Smart rings may not have as many offerings as the best fitness trackers or even stand up to the array of fantastic smartwatches that we've seen in recent years, but that doesn't mean there aren't some great options out there.

Despite being very new to the tech world, several promising smart rings are on the market, offering various features like notification management, health tracking, and more. Whether you're looking for the best smart ring to handle everything or trying to find one with specific features, this list will help you find what works best for you.

Our picks for the best smart rings in 2023

Source: Prevention Prevention Circul Plus Best overall Detailed reporter The Prevention Circul Plus gives users access to detailed reports and in-depth analysis of their sleep cycles, heart rates, and other biometrics. Pros Flexible sizing

Accurate sleep tracking

Detailed reports Cons Short battery life

No integration with Apple Health $301 at Amazon

Biometrics have become a mainstay feature on smartwatches and fitness trackers. Still, Bodimetrics and Prevention have taken things a step further, offering that same useful data from a ring that fits perfectly on your finger. The lightweight design provides a day’s worth of battery if you’re monitoring your biometrics continuously.

The measurements on display here are exceptional, too, offering accurate reports of blood pressure and heart rate tracking. Bodimetrics have also designed the Prevention Circul Plus to fit snugly on your finger, providing accurate reports about your sleep and steps if you want to use it for fitness-related tracking.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much else you can do regarding fitness tracking, so don’t expect the Circul Plus to provide much feedback there. But, if you’re looking for a strong smart ring that fits well, is lightweight, and is great at tracking sleep patterns, then the Circul Plus hits all the right notes. It’s also water-resistant and is made up of 316L stainless steel, providing a strong material that will last for years to come.

Source: Oura Oura Ring 3 Premium pick A ringing success The Oura Ring 3 continues to offer best-in-class tracking of biometrics, sleep, and even workouts, making it one of the best smart rings on the market right now. Pros Long-lasting battery

Full support for Google Fit/Apple Health

Comfortable enough to wear 24/7 Cons Monthly subscription required

No mobile payment support $300 at Oura

When it comes to premium smart rings, Oura continues to stand out above the crowd with the Oura Ring 3. The third generation of the company’s smart rings brings more health features, including improved health-tracking functions, like continuous heart rate monitoring and SPO2 tracking.

While a smart ring at heart, the Oura Ring 3 is also a fantastic fitness and sleep tracker. You can readily keep tabs on your health with full integration into Google Fit and Apple Health, providing important insights into your ongoing health journey. But, overall, the Oura Ring 3 focuses more on well-being than fitness features.

Despite that shortcoming, the Oura Ring 3 is still one of the best smart rings on the market. However, the recent third generation now requires users to purchase a monthly subscription to access the smart ring's features. The accurate heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking make it worth every penny for those who want to focus on their wellness and recovery.

Source: Arcx Arcx Best value Easy to master Take full control of your smartphone from the accessibility of your finger using the Arcx smart ring. Multiple sized silicone rings make it easy to find one that fits any finger, giving anyone easy access to use this smart ring to its fullest potential. Pros Comes with multiple stretch-fit silicone rings.

Can be attached to bikes and other sports equipment

Even works with gloves Cons Bulky design

No biometrics support $63 at Arcx

Finding a budget-friendly smart ring with health features is difficult, but the Arcx Smart Ring offers a nice middle ground. This smart ring isn’t going to track your heart rate or other biometrics, but it does offer a lot of other strengths.

For starters, the Arcx Smart Ring ships with five separate silicone rings, allowing you to find a size that works perfectly for you. It’s also designed to work with gloves, which can come in handy when taking part in workouts or sports requiring them. And, because the Arcx Smart Ring is essentially a module attached to a silicone band, you can easily connect it to an accessory that attaches to bikes and other sports equipment.

The big allure of the Arcx Smart Ring is its easy access to controlling music playback on your phone and accepting and rejecting phone calls. This smart ring makes it very easy to interact with your device while working out, removing the need to keep your phone in your hand, and allowing you to focus on your workout completely.

Source: Hecere Hecere NFC Ring Jack of all trades Unlimited customization at your fingertips Hecere's NFC ring gives tech-savvy users a blank slate to customize anyway that they like, giving access to features like step tracking, mobile payments, and more. Pros Fully customizable

Never needs to be charged

Stylish material fits in with multiple outfits and styles Cons Requires tech savvy user to set up

No biometric sensors $31 at Amazon

While many smart rings focus on fitness features or give you easier access to your phone’s various applications, the Hecere NFC Ring opens new doors of possibility, so long as you have some technical knowledge. This smart ring arrives with a blank NFC, allowing you to customize it to fit your needs completely.

That means you can set the Hecere NFC Ring up to process mobile payments, answer your phone calls, and even track your steps. It won’t give you access to the more in-depth biometric features that some smart rings, like the Oura 3, offer, but it is still a great option for tech savvy users who want many customization options. Because it’s a blank NFC, it won’t require you to recharge the ring.

Source: Go2Sleep SleepOn Go2Sleep Sleep Tracking Ring Ultimate sleep tracking Keeps up with all your sleep metrics with ease SleepOn's Go2Sleep smart ring offers detailed reports for sleep tracking, oxygen measurements, and even heart rates. Families can even manage data from multiple rings in one easy-to-access application. Pros Accurate sleep tracking and biometrics

Ring locator function

Auto-wake system helps you wake up in lightest sleep phase Cons No real use outside tracking sleep

Bulky design requires removal to generate reports $160 at SleepOn

Unlike smartwatches, which tend to focus on several features at once, many smart rings are designed for a more singular focus. For instance, the SleepOn Go2Sleep Sleep Tracking Ring was designed solely as a sleep tracker.

