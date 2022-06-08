Many smart home products are all about making life more convenient. Smart thermostats and their expansion sensors do a great job of that and make your home more comfortable, but the benefits don't stop there. Smart thermostats can actually save you money by reducing your energy bill. And since a not-insignificant amount of greenhouse gases are generated by the demand for heating and cooling, smart thermostats can also be good for the planet.

There are plenty of positive reasons to pick up a smart thermostat, but selecting the best one is a little more complicated than just throwing one in your cart and checking out. Before buying one for your home, it's a good idea to look into the features, ease-of-use, and of course, the smart ecosystem you already use. Don't worry; we've done the leg work and have rounded up the best smart thermostat and sensor options for every use case.

Editors choice 1. Google Nest Learning 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Experts and owners widely agree that Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is the most advanced option available. Not only does it offer a refined, streamlined user interface, but its learning algorithm also makes it especially effective even with minimal input. It's equipped with basic functions such as remote access and geofencing, and premium considerations, including multi-zone control and support for both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks. It also looks and feels like a premium piece of equipment, with a 24-bit color screen and robust build quality. It's compatible with external Nest temperature sensors and, unlike some others, works perfectly with the competition's voice assistants, including Alexa. Interestingly, it's one of the few that doesn't absolutely require a C-Wire. Instead, it turns on your HVAC system when its battery runs low to recharge itself. Although some people might find it annoying, this should be a fast and easy process with the average home setup. It also doesn't work with all systems, such as heat pumps. You (or a professional) may need to install a C-Wire or adapter in those cases. All in all, there are a few downsides to the latest Nest Learning Thermostat. Be aware, however, that if you plan on migrating to the upcoming Google Matter platform, you'll almost certainly be out of luck. Google has already confirmed that this version will be left behind, and that's not likely to change. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google, SmartThings

Alexa, Google, SmartThings Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi

Dual-band Wi-Fi C-Wire or adapter required: No Pros Tailors operation to your home

Extremely easy to configure

Supports the popular voice assistants

Works with Nest temperature sensors Cons Takes some time to actually learn your needs

Won't be compatible with the new Matter ecosystem Buy This Product Google Nest Learning Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 2. Ecobee Premium 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon One of a few smart thermostats in the company's current lineup, the Ecobee Premium is one of the most refined models available. Its revamped temperature sensors and radar-based motion detectors make for more consistent readings and automatic activation. It even serves as an Alexa or Siri smart speaker all on its own. You can also connect it to a Google-based smart home system, although the Assistant itself isn't baked in. It does require external power — usually via a C-Wire — but if your existing system doesn't have one, Ecobee offers an optional power extender kit. The Premium also improves the appearance, and general fit and finish of its predecessors and lesser relatives, with a sleek zinc-alloy body and glass touch screen. Given its precision monitoring and reliable programming options, it's an excellent choice if you're willing to make the investment. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings

Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi

Dual-band Wi-Fi C-Wire or adapter required: Yes Pros Integrated Alexa and Siri controllers

Large and intuitive touch interface

Extensive feature set

Doubles as an Ecobee security hub Cons Smartphone app can be sluggish

Costs quite a bit Buy This Product Ecobee Premium Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Best value 3. Amazon Smart 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon One look at the price and appearance of the Amazon Smart Thermostat, and you probably wouldn't think much of it. In reality, though, it competes with far more expensive options (though much simpler) and can use Alexa Hunches for intuitive and helpful on-the-fly control. Granted, its smartphone app control isn't particularly streamlined, but it's explicitly designed for Alexa voice control. Therein lies one of the few drawbacks of this well-engineered yet powerful option. If, for whatever reason, you don't want to use Alexa for climate control, then Amazon's thermostat is not for you. Furthermore, it's unsuitable for multi-zone HVAC setups, as it doesn't work with any add-on temperature sensors. But if you want a practical and straightforward controller for your Alexa-centric smart home, there are no cheaper options. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa

Alexa Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi C-Wire or adapter required: Yes Pros Highly affordable

Unobtrusive design

Surprisingly functional Cons No external temperature sensor support

Requires you to use Alexa Buy This Product Amazon Smart Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

4. Ecobee3 Lite 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Compared to its more expensive relative, the Ecobee3 Lite has been stripped of some advanced features, but they're ones that not everyone needs. For example, it loses the integrated microphone, which isn't necessary if you have other smart speakers. It also supports heating and cooling only and can't control humidification or ventilation appliances. Many homeowners won't even notice those are gone. The only thing missing from the Ecobee3 Lite that stings a little is the lack of convenient geofencing. Instead, it relies on motion sensors to turn on and off automatically. It's not the end of the world, as you can use IFTTT as a workaround without a ton of difficulty. You'll just have to set up a separate contingency for each smartphone you want to use geofencing. Ultimately, if none of those issues are dealbreakers for you, it's worth considering this over the Premium because it takes less time for it to pay for itself. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings

Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi C-Wire or adapter required: Yes Pros Supports external sensors

Wide-ranging HVAC compatibility

Many of the same features as the Premium Cons No built-in microphone

No easy geofencing function

Doesn't support additional air appliances Buy This Product Ecobee3 Lite Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

5. google nest 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Not unlike the Ecobee3 Lite's relationship with the Premium, the Google Nest Thermostat is essentially a slimmed-down version of the more costly Nest Learning Thermostat. It has some of the same features, but lacks much of the high-end considerations. Most notably, it doesn't actively track and learn from your patterns or support external temperature sensors. Also, the trim plate is sold separately; it's not quite as nice-looking and is built with a plastic ring instead of a metal one. Nonetheless, it retains plenty of functionality and especially a high degree of convenience. It upholds Google's reputation for user-friendly operation, and the radar-based motion detector is especially effective. If you're not concerned with a smart learning algorithm or multi-zone control, it's worth considering. Read More Specifications Integrations: Google

Google Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi

Dual-band Wi-Fi C-Wire or adapter required: No Pros Slim, minimalist design

Works with many older HVAC systems

In-depth smartphone control Cons No HomeKit support

Not compatible with temperature sensors Buy This Product google nest Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

6. Honeywell Home T9 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon In a way, the Honeywell Home T9 is the smart thermostat for people who don't like to mess around with complicated smart devices. In other words, if you want to upgrade your HVAC system with digital, connected control but still want a measure of manual control, it's a great option. You can program a timed schedule or use geofencing to turn it on or off. Its remote sensors detect temperature, humidity, and movement, so the system is always active in occupied rooms. If you're working with a complex, multi-zone system, the T9 is one of the best choices due to the intricate level of wireless control it offers. The issues with it are small, but noticeable. For instance, it's taller than it is wide, unlike most others. So it doesn't usually cover the entire hole from the previous thermostat, nor does it come with a large enough base plate to fix that. You're also not able to activate geofencing and a timed schedule at the same time. Aside from a few minor quirks, though, it's a reliable, professional-quality thermostat. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings

Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi C-Wire or adapter required: Yes, adapter included Pros Simple to operate

Includes a temperature and humidity sensor

Great for multiple zones Cons Somewhat inconvenient to install

Minor quirks limit some features Buy This Product Honeywell Home T9 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

7. Emerson Sensi Touch 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The moderately priced Emerson Sensi Touch offers straightforward operation and support for Apple HomeKit, which is rare among today's smart thermostats. Its easy-to-use touchscreen and mobile app offer custom scheduling and geofencing settings and notify you of abnormal operations or upcoming maintenance schedules. While most send you reports via email or the app, you can pull up daily and monthly energy usage on the unit itself. The most important thing to be aware of when setting up the Sensi Touch is that if you have a two-stage HVAC system or appliances like a central humidifier, you'll need to pay special attention to some advanced settings. The only other drawbacks are its lack of any external sensor or IFTTT support. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings

Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi C-Wire or adapter required: Yes Pros Easy-to-read touch display

User-friendly, customizable interface

Onscreen energy usage reports Cons Doesn't work with remote sensors

Configuration can be tricky

Lacks IFTTT support Buy This Product Emerson Sensi Touch Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

8. Sensibo Sky 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This one's quite a bit different from the rest. It's not meant for central HVAC systems, but instead smaller, single-room units such as mini-split heat pumps and window air conditioners. It doesn't quite match the smarts of most of the competition, as it only controls a single unit and doesn't offer motion detection or energy use reports. But it does add conditional scheduling, geofencing, and IFTTT to any standalone HVAC system with an IR port. It has its own minor quirks, such as a lack of informational readout on the device itself. It also tends to be a touch imprecise in terms of activating the HVAC unit because Sensibo relies on the unit's internal temperature sensor rather than its own. Regardless, it's an effective way to add smart features to any old remote-controlled air conditioner. While it doesn't natively support the Apple HomeKit platform, it works swimmingly via the third-party app HomeBridge. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google, HomeKit via HomeBridge

Alexa, Google, HomeKit via HomeBridge Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi C-Wire or adapter required: No Pros Provides smart control of standalone ACs

Also works with heat pumps

Supports a wide variety of AC and heating functions Cons Not the most precise temperature control

Only for units with infrared receivers Buy This Product Sensibo Sky Shop at Amazon

Temperature control at your fingertips

Before you swap out your thermostat, you'll have to work with live electrical wiring, smart or not. If you're not comfortable with that, call a licensed electrician, who should be able to do the job in no time. Don't try to work with live wires unless you absolutely know what you're doing.

To find the right smart thermostat for your home, start by digging into its features. Some features are relatively standard, like multi-sensor support and geofencing that keeps your HVAC system off until you get home. Others, such as multi-zone configurations for premium heating and cooling systems, are rare, found only on high-end units.

Also, as with most smart home devices, it's imperative to find a thermostat compatible with the smart electronics you already have. Amazon Alexa users, for example, might not have the best experience with a Google Nest thermostat. Apple HomeKit users should pay special attention to compatibility. While Apple's ecosystem is one of the most user-friendly, it's also the least supported of the major smart home platforms.

Which smart thermostat and sensors are right for you?

There are two big players when it comes to smart thermostats. The Google Nest Learning and Ecobee Premium are almost always considered the top two. They offer the most comprehensive feature sets, robust and clean builds, and dependable connections. The Nest Learning is renowned for its novel, energy-saving algorithm that tracks your usage patterns and adapts to lower your energy bill while predicting your preferred temperatures.

The Ecobee Premium is a bit more all-encompassing as a smart home device. There's a microphone inside it to pick up voice commands, which you can send to Alexa or Siri if you don't have another smart speaker nearby. If you have an Ecobee security system or smoke detectors, the Premium thermostat can also serve as a hub for them. Furthermore, it's compatible with the Apple HomeKit, while the Google Nest isn't. The base model Nest Thermostat and Ecobee3 Lite compare similarly to their high-end counterparts. They don't come with remote sensors — indeed, the standard Google Nest doesn't support them at all — and the Ecobee3 Lite's geofencing feature is subpar. But they're both worth considering if you don't need the fanciest features and want to save some money.

The creatively named Amazon Smart Thermostat is relatively new and limited in its platform support, but it works well. Actually, "limited" is an understatement; it works with Alexa, and that's it. If you're OK with that, it's easily the most affordable and convenient option.

If you need to monitor and control multiple zones, the Honeywell Home T9 is one of the best choices. Homeowners invested in the HomeKit ecosystem who don't want to spend a fortune on a thermostat should consider the Emerson Sensi Touch. Finally, the Sensibo Sky brings smart technology with wireless control and programming to any air conditioner or heat pump that can receive signals from an IR blaster.