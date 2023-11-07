If you’re tired of keeping stacks and stacks of notebooks around, smart notebooks provide a great solution, which gives you all the ease and organization of notebooks without the extra mess by scanning your notes into your smartphone.
Most smart notebooks allow you to copy notes into multiple apps like Evernote for editing and sharing with co-workers and fellow students. In addition, you’ll be making the eco-friendly choice by reusing all those pages instead of buying notebooks year after year.
-
Source: Rocketbook
Rocketbook Multi-Subject Smart NotebookBest overall
-
Source: Livescribe
Livescribe Symphony SmartpenBest for audio recordings
-
Source: Rocketbook
Rocketbook Mini-Spiral NotebookBest small notebook
-
Source: Moleskine
Moleskine Smart Writing SetPremium alternative
-
Source: Boogie
Boogie Board BlackboardBest for drawing
Our picks for best smart notebooks for all your class and work needs
Rocketbook Multi-Subject Smart Notebook
Best for high school and multiple classes
Rocketbook's Multi-Subject Smart Notebook has 70 pages and four dividers for better note management. When you use any Frixion pen, the notes can be scanned and sent to any number of different apps for organization. If you make a mistake or no longer need the written notes, a warm cloth resets the pages for use again.
- 70 pages for lots of use before wiping
- Flexibility to use any Frixion pen
- Dividers for multiple subjects
- Need to organize and scan yourself
- Need to let ink set 15 seconds before scanning
With its 70 pages and four dividers, the Rocketbook Multi-Subject Smart Notebook is a great choice for school. It can handle notes for multiple classes in a day without the need to wipe down and start over. Once you are done filling up the pages and scanning in your notes, you simply wipe down with a damp cloth, and you’re ready for use again. Any Frixion pen will work on the Rocketbook sheets, with lots of colors and styles to choose from.
Livescribe Symphony Smartpen
For when written notes aren't enough and you need audio context
Livescribe's Symphony Smartpen allows you to capture various elements simultaneously. Whether you are writing, listening, or drawing, your inputs are copied into the Livescribe app. You can listen to meetings and lectures later on to add context to your written notes and pick up on any points you missed. It lasts for 90 days on a single charge.
- Able to record audio to the app
- Written inputs directly recorded to app
- 90-day battery life
- Pricey
Even though writing and drawing are useful, sometimes it's best to have the full context of the lecture or meeting. With the Livescribe Symphony Smartpen, audio is recorded to the Livescribe app in concert with your notes. It’s a bit pricey, but the smartpen is available for use with a wide variety of notebooks. Notes can be shared to multiple apps, and audio can be used to touch up notes after meetings.
Rocketbook Mini-Spiral Notebook
Perfect fit for tight spaces
If you want to save on space, the Rocketbook Mini-Spiral Notebook is only 3.5x5.5", making it perfect for a pocket or messenger bag. Even though it's smaller, it retains all the features of its bigger brothers. You can write with any Frixion pen and scan and organize your notes through several apps.
- Compact size
- Compatible with Frixion pens
- Easy to erase
- You must still scan into the app
If you like the idea of a smart notebook but don’t need a standard size, Rocketbook makes the Mini-Notebook. It's only 3.5 x 5.5" but has the same functionality as its larger cousins. It’s perfect if you’re a journalist or someone looking to take quick notes on the go but you aren’t carrying around a large bag. As with the other Rocketbooks, any Frixion pen will work.
Moleskine Smart Writing Set
If you love Moleskine but want a smart notebook
Moleskine is better known for its traditional writing and drawing books, but the Smart Writing set turns compatible notebooks into smart notebooks. The pen captures strokes and input in real time and copies them to the Moleskine app through its N-coded technology. Similarly, notes can be scanned in and shared through several apps.
- Premium look and feel to the notebooks
- Magnetic USB charging cable
- Capture strokes in real-time
- Expensive
- Limited to compatible Moleskine notebooks
Moleskine built a name with its premium standard notebooks, but it offers smart solutions as well. Even though the Smart Writing Set is a bit expensive, it offers all the smart features you’d expect, including being able to color in your notes later on as you edit and organize. It works with many Moleskine smart notebooks with N-coded paper that helps sort and share your writings.
