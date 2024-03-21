Bag, vacuum-seal, submerge in a water bath, and cook at a precise temperature for a specific duration, depending on the desired level of doneness. That is what sous vide is all about — a culinary technique that can help you prepare tender, juicy, and flavorful meals every time. The process delivers consistent results and can cook foods such as eggs, chicken, steak, lamb, pork, fish, vegetables, and more.

To get the best out of sous vide cooking, you need a cooker that can quickly reach a set temperature and hold it throughout the cooking period. You can go for water ovens or immersion circulators, but we'll only focus on the latter in this guide since they are more convenient and less bulky compared to the former. Furthermore, most of these devices will work with Google Assistant and Alexa, making them a great addition to your smart home device collection.

Top smart sous vide cookers

Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 Best overall Unmatched precision $102 $150 Save $48 The Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 has all the top-tier features you can expect in a smart sous vide machine, offering dual-band Wi-Fi and app support, built-in water-level sensors, and a touch-to-control display that makes it easy to operate. The cooker's 850W heating element is powerful enough and heats precisely enough to give you nicely done dishes. Pros Precise heating

Water level sensors

Quiet operation Cons Grip clamp is not adjustable $102 at Amazon $110 at Best Buy

The Nano 3.0 is one of Anova's latest precision sous vide cookers and has a lot to offer at this price point. It features an 850W heating system that can reach the set temperature in a couple of minutes, but the time may vary depending on the water's volume and starting temperature. Although not the most powerful option on the list, this model is more precise, with an accuracy level of ± 0.2°F, meaning the water bath will always be within the desired temperature range for accurate cooking.

You will be happy to know the Nano 3.0 sous vide machine can circulate 8 liters of water a minute, allowing for equal heat distribution throughout the cooking pot. This means there will be no cold spots, so your food will cook uniformly at a consistent temperature from edge to edge. Users can make temperature adjustments from their phones via the Anova app, which offers multiple sous vide recipes that you can try out. Alternatively, managing the device manually can be done using the touch controls at the top.

Since the cooker is dual-band, it can work with 5GHz or 2.4GHz networks, and the app is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems. The backlit display delivers temperature and time read-outs, making it easy to track the cooking progress. Once the cooker reaches the required temperature, it will beep to let you know the cooking process has begun. And the side clamp delivers a firm grip, keeping the machine in the correct position. On the downside, the clamp is not adjustable, so ensure you use the right cooking vessel. But the device's IPX7 rating ensures the Nano 3.0 can be used in such wet conditions without worry.

Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine Premium pick Powerful and reliable The Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine is expensive but worth it. It has a high-performance heating element with 1100W of cooking power, a magnetized base that easily attaches to most steel cooking vessels, and a maximum heating capacity of 40 liters. The device also boasts a turbo mode that shortens heating time and integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Pros Holds a temperature well

Quality construction

Compact design Cons No onboard controls $250 at Best Buy

Breville's Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine is slim and measures around 12.28 inches in height, making it one of the most compact devices on offer. But its petite dimensions don't make it any less efficient; the device has a 1100W heating system that will help you prepare the perfect water bath for whatever you are cooking. It doesn't matter whether it's pork, steak, or delicate fish fillets, the Joule Turbo will deliver heat with precision, preventing the food from overcooking or undercooking.

Plus, it has a turbo function, which, according to Breville, can effectively cut the cooking time by almost half compared to most sous vide cookers. This function is, however, only limited to a few recipes. The magnetic base is also unique and desirable, allowing the device to attach to steel vessels. Pair this with the grip clamp, and you'll have a steady immersion cooker that won't budge regardless of how intense the water is boiling.

The Joule app offers access to all functions and can link with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free operation. Better yet, the app has a recipe library and detailed instructions for preparing many foods. One disadvantage of using the Joule Turbo is that it lacks onboard controls, so it's entirely reliant on the app. But all factors considered, this is an advanced unit with great features that can assist both professionals and beginners alike.

RidoHusi Sous Vide Cooker Best value User-friendly design The RidoHusi Sous Vide Cooker packs a lot of power (1100W) but still manages to run quietly, thanks to its brushless motor. It also has a large LCD screen that gives a clear view of cooking data, a strong attachment clamp, intuitive onboard controls for user convenience, a 3D heating system that distributes heat uniformly, and excellent Wi-Fi support for wireless control. Pros Offers good value for money

Easy to work with

Quiet operation Cons Only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi $62 at Amazon

The sous vide immersion cooker by RidoHusi isn't expensive but can get a lot done and has virtually all the features found on high-end models. Boasting a 1100W heating element, this device can raise the temperature of the water bath to the desired range in about 30 minutes. The built-in thermostat also ensures the device doesn't go beyond or below the set temperature, allowing the food to cook uniformly. And the three-dimensional heat circulation system keeps the water bath temperature consistent and within the same range. Besides, it's ± 0.6°F accurate, which is not bad considering it costs less and has a good temperature range, allowing you to set the heat anywhere between 50°F and 194°F.

