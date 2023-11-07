If you’re tired of keeping stacks and stacks of notebooks around, smart notebooks provide a great solution, which gives you all the ease and organization of notebooks without the extra mess by scanning your notes into your smartphone.

Most smart notebooks allow you to copy notes into multiple apps like Evernote for editing and sharing with co-workers and fellow students. In addition, you’ll be making the eco-friendly choice by reusing all those pages instead of buying notebooks year after year.

Our picks for best smart notebooks for all your class and work needs

Source: Rocketbook Rocketbook Multi-Subject Smart Notebook Best overall Best for high school and multiple classes $27 $48 Save $21 Rocketbook's Multi-Subject Smart Notebook has 70 pages and four dividers for better note management. When you use any Frixion pen, the notes can be scanned and sent to any number of different apps for organization. If you make a mistake or no longer need the written notes, a warm cloth resets the pages for use again. Pros 70 pages for lots of use before wiping

Flexibility to use any Frixion pen

Dividers for multiple subjects Cons Need to organize and scan yourself

Need to let ink set 15 seconds before scanning $27 at Amazon

With its 70 pages and four dividers, the Rocketbook Multi-Subject Smart Notebook is a great choice for school. It can handle notes for multiple classes in a day without the need to wipe down and start over. Once you are done filling up the pages and scanning in your notes, you simply wipe down with a damp cloth, and you’re ready for use again. Any Frixion pen will work on the Rocketbook sheets, with lots of colors and styles to choose from.

Source: Livescribe Livescribe Symphony Smartpen Best for audio recordings For when written notes aren't enough and you need audio context $88 $100 Save $12 Livescribe's Symphony Smartpen allows you to capture various elements simultaneously. Whether you are writing, listening, or drawing, your inputs are copied into the Livescribe app. You can listen to meetings and lectures later on to add context to your written notes and pick up on any points you missed. It lasts for 90 days on a single charge. Pros Able to record audio to the app

Written inputs directly recorded to app

90-day battery life Cons Pricey $88 at Amazon

Even though writing and drawing are useful, sometimes it's best to have the full context of the lecture or meeting. With the Livescribe Symphony Smartpen, audio is recorded to the Livescribe app in concert with your notes. It’s a bit pricey, but the smartpen is available for use with a wide variety of notebooks. Notes can be shared to multiple apps, and audio can be used to touch up notes after meetings.

Source: Rocketbook Rocketbook Mini-Spiral Notebook Best small notebook Perfect fit for tight spaces $15 $18 Save $3 If you want to save on space, the Rocketbook Mini-Spiral Notebook is only 3.5x5.5", making it perfect for a pocket or messenger bag. Even though it's smaller, it retains all the features of its bigger brothers. You can write with any Frixion pen and scan and organize your notes through several apps. Pros Compact size

Compatible with Frixion pens

Easy to erase Cons You must still scan into the app $15 at Amazon

If you like the idea of a smart notebook but don’t need a standard size, Rocketbook makes the Mini-Notebook. It's only 3.5 x 5.5" but has the same functionality as its larger cousins. It’s perfect if you’re a journalist or someone looking to take quick notes on the go but you aren’t carrying around a large bag. As with the other Rocketbooks, any Frixion pen will work.

Source: Moleskine Moleskine Smart Writing Set Premium alternative If you love Moleskine but want a smart notebook Moleskine is better known for its traditional writing and drawing books, but the Smart Writing set turns compatible notebooks into smart notebooks. The pen captures strokes and input in real time and copies them to the Moleskine app through its N-coded technology. Similarly, notes can be scanned in and shared through several apps. Pros Premium look and feel to the notebooks

Magnetic USB charging cable

Capture strokes in real-time Cons Expensive

Limited to compatible Moleskine notebooks $280 at Amazon

Moleskine built a name with its premium standard notebooks, but it offers smart solutions as well. Even though the Smart Writing Set is a bit expensive, it offers all the smart features you’d expect, including being able to color in your notes later on as you edit and organize. It works with many Moleskine smart notebooks with N-coded paper that helps sort and share your writings.

