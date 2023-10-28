About as unobtrusive as any old coffee mug, a smart mug is equipped with all the tech you’ll need to keep your hot beverages at ideal drinking temperatures at home or on the move. This means you can say goodbye to those sips that have us all curling our mouths in surprised disgust (unless you’re intentionally drinking iced coffee — but then, why would you be buying a smart mug?).

There’s nothing like starting your day with a fresh cup of hot coffee — and nothing worse than going to take a sip of said beverage and realizing it’s lukewarm. There's always the microwave, but wouldn't it be great if there were some kind of desktop companion that could instantly reheat our Pike’s Place? Enter the smart mug.

This Apekx Self-Heating Coffee Mug is pretty bare-bones as far as design, but we’re not knocking the basics. The ceramic mug includes a protective lid, and the included induction pad warms your drink to 113 degrees. And while there’s no adjustable temperatures or companion apps to speak of, we love that the heater can double as a wireless charging pad for your mobile devices.

If you’re struggling to find gifts this holiday season, the Ikago Smart Mug Warmer and Mug Set is one of our favorite beverage-warming bundles that makes for an excellent stocking stuffer. The kit comes with a 15-ounce ceramic mug, lid, coffee spoon and an LCD-equipped hot plate with integrated temperature controls. We wouldn’t be surprised if you ended up buying more than one of these (because we’ll probably do the same).

One of the more elegant-looking entries on our list, the Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer and Mug Set also includes one of the best heavy-duty mugs. Capable of holding up to 17 ounces of liquid, the included hot plate is essential for all your beverage-warming needs. But without a built-in battery, Cosori is able to price its gear for less than the competition.

The Vsitoo S3 Temperature Control Smart Mug uses touch-sensitive controls and an optional companion app to keep your coffee warm. You’ll be able to adjust the temperate from 95 degrees to 145 degrees, and the mug will last between four and eight hours on a single charge. Of course, you’ll be able to get all-day performance by simply keeping the mug docked on the included charging coaster.

A worthy name in the world of smart mugs, the Nextmug Self-Heating Coffee Mug comes with a 14-ounce ceramic mug with onboard temperature controls. Choose between Warm, Hot and Piping, and get up to four-plus hours of battery-powered induction (or indefinite usage if docked on the charging coaster). The mug itself is insulated with ceramic and stainless steel materials, and is also hand-washable.

When it’s time to hit the road, the Thermojoe Rechargeable Travel Mug is the coffee device for all your on-the-go caffeine needs. Insulted by six vacuum-sealed stainless steel and ceramic layers (with ceramic on the inside), you’ll never have to worry about your beverage dipping below ideal drinking temps. All you have to do is pour your coffee in, and use the mug’s temperature controls to get your drink exactly as warm as you’d like.

Not every smart mug has to cost upwards of a hundred dollars. If you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly, the Bestinkits Smart Coffee Mug has got you covered. The included 14-ounce ceramic mug is available in three different colors, but you can also use your own mug if you’d like. And operation-wise, it’s about as simple as it gets. Just place your mug on the warming dock and the Bestinkit will warm it up to 131 degrees.

When it comes to smart mugs there’s no better option than the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. At first glance, this stainless steel cup may not look like much, but there’s so much more than meets the eye. Available in eight colors, the Ember Temp will keep your beverages between 120 degrees and 145 degrees for around 80 minutes. And if you don’t want to worry about battery life, you can keep the mug on the supplied charging coaster for all-day warming.

Keep your coffee piping hot with a smart mug

A top-shelf smart mug is going to do far more than just keep your beverages warm. Many of these incredible devices include built-in temperature controls for the induction pads, companion apps for on-the-go customizations and even fanciful features like wireless charging for your mobile devices!

As far as our favorites are concerned, we think the Ember Temperature Control Mug is the best you can do for a smart mug these days. The mug delivers up to 80 minutes of hot-coffee time with its built-in battery and indefinite heating when using the included charging coaster. You’ll even be able to use the Ember app to make temperature adjustments remotely.

We understand that not everyone can afford such a splurge though, which is why we’ve chosen the Bestinkits Smart Coffee Mug as our value pick. The induction pad will keep the ceramic mug at a steady 131 degrees and the mug itself is hand-washable. It may not have as many features as the Ember, but it’s one of the best options for under $50!