Smart home technology streamlines and enhances plenty of parts of life. One particularly impacted area is security, which benefits significantly from remote access, cloud storage, and encrypted authentication (AKA private keys). Low-cost security cameras and versatile video doorbells get a lot of press, but smart locks can also make your life significantly easier while providing powerful peace of mind.

When looking for a smart lock, one of the first things to consider is which smart assistant you want it to integrate with. All smart locks worth their salt support one of the three most popular ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. It's important to confirm which one your lock of choice supports and whether it requires a standalone hub to unlock all its capabilities. We've taken out the guesswork with the best smart locks you can get right now.

Other essential features to consider are keypads, fingerprint access, and the ability to assign personal keys to guests or short-term vacation renters. These features, plus ease of installation, battery life, connectivity strength, and fit and finish, help some smart locks to stand out quite a bit from the rest.

Editors choice 1. August 4th Generation 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon One of the first reasons to consider August Smart Lock is that you can retrofit it to most deadbolts with minimal modification. Not only is it easy to install, but the 4th-generation model is also even smaller than its already compact predecessors. You won't have to deal with a bulky and unsightly addition to the inside of your door. Another improvement compared to older models is that this one finally has the Wi-Fi bridge built-in, eliminating the need for a separate device. Once it's installed and configured, you can use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri to issue simple voice commands or activate preset routines and automation. August also offers geolocation-based auto-locking and unlocking, so you don't have to search for your keys. Finally, you can access all those features, and assign multiple guest keys, without additional payments or any kind of subscription. We typically balk at smart home devices that require ongoing payments to access their most helpful features, so August's all-in approach earns its latest smart lock our Editor's Choice selection. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, SmartThings

Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, SmartThings Keypad: No

No Hub Required: No Pros Works with all 3 major voice assistants

No subscription or hub required

Reliable Wi-Fi connectivity Cons Not cheap

Premium pick 2. Google Nest x Yale 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon One of the hallmarks of the entire Nest ecosystem is that its devices and app are about as streamlined as anything else on the market. So, if yours is one of the many households invested in many Nest products, the Nest x Yale smart lock will fit right in. As it's clearly endorsed by Google, the owners of the Nest family of products, it's no surprise that you can access most of its features with Google Assistant voice controls. This includes simple tasks like checking whether it's locked, locking or unlocking it, and activating custom Google Routines. As you might imagine, though, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa users are out of luck. It's also worth noting that many of its best features — including in-depth remote access — require the Google Nest Hub, but anybody who loves the Nest family, in general, is probably already using one. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Wi-Fi, with bridge

Wi-Fi, with bridge Integrations: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Keypad: Yes

Yes Hub Required: Yes, for remote access Pros Simple yet stylish design

User-friendly app experience Cons Smart functions require the Wi-Fi bridge

Exclusively for the Google Nest ecosystem

Best value 3. Wyze Lock 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Not being particularly advanced is one of the strengths of the affordable Wyze Lock. You can install it without replacing your current deadbolt, which means you won't be advertising to the world that you have a new smart lock. Plus, you can continue to use your old keys. It's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can use either to lock, unlock, or check its current status. It does require you to use a hub to connect to your home Wi-Fi network. While the hub is included, it will take up an empty AC outlet, which can be slightly inconvenient. Unfortunately, while you can link it to several automations in conjunction with other Wyze smart devices, it's not compatible with almost any third-party smart home electronics. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Keypad: Optional

Optional Hub Required: Yes, but it's included Pros Simple installation

Looks like a normal door lock

Costs relatively little

Doesn't make much noise Cons Inconsistent auto-unlock feature

No Apple HomeKit support

4. Kwikset Halo 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Kwikset Halo is a good choice for families because it stores an easy-to-read access history that tells you when and how it's been used recently. It also delivers security notifications after three incorrect code entries. Plus, it has a random number confirmation feature that prevents terrible actors from figuring out the code based on fingerprint residue. It doesn't have the same in-depth level of smart integration as some of the competition, but it's a capable option that will keep your property safe. All the wireless connectivity hardware is contained within the unit, so you won't need to plug in a hub anywhere else. It does offer extensive remote management capabilities that let you set up 250 different codes and assign full-time, limited, or one-time use status to each. If you're looking for something dependable but not fancy, the Halo's a great option. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Keypad: No

