Home security systems are meant to provide safety and peace of mind day and night. Home monitoring products are more efficient than ever before, including outdoor security cameras that can detect human faces, doorbells allowing two-way communication with visitors, and smart hubs that alert users to unusual activity with a quick push notification.

Some security systems can be self-monitored, meaning the homeowner or tenant is responsible for contacting the authorities if emergency assistance is needed. However, there's an irreplaceable sense of security knowing that professional eyes and ears are ready to assist in emergencies. That's why many users opt for security systems with professional monitoring. Professional monitoring means that the system is backed by a team that will immediately contact authorities when there's trouble.

Top home security systems with professional monitoring

Vivint Best overall Comprehensive professional monitoring for everyone In an emergency, the authorities are just one phone call away with Vivint's 24/7 professional monitoring. Monitoring is a built-in component of Vivint systems and requires a monthly subscription fee. Other standout features include its professional white-glove installation and dynamic product range, which can be combined and scaled to fit each unique home. Pros No contract required

Powerful outdoor surveillance Cons Package detection is spotty

A pricier option See at Vivint

For most, what's important lies within the four walls of their homes, so choosing a security system that doesn't compromise in reliability and performance is an absolute must. Vivint's professional installation, 24/7 monitoring, and top-of-the-line equipment are impossible to overlook when selecting a home security system. Where some systems offer professional monitoring as an added perk, this is a mandatory security feature. According to Vivint, the monthly service fee is around $40 at a minimum, depending on the system's size and whether the equipment is paid for upfront or financed.

Vivint offers a dynamic equipment range that brings a compelling list of smart features. There are high-powered outdoor cameras and floodlights to keep eyes on the outside and many indoor sensors to pick up on most activity. This includes temperature and light automation, opened or closed windows and doors, intelligent motion detection, and emergency monitoring, such as flooding or glass breakage. The company also offers a smart garage door controller, an uncommon component of most smart security systems.

Vivint is not without its weaknesses. Its systems integrate with Amazon and Google smart systems but not Apple Homekit. Firsthand testing of the system showed that its package detection isn't entirely reliable, and the indoor motion detectors aren't quite as effective at discerning pets from people as initially believed. Overall, it's a powerful system with reliable monitoring that will benefit various users, ranging from renters to homeowners to small business owners.

ADT Self Setup Premium pick Top-of-the-line surveillance from a trusted name ADT, the grandfather of home surveillance, joined the ranks of home security companies, offering DIY installation with Blue by ADT. It now offers ADT Self Setup, offering a familiar equipment set, including a full suite of sensors, monitors, and a base station, an ADT Self System. Pros Professional monitoring is optional

Kit includes ancillary flood and temperature sensors Cons Equipment is pricy compared to competitors See at ADT

Consumers looking for a new home security system have more than likely heard of ADT, a name that's been guarding homes for generations. This brand is one of the more expensive options, but the install-it-yourself version, ADT Self Setup, offers the same trusted peace of mind with a more manageable price tag. ADT Self Setup is the successor to Blue by ADT, the company's first foray into DIY home security. (No need to fret, existing Blue by ADT customers – the service is still supported, just not marketed or sold to new customers.)

This contract-free service spans three package tiers – build-your-own, starter, or premium — and comes with or without professional monitoring services. Monitoring is offered at two levels, Essential or Essential + Video, which cost $25 or $35 per month, respectively.

ADT Self Setup's Starter package is perfect for apartment tenants or owners of small homes; it comes with one smart home hub, two entry sensors to use on doors or windows, and one complimentary battery-powered Google Nest doorbell (when signing up for professional video monitoring). ADT Self Setup works with Alexa for functions like arming and disarming but integrates best with Google Home/Google Nest users. Its security packages use a combination of ADT sensors and Google smart products, like the Nest Hub and doorbell.

