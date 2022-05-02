Smart lighting adds character and ambiance to any space, but no one does it like these brands.

Lighting is a popular option when updating a home with smart devices, and for good reason. Whether you're looking for just a few customizable colored bulbs or want to equip a home theater with the perfect mood lighting, today's top brands offer excellent performance, wide-ranging compatibility, and lower prices than ever before.

While there are a lot of brands, styles, and features to choose from, two of the most important considerations are which voice assistant a smart light brand is compatible with and whether it needs a hub or supports direct connections. You'll also find companies that offer novel smart lighting solutions such as LED strips, wall sconces, and smart lamps. We've compiled a list of the best smart light brands, so you can pick which option is best for your home.

Premium pick 1. Philips Hue 75W Starter Kit 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Philips Hue is hands-down the best performing smart lighting ecosystem you can get into right now. It offers the most in-depth customization options, including scheduling and If This Then That programming. The control interface is one of the most intuitive and allows for precise control of up to 50 lights using the company's proprietary hub and some third-party controllers. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit and works swimmingly with voice control. It also boasts a variety of lighting for indoor and outdoor use. There's a lot to like about Philips Hue bulbs overall, but there is one significant drawback. The individual lights are quite expensive, and to get the most out of them, you'll need to also invest in a Philips Hue bridge. The starter kit we've highlighted includes four multicolored bulbs, a bridge, and a wall-mountable control switch that can make it easier for smart home newcomers to get the hang of using smart bulbs. Read More Specifications Protocol: Philips Hue, Zigbee, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Wide range of customization and scheduling options

Impressive variety of lighting types Cons Costs quite a bit

Requires a Philips Hue hub for best results Buy This Product Philips Hue 75W Starter Kit Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Editors choice 2. Wyze Smart Bulbs 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Wyze makes many smart home devices that are powerful and easy to use, and the Wyze Bulb Color lives up to that reputation. It's bright, with bold colors and extensive customizability. Plus, it doesn't cost very much, especially if you want to outfit several rooms with multiple bulbs. If you're new to smart lighting and want something both affordable and versatile, you can't go wrong with Wyze. While it doesn't offer many light bulb types, it makes a floor lamp, light strip, and rechargeable night lights. In terms of features, it works well with Alexa and Google Assistant, although it doesn't support the Apple HomeKit. The app is straightforward, and it's easy to set contingencies and schedules. Plus, you don't need to purchase a hub. You'll need a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network with internet access for setup and operation, but you can also control Wyze smart bulbs over Bluetooth once they're installed. The only minor drawback is that they don't support dynamic lighting effects such as music synchronization. Read More Specifications Protocol: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Long lifespan

In-depth automation and scene customization

Don't require a hub Cons Lack dynamic lighting effects

Few lighting types to choose from Buy This Product Wyze Smart Bulbs Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

3. Govee Smart Lighting 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While there's nothing wrong with Govee's standard, colored light bulbs, the brand shines when considering all the less-conventional lighting styles it offers. That includes boldly colored light bars, freestanding floor lamps, wall-mountable hexagonal light panels, neon rope lights, and immersive accent lighting meant specifically for TVs. If you want to turn a game room or home theater into a dynamically lit wonderland, there aren't any better choices. The lineup is so advanced that the TV backlight even boasts a high-definition camera that detects the colors and brightness on the TV and adjusts the lights to match in real-time, which can greatly enhance the cinematic experience. One of the few complaints is that Govee lighting requires a relatively substantial investment, but with little competition in the way of dynamic accent lighting, that's not surprising. Read More Specifications Protocol: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Rich colors

Waterproof outdoor models available

Impressive dynamic and reactive effects Cons Relatively expensive Buy This Product Govee Smart Lighting Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Best value 4. TP-Link Kasa Smart Lighting 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If all you want is to replace some standard light bulbs with smart ones, TP-Link Kasa smart lighting is a good low-cost choice. They configure with minimal hassle on your 2.4GHz home network, give you access to 16 million colors, and let you assign entire groups to turn on and off at your request. There aren't many other brands as well-known as TP-Link that offer reliable lighting with a decent variety. Instead of simple multicolor bulbs, you can opt for light strips and two variants of rustic, filament-style LED bulbs. While they're dependable and easy to program, they fall short of the competition in terms of brightness. They also don't support the Apple HomeKit, although the TP-Link Kasa app works with iOS (but not Siri). Finally, the most in-depth programming options are only really useful if you have other Kasa smart devices in your home, such as the brand's popular security cameras. Read More Specifications Protocol: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Supports dynamic lighting effects

Setup is straightforward Cons Not as bright as most Buy This Product TP-Link Kasa Smart Lighting Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

5. Nanoleaf Shapes 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon To give any room a futuristic touch, consider the second generation of the ultra-premium Nanoleaf Shapes lineup. There are triangular and hexagonal versions, and unlike the first edition, you can mix and match the two with an expansion pack. They're among the most stylish smart lights available and often used by some of the most famous video game streamers. While Nanoleaf lighting is pretty unconventional, it still offers impressive smart home integration, and you can install it on most walls without drilling any holes. Essentially customizable smart LED artwork, there aren't many other lighting brands that can transform a space the same way. The Nanoleaf Elements wood-look series is a great choice for something both advanced and rustic. You can't synchronize the standard Shapes lineup with your music, but you can if you opt for the Nanoleaf Rhythm or Elements families (although they're not as bright). Unfortunately, it's hard to break into the Nanoleaf ecosystem without spending a chunk of money. Read More Specifications Protocol: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Advanced music synchronization

