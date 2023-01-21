Smart thermostats might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of exciting smart home gadgets, but they are undeniably some of the most useful. They give you granular control over the temperature in your home, making it easy for you to be comfortable and even save money on your heating bill.

They allow you to control the exact temperature of your house and can even learn your temperature preferences as you continue to use them. These smart thermostats are all compatible with Google Assistant, allowing you to adjust settings with your voice or a companion mobile app. Here are AP's top recommendations.

Editors choice 1. Google Nest Thermostat 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The best smart thermostat to use with Google Assistant is one that the company makes! The Google Nest Thermostat is a gorgeous, feature-rich choice that offers an intuitive interface and an easy-to-use mobile companion app. The Energy Star-certified thermostat can automatically turn the temperature down when you leave your house to save you money instead of leaving it running. In the app, you can set up an energy-efficient schedule for it to run on, adjust the current temperature from anywhere, and receive maintenance reminders and HVAC monitoring alerts. Plus, the built-in Savings Finder feature offers suggestions to tweak your schedule to make it even more efficient. The thermostat has a slim modern design available in various colors, like fog, charcoal, sand, and snow. It doesn't require a c-wire for installation, but Google does offer the Nest Power Connector adapter for those who need one (like if you have a heating- or cooling-only system, a zone-controlled system, or a heat pump). It's compatible with 85% of heating and cooling systems, takes approximately 30 minutes or less to install, and includes everything you need for setup in the box. With its handy features and robust app, the Google Nest Thermostat is an easy choice for anyone. Read More Specifications Brand: Google Nest

Google Nest Integrations: Google, Alexa

Google, Alexa C-Wire Required: No

No Sensor Support: Sold separately

Sold separately Heat Pump Compatible: Yes, via adapter Buy This Product Google Nest Thermostat Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Premium pick 2. Google Nest Learning Thermostat 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Want a Google-made smart thermostat with even more functionality? Don't pass up the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It gives you all the features and perks offered by the standard Nest Thermostat. It also automatically learns and adapts to your unique temperature preferences as you continue to use it. Although it will take a little while to learn your home's heating and cooling habits, you won't need to bother with manual programming once it does. The built-in Nest Sense feature uses the sensors — for temperature, light, and activity — and its software algorithms to ensure it's properly heating or cooling your home, even if you mount it near a window. From the mobile app, you can manually adjust the temperature, view (and tweak) the schedule the learning feature sets up, switch modes, and view usage history or other settings. Support for both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks ensures a stronger Wi-Fi connection from anywhere in your house, and the high-resolution color display with Farsight turns on the display when you get near it, so you can see it from further away. And don't worry about it clashing with your drapes. The thermostat is available in six colorways (stainless steel, black, copper, mirror black, polished steel, and white), so it will blend in with your home's decor. The Learning Thermostat is compatible with 95% of heating and cooling systems, making it a great choice if you aren't sure whether your system is compatible. You can walk through a DIY setup in 60 minutes or less. Adding in a Nest temperature sensor can ensure even more accurate temperature readings for those with larger homes. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat puts many great features and savings at your fingertips, and its intuitive learning abilities make it a great choice despite its premium price. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google, Alexa

Google, Alexa C-Wire Required: No

No Sensor Support: Sold separately

Sold separately Heat Pump Compatible: Yes Buy This Product Google Nest Learning Thermostat Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Best value 3. Wyze Programmable Smart WiFi Thermostat 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Wyze Programmable Smart WiFi Thermostat proves that you don't need to spend big bucks to reap great features. Its sleek design looks great in any home and is compatible with 90% of HVAC systems. It even comes with a c-wire adapter for homes that don't have one, ensuring installation only takes about 30 minutes. You can control the thermostat from its interface or the mobile app. The thermostat supports 7-day scheduling, including schedules for Home, Sleep, and Away each day for easy control over the temperature in your home. The automatic home/away detection feature can turn the thermostat off when you leave to save energy. It'll even track your usage and provide you with insights to help reduce wasted energy (and possibly even lower your bill). The Smart WiFi Thermostat offers all the basic functions you'd expect for a low price. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google, Alexa

Google, Alexa C-Wire Required: Yes

Yes Sensor Support: Sold separately

Sold separately Heat Pump Compatible: Yes Buy This Product Wyze Programmable Smart WiFi Thermostat Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

4. Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want a high-performing option, you'll find a lot to love with the ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced. It's flush with great features, like the ability to learn your temperature usage habits, real-time weather monitoring, built-in occupancy detection, and energy savings through ecobee's eco+ software. The software offers automatic home/away sensing and smart scheduling with built-in presents for Home, Away, and Sleep. You can easily install the thermostat yourself, and the complete process should take around 45 minutes. Everything you'll need for installation comes in the box. The thermostat is controlled with third-party voice assistant devices or the companion app. If you're okay paying for ecobee's Smart Security subscription (starts at $5/month), you can tap into the thermostat's occupancy detection security features and pair it with other sensors for whole-home monitoring. The thermostat is ecobee's midrange option, flanked by the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium (which boasts built-in Alexa, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, an indoor air quality monitor, and an included Smart Sensor) and the ecobee 3 lite (the same as the Enhanced, minus occupancy detection and HVAC accessory support). The Smart Thermostat Enhanced is a great entry point for anyone new to ecobee's smart home ecosystem, thanks to its powerful features and sleek modern design. However, if you want sensors, you should go with the Premium version since it comes with one and is more affordable than purchasing the Enhanced model with sensor accessories separately. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google, Alexa, HomeKit, IFTTT, SmartThings

Google, Alexa, HomeKit, IFTTT, SmartThings C-Wire Required: Yes

Yes Sensor Support: Sold separately

Sold separately Heat Pump Compatible: Yes Buy This Product Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

5. Honeywell Home T9 WiFi Smart Thermostat 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Honeywell is an established name in the home thermostat industry, so it's no surprise that the company makes a solid smart thermostat. The Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is a great option for those who want to add multiple room sensors to their setup without obliterating their budget. Although the base thermostat doesn't come with any sensors, you can easily add one (or more) for less than the cost of many premium thermostat options. The Home T9 is a smart pick for larger homes needing additional sensors, as they track both temperature and occupancy, and the companion mobile app offers multi-room focus through them. Rooms with higher importance or heavier traffic, like bedrooms or the kitchen, allow you to set individual temperatures for them. The thermostat also offers automatic home/away mode, support for IFTTT and Samsung's SmartThings, and a Demand Response Program that rewards slight adjustments to your temperature during high-demand periods. The thermostat does require a c-wire for installation, but it works with most heat/cool oil furnace systems (but not heat-only without a c-wire). Everything needed for installation is included in the box, and the T9 even self-configures and guides you through setup. The thermostat sends you monthly energy reports, and it works with voice commands and a mobile app. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google, Alexa, IFTTT

Google, Alexa, IFTTT C-Wire Required: Yes

Yes Sensor Support: Sold separately

Sold separately Heat Pump Compatible: Yes Buy This Product Honeywell Home T9 WiFi Smart Thermostat Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

6. Emerson Sensi Touch WiFi Smart Thermostat with Touchscreen 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon It's easy for smart thermostats to get caught up in a long list of fancy features and complex interfaces, which can be great, but they aren't for everyone. If you want to make the jump to a new smart thermostat, but still want the simplicity of a simpler traditional thermostat, you should opt for the Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat. It features a responsive color touchscreen with a bright, intuitive interface that's easy enough for anyone in your household to use, even if it looks slightly more outdated than some of the other options. Setup is also nice and simple, taking as little as 15 minutes thanks to the mobile app's step-by-step instructions, although it requires either an AA battery or a c-wire for power. The thermostat is slightly larger than the other options in this list, but it's still slim overall and is backlit, so you can use it even in a dim setting. The only notable downsides of this model are that there is no IFTTT integration, and it only supports a 2.4 GHz network connection instead of dual-band, though neither are serious dealbreakers. Still, the Sensi Touch offers a solid array of features for the price and is a good choice for anyone who doesn't mind its design. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google, Alexa, HomeKit

Google, Alexa, HomeKit C-Wire Required: Yes

Yes Sensor Support: Not supported

Not supported Heat Pump Compatible: Yes Buy This Product Emerson Sensi Touch WiFi Smart Thermostat with Touchscreen Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

