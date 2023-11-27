All of us are prone to losing things. Whether it's your precious smart wallet, keys, or luggage, it's easy to misplace them when you are absent-minded or have too many things on your mind.

Thankfully, smart tags or Bluetooth trackers can help you keep track of your things and even help locate them when they go missing. But, like most other tech products, not all smart tags are made the same. So, to help, we have handpicked the best to get you started.

Tile Pro (2022) Best overall A solid pick for Android owners The Tile Pro is an excellent Bluetooth tracker for Android users. It has a sleek design, a loud ringer, and a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year. Pros Replaceable battery

Loud speaker

Good build quality Cons Slightly expensive $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy $35 at Tile

With its long range, good Bluetooth connectivity, and loud ringer, the Tile Pro is the best smart tag for most Android users until Google flips the switch on its newer Find My Device network. It also works for iOS if anyone wants an AirTag alternative.

The Tile Pro is durable and comes in two colors, featuring a plastic and metal build. It's also IP67-rated for dust and water resistance. Plus, you get a keyring hole. So you aren't dependent on accessories to attach them to your keyring.

You'll be happy to know it features a user-replaceable battery, which can last a year. So, unlike other Bluetooth trackers, it won't become useless after just a few years.

In other highlights, Tile offers two subscription plans, including features like smart alerts, location history, replacement warranty, reimbursement for lost items, and more. The reimbursement is limited to $100 for the Premium plan and up to $1,000 for the Premium Protect.

Chipolo One Best value A good budget option $20 $25 Save $5 This colorful and tiny smart tag from Chipolo uses its own network to keep track of your belongings and can even function as a camera remote. Pros Replaceable battery

Free out of range alerts

Multiple color options Cons Battery replacements are tricky $20 at Amazon $25 at Chipolo

If you aren't a fan of subscription plans, you'll like the Chipolo One. This tiny, circular Bluetooth tracker has a punch hole to clip to your keyring or pets. And similar to the Tile offerings, it uses Chipolo's own network of connected devices to keep track of your precious items. But unlike Tile, all its features are available without a subscription.

The Chipolo One also offers a fantastic battery life. And its replaceable CR2032 battery can last up to two years. It also includes a nifty feature that can trigger your phone's camera shutter when you squeeze it twice, essentially acting as a camera remote. The double squeeze can also be tied to ringing your phone when you misplace it. And you will be happy to know that it's pretty loud.

You can also consider the company's Chipolo One Spot (uses Apple's Find My network) and the One Point (uses Google's Find My). The latter is currently on pre-orders, awaiting the official launch of Google's new Find My network.

Apple AirTag Best for iPhone Simple and precise The Apple AirTag is the most seamless Bluetooth tracker for iOS devices. It also has access to a vast Find My network to help you track your lost items. Pros Reliable and accurate

Replaceable battery

Compact and Compact, lightweight Cons Doesn't work with Android $29 at Amazon $29 at Best Buy $29 at Apple

The AirTag is arguably the best Bluetooth tracker for people who are a part of the Apple ecosystem. This means this is the smart tracker to get if you use an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Thanks to its U1 ultra-wideband chip, Bluetooth connectivity, and access to Apple's Find My network, the AirTag can help track your misplaced items. The U1 chip is particularly helpful for precise locating. Moreover, Apple has also included several privacy-related options to ensure that AirTags are not misused.

Like the Tile Pro, it uses a replaceable coin battery that lasts one year. Unfortunately, as it has no keyring hole like the Tile offering, you'll need an accessory to clip it to various objects.

Overall, the AirTag shines at what it does and is a no-brainer for Apple device owners.

Tile Slim (2022) Best for your wallet Slender and cross-platform The newest Slim from Tile is just 2.5mm thick, perfect for your wallet, purse, or passport. It also works with both Android and iOS devices. But it comes with a non-replaceable battery. Pros Supports Android and iOS

Slim design Cons Non-replaceable battery

Shorter range than other trackers $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy $35 at Tile

If you are primarily looking for a Bluetooth tracker to keep in your wallet, the Tile Slim (2022) is an excellent option. It's just 2.5mm thick, making it perfect for your wallet or any other tight space.

Like other Tile offerings, the Slim works with both Android and iOS devices and uses its own device network to track and locate your wallet. Unfortunately, because of the size constraints, the Tile Slim features a non-removable battery that will last up to three years. After which, the Slim becomes useless.

