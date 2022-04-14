Those tiny puck-shaped or pillar-shaped smart speakers sitting on your desk do much more than play your favorite tunes. From answering your silly questions to looking up recipes and even sending stuff to your Android TV boxes, they’ve become far more capable than they used to be a few years ago. Your smart speaker options have exploded, making choosing a new one a bit of a challenge.

While it’s still easy to pick the “smart” camp you want to be in — Alexa or Google Assistant (or even Siri) — each speaker comes with its own merits, flaws, and sound quality. Some come with a built-in Zigbee hub that you’d otherwise need to buy separately for things like smart lights, while others may let you use both Alexa or Google Assistant on the same device. From the vast sea of choices, we’ve gathered the best smart speakers to upgrade your own home with.

Best value 1. Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon Despite being a little over a year old, the 4th-gen Echo Dot continues to be the best smart speaker for most users. Compared to Google’s counterpart, this little speaker is not only louder but also produces fuller sound, with a larger echo chamber (no pun intended) and deeper bass. Microphones are an essential piece of hardware for smart speakers, and thankfully, they’re pretty sensitive to the Alexa wake word on the Echo Dot. So, you don’t need to raise your voice when something’s playing, or you’re across the room. The same goes for the bright ring light; it’s easily visible from afar. While it’s generally true that Google Assistant is a better overall voice assistant, Alexa has a slight edge in smart home use. Alexa is compatible with far more smart home devices, so if you already have a connected device in your home, the chances are that it works with the Echo Dot. And considering how voice assistants practically live in the crowd, you’d get the same capabilities as any of the pricier Echo speakers — except for their more thumping, room-filling sound, and a built-in Zigbee hub. Its crystal ball-like design is a big departure from the more subtle look of previous Dots, but it has allowed Amazon to play with the front look. Like for your kids’ room, you can pick the Echo Dot in two fun-looking faces — panda or tiger. You can also get a variant with a digital clock at the front, making it a perfect accessory for your desk. The only quip we have with the Echo Dot is that its design makes it difficult to put it on a wall, though a few mounts make it possible without much fuss. Also, since the Echo Dot has a forward-firing speaker, you can’t put it in the center of the room, though this won’t be a problem for most buyers. Read More Specifications Audio: 1.6" front-firing speaker, 4 microphones

1.6" front-firing speaker, 4 microphones Power: Wired, 15W barrel adapter

Wired, 15W barrel adapter Price: Starting at $50

Starting at $50 Connections: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Aux out

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Aux out Voice assistant: Alexa

Alexa Colors: Black, white, blue

Black, white, blue Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 89mm, 341g

100 x 100 x 89mm, 341g Buttons: Touch controls, mute switch Pros Alexa is quite smart & responsive

Aux out (not in)

Sound output is good for the price

Supports a variety of hardware, including Fire TV Cons Unwieldy for being wall-mounted Buy This Product Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Editors choice 2. Google Nest Audio 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Google’s mid-range Nest Audio speaker left us impressed with the improvements it brought to the table and a lower starting price than the Home speaker it replaced. In his review, Taylor noted that the new, much beefier woofer-tweeter combo helps the Nest Audio perform well across highs, mids, and lows, with even the smallest details now audible clearly. If you’re a fan of loud, bass-heavy music, the Nest Audio is the way to go, and it completely justifies its premium over the smaller Nest Mini. You can put two of these Nest Audio speakers together to make a stereo pair for an even more thundering experience and a real stereo separation. Given Google routinely discounts the speaker on its US store, the bundle should be a lot cheaper and a much better bargain than the massive Home Max. While you have the option to connect this stereo setup with your TV wirelessly, the experience over Bluetooth was less than ideal in our experience — though your mileage may vary. The Nest Audio is made smarter by Google Assistant, and if you’ve used Assistant on your Android phone, you’ll take no time getting used to the Nest Audio. Backed by Google Search, there will rarely be an occasion when the Assistant isn’t able to answer your questions accurately. And with tight integration with a host of Google devices and services, you can easily use the Nest Audio to connect with your existing Google Cast speakers, Chromecasts, or Android TVs — and yes, you can ask it to play YouTube videos, too, on your TV. Even after the facelift, the Nest Audio has retained a simple fabric design that you can customize in a handful of fun pastel colors to match your room’s decor. Google could’ve made the package even more pleasing by throwing in a wired connection to stream audio to and from this Nest speaker. Despite its foibles, the Nest Audio is a significant upgrade over the previous Home and is the right candidate for a replacement or an upgrade from the Home/Nest Mini. Read More Specifications Audio: 75mm woofer, 19mm tweeter, 3 far-field microphone array