Boogie Board Blackboard
When you need to write on multiple templates
The Boogie Board Blackboard offers smart notebook functionality without carrying around extra pages. If you need different templates on the fly, the Blackboard can accommodate different pages for drawing or writing. It also allows for erasing on the fly by turning the stylus around like a pencil to use the eraser. Notes can be transferred to OneNote or Google Drive for easier editing later.
- Easier to swap out templates for different tasks
- Easily erased on the fly
- Size of a standard 8.5x11" sheet of paper
- Bulky
- Can only write on one page at a time
Unlike many products on the list, the Boogie Board Blackboard functions like a one-page smart notebook. Your notes can be scanned and shared, but you aren’t bound by the confines of one template as you are on a printed page. If you need dots for an engineering sketch, you can swap out templates to get the background you need. Want to go back to writing? It’s not a problem since you can go back to regular ruled lines without switching physical pages like you would on a normal notebook.
Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook
Affordable smart notebook to transfer notes quickly and easily
The Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook comes with 36 reusable pages and includes a pen and wiping cloth. You can write and scan your notes for sharing with other students and colleagues. Standard Frixion pens work on the paper, giving you plenty of writing options. The Core Smart Notebook also comes in 16 colors for you to show off your style.
- Lots of colors to choose from
- Uses standard Frixion pens
- Affordable price
- No ability to transfer notes live
- Must wait 15 seconds for ink to set
Even though it doesn’t have fancier features, the Rocketbook Core Reusable Notebook sports all the features you want at an affordable price. Like the other Rocketbooks, any Frixion pen will work and scan after leaving the ink on the page for 15 seconds. Its 36 pages can be easily scanned to your smartphone for editing or distribution. Once you finish a page, wipe it with a damp cloth, and you are ready to start writing again.
Wipebook Pocket Pro
Small whiteboard functionality that fits in your pocket
The Wipebook Pocket Pro aims to be a sleek whiteboard that you can carry around in your pocket. It has 10 graph and ruled pages to meet different drawing and writing needs, and your finished notes can be easily scanned into the Wipebook app. It also includes a dry-erase pen, which slots into a holder on the side of the Wipebook.
- Uses dry-erase markers
- Inexpensive
- Different ruled pages for various tasks
- Doesn't scan in real time
While ink is useful for a notebook, sometimes a whiteboard can be easier. The Wipebook Pocket Pro stays true to its name with a dry-erase marker that you simply wipe to erase once you’ve scanned the page. It features 10 graph and ruled pages for writing or drawing, with completed notes sent into the Wipebook app. It’s also compact, like the Rocketbook Mini, for easy storage.
Rocketbook Wave Smart
Smart notebook that uses your microwave
Unlike similar Rocketbook smart notebooks, the Wave Smart uses microwaves to clean the pages. Once you are done writing on the 80 included pages, simply put the smart notebook into the microwave to clean off the ink, allowing you to write on them again. It uses regular Frixion pens and markers like other Rocketbook products.
- Includes 80 pages
- Inexpensive
- Uses microwave to clean pages
- Need to have a microwave
- Doesn't scan inputs in real time
While most Rocketbook pages are wiped using a cloth, the Wave Smart uses your microwave. Once you are done scanning your notes, simply throw the Wave Smart into the microwave to wipe the 80 pages for use again. As with other Rocketbook products, Frixion pens and markers are required.
Bottom line
With its dividers and 70 pages, the Rocketbook Multi-Subject is our best choice for smart notebooks. Whether it’s managing different subjects in school or various parts of a meeting, the Multi-Subject is a great way to organize your notes before you scan them in. In addition, using any Frixion pen or marker gives you many choices of color or style of pen to use.
If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Rocketbook Core is a great solution that provides many of the same features and functionality in the app as its more expensive brothers.
