $250 at Lowe's

As long as the price doesn't deter you, the Ecobee Premium is one of the best thermostats you can buy. It works with all the major smart ecosystems (including Apple HomeKit) and sports an attractive build with a slick-looking zinc body and glass touchscreen.

Its feature set is the widest on the market, easily making a valid argument for its price, and includes a remote sensor and air quality monitoring. The handy radar-based motion detection helps it detect when somebody's home and if the HVAC system should run, but you can also use geofencing like with any high-end smart thermostat. This thermostat is a great choice for Alexa homes; with its integrated microphone and speaker, the Ecobee Premium is a natural extension of Amazon’s voice assistant.

Read our review Ecobee Premium review: The valedictorian of smart thermostats It's actually more of a thermo-speaker-security-cam-stat, if we're being honest

We also like the Ecobee Premium's security features. It acts as a robust home security hub when paired with other Ecobee devices, like a doorbell and entry sensors. The onboard speaker also supports Spotify, so music and podcasts can be streamed. Ultimately, it's the best premium choice for most use. Alexa and Siri users, in particular, will appreciate that the integrated smart speaker is compatible with both voice assistants. While it likely won't ever support the Matter standard, Ecobee went to great lengths to ensure its wide-ranging compatibility and impressive functionality. Like the top-end Google Nest, it even charts usage patterns and uses advanced algorithms to recommend peak comfort and efficiency adjustments.

Sensi Lite Best value A powerful and affordable newcomer $77 $90 Save $13 The Emerson Sensi Lite offers no-nonsense heating and cooling solutions, replicating all the features of a typical thermostat while adding remote access and scheduling from anywhere in the world. It's also one of the few that can run on battery power, which is great for older homes that don't have a C-wire installed. Pros As affordable as they get

All the basic smart features most people need

Compact and good-looking Cons Doesn't work with room sensors

No learning algorithms or suggestions $77 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy $79 at Home Depot

If you're looking for something that allows remote access and programming but doesn't cost a ton or have a bunch of fancy features you won't use, Emerson's new Sensi Lite is the way to go. It supports Amazon, Google, and Samsung's smart home platforms. The Sensi Lite keeps its priorities list short, basically operating like a traditional thermostat but with added remote control via the mobile app and schedule capabilities.

Notably, it's one of the rare thermostats that doesn't require a C-wire on most systems (you may need one if your system only heats or only cools) but can instead run on two AAA batteries. This removes the paranoia-inducing headache hardwiring anything electrical creates, especially for smart home beginners or renters who can’t make permanent alterations.

While there are a few caveats — the Sensi Lite lacks a handy permanent hold feature, some users say, and you may experience a few blips in connectivity — this thermostat holds tons of appeal in its simple functionality and affordability. Not only is it easy to install, but its streamlined app is simple for even smart home beginners to understand. If you're not interested in room sensors, air quality monitoring, or similar advanced features, the Sensi Lite is a great choice.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced A solid midrange option Smart, but not a know-it-all The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced reigns as one of the best midrange smart thermostat options. It lacks some flashier features its premium sibling offers, like a built-in speaker and microphone, but doesn't sacrifice other key components, like geofencing and scheduling. With the Ecobee Smart Security subscription, this thermostat will also join other smart security devices in your home. Pros Three smart scheduling modes

Painless install Cons No onboard speaker

Adding on sensors may get pricy $190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy

Not quite ready to bite the bullet on Ecobee’s top-shelf thermostat, the Ecobee Premium? If you’re shopping for something in the midrange neighborhood (not as flashy as the Premium and not as barebones as the Ecobee3 Lite), the Smart Thermostat Enhanced lives in that perfect happy medium territory. It’s quick to install and includes a C-wire adapter kit if your home doesn’t already have the necessary wiring available to power the thermostat.

The Ecobee Enhanced is an excellent choice for homeowners looking to upgrade from an older or basic smart thermostat. It sacrifices one or two features that some homeowners may consider to be a necessity, namely the built-in speaker and microphone that effortlessly make the thermostat an extension of Alexa ecosystems. You also lose out on the onboard air quality monitor, which tracks carbon dioxide levels and other potentially harmful impurities.