75mm woofer, 19mm tweeter, 3 far-field microphone array Power: 30W DC barrel adapter, 1.5m cable

30W DC barrel adapter, 1.5m cable Price: $100

$100 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Colors: Grey, black, green, blue, orange

Grey, black, green, blue, orange Measurements: 175 x 124 x 78mm, 1.2Kg

175 x 124 x 78mm, 1.2Kg Buttons: Touch controls, mute switch

Touch controls, mute switch Others: Chromecast built-in Pros Sounds incredible

Microphone sensitivity has improved

Google Assistant works like a charm

Reasonable price

Integrates well with the Google ecosystem Cons No aux in/out port

Noticeable audio lag over Bluetooth in stereo pair Buy This Product Google Nest Audio Shop at Best Buy Shop at B&H

Premium pick 3. Sonos Move 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon Sonos speakers have made a name for themselves in the premium audio space, and the Sonos Move lives right up to that reputation. The speaker produces audio comparable to the Apple HomePod — maybe even a notch higher in both quality and volume. And being a Sonos, the Move is made to work with your existing Sonos set up at your home, with all the benefits including multi-room and multi-device pairing. The Move is also among the first Sonos speakers to support automatic TruePlay, which means you don’t need an iPhone anymore to let the speaker set the EQ accordingly. With Sonos’ range of smart speakers, you have the option to choose between Google Assistant or Alexa on the same hardware, allowing you to scream at whichever voice bot you prefer. The Move doesn’t let you use both assistants simultaneously, but just the option to pick either one of the ecosystems is incredible, and it isn’t anyway too difficult to switch between the two in the companion app. You should, however, note that some Alexa features like drop-in and calls are exclusive to Echo speakers and aren’t available here. While these connected features need Wi-Fi all the time, you can easily use the Move as a simple Bluetooth speaker without any degradation in the audio quality, though you’ll lose access to many of the smart features in the Bluetooth mode. As its name suggests, the Sonos Move is a portable speaker rated to last for about 10 hours on battery power. While the Move isn’t the lightest speaker that you’d want to carry around often, it’s nevertheless good to have the option for occasions when you want to bring the party alive. It’s got a dock and USB-C port for charging, but the best part is that the battery is user-accessible, letting you replace the battery when it dies after a few years of use. Read More Specifications Audio: 1 downward-firing tweeter, 2 digital amplifiers, 1 midwoofer, multi-mic array

1 downward-firing tweeter, 2 digital amplifiers, 1 midwoofer, multi-mic array Power: 36Wh battery, 10-hour life, charging base included, USB-C PD

36Wh battery, 10-hour life, charging base included, USB-C PD Price: $400

$400 Connections: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, USB-C

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, USB-C Voice assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Colors: Black, white

Black, white Dimensions: 240 x 160 x 126mm, 3Kg

240 x 160 x 126mm, 3Kg Buttons: Touch controls, mute switch

Touch controls, mute switch Others: IP56, AirPlay 2, Automatic Trueplay Pros Water resistant

User-replaceable battery

Superb audio, can easily fill a large room

Integrates with other Sonos speakers

Works with Alexa or Assistant Cons Hefty for a portable speaker

Pricey Buy This Product Sonos Move Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at B&H