Wyze Best value Keep an eye on your home and your budget Wyze is an affordable yet powerful choice in the home security field. With flexible plan options and optional professional monitoring, it has something to offer everyone. Watch for packages, passersby, suspicious vehicles, and more with monitored plans starting as low as $4 per month. Pros Ridiculously easy setup

Lots of features for a reasonable price Cons Night vision on outdoor cameras isn't the greatest

Most cams are wired, restricting versatility See at Wyze

The fees for professionally monitored home security don't have to be a financial thorn in the side every month. Wyze offers affordable home security solutions (including simple indoor cameras, powerful outdoor floodlights, and a video doorbell) and highly scalable packages to suit anything from studio apartments to four-bedroom homes. Wyze's ancillary products are diverse enough to support full-fledged home monitoring, including motion/entry/climate sensors, smart locks and keypads, and even a camera on wheels if you want to follow your cats around while you're out for the day.

Wyze systems come at three plan levels. The first option is the self-monitored Cam Plus, followed by Cam Protect, which adds AI-powered monitoring and facial recognition. Lastly, there's Complete Home Monitoring, the highest-tiered security plan, adding 24/7 human professional monitoring. Every Wyze plan offers motion detection and 14 days of cloud storage (images only on the lower tier, video storage available for higher tiers). Wyze systems integrate with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT systems.

SimpliSafe Great for renters Mostly wireless install for no electrical headaches A painless DIY install and a strong core home security product suite make SimpliSafe a strong choice for any homeowner. Each system is highly customizable to meet the various needs of apartments and other rentals, as well as larger-scale homes. Pros Most products are wireless for versatile placement

Monthly cost is relatively low Cons Initial cost may be daunting

Cellular connection for monitoring may be poor in some areas See at SimpliSafe

What if those monitoring your home while you're away were able to communicate directly with an unknown home visitor? It's a feature of SimpliSafe's optional professional monitoring plan. When the system detects an intruder, monitoring agents can engage the unwelcome guest via the system's communications features to inform them that police have been dispatched. SimpliSafe's monitoring also detects fire, irregularly high or low temperatures, and flooding; live agents will contact users when abnormalities are detected.

This smart home security option covers all the bases with its comprehensive product lineup, notably including a panic button that can be placed next to your bed or other accessible location, wireless indoor and outdoor camera options for eyes anywhere, and an independent siren speaker that SimpliSafe proclaims as "as loud as a Led Zeppelin concert."

SimpliSafe advertises its professional monitoring plan as $0.99 per day or roughly $30 per month. The professionally monitored plans offer additional perks, including unlimited recording, 30 days of cloud storage, a discount on new cameras or other hardware, and lifetime warranties. SimpliSafe systems integrate with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Cove Security Best for low monthly cost Budget-friendly expert help is around the corner With Cove home security, professional help is only a few moments away. Thanks to the lower monthly costs and affordable equipment, Cove is an excellent choice for budget-conscious shoppers. The systems are also entirely DIY, eliminating professional installation costs. Pros Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

Affordable pricing Cons Lacks some smart home features and integrations

No self-monitoring option See at Cove

Cove Security keeps its plan options simple, with two tiers available. The plans are very similar except for a few features afforded to Cove Plus, the upper-tier plan. Both implement around-the-clock live professional monitoring, a backup cellular connection when an internet connection is lost, automated texting when alarms are triggered, remote mobile app controls (including arming the system and silencing alarms), and 24/7 customer service.

Choosing Cove Plus expands the one-year hardware warranty to a lifetime warranty, adds camera integration support, and offers users a monthly credit towards new Cove products. Cove offers a solid cost-to-feature value for home security systems; even the upper-level plan costs less than a dollar per day. While not compatible with Apple HomeKit, Cove does support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

However, Cove's usage of Eufy cameras is a potential setback. Eufy, a home security name under the Anker umbrella, fell under public scrutiny in early 2023 when a security analyst discovered that Eufy users' private video feeds were not end-to-end encrypted as the company claimed them to be. While the company claims to have rectified the issue, much of the public and industry alike remain wary of the brand's privacy strength.

