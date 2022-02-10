If you’re looking for smart lights, there’s a good chance you want to control them with your voice. Sure, illuminating your home with an app is fun at first, but the novelty quickly wears off, and you’ll soon realize that it’s a lot easier to just hit the switch on the wall. Fortunately, with a companion like Google Assistant, you can activate your smart lights with a simple “Turn on the lights in the living room,” which is a lot faster than both of the previously mentioned options.

Still, not every smart light is compatible with Google Assistant and the accompanying Google Home app, which means you have to take special care when it comes to deciding on your future bulbs. We’ve collected some of the best smart LED lights that support Google Assistant, so you can get your smart home set up as soon as possible.

Editors choice 1. Philips Hue Starter Kit 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon It’s hard to compete with what is considered the most reputable smart light brand on the market. Philips Hue offers the best overall experience when it comes to smart lights, with an easy-to-use set up process, a comprehensive mobile app, and a wide array of unique features like scenes and automations. These added features allow you to set up schedules for when your lights turn on (like automatically turning on at sunset) and create interesting environments with multiple lights (my favorite scene is Spring Blossom). If you’re just getting your smart home off the ground, the Philips Hue Starter Kit is a great first step. It provides the Hue Bridge for setup and enough white and color lights to knock out a few rooms right away. And with seamless integration with Google Assistant and Google Home, your smart home will be ready to rock. Read More Specifications Brand: Philips Hue

Philips Hue Protocol: IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee)

IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee) Hub Required: Yes

Yes Voltage: 110 volts

110 volts Wattage: 9.5 watts Pros Simple setup process

Comprehensive mobile app

Lots of features like automation and scenes Cons Quite expensive

Requires a hub Buy This Product Philips Hue Starter Kit Shop at Amazon

Best value 2. LIFX Mini Bulb 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While Philips Hue is quite popular, it does require a Hue Bridge. You’ll have to connect it to your router and go through this whole “push button during setup” process, which is a bit of a hassle. The LifX Mini Bulb, on the other hand, connects directly to your Wi-Fi network, so you can plug it in, set it up, and hook into Google Assistant-enabled smart lights right away. As you may have guessed from the name, the LifX Mini Bulb is a bit smaller than your average smart light, which is pretty impressive considering it doesn’t need a hub to operate. Even better, you don’t lose any power, as this bulb still provides 800 lumens, which is comparable to other options. And, of course, it easily connects to Google Assistant, even without the hub. Read More Specifications Brand: LIFX

LIFX Protocol: LAN

LAN Hub Required: No

No Wattage: 9 watts Pros More compact than your average smart light

Connects directly to Wi-Fi, no hub required

Affordable for what you get Cons No scene functionality

Bare-bones mobile app Buy This Product LIFX Mini Bulb Shop at Amazon

3. CYNC Direct Connect Smart Bulbs 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Formerly C by GE, CYNC Direct Connect smart bulbs are a good option from a reputable company that was just a bit behind on the whole smart home thing. Now, though, with a rebranded image, an easy-to-use app, and out-of-box functionality, CYNC represents a great option for Google Assistant users. Yes, these lights are a tad dimmer than our previously mentioned options (only 750 lumens as opposed to 800 lumens), but the difference should be mostly negligible as long as you aren’t a lighting expert. And with features like out-of-home control, set schedules, and saved scenes, there’s no reason not to consider CYNC lights for your smart home. Plus, these lights have the ability to connect via Bluetooth, which doesn’t really help with your Google Assistant, but it’s still an additional avenue to get connected. Read More Specifications Brand: CYNC

CYNC Hub Required: No

No Wattage: 60 watts

60 watts Type: A19 Pros Easy to use mobile app

Out of home functionality

Can connect via Bluetooth Cons Less bright than most smart bulbs

High wattage Buy This Product CYNC Direct Connect Smart Bulbs Shop at Amazon

4. Philips WiZ Connected LED 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon As we mentioned, Philips is the best when it comes to smart bulbs, but the Hue ecosystem can become a bit expensive. Fortunately, you don’t have to compromise if you’re looking for a cheaper option. Philips offers another brand of smart lights, WiZ, which provides the same reliability as a more accessible price. Philips WiZ connected LEDs require no hub, and connects directly to your Wi-Fi network instead. That's a pleasant departure from Hue requirements. These lights operate independently of the Hue ecosystem, so you’ll have to download the WiZ app instead of the Hue app. You’re not able to pair it with other Hue bulbs, so make sure you aren’t trying to mix and match the Philips brands for your smart home. Read More Specifications Brand: Philips

Philips Protocol: IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee)

IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee) Hub Required: No

No Voltage: 120 volts

120 volts Wattage: ‎100 watts

‎100 watts Type: A21 Pros No hub required

Very bright at 1600 lumens

Accessible pricing Cons Cannot integrate with Philips Hue

High wattage Buy This Product Philips WiZ Connected LED Shop at Amazon

5. Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Sure, Philips Hue is the standard for smart bulbs, but hub-less options rule this list, and Cree Connect Max is another alternative that works with Google Assistant. At an impressively low price (starting at only $15 for color-changing bulbs) these smart LEDs offer the same brightness and basic functionality you’ll find in other, more expensive options. They are missing some fun features you’ve seen on this list, but you will be able to automate schedules to wake up with a warm morning light or go to bed on time with sunset-mimicking hues. Cree Connected Max smart LEDs are a solid budget option, but they’re not without their downfalls, such as the absence of scenes and out-of-home control. Read More Specifications Brand: Cree

Cree Hub Required: No

No Wattage: 100 watts

100 watts Type: A21 Pros Extremely affordable

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality

Very bright at 1600 lumens Cons No scenes or out of home control

High wattage Buy This Product Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb Shop at Amazon

