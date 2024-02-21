When it comes to controlling the temperature of your home, an analog thermostat can only do so much. Many great smart thermostats have several advantages over traditional options. For example, they include remote control, zone temperature control, and the ability to learn the users' habits to schedule accordingly. Some can even remind you when to change your air filter or stream music.

But voice assistant compatibility is one feature that stands out among the rest. Though not required, the ability to control and use a thermostat by connecting with Amazon's Alexa or other voice assistants brings a broader use case for those with voice-enabled devices installed in their homes.

Sure, a smart thermostat can be used out of the box without Alexa, but having an in-ecosystem device elevates the user experience. It can make simple tasks like adjusting the temperature fun or at least less boring than manual adjustment. If you want to up your smart home game with a smart thermostat, these models support Alexa.

Top Alexa-compatible smart thermostats

Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat Best overall An intuitive thermostat with loads of smart features $200 $249 Save $49 The Nest Learning Thermostat has built-in sensors for temperature, humidity, proximity, occupancy, and ambient light. It also has multi-device support, so you can control up to 20 thermostats in the Google Nest app. And since this thermostat has been around a while, it's frequently on sale, so you can easily grab it for less. Pros Learns your patterns and preference to maintain optimum comfort

Sleek, modern design Cons No Apple HomeKit compatibility

Kind of expensive $200 at Amazon$250 at Best Buy

Whether you're looking to upgrade or just want to jump in with one of the best options out there, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat suits most buyers and most smart home needs. True to its name, the Nest Learning Smart Thermostat uses an algorithm to slowly become familiar with the household's schedule and automatically adjust the climate to your preferences. In most cases, the thermostat can be up and running in less than half an hour, so there's no need to be intimidated by the installation — but that learning part takes some time.

While the Learning Smart thermostat is nearly double the price of its non-learning counterpart, this option boasts a sharper resolution and larger display. This option performs well in various rooms sizes; the optional Nest temp sensor expands the thermostat’s reach in larger areas, while the Farsight feature that illuminates the Nest’s display when you’re detected makes at-a-glance information conveniently accessible no matter the room size.

This smart thermostat also encourages conscious energy consumption (and energy bill savings!) through habit learning and environmental monitoring with built-in sensors. It also comes in a nice color array to suit any home's aesthetic. While meant for the Google Home ecosystem, the Nest Learning Thermostat integrates into an Amazon Alexa-friendly home perfectly fine. (Unfortunately, there's no compatibility for Apple HomeKit users.)

Ecobee Premium Premium pick Ecobee's smartest thermostat The Ecobee Premium smart thermostat has the voice assistant built-in and features an integrated microphone and speaker to make adjusting device settings simple. Plus, the internal speaker lets users stream podcasts or playlists directly from the device. If you own an Echo device, you can use the Ecobee Premium as an intercom with them throughout your home. Pros Wide range of smart assistant compatibility

Also a smart speaker Cons Only available in one color

Expensive $250 at Amazon$250 at Best Buy

Want a smart thermostat with just about every feature possible? The Ecobee Premium, while one of the most expensive options on our list, is loaded with perks. The thermostat doubles as a home security panel, and monitors air quality stats including carbon dioxide, humidity, and other pollutants. Its 4-inch screen can also display useful information like local weather and outdoor temperature.

The thermostat’s intercom capabilities allow the Ecobee Premium to act as an extension of Echo devices, a huge bonus for large houses where there might not be an Echo in every room. You don't even have to worry if you find yourself short on speakers or headphones; the Ecbobee can play music or stream podcasts, too, thanks to onboard speakers. This feature supports Spotify, Amazon Music, and AirPlay streaming.

One smart sensor is also included with the Ecobee Premium, giving the thermostat access to info in a second location, like a basement. Note that a monthly subscription is required to unlock some features. The Ecobee Premium integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and any IFTTT system. If you’re in the early smart home stages, you can build your ecosystem around the Premium by adding Ecobee’s entry sensors, smart cameras, and temperature sensors.