4. Google Nest Mini 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Google’s tiniest smart speaker — the Nest Mini — looks very similar to its predecessor, but don’t let the looks fool you. The Nest Mini has updated guts over the Home Mini, bringing much-improved audio quality and a bit more volume. The bass is much punchier this time around, and the overall sound can easily fill the room. And like it’s with the Nest Audio, you can pair two Minis to make a stereo duo or multi-room streaming. The Nest Mini gets the same top-notch smarts as the Nest Audio, so it can answer pretty much any random question you can throw at it or control your smart home devices with just a single command. Coming from the house of Google, the Mini, of course, works with Chromecasts (and other Home and Nest devices), and you’re going to love it if you often find yourself casting YouTube videos to a big screen. It’s the cheapest way to get into Google’s smart home ecosystem or even expand your existing setup of connected devices with a handful of these Minis spread across your house. Another good thing here is that the built-in notch lets you hang the speaker anywhere without the need for any additional wall mounts. Read More Specifications Audio: Top-firing speaker, 3 microphones

Top-firing speaker, 3 microphones Power: 15W barrel adapter

15W barrel adapter Price: $50

$50 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Colors: Grey, black, red, blue

Grey, black, red, blue Measurements: 98 x 42mm, 177g

98 x 42mm, 177g Buttons: Touch controls, mute switch

Touch controls, mute switch Others: Chromecast built-in Pros Built-in wall mount

Excellent integration with YouTube and other Google services

Google Assistant is outstanding

It’s cheap Cons No Aux or USB port

Touch controls can be tricky Buy This Product Google Nest Mini Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart Shop at B&H

5. Bose Portable Smart Speaker 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Bose is a legendary high-end audio home audio products maker that tried its hands with smart speakers only a few years back. The most recent Bose Portable Smart Speaker may not look as big as the Sonos Move, but this compact lantern-shaped speaker packs plenty of power on the inside. It comes with the characteristic warm Bose sound, with ample clarity across ranges. You can hear every beat with clarity, probably because the bass doesn’t get too overwhelming. While the bass should be adequate for most music listeners, it could disappoint those who prefer a booming sound. Bose has gone for a bottom-firing speaker that directs the audio in all directions, making it the perfect portable speaker to be kept in the center of the room or backyard party. The speaker weighs just 2.3 pounds, so it's pretty easy to carry around. And that nice grab handle is a constant reminder that the speaker is meant to be used on the go. The Bose Portable Smart Speaker does support Alexa and Google Assistant as well as AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for a more cohesive cross-platform experience. Read More Specifications Audio: Downward-firing speaker, 3 passive radiators, multi-mic array

Downward-firing speaker, 3 passive radiators, multi-mic array Power: Battery-powered, 12-hour life, USB-C charging

Battery-powered, 12-hour life, USB-C charging Price: $360

$360 Connections: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Voice assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Colors: Silver, black

Silver, black Dimensions: 191.5 x 119.1 x 103.9 mm, 1.06Kg

191.5 x 119.1 x 103.9 mm, 1.06Kg Buttons: Tactile buttons, mute switch

Tactile buttons, mute switch Others: IPX4, AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in Pros Chic grab handle

Splash resistance

USB-C charging

Brilliant sound quality

12-hour battery life Cons Expensive

Could’ve been louder Buy This Product Bose Portable Smart Speaker Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

6. Amazon Echo Studio 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The standard Echo speaker doesn't cut if you want something that really drowns out every other sound around you. Enter the Echo Studio — Amazon's largest Echo speaker that goes up against the Apple HomePod at a more sensible price. It's a massive piece of hardware, so it's not suitable for nightstands and might even be overkill for your kitchen. But bring it to a bigger room or hook it to your TV and hear it roar! It's got five drivers positioned all around that shell to give you better directional audio output. While Amazon's 3D audio may be nothing more than a gimmick realistically, you can pair the Studio with a compatible Fire TV device for a wholesome Dolby Atmos experience. As you'd expect, Alexa also brings all its smarts and capabilities to the Studio. Besides that, the Studio comes with a Zigbee hub built-in, letting you set up smart home devices without the need for a separate hub, making the deal even sweeter. Many pricier options from Bose, Sonos, and Apple sound better, but there's nothing that can beat the Studio at its price. Read More Specifications Audio: 3 midrange speakers, 1 tweeter, 1 woofer, 7 microphones

3 midrange speakers, 1 tweeter, 1 woofer, 7 microphones Power: AC power adapter

AC power adapter Price: $200

$200 Connections: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, microUSB, 3.5mm audio in

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, microUSB, 3.5mm audio in Voice assistant: Alexa

