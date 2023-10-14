Smart home security systems are an easy way to protect and monitor homes from a cellphone or by using an AI assistant. Since the industry has boomed over the last ten years, there's a vast security system array with many features and setups available. Installing a custom smart home system means picking and choosing the features that matter to you and best fit your household, like 24/7 monitoring/recording, smart motion zones, smart detection, loud sirens, in-house storage or upgrades, and smart home security cameras. Beefing up property protection is easy with a home security system that fits your needs and utilizes the technology you already have with the options on this list.

The best smart home security systems with outdoor cameras

Source: Ring Ring Outdoor Security Kit Best overall Professional-grade security at your fingertips The Ring Outdoor Security Kit is an all-in-one, tried-and-tested system. It includes two floodlight cameras with two-way audio features, a base station, motion detectors, and a range extender. This security set provides everything needed to start a smart home security system without breaking the bank. Pros Compatible with Alexa, Google, and cellular devices

Easy DIY Installation

Advanced motion detection and customizable motion zones Cons Wired camera installation

Ring Subscription plan needed for recording

Ring has been a reliable brand for smart home security for years, continuously expanding its product line to ensure its security offerings keep up with the times. Regarding complete systems, the Ring Outdoor Security Kit is a fantastic, easy-to-install security selection. The two floodlight cameras have two-way communication, 1080p HD resolution, night vision, and customizable motion zones, providing the freedom to set up and arm the security system to fit your home's needs.

This kit comes with two great outdoor cameras and two battery-powered keypads that can be installed around the home, allowing easy access to arm the system at selected entry points. While this is nice, the system can also be armed by mobile devices or via Alexa or Google Assistant. The battery-powered contact sensors allow protection for up to eight doors or windows.

The Ring Outdoor Security Kit has tons of features that make it a great product, but it might not be ideal for apartments. The system is easy to install with wireless sensors and keypads, but the cameras are wired and require hardware installation. However, this does eliminate the hassle of charging or replacing batteries. The overall cost is higher than some options, but this kit includes everything needed to install a reliable security system while allowing for future expansion.

Source: Swann Swann Enforcer Premium pick Professional-grade security The Swann Enforcer is an extensive, 8-channel security system with 5 security cameras and built-in 2 TB of storage. These powerful POE cameras can be mounted anywhere with an Ethernet drop, and the NVR provides 24/7 access to live feeds and recordings. Pros Compatible with Alexa, Google, and cellular devices

Pan Tilt Camera comes with a built-in Loud siren

Includes a 2 TB video recorder Cons Cameras require POE line

Price is high

The Swann Enforcer is one of the most powerful smart security systems due to its weatherproof indoor/outdoor cameras and 2 TB NVR system. Each camera can be wall or ceiling-mounted with a power-over Ethernet cord that eliminates additional pesky cords and battery reliance. These cameras are durable, sleek, and packed with powerful features to ensure security.

The four bullet cameras have 4K HD recording and powerful state-of-the-art digital zoom to focus on events, allowing monitoring for all points and angles. The fifth camera is a 4K pan and tilt camera with spotlights, flashing blue and red lights, and a loud siren for cases of unwanted activity. The loud siren can be set to trigger at an activity or can even be activated from a smart device in case of emergency.

One of the key features that ranks the Swann Enforcer on our list is the 2TB NVR that stores recordings in-house. The cameras can continuously record or only record when motion is detected, reducing the strain on storage space for triggered motion events. Localized storage means you don't need a subscription to review or house your recordings. While the Swann Enforcer comes with onsite storage, you can access cameras, motion notifications, and settings with the Swann mobile app, and the system is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. The Swann Enforcer provides around-the-clock access recordings and is equipped with all the tools to protect a residence.

Source: Frontpoint FrontPoint Safehouse Package Best value Protection from theft for a steal The Frontpoint Safehouse Package is an easy-to-use and install security system that comes with an outdoor doorbell camera, two Door sensors, and a motion sensor, along with a hub and keypad to protect your home on a budget. Better yet, it's an affordable way to protect your home without breaking the bank. Pros Compatible with Alexa, Google, Siri, and cellular devices

Easy DIY Installation Cons Requires monitoring services

Doorbell wiring required

The Frontpoint Safehouse Package is one of our list's most affordable and easy-to-install systems. It includes a hub and keypad to arm your home, along with motion and door sensors to detect signs of intrusion. Plus, this system has smart assistant compatibility; you can integrate Alexa, Google, or Siri. The simple doorbell camera comes with motion detection alerts and two-way communication. Frontpoint even offers a 24/7 professional monitoring subscription, allowing you to monitor and arm your home from the smartphone app.