Amazon Smart Thermostat Best value A simple smart thermostat Amazon's Smart Thermostat is a no-brainer for first-time users or homes with other Alexa-enabled devices. The low price allows those wanting to try a smart thermostat without spending too much, but it doesn't mean a lack of features. It can automate heating and cooling based on the user's habits and use an Echo device for voice control. It's not the most attractive thermostat, but it isn't visually obtrusive, and installation can be performed in a few minutes. Pros Understated, minimalist design

Seamless Alexa integration Cons No microphone or speaker

Only available in white $80 at Amazon$80 at Best Buy

If you're early on in your smart home journey, shelling out big bucks for expensive gadgets can be daunting. The Amazon Smart Thermostat covers the smart feature basics for an affordable price. Being an Amazon product, this smart thermostat will integrate with Alexa seamlessly. Use voice commands to bump up the heat from anywhere in your house where an Echo or other Alexa-compatible device is, or turn on the AC remotely from the Alexa smartphone app on your way home from work.

Unfortunately, the Amazon Smart Thermostat doesn't count as an Alexa smart speaker itself. This thermostat is small, white, square, and as plain in hardware as it is in visual appeal; it isn't equipped with a microphone or speaker, so you'll need an Alexa-compatible device or the Alexa app to communicate with it. Another major drawback is that Amazon’s smart thermostat is an Alexa exclusive; you won’t be able to integrate this thermostat with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, or any IFTTT systems.

This thermostat draws on smart features and capabilities provided by Alexa. It will automatically adjust to preset temperatures when Alexa determines that you're either home, sleeping, or out. Other perks of the Amazon Smart Thermostat include a stress-free DIY install, Ring app integration, and energy savings and rebates.

Google Nest Thermostat Google runner-up An affordable option for Nest-friendly homes $102 $130 Save $28 The Nest Thermostat is a good option for those who don't need the learning nature or more elegant design of Google's higher-end thermostat. It is made of recycled plastic and is available in four colors. It also has motion, temperature, humidity, and ambient light sensors. When connected to Alexa, the typical voice commands for a smart thermostat are available. Google estimates an installation and configuration time of 20–30 minutes. Pros Available in four colors

Helps detect HVAC maintenance schedules or performance issues Cons No automatic learning like the higher-end model

Aging model $102 at Amazon$130 at Best Buy$130 at Google Store

An affordable step-down from the Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat is a very attractive buy for homeowners who want to reap as many smart features as possible, but don't necessarily need the premium option. This thermostat will join the ranks of an existing Amazon ecosystem easily, but there must be an Alexa speaker, like an Echo, already present. This thermostat is easy to install, boasts a modern design, and comes in four trendy colors — sand, snow, fog, and charcoal.

What features do you lose out on when choosing the Google Nest Smart Thermostat over the more expensive learning version? The 2020 Nest Thermostat is currently the only Google thermostat model to support Matter integration (which, if you're not familiar, is a newer way of connecting your smart devices over local internet networks). The pricier Learning Thermostat expands on available color options, and incorporates Farsight, a feature that detects when a human is nearby and displays at-a-glance information like the time and temperature.

And, most notably, the Learning Thermostat can take your home's climate schedule into its own hands, learning your temperature preference and schedule and adjusting accordingly. Not every shopper wants a thermostat that does the adjustment on their behalf, though; for that reason, the Google Nest Thermostat is a perfectly capable alternative without the helicopter monitoring.

Ecobee3 Lite Midrange pick Nice average of features and price The Ecobee3 lite is a mid-range priced thermostat with a few key differences between it and the Ecobee Premium. Primarily, the Ecobee3 Lite lacks a built-in microphone or speaker. You can still use Alexa, though, with a connected Echo device. The Ecobee3 Lite also works with SmartSensors, which you must purchase separately. And like the Ecobee Premium, thermostat installation shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes. Pros Expandable reach with add-on sensors

Quick DIY installation Cons No onboard mic or speaker

Only comes in black $150 at Amazon$150 at Home Depot$150 at Best Buy

One of the most notable upgrades you're paying for when picking Ecobee's top-shelf thermostat, the Ecobee Premium, is an onboard microphone and speaker for quick Alexa/smart assistant access and even music streaming like a normal speaker. The Ecobee3 Lite is a step down from the Premium, shaving a few bucks off the price as well as those built-in microphones/speakers, a prudent sacrifice to make if you already have multiple Alexa-compatible speakers or hubs throughout the home.

Featuring a sleek rounded-square design and 3.5-inch display, the Ecobee3 Lite is easy to install and operate. There’s a HUD similar to the Ecobee Premium’s, offering quick details like local weather. It doesn’t offer quite as many smart features as competing thermostats that add an additional $100 or so to their price, like learning, air monitoring, or remote sensors.

