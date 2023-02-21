There are many great smart thermostats available on the market right now, and they have several advantages over traditional options. Many include remote controllability, zone temperature control, and the ability to “learn” the habits of users to schedule themselves accordingly. Some can even remind you when to change your air filter or stream music. However, one stand out feature that may make it easier to control you home's environment is voice assistant compatibility.
Though not required, the ability to control and use a thermostat through a connection to Amazon’s Alexa, or other voice assistants, brings a broader use case to those who already have voice enabled devices installed in their home. Sure, a smart thermostat can be used out of the box without Alexa (or HomeKit or Google Assistant). Still, having an “in-ecosystem” device elevates the user experience and can make simple tasks like adjusting the temperature fun, or at least less boring than manual adjustment. If you're looking to up your smart home game with a smart thermostat, here are he best smart thermostats that support Alexa.
-
Ecobee PremiumEditor's Choice
The Ecobee Premium has the voice assistant built directly in. Featuring an integrated microphone and speaker, you can use voice control without any smart speakers. Plus, the internal speaker lets users stream podcasts or playlists directly from the device. If you own an Echo device, you can use the Ecobee Premium as an intercom with them throughout your home. It also comes with a SmartSensor, so you can monitor a second location. While pricey, the Premium has several features that aren’t available on the company's other smart thermostats. Plus, installation takes only 30-60 minutes.
-
Google Nest Learning Smart ThermostatPremium Pick
The Nest Learning Thermostat has built-in sensors for temperature, humidity, proximity, occupancy and ambient light. It has multi-device support, so you can control up to 20 thermostats in the Google Nest app, making it appropriate for larger homes. This thermostat is available in seven different colors; many are neutral, so they won’t stand out in your home. We should note that this thermostat has been around a while and is frequently on sale, so you can easily grab it for less. Expect a 20-30 minute installation and configuration time.
-
Amazon Smart ThermostatBest Value$95 $105 Save $10
The Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is a no-brainer for first-time users or homes with other Alexa-enabled devices. The price allows those wanting to try a smart thermostat without too much expense. The price doesn’t mean a lack of features. It can automate heating and cooling based on the user’s habits. While it doesn’t have a built-in microphone or speaker, it can use an Echo device for voice control. It’s not the most attractive thermostat, but it isn't visually obtrusive, and installation can be performed in just a few minutes.
-
Google Nest Thermostat
The Nest Thermostat is a good option for those who don't need the learning nature or more elegant design of Google’s higher-end thermostat. It is made of recycled plastic and is available in four colors. It has sensors for motion, temperature, humidity and ambient light. When connected to Alexa, the typical voice commands for a smart thermostat are available. The user experience is different between the two Google thermostats, with this model using a swipe-and-tap technique versus rotating the metal ring of the learning model. Google estimates an installation and configuration time of 20–30 minutes.
-
Wyze Programmable Smart WiFi Thermostat
The Wyze Thermostat is a low-cost option that connects to Alexa-compatible Echo smart devices for voice control. Wyze states that installation can be performed in less than 20 minutes and has step-by-step instructions to guide users. Once installed, it does not learn habits for automation. However, you can manually set schedules in the Wyze app. There are optional sensors available to monitor the climate of other rooms, and you can use up to six. While the industrial design may not appeal to everyone, it is a good thermostat for a price that won’t break the bank.
-
Ecobee3 Lite
The Ecobee3 lite is a mid-range priced thermostat. There are a few key differences between this and the Ecobee Premium. Primarily, the Ecobee3 lite lacks a built-in microphone or speaker. You can still use Alexa, though, with a connected Echo device. The Ecobee3 lite also works with SmartSensors, but they must be purchased separately. What the Ecobee3 lite lacks in features compared to the Premium model, it makes up for with a lower price. Like the Ecobee Premium, thermostat installation shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes, including configuration.
-
Honeywell Home T9 WiFi Smart Thermostat$163 $180 Save $17
The Honeywell Home T9 is near the high-end on our list. Using its Smart Room Sensors, you can see the temperature and humidity in any room. It supports up to 20 sensors, so it's an excellent choice for large homes. You can manage the T9 via the Resideo App, which syncs with Alexa. Within the app, you can create schedules, and view environmental conditions anywhere a sensor is installed. It is only available in white, but it has an unobtrusive design that won’t stand out. The installation is similar to the Amazon thermostat and is quickly performed.
-
Emerson Sensi Touch
The Sensi is an easy-to-use thermostat with a responsive touch display. It is not a learning thermostat; however, scheduling is available in the Sensi app. You can use Alexa through the app for typical voice commands to raise or lower the temperature, set it to a specific temp, or ask the current setting. The Sensi is available in three colors: black, white, and silver. The only minor issue is the industrial design looks outdated compared to the other thermostats on this list. On the plus side, installation shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes as it is a straightforward process.
-
Source: GE
GE Cync Smart Thermostat$73 $120 Save $47
The Cync Smart Thermostat is a mid-range product compatible with Google and Alexa. However, it doesn't have a built-in microphone or speaker, so you'll need the Cync App and the Alexa app, or an Echo device for voice commands. When enabled, you can use voice control to raise or lower the temperature, set it to a specified temperature, or ask Alexa for a temperature check. Like the other thermostats, installation is a quick process, and while it doesn’t create automated scheduling, you can create routines in the app.
Which is the best Alexa-enabled smart thermostat?
Whether you've selected your ecosystem or you're just beginning your smart home journey, smart thermostats are an excellent way to control temperature in your house better, when you’re home or away. Many of these thermostats include geofencing that recognizes when a user has left the house to adjust itself to a more eco-friendly mode. One caveat is that all devices in the house should utilize the device's app or the thermostat may cause unwanted temperature shifts. The amount of bells and whistles available on a thermostat can make it feel more daunting to set up, but at its heart, a thermostat is a thermostat, so manual adjustments are always a breeze. Luckily, if you are set on using Alexa with your smart thermostat, you'll find a few in your product range. Just make sure the one that best suits your situation.
The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is the Editor’s Choice for several reasons, but mainly because it has a built-in microphone and speaker. This means you don't need other devices for voice control. In addition, you get a SmartSensor in the box, and it supports up to 32 total sensors. The Nest Learning Thermostat, while getting up there in age, is still our Premium Pick. The thermostat’s learning nature, attractive design, and ease of use make this an excellent choice. Finally, if you don't to break the bank, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is the logical choice for Alexa voice control, but it won’t win any awards for industrial design.