No Hub Required: No Pros Responds to commands quickly

Includes replacement deadbolt and keys

Integrated Wi-fi radio Cons Lacks proximity-based auto-unlocking

No IFTTT support

5. Schlage Encode 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon From electronics to the physical deadbolt and a fresh set of keys, the Schlage Encode comes with everything needed to upgrade to a premium smart lock. You can use Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa for relatively straightforward control. Like most of our favorite smart home products, the Encode gets high marks for its user-friendly app and its versatile control options. It comes standard with an integrated keypad and an alarm that alerts you to physical tampering. You can use voice control to check if it's unlocked and lock it and use any pre-configured Google Routines you might have in place, including locking or unlocking the door. The main drawback to the Encode right now is that it's tough to find at a reasonable price. With that in mind, keep an eye out for the Schlage Encode Plus, which should be readily available soon. Once it is, we'll have the definitive word for you on whether it's worth the upgrade. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Keypad: Yes

Yes Hub Required: No Pros Straightforward app control

Physical tampering alarm

Durable and stylish design Cons Expensive and hard to find

6. Level Lock Touch 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you didn't know better, you wouldn't be able to tell that the Level Lock Touch was a smart lock. It's also one of the few explicitly developed for Apple HomeKit. Unfortunately, it won't be suitable for Google Nest homes, and even its Alexa support is less than ideal. You can add additional users and codes using the smartphone app, and lock or unlock it via compatible voice controls. You can also operate it with an NFC-enabled smartphone or one of the four NFC tags it comes with. Keep in mind, though, that it requires complete replacement of your existing lock and can't be re-keyed. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Integrations: Alexa

Alexa Keypad: No

No Hub Required: No Pros Especially compact

Compatible with Apple HomeKit Cons No Google Assistant support

7. Eufy Security 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Unlike the previous version, this one doesn't need a Wi-Fi bridge because the functionality is integrated within the unit. As a complete door lock replacement, it includes the electronic components, zinc-alloy interior and exterior covers, deadbolt and striker, and a set of keys. While it's not the only option that's resistant to the elements, it is one of the few with an official IP65 rating. It's also one of the rare options to include a rechargeable battery pack, which lasts up to 10 months before needing a recharge. It supports voice commands using either Google or Alexa, which offer hands-free locking and unlocking. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Keypad: Yes

Yes Hub Required: Wi-Fi bridge, included Pros Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity

Code and fingerprint access

IP65 dust and water resistance Cons No auto-unlock feature

IP65 dust and water resistance Cons No auto-unlock feature

Relatively high cost

8. Schlage Sense 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The first thing to bear in mind is that without the optional Wi-Fi bridge, the Schlage Sense is not really a smart lock. If you have that add-on, though, it's one of the best options for an Apple HomeKit environment. The accompanying app offers a user-friendly experience and makes it easy to manage codes as well as view the usage history. While it's not ideal that it runs on 4 AA batteries, they should last for nearly a year before needing replacement. If you're heavily invested in the HomeKit ecosystem, the Sense is a great choice, although it's pretty expensive when you consider that you need the Wi-Fi adapter to make good use of it. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Wi-Fi, with bridge

Wi-Fi, with bridge Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit

Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit Keypad: Yes

Yes Hub Required: Yes Pros Apple HomeKit support

Two styles and three finishes to choose from

Keypad and physical key support Cons Requires a separate Wi-Fi adapter

The best smart lock for your home

Whether you're just starting to convert your home to a smart home or you're looking to tighten security, one lock at a time, one of these smart locks should stand out. The right smart lock for you depends partly on which smart home voice control system you prefer. The Schlage Sense, Level Lock Touch, and August 4th Generation are all compatible with HomeKit, the most exclusive environment in general. Dedicated Google Nest homes should strongly consider the Google Nest x Yale smart lock, although, to be fair, there are nearly as many options with Google Assistant support as there are with Alexa support. That said, some explicitly lack Google support, namely the Level Lock Touch, which is otherwise one of the best-looking and most streamlined options.

It's also worth considering other advanced features, in particular auto-unlocking. Auto-unlocking uses geolocation to determine when you and your smartphone are approaching the door, so it can unlock itself without any commands from you. Most smart locks support this. However, the Kwikset Halo does not, and the Wyze Lock's implementation is surprisingly inconsistent.

If you want to save money, the Wyze Lock is almost certainly your best bet — provided you won't be relying on its subpar auto-unlocking. For a premium option, we'd love to recommend the Schlage Encode, but it's ridiculously hard to find at MSRP right now. The hope is that the upcoming Schlage Encode Plus will improve upon an already great product.