But the Smart Thermostat Enhanced provides the core offerings of Ecobee’s smart thermostat lineup, plus a few compelling perks. This includes versatile voice assistant compatibility (Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT) and basic security functions like motion detection (most of this is locked behind a paid subscription, although it’s very cheap compared to most other subscription-based security systems).

Honeywell Home T9 Great for multi-zone Supported by a trusted manufacturer $160 $210 Save $50 The Honeywell Home T9 is remarkably full-featured and comes with a single remote sensor with support for up to 20. Piggybacking on that, it's the best option for controlling multiple HVAC zones, which most others can't do. And unlike some smart thermostats, it gives you a decent amount of manual control on the unit itself in case your phone's not on you. Pros Humidity and air quality monitoring

Dependable motion detection

Works great with Honeywell security systems Cons Not quite the same value as other premium models $160 at Amazon $190 at Home Depot $164 at Best Buy

Using a smart thermostat tends to get complicated when you have multiple rooms across multiple stories to keep track of. The room sensors are the real star of the show when it comes to the Honeywell Home T9, a smart thermostat option supporting up to 20 remote sensors. Each one monitors temperature, humidity, and proximity, so heating can follow you around the house and adjust accordingly. Its app is also easy to understand for the average person, with the most useful features in plain sight.

A bright, full-color touchscreen is easy to see from anywhere in the room, and its responsive touch control makes it effortless to adjust without unlocking your smartphone. Don’t have your phone on you? The Honeywell Home T9 offers an impressive amount of control directly from its panel, a characteristic not shared by some competing thermostats. It also obeys instructions from various smart assistants, including Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

The biggest gripe for many users is that the Home T9 is not the sleekest thermostat out there. Plus, it's only available in bright white, the backing plate you might need to cover the previous hole isn't included, and a C-wire is required for this setup.

Google Nest Thermostat For the Matter protocol Streamlined and moderately priced Essentially a slimmed-down version of the more costly Nest Learning Thermostat, the base model Google Nest Thermostat has some of the same features and the same simple interface at a much friendlier cost. It looks great in most homes, is simple to set up, and is the perfect budget option for Google-centric smart homes. Pros Slim, minimalist design

Works with many older HVAC systems

Doesn't cost a fortune Cons Lacks learning algorithms

No remote sensor support $125 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $130 at Google Store

Part of the Nest family's appeal is its general design, and the Google Nest Thermostat holds true to that simple but good-looking standard. It doesn't offer all the high-end features of the more costly model, especially the learning function that autonomously maintains your home’s climate after a period of behavior learning, but it is every bit as easy to use. It even supports dual-band Wi-Fi, so you won't have to mess with your router's 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands during initial setup.

This thermostat installs and gets up and running in just a few minutes, and naturally is best controlled by its native smart ecosystem, Google Assistant. You can set schedules for heating and cooling, establish away routines, collaborate with other devices, and more with the Nest Thermostat through the Google Home app.

There's a lot to love about the Nest if you don't need learning algorithms or room sensors (which the Nest Thermostat doesn’t support, by the way). It upholds Google's reputation for user-friendly operation, and the radar-based motion detector is especially effective. Plus, it looks great despite being made largely from plastic rather than metal — although we really miss the rotating ring used in the design of older thermostat models.

Amazon Smart Thermostat Simple and cheap Barebones remote HVAC access $64 $80 Save $16 They don't get any simpler or more affordable than the Amazon Smart Thermostat. It gives you basic scheduling abilities and Alexa voice control but not a whole lot else. On the other hand, it's particularly nondescript and the least expensive smart thermostat worth buying. Pros A rock-bottom bargain

Dependable Alexa compatibility

Supports Amazon Hunches learning feature Cons Few advanced features

No other smart ecosystem support $64 at Amazon $64 at Best Buy

If you want something smart but not too complicated without spending a fortune, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is ideal as long as you plan on using the Alexa ecosystem. Of course, you should expect some integration issues if your home uses a Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, or other smart assistant ecosystem. Amazon’s basic smart thermostat is designed to work with its own Alexa, or Ring devices.