7. Honeywell Home RTH9585 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Honeywell Home RTH9585 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat takes the company's reliable history and blends it with a clever and modern design. You can personalize the display's color to match your home's decor, and the thermostat is available in multiple colors. The display is bright and easy to read, thanks to its large size and intuitive setup. It offers tons of programming options, like adding a customized schedule you create or a more energy-efficient schedule set around local high-energy demands to help you save money. Plus, the Energy Star-certified smart thermostat sends monthly energy reports and personalized usage tips. The thermostat works with the majority of heat/cool oil furnace systems. However, it doesn't work with heat-only oil furnace systems unless you have a c-wire, and it is not compatible with line-volt heating. It supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as IFTTT. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google, Alexa, IFTTT

Google, Alexa, IFTTT C-Wire Required: Yes

Yes Sensor Support: Not supported

Not supported Heat Pump Compatible: Yes Buy This Product Honeywell Home RTH9585 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

8. Bosch Thermotechnology BCC50 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While there's plenty to like about smart thermostats that are jam-packed with fancy features, there's something nice about a more basic and streamlined smart thermostat. The Bosch Thermotechnology BCC50 Wi-Fi Thermostat gives you a clean, modern design, a variety of scheduling options, and smart connectivity through voice commands or the mobile app. The thermostat can follow as many as four preset schedules or one that you build custom. It has a beautiful design with touch buttons and a small color display that make it easy to view the current temperature and actual room relative humidity and navigate other options in the menu. It's compatible with most HVAC systems, but requires a c-wire to work. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google, Alexa

Google, Alexa C-Wire Required: Yes

Yes Sensor Support: Not supported

Not supported Heat Pump Compatible: Yes Buy This Product Bosch Thermotechnology BCC50 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

9. Levoit Aura Smart Thermostat 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Want robust and granular temperature control throughout your home and a super modern-looking design? The Levoit Aura Smart Thermostat offers all that and more. You can connect up to 16 compatible sensors to monitor every room in your house and set up customized 24/7 schedules to ensure your home is always perfectly cozy. The bright and colorful 4-inch display makes it easy to view the current temperature, humidity, and weather, and to access other modes and settings as needed. You can control the device via voice commands or the companion app. It will also send you notifications for things like system issues, as well as daily energy reports, so you can tailor your usage to be more energy efficient. The thermostat is easily installed, widely compatible, and includes a c-wire adapter. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google Alexa

Google Alexa C-Wire Required: Yes

Yes Sensor Support: Sold separately

Sold separately Heat Pump Compatible: Yes Buy This Product Levoit Aura Smart Thermostat Shop at Amazon

The best smart thermostat for you

If you're looking for a great smart thermostat that supports Google Assistant, there are plenty of great options for any budget. The Google Nest Thermostat is the best choice, as it is also made by Google and offers a ton of powerful and useful features. Between its sleek design, intuitive mobile app, and an array of energy — and money-saving — tools, this is an outstanding pick.

If you're looking for more built-in automation and premium features, you won't find a better pick than the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It offers all the great perks of the standard Google Nest Thermostat, but adds a learning feature that will note and adapt to your temperature preferences and automatically set up a schedule based on them. It also sports several internal sensors that guarantee your home is always at the perfect temperature, no matter where you mount it.

The Wyze Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat is a stellar and attractive option for anyone on a budget. It provides all the standard features you'd expect to see in a smart thermostat — different modes, 7-day scheduling, and automatic home/away detection — but in a stylish and affordable package.

Other important smart thermostat features

A few important features are worth considering while shopping for your next smart thermostat. Although these devices are fairly straightforward and offer similar feature sets overall, having a better understanding of them can make choosing one much easier.

These aren't quite as easy to install and set up as a smart light, but the process shouldn't leave you fuming and frustrated. If you opt to do it yourself, you can expect installation to take no more than an hour, but most should only take about 30 minutes. Remember that you always have the option to hire an installation professional or an electrician to do it for you, especially if you find all the different wires confusing, or need to tinker with a c-wire adapter kit.

A good smart thermostat should also be easy to use once installed. The best smart thermostat interfaces (and apps) are intuitive. They make it easy to see and adjust the current temperature and mode and access system notifications, energy efficiency settings, or any other features your thermostat offers.

Quality thermostats should offer a robust extended manual scheduling capacity or a smart learning ability to gradually build a schedule for you as it learns your home's temperature preferences. Thermostats that work with sensors to detect placement, ambient temperature, real-time weather forecasts, and occupancy are also recommended, as they can help optimize your schedule for energy efficiency and potentially even help you save money each month.