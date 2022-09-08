In one way or another, most home devices have found their way into the digital world we see today. The regular old bathroom scale is no exception to this smart home makeover. Scales have upgraded tremendously over the years, and smart scales have joined the ever-growing list of some of the best smart home devices.

With the advancement of science and technology, smart scales can map out and measure a multitude of body and health metrics. With BIA technology (bioelectrical impedance analysis), smart scales can determine different health and weight factors, including weight, body fat percentage, body mass index (BMI), bone mass, fat mass, muscle mass, heart rate, and so much more.

While not every smart scale is created and designed the same, there are many key features people rely on to monitor their health. From trainers to athletes and fitness fanatics, there is a smart scale for everyone to meet their needs.

Premium pick 1. Withings Body+ 9.70 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Withings Body+ scale rightfully earns the premium pick spot; it's packed with features with a price tag to match. The scale uses BIA technology that provides a complete body composition analysis. It measures health metrics, including weight, bone mass, fat mass, muscle mass, body water percentage, and BMI. These metrics can be automatically synced with the scale's built-in Wi-Fi. Withings Body+ also pairs with the free Health Mate app on Google Play and Apple Store. Plus, it supports Bluetooth, so you can connect to several compatible devices and over 100 health and fitness apps. The Withings Body + smart scale allows for up to eight user profiles and features three additional modes. Pregnancy mode creates a personalized program that tracks weight gain and includes obstetrician-reviewed guidance. As your child grows, the baby mode can track your child's weight gain and growth. For in-depth analytics, athlete mode is essential for athletes who rely on accurate and specific information critical for their performance. Read More Buy This Product Withings Body+ Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Best value 2. Fitbit Aria Air 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon This budget-friendly, mid-range scale packs elegance and functionality into one well-designed smart scale. As a reputable and reliable company in fitness, Fitbit has shown its scales can match up with some of the more deluxe scales. The Aria Air is made with BIA technology to give you an accurate body composition analysis. You can measure several health metrics, including weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. The Fitbit Aria Air pairs via Bluetooth with the Fitbit app and can connect to various other popular fitness and health apps. With a fitness tracker such as the Fitbit Charge 5, you can have your data uploaded directly to your tracker and the app for easy monitoring. The app tracks key information to help you stay up to date on your health. With the Fitbit Aria Air, you can save multiple users to the device and customize those users with different images. This scale combines simplicity with functionality to give you a smart scale that can fit within anyone's budget. Read More Buy This Product Fitbit Aria Air Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Editors choice 3. Wyze 8.80 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Bluetooth connectable mid-range smart scale is designed with four independent leg sensors for a full body composition analysis. With this scale, you can measure health metrics like weight, body fat percentage, and heart rate. The Wyze smart scale pairs with the Wyze app and is compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health. With the Wyze app, you can receive up to nine additional health metrics, including basal metabolic rate, body water percentage, bone mass, BMI, lean body mass, metabolic age, muscle weight, protein mass, and visceral fat. With up to eight different user profiles and a guest mode, this scale is perfect for the whole family. Read More Buy This Product Wyze Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

4. Garmin Index S2 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Garmin smart scale is fully customizable and offers a full body composition analysis using BIA technology. Health metrics measured include weight, bone mass, body water percentage, body fat percentage, BMI, and skeletal muscle mass. Pairing the Garmin Index S2 smart scale with the Garmin Connect app, users can customize the amount of data shown on the scale from full details to just weight. Wi-Fi connectivity lets your data sync directly to the app and can be monitored anytime. You can store up to 16 user profiles on this device, allowing even the largest family or sports team to measure their members. Measurements aren't the only thing this scale can do either. When you step on, you can view weather forecast data to be ready for the day ahead. It is recommended to use this scale on a hard flooring surface for the most accurate readings. Read More Buy This Product Garmin Index S2 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

5. Fitindex 9.30 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Fitindex is a budget-friendly, feature-packed smart scale. This scale uses ITO conductive surface technology to provide accurate and in-depth readings. Combined with BIA technology, this scale is a top contender for accuracy and efficiency. You can measure multiple health metrics, including weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. You can see a ton of data using the app: body water percentage, bone mass, basal metabolic rate, metabolic age, metabolic rate, muscle mass, protein mass, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, and visceral fat. Pair the Fitindex smart scale with the FITINDEX app to connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for seamless syncing. The best part? This app is compatible with Google Fit, Samsung Health, Apple Health, and various other health and fitness platforms. Plus, this scale is up for measuring any family members, from adults to babies and even pets. You're allowed an unlimited amount of user profiles, but the Fitindex can only store data for up to eight users. Finally, it works with all floor types but is recommended on hard floor surfaces. Read More Buy This Product Fitindex Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

