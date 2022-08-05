Staying connected is one of the most significant benefits of modern telecommunications and smart home equipment. With powerful security cameras, dependable Wi-Fi networking, and straight-to-consumer home security systems being more reliable, available, and affordable than ever, it's the perfect time to outfit your home with the electronics needed to keep it safe.

Installing a home security system used to require scheduled consultations, invasive in-home visits, and expensive installation fees. Thanks to the comprehensive, user-friendly nature of the latest smart home ecosystems, that's no longer the case.

Some smart home security systems come from well-known brands that have been on the market for years. These often come with professional monitoring services to ensure nothing gets past your first line of defense. Others are slightly less comprehensive but deliver the peace of mind that comes with long-range motion sensors and Internet-connected notification systems. Depending on your needs and budget, there's definitely a security system out there for you.

Editors choice 1. Ring Alarm Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon There are a few good reasons why Ring security devices, especially the Ring Alarm Pro, are incredibly popular. They're compact, reasonably priced, and, most importantly, as refined and dependable as smart home electronics can hope to be. In the case of the Alarm Pro system, that's due partly to an integrated Eero router that ensures practically plug-and-play installation in addition to backup internet access should your home Wi-Fi connection ever go down. There's also a built-in battery backup in case of a complete power failure. You can (and, if you want peak protection, should) sign up for Ring's professional monitoring plan, but you also have the option of local storage. Speaking of storage, Ring now uses a proprietary encryption feature called Edge for securing video data, so you don't have to worry about bad actors gaining access to any live or saved feeds. Ring security also has some interesting advanced features that are nice to have. One of them is Alexa Guard Plus, an Amazon Echo-based service that listens for sounds like breaking glass and smoke detectors to ensure no alarms go unnoticed. There are a few drawbacks to the Ring Alarm Pro. If we had to pick a couple, the first-time software installation is somewhat cumbersome since you'll need to set up three separate apps to configure the entire system. There's also a bit of a lack of in-depth, user-friendly explanations for some of the more complex features. But these minor issues shouldn't affect the day-to-use of a great home security system. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (router included), Z-Wave Power: Wired with battery backup Professional Monitoring: Optional Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Keypad: Yes, included Cellular internet backup: Optional Pros Impressive reliability Wide-ranging feature set Cellular data in case of internet outage Alexa Guard Plus smart audio monitoring Cons Initial setup is a bit clunky

Best value 2. Wyze Core Kit 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Putting together a security system piece by piece ensures that you know exactly what you're getting and aren't wasting money on equipment you don't need. That concept, plus a remarkably low price, is one of the biggest selling points behind Wyze home security systems. The Core Kit we've highlighted includes the most basic components: a hub, keypad, motion sensor, and pair of entry sensors. Of course, you're in no way limited to just those devices, thanks to the wide variety of Wyze security cameras (indoor and outdoor, wired and wireless) and its selection of climate and leak sensors. The professional monitoring service costs about $10 per month with no contract required, and you can save $20 on a year-long subscription. The Core Kit comes with three months of monitoring free, which makes it an even better deal than at first glance. Keep in mind, though, that if you decide to add some Wyze cameras, cloud video storage is still an additional charge. While the Wyze system is the best basic and affordable choice, it has a few minor drawbacks. It doesn't offer much integration with general smart home devices and lacks advanced features such as cellular internet backup. Also, while the professional monitoring service isn't strictly required to use the hardware, you won't be able to access most functions without it. But if you're looking for something dependable, affordable, and easy to use, it's hard to beat Wyze home security. Read More Specifications Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Power: Wired, battery Professional Monitoring: Optional Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Keypad: Included Cellular internet backup: No Pros Low component and monitoring costs Straightforward installation and use Easy to configure a custom setup Cons Not very useful without a subscription Doesn't have the most advanced features