Source: Boogie Boogie Board Blackboard Best for drawing When you need to write on multiple templates $37 $45 Save $8 The Boogie Board Blackboard offers smart notebook functionality without carrying around extra pages. If you need different templates on the fly, the Blackboard can accommodate different pages for drawing or writing. It also allows for erasing on the fly by turning the stylus around like a pencil to use the eraser. Notes can be transferred to OneNote or Google Drive for easier editing later. Pros Easier to swap out templates for different tasks

Easily erased on the fly

Size of a standard 8.5x11" sheet of paper Cons Bulky

Can only write on one page at a time $37 at Amazon

Unlike many products on the list, the Boogie Board Blackboard functions like a one-page smart notebook. Your notes can be scanned and shared, but you aren’t bound by the confines of one template as you are on a printed page. If you need dots for an engineering sketch, you can swap out templates to get the background you need. Want to go back to writing? It’s not a problem since you can go back to regular ruled lines without switching physical pages like you would on a normal notebook.

Source: Rocketbook Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook Best value Affordable smart notebook to transfer notes quickly and easily $24 $34 Save $10 The Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook comes with 36 reusable pages and includes a pen and wiping cloth. You can write and scan your notes for sharing with other students and colleagues. Standard Frixion pens work on the paper, giving you plenty of writing options. The Core Smart Notebook also comes in 16 colors for you to show off your style. Pros Lots of colors to choose from

Uses standard Frixion pens

Affordable price Cons No ability to transfer notes live

Must wait 15 seconds for ink to set $24 at Amazon

Even though it doesn’t have fancier features, the Rocketbook Core Reusable Notebook sports all the features you want at an affordable price. Like the other Rocketbooks, any Frixion pen will work and scan after leaving the ink on the page for 15 seconds. Its 36 pages can be easily scanned to your smartphone for editing or distribution. Once you finish a page, wipe it with a damp cloth, and you are ready to start writing again.

Source: Wipebook Wipebook Pocket Pro Best for journalists Small whiteboard functionality that fits in your pocket The Wipebook Pocket Pro aims to be a sleek whiteboard that you can carry around in your pocket. It has 10 graph and ruled pages to meet different drawing and writing needs, and your finished notes can be easily scanned into the Wipebook app. It also includes a dry-erase pen, which slots into a holder on the side of the Wipebook. Pros Uses dry-erase markers

Inexpensive

Different ruled pages for various tasks Cons Doesn't scan in real time $25 at Amazon

While ink is useful for a notebook, sometimes a whiteboard can be easier. The Wipebook Pocket Pro stays true to its name with a dry-erase marker that you simply wipe to erase once you’ve scanned the page. It features 10 graph and ruled pages for writing or drawing, with completed notes sent into the Wipebook app. It’s also compact, like the Rocketbook Mini, for easy storage.

Source: Amazon Rocketbook Wave Smart Easiest to wipe clean Smart notebook that uses your microwave Unlike similar Rocketbook smart notebooks, the Wave Smart uses microwaves to clean the pages. Once you are done writing on the 80 included pages, simply put the smart notebook into the microwave to clean off the ink, allowing you to write on them again. It uses regular Frixion pens and markers like other Rocketbook products. Pros Includes 80 pages

Inexpensive

Uses microwave to clean pages Cons Need to have a microwave

Doesn't scan inputs in real time $27 at Amazon

While most Rocketbook pages are wiped using a cloth, the Wave Smart uses your microwave. Once you are done scanning your notes, simply throw the Wave Smart into the microwave to wipe the 80 pages for use again. As with other Rocketbook products, Frixion pens and markers are required.

Bottom line

With its dividers and 70 pages, the Rocketbook Multi-Subject is our best choice for smart notebooks. Whether it’s managing different subjects in school or various parts of a meeting, the Multi-Subject is a great way to organize your notes before you scan them in. In addition, using any Frixion pen or marker gives you many choices of color or style of pen to use.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Rocketbook Core is a great solution that provides many of the same features and functionality in the app as its more expensive brothers.