Additional shapes and styles available Cons Extremely expensive

Mini version is very dim Buy This Product Nanoleaf Shapes Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

6. Sengled Smart Bulb 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon They don't get much cheaper than the simple, hub-free offerings from Sengled. You control them over Bluetooth, they offer a decent selection of programmable controls, and they cost just a few dollars each when you buy a set of four or more. If all you're looking for is replacement bulbs that can change color and warmth, these are as straightforward as they come. Unfortunately, they're pretty limited as far as advanced features go. They're not compatible with Google Assitant or Siri (although there is an iOS app), and some users even have issues keeping them connected to Alexa. At any rate, if you don't use voice control often, Sengled is a good and cheap solution. It's also one of the few brands with an ultra-bright 100W-equivalent bulb, which Sengled claims can put out up to 1,500 lumens. Read More Specifications Protocol: Bluetooth

100W-equivalent version available

Easy to connect via Bluetooth Cons Inconsistent voice control

Wi-Fi version should be avoided Buy This Product Sengled Smart Bulb Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

7. Meross Smart Lighting 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon It's surprisingly difficult to find smart lighting that promises to work perfectly with Apple's popular HomeKit interface. Meross smart lighting does precisely that. And don't worry if you've already invested a ton into the Apple ecosystem; most of Meross's offerings are relatively affordable. In addition to standard bulbs, Meross sells a table lamp, desk lamp, and floodlight. Note that the company has recently released firmware updates that significantly increase connection reliability when used with the HomeKit. The app is easy to use, and voice control is relatively consistent; however, the color bulbs are limited to 800 lumens and don't support the HomeKit's Adaptive Lighting protocol. Read More Specifications Protocol: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Floor and table lamps available

Reliable voice control Cons Only comes in a 60W equivalent

No Bluetooth connectivity Buy This Product Meross Smart Lighting Shop at Amazon

8. LIFX Smart Lighting 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon LIFX lighting is up there with Philips Hue in terms of reputation. It works with the three biggest smart home voice control ecosystems and offers a wide range of scenes and color customization. In terms of brightness and color depth, it's just about at the front of the pack, maxing out at 1,100 lumens and providing over 500 billion color choices, as opposed to the several million offered by competitors. Using your home's 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, you can control it from anywhere in the world you have internet access. Since it offers better light quality than nearly any other, why isn't LIFX considered the best option of all? Some user reviews claim that the initial setup process is slightly buggy, but more importantly, there aren't any other smart bulbs that cost as much as those from LIFX. They're a great option if you demand peak performance and in-depth voice control, but the cost adds up quickly. Read More Specifications Protocol: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Highly precise and wide-ranging color selection

Compatible with all three major voice assistants Cons Setup can be a little tricky

The most expensive bulbs out there Buy This Product LIFX Smart Lighting Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Choosing the right smart lighting brand

At first glance, it seems like the smart lighting market has nearly identical products, but that's far from the truth. Most brands offer similar basic white and colored bulbs, but they differ considerably in ease of setup, customization options, and connection reliability. For example, Philips Hue bulbs do just about all those things perfectly, and the only drawback is their relative cost and the required hub. LIFX lighting is a premium contender similar to Philips in some ways, mainly brightness and color quality. Unfortunately, LIFX is even more expensive than the Hue lineup.

Additionally, voice control is more popular than ever, so make sure you invest in smart lighting that works with the smart home ecosystem you already use or want to start working with. Nearly all brands support Alexa voice control, with some (such as Sengled) limited exclusively to Amazon's assistant.

Other important smart lighting features

Customization is key for most smart home consumers. Each smart lighting brand has its own app interface with varying levels of control. Philips Hue again comes out on top, but Wyze and TP-Link Kasa offer plenty of scene, grouping, and timing options.

One thing to consider when installing smart lighting is If This Then That integration. IFTTT is a contingency-based programming protocol that lets you turn lights on or off, dim them, or change their colors when specific criteria are met (for example, when your smart garage door opener activates). If that's the kind of automation you want, make sure your lighting and other smart home devices support IFTTT and work on the same smart home platform.

Finally, while it may seem obvious, brightness and color depth are two especially worthwhile considerations. Philips Hue, LIFX, Sengled, and Wyze are near the top of the list in both respects, while TP-Link Kasa and Meross have room for improvement.

Premium smart accent lighting

Most people think of replacement light bulbs when they think of smart lighting, but two companies have gone above and beyond to deliver a huge range of brightly colored and novel lighting solutions that can make any bland room fancy. Nanoleaf is a well-known manufacturer of probably the favorite smart lights among PC and console gamers. Their geometric shapes are interesting, customizable, and make a great impression on fans during live streams.

Alternatively, Govee offers an impressive selection of light bars, neon rope lights, LED strips, and other options. They even boast a TV accent light package with a camera that tracks your TV's output and adjusts the lighting color and brightness to complement it. There aren't any other brands that can match Govee's wide range of products.

Best budget-friendly smart lights

If you want to add smart lighting without getting new lamps or mounting anything on your walls, TP-Link Kasa and Wyze are the most economical choices for Alexa or Google Assistant users. Meross, meanwhile, delivers the best bang for your buck if you're under the Apple HomeKit umbrella.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