This immersion cooker is 13.7 inches tall and can fit most cooking vessels. It is IPX7 certified, so it won't easily get damaged when exposed to steam. The easy-to-read LCD screen displays everything you need to know about the cooking process and enables you to make the necessary adjustments to yield perfect and delicious results.

The RidoHusi Sous Vide Cooker will also notify you when the water level in the cooking pot drops below the required level and has an app with a user-friendly interface and many recipes that can improve your sous vide skills. But if you aren't near your phone or Wi-Fi isn't available, there are onboard controls to adjust cooking parameters on the fly.

KitchenBoss G330 Sous Vide Machine Best LCD screen Durably built $160 $180 Save $20 The KitchenBoss G330 Sous Vide Machine is a powerful 1100W immersion cooker with an advanced heat control system that provides the precision needed for the sous vide process. It supports Wi-Fi connections, has a touch-enabled color display to easily modify settings, and a fully adjustable clamp that fits large and small cooking vessels. Pros Straightforward design

Easy to clean

Large display Cons A bit bulky compared to most models $160 at Amazon

Prepare flavorful and nutrient-rich meals with the KitchenBoss G330, a feature-packed immersion sous vide cooker that is powerful and on-point. To begin with, the device is 16.3 inches long, which makes it compatible with many size vessels. But no matter the pot you choose, the machine's brushless motor consistently churns the water bath to ensure uniform heat dispersal at a rate of 20 liters per minute, so it's one of the best sous vide cookers for large pots.

With the adjustable clamp in place, you can firmly and easily secure the cooker to a vessel of your choosing. Once the device is in place, the cooking can start, which begins with the temperature. The unit's temperature adjustment system ranges between 104°F and 194°F with ± 0.1°F accuracy. As a result, the food will always be cooked within the temperature range needed to get the desired doneness level. Using the VeSync app, users can connect the sous vide cooker to smartphones (iOS or Android) through Wi-Fi for quick and easy temperature adjustment.

The app is super convenient, too, allowing you to start the cooking process remotely even when you are away. Simply prep the device before leaving the house, and press the start button when you are about to get home. The LCD screen is just as simple and easy to navigate as the app, and the fact that it displays in color makes it even easier to read. What's more, the impeller runs quietly, so you can use this cooker without distraction. This model is also IPX7 rated, so it can be quickly rinsed over running tap water once you are done.

Zionheat Sous Vide Machine Best for beginners Simplifies the sous vide process Zionheat's Sous Vide Machine has everything you need to perfect your sous vide skills. It offers 31 recipes via the Tuya app, sports a 1000W heating element with a 77°F to 198.5°F temperature range for customized cooking, and a high-speed motor that distributes heat throughout the water bath. Pros Onboard display and controls

Wide temperature range

Fast heating Cons Limited to 2.4GHz connections $110 at Amazon

Hidden inside the Zionheat Sous Vide Machine is a 1000W heating element that can bring 12 liters of water to a boil in 15 to 30 minutes while giving you complete control over the temperature. Depending on the ingredients you are working with, the temperature can be increased or decreased from 77°F to 198.5°F for well-cooked and juicy meals. Heat and other adjustments can be easily made through the Tuya app, but tweaks are just as simple using the onboard controls. The app also offers an extensive recipe library containing simple and intricate dishes to help make meals easy from concept to cooking.

Like most sous vide machines in this guide, Zionheat's immersion cooker has a backlit display that shows the current cooking temperature and other data that you'll find helpful. The thermostat records temperature in Fahrenheit and Celsius, so it's up to you to choose the format that you are most comfortable with. And the cooking time can be adjusted to match the dish that you are preparing with a simple tap of the control panel.

The multi-blade impeller spins at high speed, ensuring the water bath gets an equal amount of heat. This not only reduces the heating time but also creates the perfect conditions for your food to cook. The screw-style side clamp will keep the machine in an upright position throughout the cooking time, so you won't have to make continuous adjustments. And at 9.92 inches, it can fit most small and medium-sized sous vide containers.

Blitzhome Sous Vide Machine Best with touch controls Worry-free cooking The sous vide process is grounded in precision, and that is what Blitzhome's immersion circulator offers. It heats water pretty fast with its 1100W element, maintains an ideal temperature for accurate results, and has an app that works with Android and iOS devices. It also features simple touch controls and has a strong clamp for secure setup. Pros Clamp fits most cooking vessels

Powerful heating system

Intuitive touch display Cons App could be better $90 at Amazon

The Blitzhome Sous Vide Machine is a high-wattage (1100W) immersion circulator with an adjustable temperature range, low-noise motor, and an easy, customizable touch display. This device securely clamps onto cooking pots and can efficiently heat 4 to 15 liters of water, enabling you to cook large portions in one go. Once in place, the temperature can be set between 77°F and 198.5°F for precision-cooked, mouth-watering meals.