It’s unique look doesn’t make it a stylish option outside of the bedroom, and its lack of mobile payments and other features mean you won’t have much use for it outside keeping up with your sleep patterns.

Knowing how well you are sleeping can be extremely helpful, especially if you want to maximize the quality of your sleep each night. The Go2Sleep Sleep Tracking Ring also has a built-in ring locator function, allowing you to locate the ring even if it gets lost somewhere in your home.

Source: Mclear McLear RingPay Easy mobile payments Mobile pay and rewards at your fingertips The McLear RingPay smart ring offers users a ton of mobile payment options, including easy access to a special rewards program and even a way to donate directly to charity when making mobile payments. Pros Makes mobile payments easy

Never requires charging

Multiple sizes to choose from Cons No use beyond making payments

Only available in the UK as of March 2023 $111 at McLear

Despite their intuitive features, many smart rings now forego the convenience of offering mobile payment support. That’s why smart rings like the Mclear RingPay exist. This smart ring focuses solely on providing easy access to mobile payments, so you won’t find any health features like sleep tracking or heart rate monitoring here.

Still, being able to wave your finger and process a payment easily can be extremely handy. Plus, the McLear RingPay app gives you access to several reward options and the opportunity to donate directly to charity with any purchases you make. Thanks to its built-in NFC technology, you can also use the ring to unlock your smartphone.

You can also earn cashback when making payments with the Mclear RingPay, and its scratch-resistant design fits on your finger with just about any outfit or style.

Source: Orii Orii Smart Ring Notification hog Customizable notifications and bone conduction calling The Orii Smart Ring sports a stylish silver look with customizable notification lights designed to help you make the most of the small moments throughout your day. The unique bone conduction technology utilized in the ring allows for private phone calls, no matter what venue you're in. Pros Bone-conduction system provides privacy for phone calls

Custom notifications and quick access to calls Cons Requires daily charging

Bulky design $130 at Orii

The basic idea behind the Orii Smart Ring helps it stand out among many of the other options out there. This smart ring isn’t designed to track your fitness or keep up with your biometrics. Instead, this smart ring was created to give you access to important functions, like your virtual assistant, texts, and phone calls without having to look at your phone screen.

It handles most of this using bone conduction technology, requiring you to press the finger equipped with the ring to your earlobe to hear responses and phone calls. This provides additional privacy for your calls, as nobody can hear what you can hear. The battery life here may look disappointing, but the creators of the Orii Smart Ring say that the battery should withstand all of the small interactions and tasks you throw at it throughout the day.

Source: Colmo Colmo Tesla Smart Ring Tesla owner'sfavorite Easy access to your Tesla The Colmo is a simple smart ring that gives Telsa owners easy access to their Tesla 3 using RFID technology designed to mimic the Tesla's Smart Key Card. Pros Replaces Tesla Smart Key Card with stylish design

Easy access to your Tesla 3 when wearing Cons No use beyond accessing your Tesla 3 $100 at Amazon

There isn’t anything extremely exciting about the Colmo Tesla Key Smart Ring. In fact, the NFC-powered smart ring is essentially just a replacement for the Tesla 3’s smart key card, which gives users access to their Tesla 3. However, it’s simple design makes it a fantastic option for daily wear if you have a Tesla 3.

The design of the ring gives you easy access to unlock and lock your Tesla’s doors, and you can even control your Tesla while wearing it, removing the need to carry your phone or the original smart key card around. You won’t find any health-monitoring features here, or even any way to control your phone’s various features. The Colmo Tesla Key Smart Ring might not have many features to rely on, but it excels at what it was designed to do.

Finding the right smart ring for you

When determining what kind of smart ring you need, it’s best to sit down and figure out exactly what features you’re looking to pick up. Many smart rings have a narrow focus, offering features that focus on fitness tracking, while others focus more heavily on biometrics such as heart rate and SPO2 monitoring. You’ll also find some niche smart rings that can control your phone and process mobile payments. Figure out what function you want your smart ring to serve, and then look for options that fulfill that.

A smart ring's weight is also important, as many of these devices require you to wear them for hours. You’ll want to find something that isn’t too heavy, but also isn’t too light, as you won’t want to risk knocking it off. You should also take the size of the ring into account, and make sure to measure your finger before buying one to ensure it fits snugly on your finger, as that could skew tracking of biometrics and other functions.

Battery life is another important thing to take into account. Many of the higher quality smart rings will offer up to a week of battery life, but those with more narrowed focus – such as sleep trackers – can hold up just fine with lower battery life as you won’t be wearing the mall the time.

The best smart rings don’t do everything

It might be tempting to look for a smart ring that does everything, but the truth of the matter is we aren’t quite there yet. Smart rings are still very new, and as such, they are still finding their footing in the tech world. That means you’ll want to find a smart ring that does one thing very well.

For instance, the Prevention Circul Plus doesn’t offer many options for controlling your device or tracking your fitness. But this smart ring wasn’t designed for all of that. Instead, it can provide powerfully accurate biometric data and sleep reports, and it does exceptionally well — better than most other options. Similarly, the Oura Ring 3 isn’t great at keeping up with your fitness but provides detailed information about your well-being and overall recovery. It's an ideal smart ring for those who want to keep their health at the forefront.

The Arcx Smart Ring is a fantastic option for those on a budget that gives you unbridled control of your device thanks to its customizable button design. The silicone ring bands also make it easy to switch out to a size that fits around gloves. Since you can easily control your music and device, you can focus on your workouts without stressing.

You can also utilize it in other ways, like controlling presentations at work and more, making it an easy buy for those that want to keep up with their fitness and control their devices without all the hassle of reading in-depth biometric reports all the time. And, if you really want to take things to a new level, you can pair your new smart ring with one of the best Android smartwatches to help even out any areas that your smart ring might be weaker in.