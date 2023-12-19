The best smart home gym equipment can help you achieve all your fitness goals without ever stepping into a gym. Depending on the fitness equipment chosen, you can do at-home cardio workouts, strength training, rowing, and other exercises to keep you fit and healthy.

Best of all, most smart home gym equipment can sync with performance-monitoring apps and fitness trackers that show the number of calories burned per session, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and overall progress during workouts. Here are our top-recommended smart home gym equipment to add to your collection.

Our favorite smart home gym equipment in 2023

Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill Best overall Gentle on the joints The Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill is a feature-packed exercise machine with 15 incline levels, effective shock absorption, adjustable speed, and a digital display for viewing your metrics. It is Bluetooth-enabled and can connect to smartphones and tablets through the SunnyFit app. Pros Smooth-rolling wheels for portability

It has a soft-drop mechanism

Great safety features Cons Requires assembly $650 at Amazon

Level up your aerobic workouts with the Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill — an efficient low-deck treadmill with lots to offer at a reasonable price. It has built-in shock absorbers that safeguard your joints against injuries with every step you take, so you can use this machine extensively without hurting your ankles and knees. Additionally, it has a large deck measuring 48.4-by-15.7 inches, so you can run on it without worries. But you should remember it has a maximum load limit of 220 pounds.

The treadmill boasts an auto-recline function, which adjusts resistance up to 15 angles, creating the perfect conditions for your body to burn more calories. It has customizable speed settings and allows for quick and easy adjustment from 2 to 6 miles per hour, with a maximum of 9mph, enabling you to do low-impact exercises like walking when needed. This feature makes it ideal for most people, including seniors. The onboard monitor provides readouts for total steps taken, body fat, speed, recline level, distance covered, and calories burned.

Plus, the handles have pulse sensors that monitor your heart rate during workouts. As such, you can create presets that match your cardiovascular endurance. You can pair the treadmill with compatible Bluetooth devices using the SunnyFit app. This treadmill neatly tucks away thanks to its foldable design, while the hydraulic system offers hands-free unfolding. There is an emergency brake for user safety and two bottle holders to ensure you stay hydrated.

Speediance Family Plus Premium pick Great for whole-body workouts Speediance's Family Plus smart gym equipment offers over 180 exercise routines and allows you to perform up to 500 workout moves. It connects to your home Wi-Fi, has an app that syncs data to other devices, including the Apple Watch, and can work as a Smith machine, cable crossover machine, power rack, ski machine, and rowing machine, making it one of the best exercise kits for cardio workouts and strength training. Pros Provides corrections for effective workouts

Foldable design for easy storage

Comes assembled Cons Quite expensive $3499 at Amazon

Regular gym visits can be challenging for most people due to busy schedules or other personal reasons. Well, you'll be happy to know Speediance brings the gym to your home with its rich collection of training equipment. The brand has a range of workout kits you can choose from based on your needs, and the Family Plus package has it all. Aside from the machine, you will get a mat, rowing bench, ankle straps, ski handles, tricep rope, threaded barbell, and an adjustable weight bench.

This fitness kit has an online exercise library that guides you toward your fitness goals. Also, it provides a long list of workout options (more than 180) and can perform full-body exercises with over 500 muscle-toning moves. Moreover, it can replicate all dumbbell routines and most weight-training workouts. The ultra-wide touchscreen enables easy resistance adjustments from 0 to 220 pounds with 1-pound increments, meaning you can train without straining. Alternatively, you can use the Bluetooth ring to customize the machine when your hands are engaged.

With the spotter mode, you can do bench presses without help, since the motors adjust resistance automatically when the sensors detect that you are struggling. This training equipment even has a partner mode, which makes it possible for two people to use it concurrently. It allows for independent resistance control and generates individualized training data, allowing each party to assess their performance. You can do this on the Speediance app, which is compatible with smartphones, Apple watches, and tablets.

Merach E17 Elliptical Machine Best value Immersive lower-body workouts $500 $600 Save $100 The Merach E17 is a multipurpose elliptical machine with a 16-pound flywheel and adjustable magnetic resistance. It can make vertical (11-inch) and horizontal (7-inch) strides, has a 45-degree incline, comes with the Merach app for tracking your performance, and features pulse readers on the inner handles. Pros Free online fitness courses

Low profile design

Smooth operation Cons Assembly takes time $500 at Amazon

Climb to new heights of fitness with the Merach E17 — a multifunctional elliptical machine that tones calves, glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, core muscles, and more. It's also good for the triceps, biceps, and chest muscles. This unit can simulate hard-to-climb terrains with its 16-pound flywheel, allowing the body to burn fat while improving muscle quality. It enables you to adjust the weight according to your form for customized training.

