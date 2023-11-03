If you are a smart home beginner, a smart humidifier is one of the essential devices you can integrate into your smart home ecosystem. Although they all perform the same function — to infuse moisture into the air in your home — smart humidifiers come in different designs and vary in terms of performance. Additionally, some have advanced features that allow them to outshine other models in certain areas. With the best smart humidifier, the surrounding air will have just the right amount of moisture, alleviating conditions such as nasal congestion, dry skin, sore throat, and more. Better yet, most smart humidifiers support Google Home and Alexa integration, allowing for voice control. Here are our favorite smart humidifiers right now.

Our top picks for best smart humidifiers in 2023

Source: Levoit Levoit Classic 300S Best overall The best ultrasonic humidifier The Levoit Classic 300S is one of the best smart humidifiers you can buy today, thanks to its large capacity tank of 1.58 gallons, offering up to sixty hours of uninterrupted mist time. It has an adjustable nozzle ( up to 360 degrees) for user convenience, comes with an aroma pad for diffusing essential oils into the air, operates quietly at 26 dB, and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. Pros Top-fill design

Easy to clean

Quiet operation Cons The humidity sensor needs improvement $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Keep your home’s humidity levels in check with the Levoit Classic 300S — a highly efficient smart humidifier with a long list of features you can benefit from. For starters, it has a 1.58-gallon tank that provides sixty hours of working time with a single refill. As such, you won’t have to top up the unit multiple times a day (it has a top-fill design, so it’d still be easy). In addition, the tank has a see-through design, so you will always know when to make a refill.

The Classic 300S has three mist levels (low, medium, and high) that you can choose from depending on your needs. Best of all, it features an auto mode controlled by a built-in humidity sensor. This allows it to regulate the amount of mist produced without over-humidifying the room, which is great since this is a common problem with humidifiers that have auto mode.

When it comes to coverage, the Levoit Classic 300S can effectively humidify spaces up to 505 square feet and has an aroma pad that’ll help you dispense your favorite essential oils into the air for a fragrant living space. You can view and customize the operations of the 300S via the VeSync app, which allows for Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Also, you can set the 360-degree nozzle at different angles to direct mist where needed, while sleep mode enables you to rest peacefully with the humidifier running in the background at around 26 dB. Very quiet!

Source: Xiaomi Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2 Premium pick Purifies mist with UV-C rays The Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2 is a bit expensive but still reasonably priced, considering it offers premium features such as UV-C sterilization, a safety system to switch off the unit when the tank runs dry, and a dual mist dispenser for maximum coverage (up to 323 square feet). It's easy to clean and allows you to control mist output, adjust timer settings, and tweak other functions through the Mi Home app. Pros Automatically adjusts mist output

It has a transparent water gauge

User-friendly design Cons Not ideal for large rooms $90 at Amazon

The built-in UV-C emitter is the Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2’s standout feature, which according to the brand, allows this humidifier to kill an impressive 99.9% of bacteria, thereby providing you with purified mist. This makes the Smart Humidifier 2 ideal for those prone to sinus infections. It sports a 1.2-gallon water tank that you can fill from the top without removing the lid.

A full tank delivers about 32 hours of continuous operation, but this may vary slightly depending on the mist level that you are using. The humidifier runs quietly (with a sound level of 32 dB) and automatically powers off when there is no water left in the tank. Unlike most humidifiers with only a single mist outlet, the Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2 has two strategically placed outlets, allowing it to dispense approximately 12 oz of sterilized mist per hour.

That is not all, the mist dispenser can make a 360-degree rotation, meaning you can adjust it based on your needs. This device easily pairs up with the Mi Home app, giving you access to mist output control and timer functions. It is easy to clean, can be used for aromatherapy, and is suitable for spaces with an area of 215 to 323 square feet.

Source: GoveeLife GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Lite Best value Affordable with fast humidification Humidify your home with the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Lite, a multipurpose device that doubles as a nightlight and diffuser. The tank is rather small at 0.8 gallons, so be prepared to make frequent refills if you are planning to use this humidifier for longer than 25 hours. You can pair it up with Google Home, IFTTT, and Amazon Alexa. Pros Sends alerts when the tank is empty

Supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections

Has sleep mode Cons Only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi $46 at Amazon

The GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Lite is stylish and efficient. It comes with a ton of advanced features that will completely change how you humidify your home. With eight mist levels, you can customize this humidifier to dispense more or less moisture using the slider in the smart app. Plus, it supports voice control and can work with IFTTT, Alexa, and Google Home ecosystems.

Despite having a small water tank (0.8 gallons), this smart humidifier can efficiently fill rooms up to 290 square feet with cool mist, giving your skin the hydration it needs. You will get about 25 hours of continuous misting at a rate of seven ounces an hour. Similar to the Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2, the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Lite allows you to fill up the tank from the top, preventing spillage.