In other features, you get a claimed range of 76 meters, IP67 dust and water resistance, and a tiny speaker.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Best for Samsung phones Durable and feature-rich The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 has a compact, water-resistant design with a metal loop for easy attachment. It's also the only smart tracker apart from the AirTag to use the UWB technology. Pros Can be used to trigger smart home routines

Replaceable battery

Good build quality Cons Works only with Samsung Galaxy devices $28 at Amazon $30 at Samsung

This second-generation smart tracker from Samsung works seamlessly with the company's Galaxy devices and uses Bluetooth low energy and ultra-wideband tech to find your lost items. The latter, however, requires a UWB-capable phone, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Its battery life is also great, and the included user-replaceable CR2032 battery can last up to 500 days in normal mode and up to 700 days in the power-saving mode. Plus, you get an impressive 120-meter range.

In terms of the build quality, while it's mostly made of plastic, the ring-shaped cutout is reinforced with metal to increase the device's durability.

Another exciting feature available with the SmartTag 2 is smart home automation. You can use the SmartTag button to trigger a smart home routine or control a device. Unfortunately, it relies on the company's SmartThings device network for tracking, which isn't very large. Plus, the built-in speaker isn't the loudest.

Chipolo Card Spot A slim smart tag An AirTag alternative for wallet If you want to take advantage of Apple's Find My network without bulking up your wallet, the Chipolo Card Spot can help. It's a slim Bluetooth tracker that can easily slide into your wallet. Pros Supports Apple's Find My network

Loud ringer Cons Non-replaceable battery $35 at Best Buy $35 at Chipolo

Unlike Chipolo One, the Card Spot uses Apple's Find My network to track and locate items. So, it's best suited for the Apple ecosystem buyers and gives them access to the comprehensive Find My network. As the name suggests, it's a tracker card, making it suitable for wallets. You can also use it with anything else that needs a slim tracker.

Unfortunately, like most similar products, it packs a non-replaceable battery that lasts two years. But you can get another tracker product from the company at a 50% discount two years after registering your original Chipolo Card Slot. Moreover, the company will also recycle your old tracker free of cost.

Other features include a speaker and an IPX5 rating for splash resistance. Lastly, if you are looking for something similar that works with Android, you can consider the original Chipolo Card, which has the same features but relies on the company's own network.

Tile Mate (2022) Compact and cute A budget tracker from Tile The Mate is an affordable smart tag from Tile that sports a discreet design and can work with Android and iOS. It also comes with a non-replaceable battery that can last up to three years. Pros Platform agnostic

Good connectivity Cons Non-replaceable battery $25 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy $25 at Tile

Apart from its Pro and Slim Bluetooth trackers, Tile also offers the Mate, which is the cheapest of the three and shares many of the features with the Slim. For example, it has a 76-meter range, a non-replaceable battery that lasts three years, and IP67 dust and water resistance. But it has a square-shaped design with rounded edges and a ring-shaped cutout, making it ideal for keys, bags, pets, and more.

The Tile Mate also works with Android and iOS, and the built-in speaker can help you track down misplaced items. You can buy the Mate as a single unit or in two or four packs, which is typically cheaper than buying multiple single units. Moreover, the company offers Mate in several exciting colors and limited-edition variants.

Eufy SmartTrack Link A budget pick An affordable AirTag alternative The Eufy SmartTrack Link can help you locate your keys, luggage, and more with the help of Apple's vast Find My network. It also offers additional features via the Eufy Security app. Pros Affordable

Replaceable battery Cons Non-existent Android support $20 at Amazon $20 at Eufy

With a $20 price tag, the Eufy SmartTrack Link is one of the cheapest smart tags on the market. But its aggressive pricing doesn't mean it skimps on helpful features. It looks similar to the Tile Mate and the original Samsung SmartTag, but unlike both, it uses Apple's Find My network. While it can technically work with Android devices, you lose the crucial worldwide tracking functionality.

So, if you are an Android smartphone owner, you will be better served with a Tile offering or the Samsung SmartTag 2 if you own a Samsung phone. You can also wait for Google's newer Find My network to go live and opt for the Chipolo One Point.

The SmartTrack Link has most of what you get with the Apple AirTag, except with UWB technology. Plus, it packs a replaceable battery that can last up to a year.

Top Bluetooth trackers to locate your misplaced items

There is a fair selection of smart tags or Bluetooth trackers on the market. But depending on which phone you use, not every tracker will be suitable for you. For example, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 only works with Samsung phones. So you can't use it with iOS or other Android phones. Similarly, the Apple AirTag is iOS-exclusive. But Tile and Chipolo have platform-agnostic offerings because they use their own device network to track your belongings.

We particularly like the Tile Pro. It works with Android and iOS, has a long-range, a replaceable battery, and an elegant design. Another great Bluetooth tracker from the company is the Tile Slim. Thanks to its thin design, it works well with wallets and offers most of what you get in other Tile smart tags.

You can also consider the Chipolo One to save a few bucks. It also works on both Android and iOS devices. And its ring-shaped cutout makes it easy to clip it to keys and other items.