3. SimpliSafe 9 Piece 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon SimpliSafe security systems were at the very forefront of home security solutions just under a decade ago, and the latest versions remain effective and user-friendly despite having far more competition in the past. Its 9-piece kit's composed of four door and window entry sensors, two motion detectors, a keypad, one wired camera, and the hub needed to connect everything. It's enough for small, family homes, and there are a host of add-ons also offered. You can, for example, pick up dedicated sensors that constantly check for leaks, breaking glass, or temperature and humidity. You can also integrate the SimpliSafe smart door lock for added control and peace of mind. Aside from the relative ease of installing and setting the system up, SimpliSafe builds around high-quality components. In particular, the outdoor security camera provides high-resolution recording, two-way talk, and a built-in spotlight and siren, making it a basically all-in-one addition to the front lines of home security. There are a few negatives to be aware of, though, such as the doorbell's less-than-stellar field of view and lack of battery power. And while SimpliSafe's pro monitoring service isn't absurdly expensive, it's far from the most affordable. Still, it is a tried-and-true midrange option from a company that's been around for a while and staked much of its reputation on dependable home security devices. Read More Specifications Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Power: Wired, battery Professional Monitoring: Optional Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant Keypad: Included Cellular internet backup: Yes Pros Just about the easiest to set up and operate Great outdoor camera performance A wide range of sensors available Cons Minimal smart home integration Professional monitoring is a bit pricey

4. Abode Starter Kit 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon One of the most interesting things about the Abode home security system is how well it works with various smart devices from other manufacturers. Not only is it directly compatible with brands like Sonos and Bose, which most security systems aren't, it even sports integrated Zigbee and Z-Wave radios that enable the use of many specialized devices. So if you already have smart locks, garage door openers, leak sensors, or similar, you can merge control of almost everything underneath the Abode app. Unlike many others, it's pretty useful even if you don't opt for the subscription plan at first. And if you're on the fence about said subscription, there are two tiers to choose from, and you don't have to commit to a contract. It also sports some of the most useful high-end features, including battery backup and a fallback cellular connection in case your home internet goes down (although that requires a top-level monitoring plan). So if you already have a good deal of security equipment but want to tie it all together, Abode is a great choice. It's not perfect, though. Abode's cameras aren't anything to write home about, although the best ones offer decent image quality at a price. Also, the sensors are pretty bulky, and the most effective subscription plan isn't exactly cheap. But anyone willing to invest will likely be happy with the reliability and expandability. Read More Specifications Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Zigbee Power: Wired, battery Professional Monitoring: Optional Integrations: Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT Keypad: Yes, sold separately Cellular internet backup: Yes, optional Pros Extensive wireless protocol support Wide-ranging third-party smart device support Battery and cellular internet backup Cons Doesn't include a keypad Subpar camera performance

Premium pick 5. ADT Blue 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon ADT is one of the biggest names in professional security systems, and its DIY Blue home security package is both straightforward and versatile. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant and has an integrated microphone, so you won't have to go through a separate smart speaker for powerful voice control. It's also able to coordinate with several third-party security and smart home devices, which means most new buyers have to replace their current smart locks or cameras. You can mount the keypad on the wall or use the included stand, which is helpful to renters who aren't willing or allowed to do a permanent installation. The most popular pre-configured kit includes six door or window entry sensors, a pair of motion detectors, a single flood and temperature sensor, and the hub and keypad. A subscription isn't required, and unlike some competition, opting not to pay for a professional doesn't lock you out of any essential features except for the actual live monitoring of alerts. Overall, ADT Blue is a good system that can centralize many of your existing home security devices, but it's not perfect. The camera setup process tends to be slightly less intuitive than other brands. While ADT's doorbell and security cameras perform well, they're also costly, especially compared to the more popular budget-friendly options. If you want minimal hassle, dependable performance, and a well-recognized brand (complete with a classic ADT yard sign to ward off would-be intruders), ADT Blue is worth a look. Read More Specifications Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave Power: Wired, battery Professional Monitoring: Optional Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Keypad: Included Cellular internet backup: Yes Pros Built-in mic for voice control Bluetooth and Z-Wave radios Great for already established smart homes Cons Cameras aren't the best value