The base has an insert for essential oils, so you can fill the room with a fragrance of your choosing. Also, you can use the RGB function to create a cozy sleeping space. The fact it operates quietly at around 24 dB makes it one of the top options you can use in your bedroom. It’s also portable, so you can move it from one room to another without experiencing any problems. If you don't mind the low capacity of the tank, the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Lite can be a great pick.

Source: Mizukata Hikari Mizukata Hikari Ultrasonic Humidifier Best for large rooms Humidifies wholly The Mizukata Hikari Ultrasonic Humidifier is specially designed for humidifying large spaces that would otherwise not be adequately humidified by smaller humidifiers. It has a 2.25-gallon water tank (the largest on the list), a total runtime of 110 hours, runs at 25 dB, features a ceramic filter that does not require replacement, and can easily humidify large rooms up to 1000 square feet. Pros Effectively covers large spaces

Ultra-quiet operation

Built-in aroma pad Cons The display may be too bright for some people

Expensive $130 at Amazon

With a maximum working time of 110 hours and a 2.25-gallon tank, the Mizukata Hikari Ultrasonic Humidifier is the workhorse of humidifiers. You’d expect a humidifier of this size to make a lot of noise, but this unit has a sound level of about 25 dB, so you can place it just about anywhere, including the bedroom. The transparent level indicator on the tank will let you monitor the water without lifting the lid.

It not only has an adjustable nozzle but also allows you to choose the ideal mist level (there are six options) for your room. Plus, you can customize the settings from the smart app, so you won’t have to leave the comfort of your seat or bed when making changes. The ceramic filter ensures the humidifier delivers clean mist while preventing blockage of the outlet. This allows for easy cleaning and also prolongs service life.

The sensors on this ultrasonic humidifier can pick up changes in humidity and temperature levels, allowing it to adjust the mist output to create a comfortable environment for you. It’s designed with your safety in mind, and that is why there is an automatic shut-off function for when the tank runs empty. If you are looking to humidify a large area, look no further than the Mizukata Hikari Ultrasonic Humidifier. It is powerful, efficient, and easy to operate.

Source: Ledonti Ledonti HLD-421 Humidifier Best top fill Allows for fast refills The Ledonti HLD-421 is a reliable top-fill humidifier that delivers warm and cool mist, making it an excellent pick for anyone who wants the best of both worlds. It can humidify continuously for 20 hours on a full tank (1.06 gallons), has a noise level of less than 35 dB, and can cover rooms with an area of 300 square feet. Pros Dual mist function

Programmable

Auto shutdown Cons Shorter runtime compared to most 1.06-gallon humidifiers $80 at Amazon

The Ledonti HLD-421 is another high-performance humidifier that can help raise your home’s humidity to comfortable levels. It allows you to choose between cool and warm mist, a feature that puts a step ahead of single-function humidifiers. Warm mist is known to reduce airborne pathogens, meaning the air in your home will stay clean. The 1.06-gallon top fill tank will provide you with approximately 20 hours of runtime regardless of whether the humidifier is dispensing cool or warm mist.

Moreover, the water tank has a wide opening that allows for quick and mess-free refills. The timer function enables you to schedule misting sessions according to your preference. This feature can come in handy when using the humidifier at night since it allows you to set and forget. There are three misting speeds that you can use depending on whether you want slow or instant humidification. The good thing is that you can do all this from the Tuya app.

Like the Mizukata Hikari Ultrasonic Humidifier, the HLD-421 has a ceramic filter that purifies water before it turns it into mist. Plus, the active carbon in the filter absorbs odors, so the water will stay fresh for a longer period. If you are in search of a dual mist humidifier that is reasonably priced, the Ledonti HLD-421 may just be the right product for you. It’s not loud (producing <35 dB), has a sleep mode, and a removable tank that makes cleaning a cinch.

Source: Dreo Dreo HM311S Best for bedroom Quiet, powerful, and efficient Breath easier when sleeping with the Dreo HM311S, a user-friendly cool mist humidifier that delivers up to 32 hours of runtime, and comes with an easy-to-clean top-fill tank (about 1.06 gallons) with a sound level ranging between 28 dB and 32 dB. You can control the humidifier through Dreo’s smart app and can pair it with Google Assistant or Alexa for voice control. Pros Adjustable mist level

2-in-1 design

Quiet Cons The humidity sensor is not the most accurate $50 at Amazon

The Dreo HM311S is one of the quietest ultrasonic humidifiers in this guide, making it a great addition to your bedroom. It dispenses ultra-fine cool mist that will make the air in your room easier to breathe, allowing you to enjoy quality sleep every night. Besides, the 1.06-gallon tank holds more than enough water to last you through the night (about 32 hours, depending on the mist level), so you won’t have to wake up to make a refill.