The pedals are wide and textured to prevent slippage when working out and can move vertically up to 11 inches with a maximum horizontal displacement of 7 inches. With an incline of 45 degrees, the Merach E17 will make you feel like you are scaling a mountain. And if the weight is too much for your legs, you can always tone it down by turning the resistance knob counterclockwise.

You can use stationary or moving handles to achieve the desired level of stability. The former have pulse sensors that read your heart rate, which you can easily monitor on your phone using the Merach app. It gives you access to training courses and immersive games that keep you motivated and entertained. The onboard bottle holder keeps your favorite drinks within reach for instant hydration. Lastly, this equipment has a maximum weight limit of 300 pounds.

Peloton Bike+ Best for cardio workouts Targets large muscle groups $2195 $2495 Save $300 The Peloton Bike+ is among the best training equipment for cardio workouts and full-body exercises, and has advanced features that will make each workout session count. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 technology, uses the Peloton app, works with Wear OS and Apple Watch, supports manual and automatic resistance customization, sports a rotatable display, and has an adjustable seat and handlebars. Pros Easily integrates with other devices

Space-saving design

Comfortable seat Cons Access to the online library requires a paid subscription $2195 at Amazon

The Peloton Bike+ is a calorie burner featuring an adjustable resistance system (manual and automatic) that delivers effective full-body workouts. It targets all major muscle groups in the body, boosting strength and increasing endurance. Most importantly, it improves cardiovascular health and can help with weight loss. The handlebars and the seat have quick adjustment knobs for tool-free customization. They are equally comfortable, allowing for prolonged usage.

This exercise bike is sturdy, so you don't have to worry about it toppling over. Besides, it has friction-enhancing feet that keep it in one spot, while the wheels make it easy to move. The maximum weight limit is 297 pounds, with a minimum age of 14, so ensure you use the bike correctly to avoid injuries. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to other devices through the Peloton app and is compatible with Apple and Android watches.

The 24-inch display provides a view of your training data, rotates 360 degrees for on or off-bike use, has built-in speakers that deliver quality audio, and a front camera (8 megapixels) for interactive workouts. It has a series of training programs, but the only problem is that the all-access package requires a monthly membership fee, even after the steep up-front purchase price.

Hydrow Wave Best rowing machine Unmatched rowing workouts $1495 $1895 Save $400 The Hydrow Wave rowing machine works virtually every muscle in the body, giving you the fitness results you need. This equipment uses a powerful electromagnetic mechanism that generates drag, can pair with Bluetooth speakers and metric-monitoring devices, has over 4,000 rowing workouts (requires a subscription), works with the Strava app, connects to Wi-Fi networks, and features a 16-inch display. Pros Quality construction

Silent operation

Foldable Cons You have to buy the vertical anchor separately $1495 at Amazon

Like cycling, rowing tones almost all muscle groups in the lower and upper body, and the Hydrow Wave can effectively keep these muscles in top form. It employs electromagnetic drag, creating the right amount of resistance for your arms, core muscles, legs, and outer core muscles. The handle is ergonomically contoured to give you a comfortable grip.

To make it even better, the seat glides effortlessly along the rail without making noise, while the 16-inch screen displays personalized data for each rowing session. To get the best out of the Hydrow Wave, you should subscribe to the membership plan, as this gives you access to over 100 virtual training locations and 4,000-plus workouts that can transform your body and overall form.

Storing this workout machine is easy since the rear end folds upward, creating space in the room when it's not in use. On the downside, the vertical storage anchor that holds the machine in place when folded comes at an extra cost. But the good thing is that the rower can safely support weights not more than 375 pounds and is available in different colors that you can choose from.

Squatz Apollo Board Best for strength training Multifunctional, compact, and efficient The Squatz Apollo Board is a versatile strength training equipment offering effective workout routines for muscle development. It has a maximum resistance of 288 pounds, features five training modes, comes pre-assembled, syncs training data to other devices through the Squatz app, provides an extensive workout library, is foldable, and has built-in handles for easy portability. Pros Easy to move from one spot to another

Tones all major muscles

Folds to save space Cons The app could be better $2009 at Amazon

If you're into weight lifting and other types of strength training exercises, the Squatz Apollo Board can assist you in reaching your fitness goals without leaving home. It's a multifunctional machine with advanced workout routines that can completely transform your body. You can use it to perform deadlifts, bench presses, bicep curls, tricep extensions, and other workouts.

