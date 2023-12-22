Smart home devices are some of the hottest items in the tech market right now. Everyone wants smart home appliances like AI assistants and smart speakers, but the industry is coming out with even more smart appliances, such as security systems, coffee makers, and even mirrors!

While it may seem like something from a futuristic sci-fi story, smart mirrors are very real and offer a multitude of uses depending on the type. Essentially, they're two-way mirrors with an electronic display behind the glass. The displays are used for different information, such as weather, news, and even fitness classes.

With the various different types and uses of smart mirrors, it can be tricky to determine what kind to buy. That’s why we have done the legwork and selected our picks of some of the best smart mirrors on the market today. No matter the intended use, budget, or type of home, there is a smart mirror on this list for everyone.

The smart mirrors we want in our homes

Soulaca Smart Magic Mirror Best overall Bathroom luxury at its finest The Soulaca Smart Touch Screen Magic Mirror is a high-end waterproof smart mirror designed to be used as a functional mirror but also a television. The Magic mirror is equipped with full touch screen capabilities, internet services, and browsers for streaming, and comes with built-in speakers but offers the option to add speakers via Bluetooth. Pros Waterproof

Full-touchscreen capabilities

Bluetooth speaker connectivity Cons Pricey

Built in speakers are not the best $1099 at Amazon $1079 at Walmart

The Soulaca Magic Mirror is a great addition to any bathroom to add a touch of high-end tech with a sense of luxury. The Magic Mirror comes in 32, 27, and 22-inch sizes to provide a range of mirrors that can fit just about anywhere. This mirror is fully touch-screen and waterproof to allow a user-friendly experience and ensure a long-lasting device. Not only is the Magic Mirror great in design, but it offers many supported internet services such as Netflix, Google, YouTube, and browsers to provide maximum streaming capabilities.

As if the streaming capabilities weren't enough, the magic mirror includes two additional HDMI ports and a USB port to allow extra devices and media sources to be connected. The mirror also comes with two high-quality speakers built in, but with the audio output and Bluetooth abilities, additional speakers can be added for a better sound experience.

While the resolution is not the best, especially compared to some of the latest televisions, the screen is HD, with a resolution of 1080p, which isn't bad considering it's, well, a mirror. This mirror is a great option for anyone looking to add high-tech sophistication to their bathroom. While it is probably not best used as a mirror over the sink, it makes a great start for a luxurious bathtub theater.

Wolfmate Smart Fitness Trainer Mirror M2 Premium pick A mirror that doubles as a trainer $2999 $3199 Save $200 The WolfMate Fitness Trainer is a fitness smart mirror that records and improves fitness regimens. The mirror comes with special apps and data analysis to improve the user’s workouts. With a resistance from 2 to 300 pounds, the weight can be adjusted and users are protected by its “no injury trouble features” that will unload resistance when potential danger occurs. Pros Subscription not required

Four Training Modes

Sleek and Light Cons Pricey

Additional add-ons purchased separately $3299 at Amazon $2999 at WolfMate

The Wolfmate Smart Fitness Trainer M2 Mirror is a great option for any gym enthusiast out there. The M2 is a compact smart mirror that is wall-mounted to maximize space. With robot motor arms, the mirror allows for weight resistance to be adjusted anywhere between 2 and 300 pounds, and the arms will unload resistance if potential danger occurs. The fitness features of this mirror are solid, with four training modes, training data analysis, and classes streamed right to the mirror for users to follow along.

The M2 comes equipped with a built-in camera for online coaching and classes, so it's like having a trainer right at home. The online coaches start at $20 an hour and the classes at $10 an hour, but these are optional additional purchases. While Wolfmate offers a subscription, it's not required, and the M2 comes with hundreds of free courses and exercises. Wolfmate also has various equipment add-ons for the M2 to maximize the fitness capabilities.

While this smart mirror is pretty expensive compared to some of the others, the amount of features and content available without subscription is well worth it. The M2 is a great smart mirror option for anyone looking to bring a robust gym experience to the comfort of their own home.