The kit is compatible with a variety of devices, but still comes with a keypad that can be installed at the door for arming and disarming the device. Due to the size and portability of the cameras, this kit is a great option for anyone who wants to avoid large, clunky systems. Don't let the size and simplicity of the cameras fool you. The cameras stream in 1080p resolution, with night vision and image sensor technology.

The doorbell camera is easy to install if you have prior doorbell wiring, and the motion sensors, entry sensors, and keypad can be wall-mounted without the hassle of wiring. The FrontPoint team offers 24/7 tech support and streamlined installation processes accessible in the application. The SafeHouse package is not only loaded with features but is a fraction of the cost of other smart home security systems. Extensive features, easy installation, great tech support, and all for an affordable price make this the perfect system for a cost-effective smart home security kit.

Source: SimpliSafe SimpliSafe 7-Piece Outdoor system Best compatibility Amazing smart home compatibility The SimpliSafe 7 Piece Outdoor Camera Home Security system offers an easy install, optional 24/7 home monitoring protection, and two weatherproof, wireless outdoor cameras to ensure a home is armed and secured. It's the perfect option for apartments, thanks to its battery-powered design. Pros Compatible with Alexa, Google, and cellular devices

Easy DIY Installation

Cameras require charging

SimpliSafe 7 Piece Wireless Outdoor Camera Home Security system is a perfect, easy-to-install option for anyone with an existing smart home assistant. This system has a 9db siren-equipped Base, two wireless, weatherproof cameras, two window/ door sensors, a keypad, and a keyfob with a panic button. Renters often struggle to find a smart home security option, but SimpliSafe uses rechargeable battery-operated cameras that are discreet to install.

SimpliSafe's batteries can last anywhere from three to six months with a single charge, making this a great option for anyone who doesn't want the hassle of wiring cameras. These durable, 140-degree field-of-view cameras come with two-way communication, night vision, and 1080p HD resolution, so users can easily see what is happening outside 24/7. The system can be armed with a keypad, keyfob, app, and even smart home devices.

One of the biggest perks of the SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Home Security system is its compatibility with smart home devices. Alexa and Google Home are compatible with SimpliSafe products and have pre-programmed commands to arm your home and activate different security modes. Not only is SimpliSafe compatible with smart home devices, but it has been integrated to be compatible with August Smart Locks, offering a lot of flexibility and compatibility with other devices.

Source: Arlo Arlo Ultra 2 Best for Amazon Alexa Amazing Alexa voice commands and monitoring The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system provides a dual motion sensor with an integrated spotlight that pairs with Alexa Show devices to provide next-level home security. If you don't mind paying a bit extra, you can definitely get a higher level of security with this option. Pros Compatible with Alexa, Google, and cellular devices

Easy DIY Installation

Cameras require charging

The Arlo 2 Spotlight Camera Bundle is a simple and sleek smart home security system that is easy to set up and use. The system has a base that allows onsite storage to a micro SD card, allowing any recordings to be stored or transferred to cloud storage. Not only does the Arlo system come with easily managed storage and compact battery cameras that make installation easy.

Each camera has a battery life lasting up to eight months on Wi-Fi, making it one of the longest-lasting battery-powered cameras on our list. The included cameras offer a 180-degree view with 4K video with night vision, allowing any occurrence to easily be seen day or night. Another feature of the Arlo cameras is the Smart Detection notifications. While the security plan is not required, it offers a handful of extra features for smart detection, such as package, animal, and person detection. Arlo makes it easy to call a friend, call 911, or even sound the alarm from your phone's lock screen.

Another perk is that the Arlo Ultra and Pro cameras can work with the older base stations, so cameras can easily be added to any older base system. The Arlo Ultra 2 system is widely compatible with smartphones, Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home Kit, and SmartThings, but what makes it a great device for Alexa users is the integration that allows you to pull up your security camera footage. The Arlo 2 Spotlight Camera bundle is a great smart home system for anyone who is a DIYer and is the perfect fit for those who love their screen Alexa devices.