6. X-Sense HS08 Kit 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you need an always-connected home security system with voice control and a 1-1/4-mile range, but don't like the idea of fully integrating smart devices controlling your home, the eight-piece X-Sense HS08 package might be your best bet. Compared to nearly all the rest, it's hardly even a smart home device, which can eliminate the hassle and confusion that comes with some other brands. Of course, the drawback there is that there's little to no smart home integration, so it's not suitable for anybody with an existing collection of smart security equipment. The X-Sense is especially useful in outdoor use, particularly on large properties. Taking advantage of somewhat obscure LoRa long-range wireless technology, it can communicate motion detector and entry sensor alerts from over a mile away. In other words, it's perfect for people in rural areas who want an extra layer of protection on their gate or tool shed. Despite its impressive wireless radius, part of that long-range effectiveness includes 128-bit AES encryption, ensuring anyone can't readily hack your system. All told, the simplicity of X-Sense's long-range security system is its most enticing feature. With sensor batteries that last for years and electronics that should last a lifetime with proper installation, it's an excellent, budget-friendly, but basic way to keep tabs on indoor and outdoor security. Read More Specifications Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LoRa Long Range Wireless Power: Wired, battery Professional Monitoring: No Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant Keypad: No, app control Cellular internet backup: No Pros Extremely simple to set up Remarkably long sensor range Costs relatively little Cons Few advanced features Minimal capacity for expansion

7. Cove Alarm System Kit 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Cove's home security systems are basically a DIY option for people who don't actually want to do a lot themselves. The installation process is about as streamlined as possible, and you don't even have to spend time connecting the system to your Wi-Fi. It's one of the rare self-installed security systems that exclusively uses an internal cellular radio and is unavoidably tied to a professional monitoring plan. In other words, if you want to avoid ongoing fees and are comfortable monitoring the system remotely by yourself, this isn't the system for you. But the most significant benefit of a home security system is the peace of mind from not having to watch over it yourself. With that in mind, plenty of users won't find the lack of self-monitoring a problem. Instead, the overall simplicity of putting together and managing the components is the lineup's biggest selling point. Speaking of the lineup as a whole, there are several packages to choose from that range from five to fifteen pieces. Interestingly, the bundle prices don't vary too much, making the comprehensive fifteen-piece option the best deal. In particular, it comes with a powerful indoor security camera that normally costs quite a bit on its own. That camera, plus a pair of key fobs and plenty of motion and entry sensors, make the Cove an effective midrange choice that lacks some advanced features (including IFTTT applet support) but is a great value overall. Read More Specifications Connectivity: Cellular, proprietary wireless protocol Power: Wired, battery Professional Monitoring: Yes, required Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant Keypad: Yes, touchscreen Cellular internet backup: Yes Pros Doesn't rely on your home Wi-Fi 24-hour battery backup Exceedingly simple setup Cons Minimal smart home integrations No IFTTT support No self-monitoring option

Find the right smart home security system for you

Wading through generic, off-brand security systems is a little disheartening because there are tons. While they'll save you money upfront, it's not worth trusting the safety of your home, family, and belongings to something with no brand reputation or responsibility behind it. That's why you'll find primarily well-known brands on our short list of the top smart home security systems. It's also worth mentioning that the definition of a "smart" home security system varies among users and manufacturers. Some, like the X-Sense HS08, can respond to voice commands to enable, disable or offer minimal control over some components, but that's as far as they go. Others, such as the Abode Starter Kit and ADT Blue, are great for homes that already have a bunch of smart devices. Many high-end options also come with indoor security cameras as part of a bundle.

The Ring Alarm Pro is another in that category, thanks partly to the integrated Wi-Fi 6 router and Z-Wave radio. It's no surprise it gets high marks, including the AndroidPolice Editor's Choice award. Its user-friendly configuration, impressive feature set, unmatched performance, and long-term reliability make it the best choice for people who can afford it and are comfortable being part of Amazon's ecosystem.

Wyze is another big name in smart devices that gets a lot of press, and for good reason. More so than most competitors, Wyze security products are remarkably affordable (especially considering how well they work) and let you order exactly the components you need — no more and no less. Wyze is a particularly great choice for anybody who's already taking advantage of the excellent value of its standalone security cameras (just not the first-generation Wyze Cam, which is now discontinued) and wants to take the next step-up to live, professional monitoring. In the case of Wyze, it's worth noting that you'll miss out on a good number of features without the ongoing subscription plan, but that's true of many competitors to some degree.

Finally, there's one other setup that's not exactly as smart as the rest, which some users will actually appreciate. The X-Sense HS08 doesn't have any significant smart home capabilities worth writing home about; instead, it focuses on motion and entry monitoring at ranges well exceeding one mile. This is especially useful if you want to keep track of the doors and windows on a barn or garage far from your house, a driveway gate, or another latch-locked entryway. It offers little in the way of smarts beyond voice and smartphone app control, but nothing else can compete with its range at a similar price.