Evokor LED Smart Bathroom Mirror Best value Shatterproof mirror that won't break the bank The Evokor LED Smart Bathroom Mirror delivers a refined digital weather and time display on the mirror. The adjustable lights can be changed as needed and, with the antifog feature and IP54 waterproof, this mirror is great for bathroom use. This durable and sleek mirror is also easy to install, and the tempered glass makes it shatterproof. Pros Waterproof

Anti-fog finish

Easy-to-install Cons Not the most robust features

Full touch-screen not available $269 at Amazon $249 at Evokor

Anyone looking for a smart mirror for bathroom sinks or vanities will love the Evokor Smart Bathroom Mirror. Not only does this model come in different sizes and hanging positions to provide the perfect fit for any bathroom, it comes with an LED light border which can be adjusted with the smart button located at the bottom of the mirror. There are three adjustable colors for the lights and a dimming option to provide optimal lighting.

Like many other smart bathroom mirrors, the Evokor is equipped with temperature-adjusting technology and defogging to ensure the reflection in the mirror remains crystal clear no matter how steamy the bathroom gets.

These comfort features are not the only things that make this mirror "smart" either. The smart Wi-Fi connection display provides all the data needed to start a day. With the date, time, and week listed, it's easy for anyone to start their day off on the right foot. The display also uses Wi-Fi for real-time humidity and temperature updates and provides the current and next day's weather, allowing for an overview of pertinent information when starting the day.

Durability is a key point for this mirror, with reinforced tempered glass, making it both difficult to break and shatterproof - so if it does happen to get broken, it won't split into thousands of small sharp pieces. Additionally, this mirror is made to suit any bathroom setup with two different types of power. There's a standard plug to use with outlets and a hardwired hookup for bathrooms that have it available.

While the Evokor is not a full touch screen and does not come with a lot of the fancy streaming and audio features that other models do, this is a great and classy addition for any bathroom that still remains affordable.

iHome Hollywood Studio Pro Luxury Smart Mirror Best vanity mirror Smart tech for the makeup enthusiast The iHome Hollywood Pro Luxury Smart Mirror is a smart vanity mirror with Bluetooth audio and dynamic stereo speakers. The full spectrum lighting offers 4 levels of brightness, three color hues, and even ultra-bright modes. Equipped with two USB charging ports as well as an outlet for accessories, devices can be easily plugged in and charged. Pros Easy to install

Great smart features

Extra outlets and charging ports Cons Features are limited to mirror and audio use $361 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

The iHome Hollywood Studio Pro Smart Mirror is the perfect option for any makeup and fashion enthusiasts who want an easy-to-install table-top vanity. The extra large distortion-free mirror measures out at 28 x 20 inches and has a removable 10x detail mirror and phone mount to cover any makeup or tutorial needs. While it is to be expected from a professional vanity, the lighting can reach up to 2,000 lux and comes with four levels of brightness and three color modes with hue adjustments.

The superb lighting is just the icing on the cake for this mirror as it also comes with robust audio features and controls. In addition to Bluetooth, the Hollywood Studio also allows phone and audio control via the touchscreen buttons at the bottom of the mirror. The convenient buttons can set up audio caller ID, answer phone calls, and change between tracks while streaming music. To further simplify the use of audio and phone control features, voice control can be used for Siri and Google.

And don't think that iHome forgot about charging needs or extra appliances. The Studio Pro has dual USB charging and an outlet for hair-dryers, curing irons, and any other electronics. This smart mirror is great for any cosmetologist looking to modernize their workstation or even for makeup enthusiasts who want a state-of-the art vanity mirror that can support all their needs.