This midrange smart thermostat appeals to the average smart homeowner who isn’t new to smart devices but also doesn’t see the appeal in feature-loaded premium devices. The Ecobee3 Lite is quick to install, listens to Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant (Ecobee also throws IFTTT and Wink integration in there, too), and can expand your indoor climate control with the addition of Ecobee SmartSensors to detect cold spots or open doors.

Honeywell Home T9 WiFi Smart Thermostat Best for large homes Build a network of up to 20 sensors $145 $180 Save $35 The Honeywell Home T9 is near the high-end on our list. Using its Smart Room sensors, you can see the temperature and humidity in any room. It supports up to 20 sensors, making it an excellent choice for large homes. You can manage the T9 via the Resideo App, which syncs with Alexa; within the app, you can create schedules and view environmental conditions anywhere a sensor is installed. It is only available in white, but its unobtrusive design won’t stand out. Pros Supports up to 20 sensors

Detects humidity Cons Pricey

Requires a C wire $170 at Crutchfield$145 at Amazon$210 at Best Buy

Cooling and heating bigger homes can be quite the headache, but with the Honeywell Home T9 WiFi Smart Thermostat, it doesn't have to be. This thermostat supports an ecosystem of up to 20 sensors, so you can keep eyes on the climate on every floor, in every room. (The thermostat ships with one included sensor.) The Ecobee Premium supports 12 more sensors than this, but the Honeywell sensors are more affordable and more capable. The T9 monitors humidity in addition to temperature — as do its satellite sensors, unlike Ecobee’s. Use the Resideo app to check in on each individual sensor and create schedules accordingly.

The Honeywell T9 isn't a learning thermostat, but it uses geofencing to detect when you leave or come home to automatically adjust to your preferred temperature. If location-based adjustments aren’t your style, the T9 supports simple time-based schedules, too. Unfortunately, the two are mutually exclusive; you have to go all-in on one type of schedule at a time.

While this thermostat requires a separate app for operation — Resideo — it does integrate with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, or any IFTTT smart home system for easy operation. It requires a C wire for power, but comes with an adapter if needed.

Emerson Sensi Touch Best for Apple HomeKit Get your smart thermostat up and running in minutes $111 $169 Save $58 The Sensi is an easy-to-use thermostat with a responsive touch display, and scheduling is available in the Sensi app. You can also use Alexa through the app for typical voice commands to raise or lower the temperature, set it to a specific temp, or ask for the current setting. The Sensi is available in three colors — black, white, and silver — with an outdated industrial design compared to the other thermostats on this list. Quick installation, though. Pros Compatible with Apple HomeKit

Comes in three colors Cons Design is a bit outdated $111 at Amazon$170 at Best Buy

If you're curious about what's out there for smart thermostats besides Google, Amazon, or Ecobee products, the Emerson Sensi Touch is a great place to look. It's an Alexa-compatible product that installs in minutes (it's standard thermostat size, so it fits easily in most existing spaces, comes equipped with click-in terminals, and has step-by-step instructions) and comes in three sleek colors — white, silver, or black. It features a 4.3-inch screen and does require a C-wire for power, so you'll need to use the included adapter if you don't have one.

This thermostat also keeps track of humidity levels, which is always a nice feature to see in smart thermostats. The Sensi offers your standard suite of smart thermostat features. Through the Sensi app, you can set your preferred climate schedule in the app, and the thermostat will respond accordingly when its built-in geofencing detects you leaving. There’s quite a bit of freedom in scheduling — set and name as many different heating and cooling schedules as you’d like, whether it be for weekdays and weekends, or divided up by different times of day.

The Sensi’s versatile smart home compatibility is an attractive feature. It integrates with most major smart home ecosystems, unlike other competing thermostats: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Wink, and Samsung SmartThings.

