Smart lighting is the most visual aspect of any good smart home setup, but there are many brands to wade through before finding the perfect equipment for your needs. Most importantly, avoid the glut of no-name rebranded import products you run into at some online retailers. To help with that, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart lighting deals from the most reputable smart lighting manufacturers on the planet.

Best Philips Hue Black Friday deals

Philips Hue Starter Kit $130 $170 Save $40 Philips Hue smart lighting is widely considered the best, but you need a hub to get the most out of it. This starter kit contains three color bulbs, the required hub, and a wall switch so you can use the bulbs effectively when your phone's not with you. They max out at 800 lumens and are the perfect way to start your smart lighting ecosystem. $130 at Best Buy

Philips Hue is widely regarded as the top smart lighting ecosystem, and for good reason. It offers impressive customization options and a remarkably user-friendly experience from start to finish. Hue bulbs aren't cheap, but they're reliable, long-lasting, and great-looking. The above three-bulb starter kit is the cheapest way to get in the Hue game with a set of color-changing bulbs.

Source: Best Buy Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Light Bulb (3-pack) $90 $135 Save $45 If you're already the proud owner of some Philips Hue lights and want to expand your collection, pick this three-pack on sale for the holidays. They're the old, slightly less bright version, but they still produce plenty of light and work swimmingly within a competent, smart home setup. Keep in mind that this package doesn't come with a hub. $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

You can technically use Philips Hue bulbs without a Hue Hub, but you'll miss out on many of the coolest features. If you already have a Hue Hub, though, get this three-pack of colored bulbs that's on sale for under $100.

Best Govee smart lighting Black Friday deals

Govee isn't quite as well-known as some brands, but it's gaining recognition (and market share) pretty quickly. While it does make normal smart light bulbs, Govee's real magic comes in the form of dynamic, entertainment-oriented lighting. These waterproof, shatterproof string lights are each individually controllable — all 48 feet of them — and will take your next outdoor gathering to the next level.

Govee Smart Floor Lamp $70 $100 Save $30 This freestanding lamp measures nearly 6 feet tall and can display your choice of 16 million colors. It's the perfect mood lighting addition to any living room or bedroom, any time of year - especially at 30% off. $70 at Amazon

Don't get this one because it's too dark in your dining room and you need a lamp. Get this one because it looks awesome and will make the perfect complement to your man cave, she shed, gaming den, or D&D dungeon. It's sleek, compact, fully customizable, and relatively programmable, and it doesn't cost too much, thanks to the holiday sale.

Source: Govee Govee DreamView T1 TV Backlight $58 $90 Save $32 This lighting kit is engineered specifically to provide active, dynamic bias backlighting that can enhance immersion and increase the apparent contrast level of a TV with some types of content. Simply affix the camera to the top of your television, install the light strip on the rear edge of the TV, and plug everything into the controller. From there, use your smartphone to program settings like brightness and scenes. $58 at Amazon $67 at Best Buy

Adding bias backlighting to a TV does a couple of things. One, it can make it appear that your screen has a higher contrast ratio than it actually does since your eyes adjust to all the light they take and not just what's on the screen. Two, it makes the room look super cool, even if you're not actively watching TV. At roughly $60 for the rest of the buying holiday, this kit is the most affordable and reliable TV bias lighting you'll find.

Best Nanoleaf Black Friday deals

Source: Nanoleaf Nanoleaf Shapes $150 $200 Save $50 Nanoleaf makes futuristic, gamer-approved smart lighting, and the triangular Nanoleaf Shapes is its most popular kit. They're not meant to light up an entire room, but rather provide ambient mood lighting or even a bit of PC monitor bias backlighting. They're normally prohibitively expensive, which is why their current holiday deal is so worthwhile. $150 at Best Buy

Installing a set of these RGB triangles on the wall is basically a rite of passage for anybody who becomes a popular game streamer. Indeed, you'll see these bad boys posted up on the wall of countless Twitch streamers, as if to say, "Yep, I've officially made it." Well, thanks to Black Friday, it's a little easier for you to fake it 'til you make it at home by picking up the Nanoleaf Shapes Smarter Kit. After all, if your gaming room looks like theirs, maybe you'll play as well as them.

Source: Best Buy Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons $150 $200 Save $50 If you want something a little less angular than the triangular Nanoleaf Shapes setup, consider its similar Hexagons kit. It's every bit as high-quality as the rest of Nanoleaf's offerings, just shaped a little different. Just like with similar kits, you can configure the Hexagons into whatever shape you want. $150 at Best Buy

These are functionally identical to the Shapes kit, but shaped like hexagons. For that matter, they're priced identically, too — which is why right now, with a $50 discount, is the perfect time to bite the bullet and get a set. As much fun as 3D gaming is, it'll be that much cooler with these providing mood lighting.

More great Black Friday smart lighting deals

While Hue, Govee, and Nanoleaf are our favorite premium smart lighting brands and have the best big Black Friday discounts, they're not the only ones worth considering. If you're looking for more traditional smart bulbs and want to save your cash, each of these offerings is worth considering.

Sengled High Lumen Smart Bulbs (4-pack): $45 at Amazon (20% off)

These are notable because they're among the extremely rare smart bulbs with a 1500-lumen rating. Most are in the neighborhood of 800 lumens, while a few options produce up to 1100 lumens. But these from Sengled are about as bright as an A19 bulb gets, and Sengled's app and scheduling functionality work just fine.

Kasa KL125 Smart Bulbs (4-pack): $30 at Amazon (25% off)

People love Kasa smart home devices because they're as reliable and user-friendly as they get. These basic smart color-changing bulbs from Kasa work perfectly fine and won't even hassle people new to smart home technology.

Meross Smart Lights (4-pack): $24 at Amazon (27% off)

Need to stock up on a bunch of smart bulbs? They don't get a lot cheaper than this 4-pack from Meross. They offer dependable Wi-Fi connectivity with good range and a straightforward smartphone app.

To be clear, there's a massive host of smart lighting on discount now at various online retailers. And there will continue to be for the next few days. But this collection of smart lighting solutions from some top manufacturers represents the biggest savings on the most dynamic and bold smart lighting available.