Alexa Colors: Black

Black Dimensions: 206 x 175mm, 3.5Kg

206 x 175mm, 3.5Kg Buttons: Tactile buttons, mute switch Pros It’s loud and full-sounding

Alexa here is as good as ever

Dolby Atmos support

Built-in Zigbee hub

Great value Cons Sound quality isn’t particularly ‘premium’

It’s massive! Buy This Product Amazon Echo Studio Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

7. Sonos One (Gen 2) 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Think of the Sonos Move, but packed in a significantly smaller package that ditches the battery and portability. The Sonos One is among the best-sounding speakers in its price range, with clearly defined highs and mids, though it isn’t the most bass-heavy speaker. It gets you all the ecosystem advantages you’d expect from a Sonos speaker, like pairing with other compatible Sonos speakers or using the One as a rear channel in your Sonos home theater system. The Sonos One is a truly multi-platform device that supports both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice inputs and AirPlay for streaming music from iPhones and other Apple devices. It’s one of the cheaper options to be compatible with all three major ecosystems, which should be great for people who use a combination of Apple and Android devices. Two areas where the One leaves some room for improvement are the unavailability of Bluetooth, meaning you must always have it connected to Wi-Fi for the speaker to work. And despite being a smart speaker, its six-mic setup isn’t that good at picking up your voice in a noisy environment. Read More Specifications Audio: 2 amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 midwoofer, 6-mic array

2 amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 midwoofer, 6-mic array Power: AC power cable

AC power cable Price: $220

$220 Connections: Wi-Fi, ethernet

Wi-Fi, ethernet Voice assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Colors: Black, white

Black, white Dimensions: 162 x 120 x 120mm, 1.85Kg

162 x 120 x 120mm, 1.85Kg Buttons: Touch controls, mute switch

Touch controls, mute switch Others: AirPlay 2 Pros One of the best sounding speakers

Variety of integrations, including AirPlay

Sonos ecosystem benefits

Alexa and Google Assistant Cons No Bluetooth

Microphones could’ve been better Buy This Product Sonos One (Gen 2) Shop at Best Buy

8. Belkin SoundForm Elite 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Swiss Army Knife among smart speakers — the Belkin SoundForm Elite — is among the most versatile smart speakers that you’d want to keep on your nightstand. The top portion of the Belkin speaker doubles up as a wireless charger for your phone, with an output of up to 10W. It isn’t a crazy fast speed, but it’s adequate for overnight recharges and something that most smartphones are compatible with. Even with this additional feature, the sound quality itself doesn’t take a back seat. The SoundForm Elite isn’t a particularly large speaker, but it produces deep low-ends, which the bass heads are going to appreciate quite a bit. However, the mid-range suffers slightly due to that extra bass-heavy sound. Belkin offers two different SKUs – one with Alexa + AirPlay at Amazon and another with just Google Assistant at Best Buy. It would’ve been much more sensible if both voice assistants were offered on the same device, like many Sonos speakers, but unfortunately, you’ll have to pick one of the ecosystems while making the purchase. Read More Specifications Audio: 1 full-range driver, 2 woofers, 2 far-field microphones

1 full-range driver, 2 woofers, 2 far-field microphones Power: AC barrel adapter

AC barrel adapter Price: $200

$200 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 Voice Assistant: Alexa/Google Assistant

Alexa/Google Assistant Colors: Black, white

Black, white Measurements: 168.4 x 162.5 x 162.5mm, 1.27Kg

168.4 x 162.5 x 162.5mm, 1.27Kg Buttons: Touch controls, mute switch

Touch controls, mute switch Others: Up to 10W Qi wireless charging (for phones), Chromecast built-in Pros Built-in 10W wireless charger

Gets plenty loud and the audio output is good

AirPlay 2 (on one variant)

Doesn’t take a lot of space Cons Different variants for Google Assistant and Alexa

Doesn’t come cheap Buy This Product Belkin SoundForm Elite Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

