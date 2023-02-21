There are many great smart thermostats available on the market right now, and they have several advantages over traditional options. Many include remote controllability, zone temperature control, and the ability to “learn” the habits of users to schedule themselves accordingly. Some can even remind you when to change your air filter or stream music. However, one stand out feature that may make it easier to control you home's environment is voice assistant compatibility.

Though not required, the ability to control and use a thermostat through a connection to Amazon’s Alexa, or other voice assistants, brings a broader use case to those who already have voice enabled devices installed in their home. Sure, a smart thermostat can be used out of the box without Alexa (or HomeKit or Google Assistant). Still, having an “in-ecosystem” device elevates the user experience and can make simple tasks like adjusting the temperature fun, or at least less boring than manual adjustment. If you're looking to up your smart home game with a smart thermostat, here are he best smart thermostats that support Alexa.

Which is the best Alexa-enabled smart thermostat?

Whether you've selected your ecosystem or you're just beginning your smart home journey, smart thermostats are an excellent way to control temperature in your house better, when you’re home or away. Many of these thermostats include geofencing that recognizes when a user has left the house to adjust itself to a more eco-friendly mode. One caveat is that all devices in the house should utilize the device's app or the thermostat may cause unwanted temperature shifts. The amount of bells and whistles available on a thermostat can make it feel more daunting to set up, but at its heart, a thermostat is a thermostat, so manual adjustments are always a breeze. Luckily, if you are set on using Alexa with your smart thermostat, you'll find a few in your product range. Just make sure the one that best suits your situation.

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is the Editor’s Choice for several reasons, but mainly because it has a built-in microphone and speaker. This means you don't need other devices for voice control. In addition, you get a SmartSensor in the box, and it supports up to 32 total sensors. The Nest Learning Thermostat, while getting up there in age, is still our Premium Pick. The thermostat’s learning nature, attractive design, and ease of use make this an excellent choice. Finally, if you don't to break the bank, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is the logical choice for Alexa voice control, but it won’t win any awards for industrial design.