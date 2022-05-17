You don't have to replace all your lamps, fans, and other electrical devices with newfangled smart devices just to provide them with convenient voice control and contingency programming. There are other ways to smarten your home up, and it could be as simple as trying smart light bulbs. There's also a wide selection of simple adapters that connect any "dumb" device to a power outlet while also conferring advanced smart control.

While it seems like there's not a ton of variation between smart plugs on the surface, they can be very different under the hood. Experts and long-term owners routinely praise the most popular models for their robust connectivity and comprehensive app controls. The two combined can offer a surprising amount of versatility when used with simple electronics such as everyday lamps, as well as appliances such as coffee makers, which don't commonly feature built-in smart technology.

Aside from smart control options and reliable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, keep in mind the different smart plug form factors. Simple indoor adapters are the most compact, common, and affordable, although smart power strips and surge protectors offer added value in many situations. If you want to program outdoor fixtures such as lighting or fountains, there's a decent number of smart plugs that have varying numbers of outlets and are rated to reliably withstand the elements. Don't let all of that overwhelm you. We've already hooked you up with the best smart plug options out there.

Editors choice 1. TP-Link KASA EP10 Smart Plug 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The TP-Link Kasa family of smart products routinely gets high marks from owners due to its convenient setup process, intuitive app control, and robust connectivity. The EP10 smart plug is about as small as smart plugs get, so there's no worry of it blocking adjacent wall outlets. It allows for a wide range of useful timers, contingency settings, and schedules, whether you're using TP-Link's dedicated app or not. It's outfitted with a flame-resistant body in addition to being fully UL certified and backed by a two-year warranty. To top it all off, it's also one of the most affordable smart plugs in existence. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Price: $10

$10 Dedicated app required: No

No Built-in surge protection: None Buy This Product TP-Link KASA EP10 Smart Plug Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Best value 2. Govee 4-Pack 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This four-pack of straightforward smart plugs works with both Google and Alexa voice control and comes at a lower cost per unit than most of the competition. Thanks to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, it offers more robust connectivity than most, too. It's relatively easy to configure and allows for individual programming in addition to group scenes. One of the few drawbacks to Govee smart plugs is that they require a dedicated app for initial setup, although you can do most of the programming via Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT once they're up and running. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Price: $29

$29 Dedicated app required: Yes

Yes Built-in surge protection: None Buy This Product Govee 4-Pack Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. Philips Hue Smart Plug 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Philips Hue ecosystem consists of the most advanced smart lighting on the market, but Hue products also tend to be pretty expensive. This smart plug makes it easy to use your existing lamps with a premium Hue setup. It utilizes a Bluetooth connection (but doesn't have Wi-Fi) and, unlike some options, fully supports Apple HomeKit integration. However, while it's a great choice if you're willing to make an investment, there's one caveat beyond the plug's price: You'll need a Hue Bridge to get any use out of it at all. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Philips Hue, IFTTT

Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Philips Hue, IFTTT Price: $30

$30 Hub Required: Yes

Yes Dedicated app required: Yes

Yes Built-in surge protection: None Buy This Product Philips Hue Smart Plug Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

4. TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Strip 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Part of arguably the most popular and convenient smart device ecosystem, the TP-Link Kasa KP303 smart strip delivers the most bang for the buck in terms of outlets per dollar. The setup process is as simple as we've come to expect from Kasa smart devices and works with the two most popular voice assistants from Amazon and Google. You can configure the three AC outlets on the KP303 separately or as one or two groups. Plus, unlike a simple smart plug, it provides a cumulative 1,750 joules of surge protection. However, note that while the AC outlets dovetail perfectly with most smart home systems, the USB ports are always on and can't be programmed. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Price: $30

$30 Dedicated app required: no

no Built-in surge protection: 1,750 joules Buy This Product TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Strip Shop at Amazon

5. Meross MSS630 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Perfect for integrating outdoor lighting with your smart home, the Meross MSS630 sports three outlets that can accommodate a total of 10 amps. You can operate each individually or as a group of two or three, although individual control isn't possible using the onboard power button. You have to use the app or voice assistant for that. Speaking of apps, you don't necessarily have to load the Meross software; like most HomeKit-supported products, you can configure it directly from the bridge. Keep in mind that, while water-resistant, its IP44 rating means it's not entirely waterproof, so avoid putting it directly in the path of rain or drainage routes. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT

Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT Weatherproof Rating: IP44

IP44 Price: $33

$33 Dedicated app required: No

No Built-in surge protection: None Buy This Product Meross MSS630 Shop at Amazon

6. APC Smart Surge 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon APC is the most trusted name in consumer surge protectors. Its six-outlet smart power strip provides a reassuring 2,160 joules of protection before any connected appliances are vulnerable to dangerous power spikes. Not only does it offer a class-leading level of protection, but the device itself also comes with a two-year warranty and a $150,000 connected equipment policy. Of its six AC outlets and 4 USB ports, half boast smart control, and half are controlled by the physical on-off toggle switch, just like a traditional surge protector. While the hardware side is impressive and somewhat novel, it's only ideal for the most utilitarian setups. As APC's first smart surge protector release, it doesn't support a ton of protocols. For example, it doesn't work with Google Assistant or IFTTT programming, and you can't create custom groups of different outlets. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa

Alexa Price: $50

$50 Dedicated app required: No

No Built-in surge protection: 2,160 joules Buy This Product APC Smart Surge Shop at Amazon

7. Govee Dual 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want to add smart control to multiple lamps or other devices, but you're hurting for AC outlets in general, there are few better choices than Govee Dual smart plugs. To be clear, there are a few alternatives, but none come from as reliable a manufacturer. They're ETL certified, which means they're officially endorsed as safe, and they're among the best value as far as plugs per dollar go. Like most Govee offerings, they support both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and require the Govee app for initial setup. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Price: $22

$22 Dedicated app required: Yes

Yes Built-in surge protection: None Buy This Product Govee Dual Shop at Amazon

8. GE Cync 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon In terms of everyday consistency and ease of use, the GE Cync is up there with the best. It's not very expensive, is a breeze to set up, and responds without hesitation to voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. As one of the most compact options, you'll rarely have to worry about it blocking the outlet next to it. While it's not difficult to configure different preprogrammed scenes, it does lack some functionality that other options have. For example, you can't activate it with IFTTT contingencies or other Cync smart home devices, and it doesn't support HomeKit integration. For preset lighting scenery, timers, and recurring schedules, though, it's a great choice. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Price: $15

$15 Dedicated app required: Yes

Yes Built-in surge protection: None Buy This Product GE Cync Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

9. Amazon Certified for Humans 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon As the name implies, this one's designed exclusively for use with Alexa. So if you're already deep into Amazon's smart device family, it will be the absolute easiest to get working and the most consistent to use for a huge variety of tasks. It's had at least one major update in the past couple of years, and that's just the one we know about due to a model number change. Naturally, it's not engineered to support any other platforms — unfortunately, that also means it lacks support for IFTTT programming. But if you're looking for the ultimate in ease of setup and use with Alexa, it's hard to pass this one up, despite its relatively high cost. Read More Specifications Integrations: Alexa

Alexa Price: $25

$25 Dedicated app required: No

No Built-in surge protection: None Buy This Product Amazon Certified for Humans Shop at Amazon

Plug it in!

Let's get one thing out of the way: it's hard to argue against the TP-Link Kasa family of smart adapters. Whether you need a simple wall adapter such as the single-outlet EP10 or want to enable smart control of multiple devices using the KP303 smart strip, few brands offer the same level of consistent connectivity and convenient control. Add in the fact that Kasa smart plugs are also quite reasonably priced, making them the best choice for most users. But not the only one. For example, the Govee 4-Pack delivers just about the same value and nearly identical functionality, although you'll have to use the Govee app to configure everything the first time around. The Govee Dual is even more interesting as it accommodates two devices using a single wall outlet, which is rare outside of smart strips.

Speaking of smart strips, the KP303 is the most full-featured and affordable, but again, not the sole option available. Surge protector manufacturer APC offers a six-outlet model with four USB ports and 2,160 joules of surge protection, an upgrade from the Kasa's already decent 1,750-joule rating. So if protection from uncontrolled power spikes is critical in your location, the APC might be the right choice, as long as you're willing to forgo Google and IFTTT compatibility.

In terms of compatibility, the Meross MSS630 just about takes the cake, with support for all three major smart home control ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit. It also boasts IP44-grade protection from dust and water, so it's great for use outdoors. Just keep it shielded from heavy rain because while an IP44 rating is good, it's not perfect.

Finally, the Philips Hue smart plug unsurprisingly wins the crown for best premium choice. This isn't anything new, as Philips Hue smart products get rave reviews time and time again from owners and industry experts alike. Like other Hue products, the Philips smart plug is nowhere near cheap and requires a Hue hub to use. But if you're already invested in a Hue lighting setup and want to get the rest of your standard lights in on the party, it's the only real choice.