GE Cync Smart Thermostat Best XL display Large display for easy control $96 $120 Save $24 The Cync Smart Thermostat is a mid-range product compatible with Google and Alexa. However, it doesn't have a built-in microphone or speaker, so you'll need the Cync App and the Alexa app or an Echo device for voice commands. When enabled, you can use voice control to raise or lower the temperature, set it to a specified temperature, or ask Alexa for a temperature check. Installation is a quick process, and you can create routines in the app. Pros Easy to read XL display

Expandable with CYNC temp sensors Cons Not compatible with Apple HomeKit

No onboard microphone $96 at Amazon$120 at Best Buy

One of the most compelling components of the GE CYNC Smart Thermostat is its 5.3-inch-by-3.33-inch display. Users who want their smart thermostat display to be more prominent, or need a larger screen for vision impairment or accessibility purposes, may find the GE CYNC to be more fitting than the small displays found on Google products.

The GE brand as a whole has some maturing to do in the smart home field — its own first-party devices don’t integrate with one another, and the smart assistant compatibility is very limited — but even at this stage, there’s a lot to like about the CYNC thermostat. At less than $150, the CYNC appeals to homeowners that are either new to smart things or want to keep the smart system in their home quite simplified, even in its final form. It features a bright, information-packed display, remote control, and schedule setting via the CYNC app. This thermostat is scalable with add-on sensors, but it keeps its circle small, supporting only up to six sensors.

The GE CYNC is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant smart homes, and allows for remote control or schedule setting via the CYNC app. Unfortunately, it’s not friendly with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, or IFTTT ecosystems, so there’s a considerable loss there for a thermostat marketed as “smart.” There's no built-in mic or speaker, either, so you'll need an existing smart speaker or hub to enable voice controls.

Mysa SmartThermostat Best for electric baseboard homes For the homes that other smart thermostats overlook $120 $149 Save $29 The Cync Smart Thermostat is a mid-range product compatible with Google and Alexa. However, it doesn't have a built-in microphone or speaker, so you'll need the Cync App and the Alexa app or an Echo device for voice commands. When enabled, you can use voice control to raise or lower the temperature, set it to a specified temperature, or ask Alexa for a temperature check. Installation is a quick process, and you can create routines in the app. Pros Supports Apple HomeKit and other smart assistants

Good for high-voltage, uncommon, or older climate systems Cons Doesn't work for low voltage heating systems

Setup might be complex $120 at Amazon

If there's anything that electric-baseboard-heated homeowners are used to, it's high electric bills and being told no when it comes to smart thermostats. Most models aren't compatible with these older, higher-voltage systems, usually because they have significantly different wiring and electrical needs. One downside to be aware of when going the smart thermostat route is that you’ll need one unit per baseboard system (which typically equates to one system per room) so you may need multiple Mysa thermostats to fully equip your home.

Good news for those homeowners: Your chance at a smart thermostat is finally here with the Mysa Smart Thermostat V2, a product designated for use with electric baseboard and in-wall heaters. Besides its unique wiring and setup as needed by your HVAC system, this thermostat functions much like any other. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit smart homes, allows remote control via the Mysa app, and helps you set schedules for smarter and more efficient climate control. You can let the system automatically adjust with geofencing, too, and utilize the app’s usage estimates to understand how much you’re spending on heat.

Mysa also makes smart thermostats for in-floor electric heating and HVAC systems that use mini-split pumps, so homeowners with less common heating and cooling systems don’t need to keep going on being ignored by bigger smart thermostat brands.

Which is the best Alexa-enabled smart thermostat?

Whether you've already built your smart home based on a single ecosystem or just beginning your smart home journey, smart thermostats are an excellent way to control the temperature in your house when you're home or away. Many of these thermostats include geofencing, which recognizes when a user has left the house to adjust itself to a more eco-friendly mode.

One caveat is that all devices in the home should utilize the device's app, or the thermostat may cause unwanted temperature shifts. The number of bells and whistles available on a thermostat can make it feel more daunting to set up, but at its heart, a thermostat is a thermostat, so manual adjustments are always a breeze. Luckily, if you're set on using Alexa with your smart thermostat, you'll find a few in your product range. Just make sure to choose the one that best suits your situation.

The Nest Learning Thermostat, while getting up there in age, is still the best overall. The thermostat's learning nature, attractive design, and ease of use make it an excellent choice. It may come from Amazon's smart home rival Google, but it still works well with Alexa anyway.

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is the premium pick for several reasons, mainly because it has a built-in microphone and speaker. This means you don't need other devices for voice control. In addition, you get a SmartSensor in the box, which supports up to 32 total sensors.

Finally, if you don't want to break the bank, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is the logical choice for Alexa voice control, but it won't win any awards for its design.