Settings can be customized with a straightforward touch display boasting nicely marked contact points, so you can make quick changes to the time and temperature functions when needed. This cooker also employs 360-degree circulation, keeping the water bath temperature within the set range. It will notify you via the app when the food is ready and also makes a beeping sound in case you miss a notification.

The onboard color-changing LED light will even indicate the current operation mode — red is heating, green is insulation, and blue is done. Sous vide cooking can take several hours, depending on what you are preparing, and this machine offers up to 100 hours of uninterrupted cooking time, so you can cook the food for as long as necessary before a refresh is required.

Upesitom Sous Vide Machine Quietest Motor makes minimal noise The Upesitom Sous Vide Machine takes the guesswork out of the sous vide cooking process with its long feature list. It generates 1100W of heating power, allows for precise heat adjustment up to 194°F, cooks quietly, and you can use it with many pot sizes. Pros Easy set up

IPX7 waterproof

Sturdy grip clamp Cons Not the best option for extremely large vessels $78 at Amazon

Similar to most of our picks, the Upesitom Sous Vide Machine is powered by a 1100W heating element that generates a lot of heat while keeping the temperature within range. Cooking can be done between 77°F and 194°F with a maximum cooking time of 100 hours, and the parameters can be adjusted according to your cooking needs. The device attaches with a simple yet strong clamp that provides a firm grip for mess-free cooking. The only problem is that the clamp is not adjustable, which can be a problem for some vessels.

When it's time to cook, the sous vide immersion cooker can be controlled in two ways: the app or the onboard control panel/display. However, the app is easier to use, offers control during the cooking process, and unlocks recipes that you can use. The pump also effectively circulates heat through the water bath while keeping noise at a minimum for a quiet cooking space.

With this sous vide cooker, you can cook meals in 6 to 12-liter containers without interfering with heat distribution. The low water sensor will alert you when the water bath falls below the safety level, preventing dry heating, which can ruin food. If you are looking for an affordable sous vide immersion cooker that has a rich feature set, this could be a great pick.

Miaton Sous Vide Cooker Quick and efficient Efficient heating $76 $80 Save $4 The Miaton Sous Vide Cooker is accurate, reliable, and easy to operate. It offers fast heating at 1100 watts, comes with a large LCD screen for easy readability, runs ultra-quiet, and has just about every feature that you need to ace your next sous vide dish. Pros Accurate temperature and time control

Great safety features

Low water alert Cons Not dual-band $76 at Amazon

The Miaton Sous Vide Cooker is another fast-heating option to add to your list of considerations. It's super easy to work with; simply set the ideal cooking temperature and time and let the machine handle the rest. The 1100W heating system packs a punch and can help you achieve a temperature of 140°F in about fifteen minutes. Moreover, the range is impressively wide and accommodates precise adjustments from 50°F to 194°F with 1°F accuracy.

This Miaton sous vide immersion cooker has a two-line LCD screen that displays time and temperature readings, giving you quick access to cooking data. It also allows for easy customization via the app, but you can also make adjustments manually. And the stainless steel on the machine's lower section is removable, and the top is IPX7 waterproof, allowing for easy cleaning.

When it comes to safety, the machine's built-in thermostat will stop working automatically when it overheats or when the water bath isn't enough. Although it heats up fast, the Miaton Sous Vide Cooker doesn't make much noise and can cook for long hours without ruining meals. Just ensure you apply the right temperature setting and you'll be good to go. As with most sous vide machines, the included app provides easy-to-follow recipes.

Choosing the best smart sous vide machine

When choosing a smart sous vide machine or immersion cooker, a few factors must be considered. First and foremost, the device should be compatible with the cooking vessel that you intend to use. It is always advisable to pick a sous vide immersion cooker with height-adjustable clamps, since they can work with different sizes of containers.

You should also factor in the wattage rating as it determines how efficient the sous vide cooker is when it comes to reaching a set temperature. Anything above 800W is good and can help you create the perfect water bath within the shortest time possible. Temperature limits, flow rates, and maximum heating capacity should also be referenced. However, not all brands will provide the full specs list, just aim for the best combination with the available information.

Smart sous vide machines for great meals

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 is the top pick despite having the lowest wattage rating on the list because it's super accurate and has features often not offered by competitors. It can pair up with 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi networks and has an impressively high flow rate for its size. Plus, it comes from a reputable brand.

Those looking to splurge can go for the Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine. It's more powerful than the Nano 3.0, and on the plus side, the Joule app has intuitive controls and gives users access to recipes. However, it lacks on-device controls, which is weird considering its price tag.

On the other hand, the RidoHusi Sous Vide Cooker offers good value for money and is also one of the cheapest immersion cookers currently available on the market. It has a high power of 1100W, heats with precision, and can hold temperature for hours.