Gesipor Bathroom LED Mirror Best for bathroom Glamor and features in unison $400 $590 Save $190 The Gesipor Bathroom LED Mirror is an antifog smart bathroom mirror that has LED backlit lights as well as a light around the frame of the mirror. With 2 ways to wire this mirror, this mirror is great for most bathrooms while offering control over brightness, color, and temperature, and shows the date, time, and weather like most smart mirrors. This mirror also comes with a wall switch to remotely turn off the mirror light. Pros Great smart features

Sleek but practical design

2 ways to hook up to power Cons A bit pricey

Full touchscreen not available $400 at Amazon $599 at Gesipor

The Gesipor Bathroom LED Mirror is a sleek and stylish smart mirror for bathroom sinks. Like most smart vanities and bathroom mirrors, the Gesipor comes with an LED light, touch sensors, and controls for brightness and color temperature. The bottom of the mirror shows the date and time to aid in time management on those hectic mornings. The touchscreen buttons also allow for other capabilities, such as an antifog function and phone controls.

Bluetooth allows the mirror to be paired with phones, tablets, and additional speakers for a surround sound shower experience. The Gesipor comes with an additional wall-mounted switch that can be used to remotely turn off the mirror lights. Not only was this mirror designed with convenience and luxury in mind, it was designed for any home. With two different methods of power hookup, the mirror can be hardwired or plugged in to a standard outlet. Either way, this smart mirror is a sure way to bring high-tech luxury to a bathroom.

Elecsung Smart Mirror Bathroom TV Best features Features galore The Elecsung Smart Mirror is a mirror and touchscreen TV all-in-one. With IP66 water-resistance, this mirror is perfect for bathrooms and tubs. This mirror runs on Android 11 and has an integrated HDTV tuner, plus built-in speakers. Pros Great smart features

Waterproof

Bluetooth speaker capabilities Cons No LED display

Resolution is 1080p $789 at Amazon $769 at Walmart

The Elecsung Smart Mirror is probably one of the most feature-packed mirrors on the market. Functioning as a sleek mirror and a smart TV, this device is a great addition to any room but excels as a smart mirror for a bathtub with its waterproof build and antifog features. What really makes the Elecsung stand out is the full touch-screen features, allowing easy navigation through the TV menus.

While there's a wide range of channels already available, and it has a satellite tuner, the mirror comes with two additional HDMI and USB ports to allow for additional devices to be connected. It also has two integrated, high-quality speakers but comes with Bluetooth to allow additional sound systems to be hooked up for an enhanced entertainment experience.

It supports HD video, and while most modern TVs have better resolution, the affordability, features, and multiple functions, make this mirror great for building a cozy entertainment system in the bathroom while maintaining a polished and sophisticated look.

Byecold Smart Bathroom Mirror Best design Sleek design with great features The Byecold Smart Bathroom Mirror comes with an LED backlight, fog-free display, and a frameless lit touch sensor. This smart mirror shows standard information such as weather, date, and time, but also allows Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music. The mirror can be controlled via a phone app or using the touchscreen buttons on the mirror. Pros Antifog

Bluetooth and weather features

Cheaper than some smart bathroom mirrors Cons Horizontal-hang only $399 at Amazon $359 at Walmart

The Byecold Smart Bathroom Mirror is one of the most elegant and affordable options on the list, but even while it remains affordable, it comes with loads of features. The sleek and simple design has an LED backlight that can be activated by touch. The LED lights can be adjusted as well as the color temperature to find the perfect amount of light for any setup. The waterproof design ensures durability in moist environments and the antifog feature ensures a crystal clear mirror. The antifog feature takes about five to ten minutes to fully defog the mirror and the function runs for 2 hours before automatically shutting off.

The durability of the design is astounding and some of the best seen among smart mirrors. Byecold's mirror is made with armored glass to prevent breaking and even if it does break, it still remains shatterproof, keeping the glass intact and preventing safety issues. The impressive hardware features already make this mirror a great option, but the extra bells and whistles are really what pulls this product together.

By using the Wisemirror App, the mirror can be configured to display date, time, in-depth weather updates, and even the temperature inside the house. The Bluetooth features allow iPhones and Android devices alike to connect and stream music for a great listening experience during morning routines and baths. It should be noted that this model is a horizontal hang only, so it is important to be mindful of wall-space when purchasing.

Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror Best for fitness Smart and fit $630 $999 Save $369 The Echelon Reflect is a touchscreen mirror that offers fitness training. This wall-mounted mirror is great for saving space as well as working on fitness from the comfort of home. The built-in camera allows users to connect with selected trainers and live sessions for the ultimate smart gym experience. Pros Wall-mounted design to save space

Built-in camera

Wi-Fi support Cons Requires a subscription $630 at Amazon $645 at Target

The Echelon Reflect is climbing the ranks for home-fitness mirrors. The Reflect comes in 40 or 50-inch sizes, comparable to most full-body mirrors, and has touch screen capabilities to navigate through classes and menus. The touch screen is designed to be sweat-proof in order for a sleek, clean look while making navigation simple even in the most arduous of workouts.

The built-in camera allows users to connect to live training sessions and classes. To focus even more on the physical fitness benefits the mirror can track heart rate, calories burned, and goals, allowing users to have a solid understanding of where they are physically and how to achieve their goals.

The one downside of this sleek fitness mirror is the need for a membership. While some features are available for free, most classes and training sessions are only available through subscriptions. Echelon Premier Memberships start at $40 a month, which is not bad considering the extra classes and features that come with them.

If the subscription and price of the mirror isn't a deterrent, the Echelon Reflect is a great, stylish option for any fitness gurus wanting workout equipment without the clutter and eye-sore of traditional gym equipment.

Choosing the right smart mirror

There are a lot of smart mirrors hitting the market now, all with different uses, features, and functions, so it can be tricky to figure out which mirror to choose. One of the first things that should be considered is the intended use of the smart mirror. It's clear that smart mirrors can be used for an array of purposes, such as fitness, vanity, and entertainment systems, so it is important to start this search with an intended use in mind. Space is another key factor when choosing a smart mirror, as some mirrors must be installed in certain positions, such as horizontal or vertical.

Of course, price should always be considered. Some of the mirrors listed have options for add-on streaming equipment and sound systems, and if the mirror is going to be used as an entertainment system for a relaxing bath, it may be good to factor in the costs of these extras. The fitness mirrors are where paying attention to pricing and add-ons is crucial, as some require subscriptions for optimal utilization.

One last piece of advice for selecting the right smart mirror is to check the weight of the mirror and available power. Smart mirrors vary in size and weight drastically, so it's important to make sure the mounting surface will be able to support the mirror. As for power, many bathroom sink vanity mirrors offer hardwired hookups, so it should be determined before purchase if wiring is available in the location. While this is not mandatory, it definitely helps save additional power plug-ins if the mirror can be hardwired.

One of the first smart mirrors was Lululemon's back in 2020, which was the true kick-start of the smart mirror craze. The Mirror, later re-branded to the Studio Mirror, utilized smart mirror tech to deliver an all-new kind of fitness experience in the comfort of one’s home. It is sadly being discontinued in 2024, which is why we haven't included it in our ranking, as long-term software support is unclear. It is uncertain if a new model will be made to take the place of the predecessor.

While every one of these picks are great options for anyone looking into smart mirrors, there are three that really stand out. For anyone looking for a smart bathroom vanity mirror without paying an absorbent amount, the Evokor LED Smart Bathroom Mirror is a chic option that comes with antifog functionality and a waterproof design. The LED lights on this model are great for makeup and getting ready in the morning as well, making this a great and affordable option for those who don't need all the extra features.

When it comes to fitness mirrors, while the WolfMate M2 Smart mirror is the most expensive option, it's well worth it considering the included adjustable arm resistance, multiple classes, and even live trainer sessions. The live sessions do cost extra but generally remain affordable and there is no subscription required as hundreds of classes are available for free.

The overall best pick is hands-down the Soulaca Smart Magic Mirror due to its robust functionality, durability, and options to expand into a luxurious bathtub entertainment system. This mirror provides a classy, sleek mirror appearance when not in use but turns into a powerful smart TV when turned on, providing the best of both class and tech. This mirror is somewhat pricey compared to some of the less robust models but provides a lot of features without additional fees.