Source: Google Google Nest Outdoor Security Camera Best for Google Home Made for Google by Google The Google Nest Cam system is designed to work with a Google Home system. This bundle includes the Google Nest screen and 2 Wireless battery cameras, making it easy to install and integrate with existing Google Home systems. Pros Compatible with cellular devices, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home

Easy DIY Installation Cons Cameras require charging

Needs a subscription to view anything outside of 3 hours

The Nest system is designed to integrate with Google Home devices, making it the perfect option for any Google geek out there. This bundle pack comes with two wireless cameras and a 7-inch display screen that can be the start of your Google Home System or add to an existing system.

The cameras are weather-resistant and wireless, making them perfect for indoor or outdoor use with minimal installation. The camera mounts are wireless, magnetic mounts, making setup and charging the cameras a breeze. The only installation required is the magnetic mount for the camera. From there, the wireless cameras adhere to the magnetic service. Battery life depends on usage but can last up to about eight weeks, and the Google Home system shows the battery charge of the cameras. With up to 1080p resolution and night vision HDR, the Nest Cameras offer a clear, 24/7 display.

Although the Nest security system works on Alexa, the system is designed and geared for seamless integration with Google Smart Home devices. Given the wide array of Google Home and Google Security options, this system is easily expandable and can be synced with other features or products. The seamless integration with Google makes the Nest our top security system for anyone with a Google Home setup already available. Still, the simple installation and charging make it a great system overall when starting.

Source: Blink Blink Whole Home Bundle Best whole home bundle All security needs in a bundle The Blink Whole Home Bundle is the perfect start to whole-home coverage. With a video doorbell, a sturdy outdoor camera and a mini-camera, this system can cover every aspect of security in a home. Pros Compatible with cellular devices, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit, and Google Home

Easy DIY Installation

Outdoor 4 cam is not compatible with Outdoor 3rd gen devices

Blink is another smart home security system that is rising in the ranks, and with the Blink Whole Home Bundle, it is easy to see why. This bundle has everything needed to start a basic security system. With a video doorbell, an outdoor camera, and an indoor mini camera, Blink has the whole house covered for a fraction of the cost of some competitors.

The Outdoor 4 Camera and Video doorbell include AA batteries for an easy and wireless install and a battery life lasting up to two years. However, the doorbell also has the option to install wiring, allowing users to set up their system how they want. With 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and pristine two-way audio, the simple cameras pack a lot of punch.

The Blink Whole Home Bundle is one of the most comprehensive smart home security bundles on the market. It is compatible with Alexa, Home Kit, and Google Home, making it a flexible choice for anyone with an existing smart home set-up. Like most other systems on our list, the Blink Whole Home Bundle can integrate with other Blink devices as long as their version is compatible, allowing DIYers to create robust and complex systems.

Source: Hiseeu Hiseeu Solar Home Security System Best solar powered Powerful solar security, rain or shine The Hiseeu Solar system offers a powerful solar-powered security camera system to ensure cameras are running around the clock and the features are comparable to the big name brand smart home security. Pros Compatible with cellular devices and Amazon Alexa

Easy DIY Installation

No subscription is needed for video recording Cons Solar Panels are bulky

Solar Panels are bulky

Does not support 24/7 recording

Hiseeu has stepped up the game with its Solar Home Security System, providing an eco-friendly option in the smart home security market. The system has a 10-inch LCD 4K NVR Screen with 1TB of storage, two dome cameras, two bullet cameras, and solar panels for each camera. The NVR with a built-in screen for monitoring is impressive on its own, and the fact that it can expand to 10 channels makes it great for anyone who wants to build on this bundle in the future.

Not only is this system eco-friendly, but it is powerful. This system can cover a house from top to bottom day or night, equipped with three night vision modes, smart human detection, and a spotlight alarm. This system's app, ESEECLOUD, can access cameras and receive motion alerts. The pan and tilt dome cameras can be controlled through the app and offer a 355-degree rotation and 90-degree tilt view.

The Hiseeu Solar Home Security is a great solar option for smart home security. It allows linking with Alexa Show for live feeds of your cameras, includes internal storage that holds up to three months of recording, and allows easy access to recordings via phones and laptops. This system is also compatible with smart-home devices and is solar-powered. Instead of worrying about charging batteries or complex systems that can increase power bills, install and monitor. The Hiseeu Solar Power Kit is simplistic yet robust, making every piece of equipment excel where it counts.