9. Sonos Roam 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Sonos Roam is a typical compact Bluetooth speaker that you can carry around in your backpack and get the smarts of Google Assistant or Alexa just about anywhere you can hook it to a Wi-Fi hotspot. For the premium price Sonos is asking, you'd expect the Roam to sound pretty darn good, and, boy, it delivers. In our review, we found it to be the best-sounding portable speaker in its class. Period. Its superior audio output is achieved by a separate woofer and tweeter, which you don’t generally see on such mini speakers. While you get all the smart features of Google Assistant, Alexa, and the compatibility with AirPlay 2 (no Chromecast here, unfortunately), it’s all the other convenience features that make the Roam an excellent pick. Besides a USB-C port for charging (a cable and a charger come bundled in the box), it also supports wireless charging, so you simply place it on any Qi charger and have the music playing all day long. The Roam is also beach-ready with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Read More Specifications Audio: 2 amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 midwoofer, multi-mic array

2 amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 midwoofer, multi-mic array Power: 18Wh battery, 10-hour life, Qi wireless and 15W USB-C charging

18Wh battery, 10-hour life, Qi wireless and 15W USB-C charging Price: $180

$180 Connections: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Voice assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Colors: Black, white

Black, white Dimensions: 168 x 62 x 60mm, 430g

168 x 62 x 60mm, 430g Buttons: Tactile buttons, mute switch

Tactile buttons, mute switch Others: IP67, Automatic TruePlay, AirPlay 2 Pros Superb sound for its size

Supports a variety of connectivity options

Water and dust resistant

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Wireless charging Cons Lacks Google Cast

Pricey for a compact portable speaker Buy This Product Sonos Roam Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

10. Apple HomePod Mini 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy For anyone exclusively using Apple devices, getting the HomePod Mini makes more sense than picking an Alexa speaker. It’s designed to give you a superior, seamless experience when tied with other Apple services and devices. For instance, you can use two Minis as a stereo pair for your Apple TV or use Handoff to move audio between your iPhone and the HomePod with a simple tap. The Mini looks sleek with its fabric shell and a glowing touch panel at the top. It produces an excellent sound for its size, comparable to many bigger speakers, and since the driver is facing downward, the audio is spread across the room. However, at $99, speakers from other brands will sound fuller and fill a larger room. Apple is currently offering a complimentary 6-month subscription to Apple Music, making the deal sweeter if you’re going to (or already do) subscribe to the service. Speaking of Siri, it’s fast and responsive on this speaker. It has come a long way in the last few years, but most of its capabilities still lie within the Apple ecosystem. Outside that, there aren’t a lot of smart home devices that support HomeKit, limiting the choices you have with third-party devices. Alexa and Google Assistant fare much better in this department. Read More Specifications Audio: 1 full-range driver, 2 passive radiators, 4 microphones

1 full-range driver, 2 passive radiators, 4 microphones Power: 20W adapter

20W adapter Price: $100

$100 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 Voice Assistant: Siri

Siri Colors: White, black, orange, yellow, blue

White, black, orange, yellow, blue Measurements: 84.3 x 97.9mm, 345g

84.3 x 97.9mm, 345g Buttons: Touch panel, no mute switch Pros Excellent sound for the size

It just works — with Apple devices, that is

Relatively more affordable than the standard HomePod Cons Not a lot of HomeKit-supported devices

Siri’s still playing catch up Buy This Product Apple HomePod Mini Shop at Best Buy

For those just starting to build their connected home setups, beginning with the affordable Echo Dot or the Nest Mini makes sense. Going with either voice assistant — and by extension, their larger ecosystem — won’t make much difference since both support thousands of smart home devices and can understand multiple languages. But if you already own a Fire TV or an Android TV set, you should strongly consider sticking with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you want a smart speaker that can actually fill your living room or bedroom with quality sounds, the Nest Audio or the Sonos Move have much more full sound — and a much more refined design. The Nest Audio, in particular, works quite well for larger rooms as a stereo pair, and you can purchase two of them for half the price of the Sonos Move, though the Move has the benefit of being portable so that you can move it from room to room. Speaking of rooms, Sonos handles multi-room audio better than any other smart brand or music service around, but it's quite the investment.

Once you've gotten a taste of what smart speakers can do for you and your family, you might want to bring a smart display into the mix for your kitchen or nightstand or more smart plugs and lights to help you automate more of your home. The sky is the limit with your smart home, so remember to have fun exploring what all these devices can do.

