The smart light switch selection available right now is extensive, offering many great features — but some are a better buy than others. To save you time, this list includes the best smart light switches with future-proof technology that can work in any home.

If you’re looking for an easy and accessible smart home upgrade for your property, a smart light switch has features that maximize the functionality of your existing conventional or smart home lighting . Smart light switches easily integrate into your existing smart home network via a hub or virtual assistant, like Google Assistant . They control your property’s lighting from the power source rather than relying on a smart light bulb, so you don't have to leave your light switches in the "on" position to use smart light bulbs.

The Meross Smart Wi-Fi Wall Switch is a great-value three-way, single-pole smart light switch. Installation is simple; the Meross switch replaces a standard three-way switch (with neutral wire) in minutes. Use Wi-Fi to pair this smart light switch with the dedicated app, Alexa, and other hubs. You can control this switch from multiple locations or schedule sunrise and sunset functioning via Alexa. One switch can control up to thirty 60-watt bulbs with switch data ported via an AWS data center.

The Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Switch features advanced motion detection and ambient light sensors for responsive and customized lighting that also helps keep your home secure. Use the Kasa Smart app and your home Wi-Fi to create custom lighting schedules and profiles that are triggered as soon as you enter the room. This fully dimmable smart light switch integrates seamlessly with leading smart home hubs like Alexa, IFTTT, and Smart Things. A neutral wire is required for installation.

This fully dimmable motion and ambient sensing smart switch from Leviton Decora is an advanced automated smart lighting solution. It can be remotely controlled via its smartphone app, Google Assistant, or other leading smart home hubs. The switch's functions are fully customizable and responsive, using occupancy sensing that adjusts lighting levels for optimal energy consumption and visual comfort. A neutral wire is required for installation.

The GE Lighting CYNC Smart Light Switch has a conventional function and appearance with standard on-off paddles. It blends in with non-smart light switches in your home. It's a non-neutral wire switch, so it can be installed easily in an older property. Control this switch using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth via the app or your voice. This switch pairs with GE's CYNC smart light bulbs, meaning you can control lamps and other lighting in a room from a single switch.

The MoesGo Single Live Wire Smart Switch is one of the most advanced neutral wire-free smart switches available. Its sleek touch control panel is made from tempered glass and is backlit for the on and off positions. Pair and control this smart light switch with Google Home, Tuya, Smart Life, Alexa, RF 433, and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi to enjoy the timer and multi-user functions. However, the initial setup can have teething problems if you don't follow the directions.

This Single Pole Smart Switch is an affordable upgrade for an Alexa user who wants to try a smart light switch in their home. It's important to mention up front that this smart light switch is for Alexa, only. It is unobtrusive, hub-free, and easily replaces a three-way switch, provided a neutral wire is available. Once installed, you can use Alexa to control the switch by voice or smartphone app.

This stylish SONOFF TX Smart Light Switch has a low-profile, single-touch-control design. The glass panel is ideal for wet environments like bathrooms, home spas, or pools. It uses Wi-Fi to remotely control your lighting with hassle-free integration using future-forward smart home technologies like IFTTT . Best of all, the eWeLink app provides hub-free control of the device. This switch has been sized to fit a standard wall light switch box but requires a neutral wire for installation.

Kasa smart light switches take the hassle out of upgrading your home lighting. This hub-free, Wi-Fi-controlled smart light switch directly replaces a three-way switch with a neutral wire. Use the Kasa smart app to pair the light switch to a 2.4 GHz home Wi-Fi network for remote control, scheduling lighting, grouping smart devices, and integration with Alexa and other virtual assistants.

This Caseta by Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit uses interference-free Clear Connect wireless technology for reliable and responsive connectivity. The kit includes a dedicated smart control hub to centralize third-party integrations like Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Lutron app. Aside from voice and app-based control, this smart kit includes a mountable wireless Pico remote, adding another point of lighting control to your home. No neutral wire is required for installation.

The Brilliant Smart Switch is a dimmable smart switch that can be controlled via voice, app, touch, or motion. It uses Bluetooth technology to wirelessly integrate into smart home networks controlled by hubs that include Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. Brilliant makes it easy to set up this three-way switch with app-based visual instructions provided via the Brilliant app. The switch is available in four colors and requires a separate faceplate.

Before you buy, check for a neutral wire

One of the most important things to confirm when selecting a smart light switch is whether it needs a neutral wire for installation. The neutral wire carries a small amount of power that many smart switches use to stay connected to your home Wi-Fi or smart hub when the switch is in the "off" position. Homes built during or after the 1980s usually have a neutral wire present, but if your home is older, you’ll likely need to select a neutral wire-free smart light switch, or it won’t work.

Check with an electrical contractor if you’re unsure. For homes without a neutral wire, opt for neutral wire-free smart light switches like the paddle format GE Lighting CYNC Smart Light Switch or the more advanced touch control MoesGo 2nd Generation Wi-Fi Smart Switch.

Smart switches with outstanding features and functionality

This round-up of the best smart light switches covers the latest smart technologies, designs, and circuitry, making it easy to include a smart light switch in your home. The control level and customization that can be achieved with just one smart light switch are remarkable. You create unique lighting profiles for indoor spaces and meticulously control energy consumption for lower utility bills. Sensor technologies also reinforce your home security, especially if you are away for a prolonged period.

You can level up your home lighting with any of these smart light switches, but it's worth taking a closer look at the Brilliant Smart Dimmer Switch. It’s a practical all-rounder that’s a great fit for most homes. The switch is remotely dimmable and also integrates with the widest range of personal assistants and smart home hubs for responsive enhancement of your home lighting.

If you are looking for a more technical buy that will integrate well into a custom smart home, the Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit has an excellent range of lighting controls, including a remote that the "non-smart" people of your household can use.

Kasa’s expansive range of smart switches delivers great value for money, so they are hard to ignore. The Kasa Smart 3-Way Switch HS210 has a classic, unobtrusive paddle design while supporting scheduling, timers, and voice control via Google Home and Alexa.