Furthermore, there are five training modes that you can use depending on the muscle groups that you want to work. The Squatz Apollo Board delivers 288 pounds of digital weight, which you can adjust based on your lifting ability and muscular endurance. By using the Squatz app, you can keep track of your performance and will have access to an endless list of workout routines.

When you finish training, you can fold the board in half for storage, allowing you to use the space for other things. It also has a strategically placed carrying handle and transport wheels that enable you to move the equipment without straining. Even though the Apollo Board is expensive, it's more affordable than most of the brand's offerings.

Maxpro Smartconnect Best portable gym equipment A reliable fitness partner $979 $1250 Save $271 The Maxpro Smartconnect is exceptionally lightweight, foldable, and portable, meaning you can take it with you just about anywhere. It can generate an impressive 300 pounds of resistance (150 pounds on each cable), works with Bluetooth devices, performs a range of HIIT workout routines, has a good coaching app with various exercises, and is relatively affordable. Pros Ideal for small spaces

Durable cables

Versatile Cons Needs a workout bench (sold separately) for some routines $979 at Amazon

With the Maxpro Smartconnect, you can create a gym in your home without sacrificing floor space. One of the things we like most about this training equipment is that it is compact and portable, making it among the best gym equipment for those always on the go. It only weighs about 10 pounds but generates 300 pounds of weight.

The high-performance clutch system will provide 150 pounds of drag on each side, which you can customize accordingly. It links to your phone through the Maxpro Fitness app for easy metric analysis and a real-time view of other aspects of the training session. This exercise machine has heavy-duty cables, comfortable ankle straps, and ergonomic workout handles for maximum control.

It's also stylish and looks almost similar to a hoverboard, so it's something that you can confidently pull out of your backpack in front of people without receiving too many weird looks. Feel free to try out the hundreds of workout routines in Maxpro's fitness library, ranging from low-intensity training to HIIT routines that effectively burn calories.

Renpho Jump Rope Best budget Cheap and effective $20 $30 Save $10 The Renpho Jump Rope has three skipping modes, a 9.85-foot cord (adjustable), an LCD screen for viewing your data, and form handles for a comfortable rope skipping experience. Like most gym equipment in this guide, it uses Bluetooth to transmit data to Renpho's Health app and monitors different metrics. Pros Tangle-free design

Affordable

Lightweight Cons Limited range of exercises $20 at Amazon

Rope skipping is one of the most effective calorie-burning exercises, and the Renpho Jump Rope is the right equipment for those looking to improve their form. It features a steel wire measuring 9.85 feet with a PVC coating for durability. The rope is length-adjustable, which is good since this makes it ideal for people of different heights.

In addition, the adjustment mechanism allows for quick customization, saving you a lot of time. The form handles offer a comfortable slip-resistant grip, making it easy to swing the rope as needed. One of the handles has a backlit display that provides jump time, battery life, and other readouts.

The rope is Bluetooth-enabled and works with the Renpho Health app, giving you access to your exercise data. It has a number countdown, free jump, and time countdown modes, which are challenging and great for burning calories. This equipment can help you work your hamstrings, calves, shoulders, quads, and more, but of course you're really limited to variations on skipping.

Choosing the best smart home gym equipment for your fitness goals

Choosing the correct smart home gym equipment is essential for achieving your fitness and wellness goals. And although these machines are safe, convenient, and come with reliable performance-tracking apps that can guide your workouts, you still need to take your time and think about what you want to achieve.

Do you want to increase muscle mass, build endurance, or improve cardiovascular performance? Or would you like to target a specific group of muscles in your body?

In addition to this, ensure that you factor in your muscular and cardiovascular endurance because some exercise machines work best for HIIT workouts. Underlying health conditions and past injuries ought to be taken into account for your safety and overall well-being.

Back to our selections, the best overall pick goes to the Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill because it enables the user to hit one of the core types of cardio in a safe and sustainable way. It has multiple incline levels and customizable speed, so it can prove helpful when performing low-intensity and HIIT training routines.

Those who want the complete package can go for the Speediance Family Plus home gym kit, which offers everything you need for strength training, muscle recovery, and whole body workout. It's costly, but still a great buy.

On the other hand, the Merach E17 Elliptical Machine is reasonably priced and offers good value for money, considering it's a multifunctional training machine with customizable resistance levels.

Always use the training equipment correctly to get the best results while avoiding injuries.