6. Qardio Base 2 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Qardio Base 2 is one of the higher-end scales and offers a unique look. This scale can last up to 12 months on a single charge with no batteries. Additionally, you can use this scale on any flooring surface, including carpet. Four independent sensors can complete a full body composition analysis measuring weight, body fat percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, body water composition, and BMI. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi work in sync with the Qardio Base 2, giving you the most up-to-date data on the Qardio app. The app also connects to several fitness apps, including Google Fit, Samsung Health, and Apple Health. You can have up to eight users stored on this device simultaneously, and it includes extra modes to accommodate everyone's needs. Weight-only mode can safely measure those with a pacemaker or implant device. Pregnancy mode lets users track their data and even upload photos of their progress. Smart feedback is there to encourage and push you with all your fitness goals. Read More Buy This Product Qardio Base 2 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

7. Arboleaf CS20A 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While the Arboleaf CS20A sits at the lower end of the price range, this scale offers some of the more cosmetic features associated with smart scales. The screen features adjustable brightness, a larger platform, and additional non-slip grips for increased stability. A total of eight sensors, high precision G-sensors, and sensitive electrodes work together to form an extensive workup of your body composition. You can receive multiple health metrics, including weight, body water percentage, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, body type, basal metabolic rate, metabolic age, metabolic rate, muscle mass, protein mass, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, and visceral fat. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities, you can always stay connected with the Arboleaf app. This app is also compatible with popular health and fitness apps, including Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health. Everyone in the family can have their metrics measured and stored on their devices, with up to eight users allowed to be saved at once. It is recommended to use this scale on hard floor surfaces for the best readings. Read More Buy This Product Arboleaf CS20A Shop at Amazon

8. Fittrack Dara 9.20 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Fittrack Dara is a mid-range scale packed with extra features. This scale combines BIA technology with four electrodes to provide a full body composition analysis. The accuracy of this scale analysis falls within 3% of a DEXA scan (dual energy x-ray). The Fittrack Dara can help you keep track of a multitude of health metrics, including weight, body water percentage, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, body type, basal metabolic rate, metabolic age, metabolic rate, muscle mass, muscle rate, protein mass, protein rate, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, and visceral fat. Bluetooth connectivity keeps your data synced with the Fittrack MyHealth app and can also be synced with Google Health, Apple Health, and other popular health and fitness apps. You can also save and record your data to be shared with medical and health professionals. You can store up to eight users on the device. Plus, it includes an infant mode to track your child's weight and growth. High-performing athletes looking to get the most data and metrics crucial to their performance can activate the Athlete mode. This scale should be used on hard floor surfaces to receive the best readings. Read More Buy This Product Fittrack Dara Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

9. Renpho 7.80 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While the Renpho smart scale sits at the lower-end price range, it offers a lot. This scale uses ITO conductive surface technology in combination with four highly sensitive electrodes and BIA technology to provide accurate and extensive body composition data. The Renpho can easily help you keep track of various health metrics, including weight, body water percentage, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, body age, basal metabolic rate, muscle mass, protein mass, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, and visceral fat. Bluetooth connectivity ensures your data is always synced with the Renpho app. Still, you can also sync with Google Fit, Samsung Health, Fitbit, Apple Health, or even myfitnesspal if you prefer. There are no limitations on users; everyone in the family can use this scale, even the smallest. You can easily weigh infants and pets without having to do any calculations. With auto-calibration, you can use this scale on most flooring surfaces; however, it is best suited for hard floor surfaces. Read More Buy This Product Renpho Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

10. Vont 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon A lower-end scale, the Vont still has a lot of potential. This scale has four highly sensitive electrodes that provide in-depth body composition analysis. In addition to the typical metrics, users can also get body water percentage, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, basal metabolic rate, muscle mass, metabolic age, protein mass, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, and visceral fat readings. Like other smart scales, the Vont has an app that uses instant sync to update results and data swiftly. Best of all, the app is compatible with Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit. And if you're looking for a little motivation, this scale features TED, a virtual coaching assistant built into the app to record and track your data, as well as encourage and celebrate your goals. Up to 10 different users can be registered to this device, but you can also add guests, too. It also features an athlete mode that you can adjust according to different body types to receive personalized and accurate data. Read More Buy This Product Vont Shop at Amazon

Pair with the perfect fitness tracker

When choosing the right smart scale, there are a lot of factors one might consider. Most options feature a detailed health app and fitness tracker, allowing endless tracking possibilities. Health metrics can be viewed and monitored at any time throughout the day, whether at home or on the go. What's great is that most smart scales are compatible with various fitness trackers to create the perfect fitness package. So which one is right for you?

The Withings Body+ smart scale offers extensive in-depth analysis and added features, but it does come with a higher price tag. Of course, if you can swing it, it has plenty of features that make it worth the price. If you're expecting, the Withings Body+ can record every step of your pregnancy and beyond with its unique pregnancy and child modes. These added modes create a personalized experience tailored to each individual, which lets users feel more in touch with their health and body.

If you're looking to save a little money and are in the Fitbit circle, the Fitbit Aria Air is a well-loved, reliable staple in the Fitbit community to track, record, and share data with users and Fitbit friends. Fitbit has designed this scale around functionality, affordability, and accuracy to provide a smart scale suited for everyone.

The Wyze smart scale perfectly combines in-depth health metrics analysis, affordability, and reliability to create a sleek, budget-friendly smart scale. With any of these smart scales, you can be sure to receive the most accurate and reliable health metrics.