It has an auto mode and a timer, which can help you regulate the amount of mist dispensed. The HM311S also features smart sensors that monitor room humidity, allowing it to adjust mist levels automatically. Thanks to its dual-intake design, this humidifier can effortlessly fill rooms up to 300 square feet with cool mist in about an hour. Just tilt the delivery outlet to where you need to mist and let the Dreo HM311S handle the rest.

The only drawback is that the outlet has a maximum tilt angle of 30 degrees and does not rotate. On the bright side, the humidifier is not noisy, generating about 28 dB at the lowest setting and 32 dB at max. It’s also easy to refill and requires minimal maintenance. The built-in aroma box is the cherry on top, so feel free to flood your room with soothing scents.

Source: Esemoil Esemoil Cool Mist Humidifier Best for small spaces Small tank, long working time $50 $60 Save $10 The Esemoil Cool Mist Humidifier has the smallest water tank on the list (0.93 gallons) but is still one of the most reliable units you can use for humidifying spaces, not larger than 400 square feet. It runs at 28 dB, provides three mist levels, works as a diffuser, is Alexa-compatible, and can mist continuously for about 40 hours. Pros Affordable price

Dispenses mist uniformly

Leakproof design Cons Cannot work with 5GHz Wi-Fi $50 at Amazon

For those looking to humidify small spaces, the Esemoil Cool Mist Humidifier can help you get the job done. The 0.93 water tank may seem small, but it provides longer working time (40 hours) compared to most humidifiers with similar tank capacity. You can control this humidifier using the touch panel, through the app (Eco smart), or a voice assistant such as Alexa. It has a maximum coverage of 400 square feet and also functions as a diffuser.

Its stylish design allows it to blend well with most decor, so you can place it in the office, living room, bedroom, or any other room in your home that needs humidification. The auto mode ensures misting is done at intervals to prevent fogging. That said, you can leave this unit running as you sleep and still wake up in a perfectly humidified room. It has a noise level of 28 dB and a built-in night light that you can customize in eight different ways.

The lid easily lifts off, allowing for fast refills. Furthermore, the humidifier will automatically shut down when it needs a refill. There are three humidification levels that you can consider using, and a twist outlet that enables you to adjust the misting angle up to 360 degrees.

Source: Amazon Zoesure ZH706 Smart Humidifier Best for baby room Whisper quiet The Zoesure ZH706 is super quiet with a sound level of 28 dB, making it one of the best smart humidifiers for baby rooms. It can humidify rooms up to 376 square feet, features a 1.06-gallon top-fill water tank, and humidifies for 40 hours straight. Pros Auto shut-off function

Top-filling tank

Programmable Cons Can only work with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi $47 at Amazon

If you need a smart humidifier that is quiet and reliable, go for the Zoesure ZH706. Its 1.06-gallon water tank is large enough to keep it running for about 40 hours. This top-fill humidifier spreads mist uniformly and can cover a maximum area of 376 square feet. The Zoesure ZH706 is similar to the Esemoil Cool Mist Humidifier in that both have a sleep mode and eight-color night lights that will allow your kids to sleep better at night.

It easily integrates with Alexa, so you will be able to customize the settings remotely using your voice. The Eco smart app gives you quick access to all features and functions, but you can also use the touch panel. Since the tank has a wide opening, you can fill it up without spilling water all over the place. Ensure the water stays below the max line on the center column to prevent leakage.

The nozzle makes a full rotation, making it easy to direct the mist to specific areas of the room. You can make use of this feature when humidifying indoor plants. Also, the tank detaches from the base, enabling you to clean it with ease, while the timer function allows you to schedule the humidifier to turn on or off when needed.

Choosing the best smart humidifier

Smart humidifiers can benefit everyone within your household, including your furry friends and indoor plants. It is, therefore, essential that you pick a model that can dispense mist without fogging the room. Additionally, ensure that you consider factors such as room coverage, noise level, tank capacity, features, and available functions. You can also check if the humidifier has an aroma tray if you intend to use it for aromatherapy.

It's important to remember that price does not always determine performance. You can find a good humidifier at a reasonable price, so always take your time and compare the available options before picking one. The Levoit Classic 300S, for example, has all the features you may look for in a smart humidifier but is still affordable and comes with a 1.58-gallon tank, which is large enough to keep your room humidified for more than two days.

Plus, it has a wide area of coverage, making it ideal for large spaces. Our premium pick — the Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2, is not so expensive but delivers stellar performance with its 1.2-gallon top-fill tank. But if you are on a budget, the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Lite is the go-to option. It has eight mist levels and can function as a diffuser, offering great value for money.