Sensors are some of the most important components homeowners consider when piecing together their smart home system. These little gadgets may not look like much, but smart home sensors help to watch over motion, entry into your home, temperature, humidity, flooding, and even the detection of glass window breakage.

Smart hub? Check. Cameras, indoor and outdoor? Check. Cautious confidence in the world of smart home systems? Check. Today, smartifying a living space is arguably one of the best decisions a homeowner (or renter) can make. Smart doorbells like the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell , for example, are just one way to get the security ball rolling. However, assembling a custom system with the best security cameras to watch the yard and more can be daunting, especially for smart home beginners .

Looking for a cheap but effective, no-bells-no-whistles solution for window and door monitoring? GE's personal security window and door alarms are just the thing. While these sensors are a bit larger than some of our more preferred products — measuring nearly 5 inches long, while others only a couple of inches at most — they also cost less and get the job done with a long battery life and effectively loud alarm.

As a homeowner, the thought of a busted pipe or overflowing sump pump destroying a basement full of holiday decorations, precious keepsakes, and expensive exercise equipment is stressful. The water and flooding sensor from SimpliSafe helps to prevent leaky water mishaps and flooded basement catastrophes. It's small, wireless, and ready to go right out of the box. Plus, being part of a smart home system, you'll be instantly notified by SimpliSafe when the sensor detects moisture.

Need to think out of the box from standard wall-mounted smart sensors? Consider a motion-sensing light bulb. Singled's option, available in multi-packs, is usable indoors or out, and installation is as easy as screwing the bulb into a socket. The bulb's warm-white glow perfectly suits the indoors, while the waterproof casing helps the sensor withstand outdoor conditions. The bulbs can even be switched to "always on," which will sustain illumination during all dark hours, regardless of detected motion.

One of the most important smart home products you can implement to help secure your space is door/window open and close sensors. These handy little products let you know when a door was opened unexpectedly, or when a window was left open as bedtime approaches. The Ring Alarm Contact Sensors do just this, in a compact design with a long battery life. They can be purchased in singles, pairs, or six-packs to cover all access points to your home.

Best implemented into an existing SmartThings ecosystem, Aeotec's SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor has various functions. It detects motion but doesn't stop there, clocking temperature, opened windows or doors, tilt, and vibration. The Aeotec sensor is a great option for its compact size and dynamic range of functions, but it has a few prerequisites. This sensor communicates via Zigbee and requires an Aeotec Smart Home Hub.

When Arlo named this product the All-in-One Sensor, they really weren't exaggerating. It can be installed at an entry point monitor to detect when a door or window is opened or closed and also acts as a smoke and carbon dioxide detecter, a water leak/humidity monitor, and a simple motion detecter. The Arlo sensor is easy to recommend for its eight essential smart home functions, but, unfortunately, it is only compatible with the Arlo Home Security Systems.

If you need an affordable yet capable smart home sensor that works with Alexa or Apple HomeKit, look no further than the Aqara Motion Sensor. It detects motion in a range of 22 feet as well as ambient light levels to assist with remotely controlling smart lights. However, it does require an Aqara Hub to be immersed into your smart home system.

A simple and affordable motion sensor with a wide range of smart home system compatibility, this Centralite by Elzo micro motion sensor is a first-round pick for its compact design and long 2-year battery life. Its capabilities are not to be glossed over, either — a 15-foot motion detection range keeps the preferred spaces in your home consistently monitored.

Want to take your home's air quality to the next level? The AirThings 2960 View Plus is the perfect smart home sensor for when purifying fans and new furnace filters just won't cut it. This battery-powered sensor is constantly policing radon, carbon dioxide, leaking kitchen gases, and other fumes or pollutants — in addition to temperature and humidity monitoring.

EcoBee's SmartSensor, sold in a convenient two-pack, is conveniently fully wireless and an all-around excellent smart home device. In addition to its financially friendly price tag, this sensor does much more than detect motion — it adaptively optimizes room conditions when someone is moving about the home and automatically switches to energy-saving modes when everyone is away. While this sensor is most useful when integrated into existing EcoBee ecosystems, it is compatible with most smart home voice assistants.

There's a smart home sensor for everyone

Don't be daunted by options; the plethora of available smart sensors is easy to navigate. Once you've compiled the goals for the perfect smart home sensor (motion detection, noise-level monitoring, or moisture sensing), it's a breeze to find a sensor that fits your budget and your existing smart home ecosystem. Some products, including some of our picks here, are bound to the system of their own brand name, like Arlo or SimpliSafe, while others can stand alone or only need the addition of a smart hub to be operated.

If you live in a busy household and just want to monitor the overall goings-on in your living space, you can't go wrong with the SmartSensor from Ecobee. It helps to keep your home's lighting levels and temperature in check, all while monitoring for unexpected motion at an easy-on-the-wallet price.

For those looking to make a greater home monitoring investment, the AirThings 2960 View Plus is a great option. It polices indoor air temperature and humidity and also carbon dioxide and other pollutant levels.

Smart home beginners can't go wrong with the Centralite Micro Motion Sensor. Affordable, compact, and easy to use with prolonged battery life, this sensor gets you started on the smart home basics — motion detection — without delving into overwhelming smart home functions. When it comes to smart homes, it's a great idea to start small and graduate to more complex devices as your needs change.