Aside from camera issues, Cove has other beneficial offerings like a key fob for convenient disarming and arming and cost coverage for standard sensor bases. There are also motion, entry, and glass break sensors available, as well as flooding and smoke detectors.

Abode Best for large homes Scaleable, affordable Looking for an affordable home security kit that you can install yourself? Look no further than Abode. Abode offers a wide range of sensors to thwart break-ins, floods, and more, plus optional professional monitoring. Pros Many smart home integration options

Other camera brands can be integrated Cons Mobile app needs some polishing

In-brand camera options are limited See at Abode

Abode is similar to Cove. Like Cove, Abode also offers (in its upper-tier Pro Plan) an alternate cellular connection and battery backups for when the internet and/or power are lost and 24/7 live human monitoring of break-ins, fires, and other emergencies. Both systems offer panic buttons for quickly alerting authorities, too. However, Abode's systems provide greater smart home compatibility. Abode is Apple HomeKit compatible, and its systems utilize popular integration facilitators such as HUE, Ecobee, and Yale, unlike Cove. For users with existing smart home systems, Abode has more to offer in integration and affordability, with plans maxing out at around $23 per month.

While Abode is a strong contender, avoiding some of the brand's pre-made kits is recommended. Abode offers a handful of nice startup systems, but these kits may leave a lot to be desired in the camera department. For example, the two lowest-level options lack cameras. The upper-level iota All-in-One kit offers one camera, but it's built into the hub and hardly portable.

Even among Abode's four "special" bundles, there are no cameras besides the iota's built-in lens, which is available in just one of the four kits. Instead, in these bundles, the brand piles on the sensors, with one offering as many as 14 sensors. As camera-deficient as these bundles are, Abode's cameras, including its new cam with a stunning 1.5-mile range — can be purchased and used without one of these pre-made systems.

Arlo Best for sensors Each sensor supports eight different functions Arlo's home security system is a powerful and efficient home security option, with excellent night vision, 2K and 4K video options, and optional professional monitoring. Pros Excellent night vision

Flexible power options available for many devices Cons Products are expensive

Lower-level plans are very feature-restrictive See at Arlo

Arlo is a highly-regarded home security name. Its family of powerful and scalable smart cameras offers several compelling features, including dual connectivity, longer battery life, and high-quality video footage. Arlo's professional monitoring services are available through the Arlo Safe and Secure Pro Plan, a monthly subscription for the Arlo Home Security System. With this feature, 24/7 live monitoring experts remain available when threats of burglary, fire, or medical emergencies occur. Arlo's wide smart home compatibility range is a huge plus; the devices integrate with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT systems.

Arlo's security cameras may be excellent performers, and the system may have a ton to offer at the upper-level plans, but it isn't a security system for shoppers on a budget. Arlo's best cameras offer tons of smart features, including stellar night vision and intelligent motion detection. However, they come at a hefty price tag, and its free and lower-tier plans restrict the majority of features, more than other brands restrict in lower-level plans. And unfortunately, Arlo's sensors, which are some of the best in the game (capable of eight different functions), aren't all that obtainable, only available in the Home Security System packages that start at $200.

Professional monitoring for any budget

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best security system for your home. Price is a big priority for many shoppers, especially with most systems requiring some sort of monthly fee and significant initial startup costs. Vivint offers an impressive list of features, including white-glove installation and professional monitoring, for a great value.

On the other hand, Wyze provides many of the same features as higher-end systems at nearly half the price, including video storage and professional monitoring. There are plenty of home security systems with professional monitoring options in the mid-range territory, too — and the right one depends on your home's unique needs. But if you have some money to spend and prefer a more premium experience, ADT is a familiar stalwart in the home security space. It offers several self-install package options and trusted protection.