On the surface, there's not a lot to this model, with only minimal smart features available, such as home/away/sleep detection and remote access. It’s a good step up for homeowners new to the smart gadget game who want to keep their costs and risks low. The understated, unobtrusive design of Amazon’s thermostat is a minimalist’s dream, too, and the device installs in just a few minutes.

However, it's worth pointing out that it supports the Amazon Hunches smart learning feature. This program uses data from any additional Amazon Echo smart devices around your house to track your habits and adjust itself accordingly. This system isn't perfect yet, certainly not yet as refined as Google Nest’s learning functions, but it is an interesting and useful inclusion on this highly affordable thermostat.

Mysa SmartThermostat For uncommon heating and cooling systems Smart HVAC for old homes $149 $159 Save $10 Homeowners using less common or older heating and cooling systems, like in-wall heaters, baseboard heaters, or other high-voltage electric setups, have faced years of frustration, being denied compatibility with mainstream thermostats. The Mysa Smart Thermostat finally bridges the gap between these uncommon HVAC systems, offering all the standard smart thermostat characteristics, including voice assistant compatibility and scheduling. Pros Great choice for systems that can't support mainstream thermostats

Versatile voice assistant compatibility Cons Doesn't work with some climate systems

May need to spend a while installing $149 at Amazon

Shoppers with unusual heating systems are used to being left out of the smart thermostat club. Whether it's in-wall heaters, electric baseboards, or any other form of high-voltage electric system, the wiring and electrical needs of these (usually) older HVAC units are just too different for mainstream thermostats to support them.

There’s good news and bad news for homeowners left in the dust by big-brand thermostats. The exclusivity seal on smart thermostats has been broken, thanks to devices like the Mysa Smart Thermostat. It offers dedicated models for electric baseboard heaters, in-floor heating, and mini-split systems. The Mysa still supports major voice assistants, including Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant, and still enables heating and cooling automation, vacation modes, and energy-saving assistance.

The bad news is that, because some older HVAC systems like electric baseboard systems operate as independent units in each room or zone, you may need to purchase more than one thermostat. For example, if your living room baseboards can be adjusted independently of your bedroom baseboards, then each of those systems will need its own smart thermostat. The Mysa app helps you easily manage all the systems, though.

Do you need a C-wire to use a smart thermostat?

The C-wire or common wire provides constant power to a thermostat, but not all homes have one. Luckily, many smart thermostats offer a C-wire adapter, so there's a good chance you can still use them. The only models that definitively do not require constant wired power are the Google Nest Learning and Emerson Sensi Lite thermostats. The Nest Learning siphons off enough power from the main HVAC circuit to recharge its battery, while the Sensi Lite can use a pair of AAA for several months before replacement.

Can you install a smart thermostat yourself?

Simple electrical work like installing a thermostat isn't exactly difficult, but it can still be hazardous for the novice homeowner. If you have any electrical experience, attention to detail and precision is important.

You will need to connect wires to a thermostat that will eventually carry considerable voltage (although you always need to turn off the circuit breaker when working with wiring). It's doable for the savvy DIY-er, but don't hesitate to hire an electrician if you're not 100% confident and comfortable installing it yourself.

Which are the best high-end and low-cost smart thermostats?

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat gets tons of hype for very good reasons. Its AI optimization allows you to set it and forget it, and after a few weeks, you'll only rarely have to adjust it manually. On the other hand, if your routine changes a lot, it's easy to update the schedules and utilize all the device's smart features. The only drawback is the price, which is still the best for many people. If you're working with anything other than the Google ecosystem, the Ecobee Premium is your best bet. Aside from more compatibility, the thermostat offers many features for the cost, including a remote sensor and air quality monitoring.

If you're looking to save money instead, check out the Emerson Sensi Lite, a new entry into the budget-friendly category. It's more simple than it is smart, but it does give you the remote access and programming features that make smart thermostats so great.