Source: Wyze Wyze Sense V2 Core Kit Best for smartphones Smart home security for smartphones The Wyze v2 Core Kit is perfect for small homes and apartments. The kit provides two entry sensors but allows extras to be added on. With an indoor/outdoor camera, this system is versatile, cost-efficient, and pairs great with smartphones. Pros Compatible with Cellular devices

Easy DIY Installation

Limited features with Google Home and Alexa

The Wyze Sense v2 Core Kit is the perfect smart home security starter kit for all home types, whether a large house or an apartment. The kit comes with everything to get started, including the hub, keypad, entry sensors, and an indoor/outdoor camera that is easy to install. With DIYers in mind, Wyze has made this easy-to-use system with an app-guided install and the ability to add up to 100 additional sensors.

The tiny weather-resistant camera offers color night vision, motion detection, and streams in 1080p HD. Continuous video recording is available with a 32 GB SD card, or the camera can be set to record when motion or sound is detected. This system makes it easy to access your live stream or recordings with the touch of a button with their app, making it the perfect fit for anyone who wants to manage their system through a smartphone.

This kit does allow Alexa Show devices to access the camera feed, but is not required. All the features needed are available through the free phone app! Another perk of the Wyze Sense v2 Core is that it comes equipped with all the bells and whistles needed for smart home security and even includes 6 months of 24/7 professional monitoring.

Source: LaView Security LaView 3MP Wireless Battery Powered Kit Best battery powered Wireless battery power that just won't quit The LaView 3MP wireless is a simple security system design. It comes with two battery-powered rechargeable cameras and a home hub. The cameras can be used for indoor or outdoor use and come equipped with motion detection technology. Pros Compatible with Cellular devices, Google Home, and Alexa

Easy DIY Installation

Cameras require charging

The LaView 3MP Wireless kit is an all-inclusive smart home starter kit equipped with rechargeable, weather-resistant cameras that are easy to install and a hub that offers a Built-in micro SD slot for a maximum of 128GB recording storage. This system may be small, but it offers a lot for smart home security.

The 2K Security cameras include night vision that can see up to thirty-three feet out and AI human detection, which is not always included with smart home security without a subscription. Users are given the power to manage the LaView system themselves with the option to upgrade internal storage in the base hub and a 30-day trial of the Cloud storage that AWS hosts. LaView's Base hub is built to ensure network stability by amplifying the Wi-Fi signal, which helps reduce power consumption and ensures a stable connection for uninterrupted camera streaming.

The LaView 3MP comes with many great features at a great price, but what makes it stand out as a fantastic battery system is that one charge can last 270 days, which is impressive with even some of the best smart home security systems. What makes this system one of our top pictures is the battery life, the simple setup with rechargeable cameras, and the ample storage upgrade options. LaView has a wide range of smart home security products that can be easily added to this existing system, making it great for any level of skills, whether a seasoned smart home DIYer or a newbie looking to get started with smart home security.

Choosing a great smart home security system

There is no doubt about it; there are a lot of different smart home security systems out there with varying features. Of course, there is the ever-popular Ring system, but smart home security is a booming market constantly on the rise, giving users more options. It's important to look for cameras with high-quality resolution that are sturdy enough to withstand the outdoor elements.

Be sure to review every system's features and ensure that the features you need are available even without a subscription. If you are a smart-home buff, be sure that the system you are getting can integrate with your pre-existing smart home devices. These are all great smart home systems with reliable outdoor cameras included in the installation kits, but three of the systems stand out among the rest.

The Frontpoint Safe House package is a great starter kit with all the features needed to keep your home safe at an affordable price without giving up vital features and integrations with AI assistants. If you want something of the beefier side, the Swann Enforcer 8 is our premium pick. While it may be the most expensive option, it has state-of-the-art security features and durable POE cameras. It even offers 2 TB local storage, so you can keep your recordings secured and accessible even without a subscription to cloud services. Our best pick is the well-known Ring Outdoor Security kit. This affordable kit is easy to install, comes packed with features, can be easily integrated with smart home systems, and is backed and serviced with a whole line of products to keep your home safe.