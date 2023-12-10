With the advancement of smart home technology, manufacturers are devising innovative ways to make home appliances and gadgets more intelligent, convenient, and easier to use. It doesn't matter whether you are a beginner or an expert in the smart home space; there is a gadget out there that can completely change how you do things in your home.

With the help of smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control compatible robot vacuums, lights, thermostats, smart plugs, and other devices through voice commands.

Our top recommended smart home devices

Echo Pop Best overall Controls all things Alexa $18 $40 Save $22 The Echo Pop is among the best smart speakers to add to your smart home collection. It works with Alexa-compatible devices, uses Amazon's AZ2 chip to process voice commands quickly, delivers decent sound, expands Eero mesh Wi-Fi networks, is compatible with Sidewalk-enabled devices, supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and can function as a Matter controller. Pros Good privacy features

Available in a range of colors

Reasonably priced Cons The sound quality could be better $18 at Amazon $18 at Best Buy

The Echo Pop is less advanced than the latest iteration of the Echo Dot, but it still offers a long list of features that you will find helpful. Its sound quality delivers decent bass, clear treble, and rich mids. However, consider using it in small spaces to get the best out of this speaker. Besides, it made it to our list, not because of its performance as a speaker, but due to its versatility as a smart home controller.

With the Echo Pop, you can control Alexa smart home devices with ease, allowing you to give voice commands for hands-free operation. It utilizes Amazon's AZ2 neural engine technology for enhanced intelligence and quick response. In addition, you can use it as a Sidewalk bridge and Matter controller for compatible devices, making it even more convenient for smart homes.

But that is not all; it functions as a Wi-Fi extender for Eero mesh network systems, enabling you to expand signal coverage up to 1000ft. It is dual-band, meaning it can work with 2.4GHz or 5GHz routers, which is good since you can switch to the most reliable frequency. Because the speaker supports Bluetooth mesh networking, you can link it to multiple devices concurrently.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Premium pick Doesn't miss a spot $298 $599 Save $301 The Shark AI Ultra is a high-performance robot vacuum that uses 360-degree laser mapping technology to effectively clean carpets and hard floors. It delivers powerful suction, empties itself, works with Google Assistant or Alexa, avoids obstacles, offers about 120 minutes of continuous cleaning on a single charge, and has a large capacity emptying base with a HEPA filter. Pros Precision mapping

Uses HEPA filter

Self-cleaning Cons Expensive $298 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Keep your floors clean with the Shark AI Ultra — a reliable robot vacuum with powerful suction and self-emptying capabilities. It uses AI to map every inch of the floor for maximum coverage and makes multiple passes to ensure it picks up all the dirt. With time, the robot will master the layout of your home, so you can send it to clean specific rooms or perform whole-home cleaning. The SharkClean app has everything you need, but you can also use Google Assistant or Alexa for voice control.

You can set cleaning schedules according to your needs, so cleaning floors will no longer make it to your to-do list. Like most robot vacuums in its class, the Shark AI Ultra can maneuver around objects and avoids anything larger than 2.8 inches, meaning it will never run over your furry friends. Additionally, this device employs CleanEdge technology, a feature that enables it to clean corners by blasting air, which is great since most robot vacuums can't reach such places.

The rechargeable battery on this unit provides an impressive 2 hours of runtime, after which the robot vacuum will automatically dock itself for a charge. Moreover, the Shark AI Ultra has a roomy docking station that can hold large quantities of dirt for up to two months. This may, however, vary depending on cleaning frequency and the amount of debris picked in each session. Best of all, the emptying base has a HEPA filter, which can trap particulates as small as 0.3 microns.

Govee Smart Bulbs Best value Bright and colorful Govee's Smart Bulbs have all the features you may look for in color-changing bulbs. You will get four 9W bulbs with adjustable brightness, work with Google Assistant or Alexa, have a customizable timer, tunable white, and provide 54 scene modes that you can choose from. Pros Supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection

Fully customizable

Multicolor modes Cons Only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi $40 at Amazon $33 at Best Buy

Govee is known for its quality humidifiers and air purifiers, but the brand also makes good smart bulbs that can colorfully light up your home. This bundle has four 9W bulbs you can place at different points around the house for customized illumination. With up to 54 scene modes, these bulbs can turn the mood in the room from dull to colorful.

Having a timer makes them even more convenient because they will automatically turn on/off when the set time elapses (great for those who like falling asleep on the couch). There are three ways to control the bulbs — using the Govee app, Google Assistant, or Alexa. That said, you can tell your smart home assistant to turn the lights on/off without leaving your comfy bed.

Also, the Govee Smart Bulbs can sync with music playing in the background, making them ideal for house parties and gaming rooms. Their tunable white mode allows you to adjust the color temperature from 2,700 to 6,500K, creating the perfect mood for the occasion. These bulbs are affordable and offer good value for money, so feel free to add them to your list of smart home devices.

Honeywell Smart Dehumidifier Comfortable living Effectively regulates humidity Lower humidity levels in your home with the Honeywell Smart Dehumidifier, a feature-packed dehumidifier that can cover a maximum floor area of 3,000 square feet. It runs quietly at around 49dBa, has a built-in 3.3-liter tank, is anti-spill, features a drain pipe, and can remove about 32 pints of moisture from the surrounding air per day. Pros Energy efficient

Quiet operation

Easy to set up Cons Water tank is a bit small $260 at Amazon

If the air in your home gets musty and humid regularly, you need a dehumidifier. The Honeywell Smart Dehumidifier is one of the best options for smart homes, featuring an intelligent humidistat that accurately measures the amount of moisture in the air. As such, all you have to do is set the desired humidity level and let the dehumidifier handle the rest. It can extract up to 32 pints of water a day in large rooms up to 3,000 square feet and has a 3.3-liter anti-spill tank built-in for user convenience.

Alternatively, you can connect a pipe to the dehumidifier for continuous drainage. That way, it can dehumidify extensively without you emptying it manually. This device is Alexa-compatible and can work with Echo Pop and Echo Dot speakers for complete automation. It supports Google Assistant and works with the Honeywell Air Comfort app, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Better yet, it is not as loud, producing approximately 49dBa of noise, and offers preset schedules to add to Alexa routines. There is a digital display on the control panel (top) and a mirage of the same in the front, both providing percentage readouts of humidity levels and other parameters. With the wheels and handle in place, you can move this dehumidifier from one room to another without breaking a sweat.

Aqara Door and Window Sensor Kit For peace of mind An extra layer of security $50 $58 Save $8 The Aqara Door and Window Sensors will alert you of unauthorized entry into your home, drawers, cabinets, and other entry points you'd like to secure. They are compatible with Alexa and Apple Home Kit, work with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and can sync with Aqara smart plugs and light switches for instant illumination when the door swings open. Pros Long battery life

Quick installation

Zigbee compatible Cons Requires a hub $50 at Amazon

Every smart home needs a security system to safeguard your investment. For most people, smart doorbell cameras are often the first layer of security, but you can also throw in the Aqara Door and Window Sensor Kit for complete peace of mind. This kit has three pairs of sensors that you can attach to doors, windows, closets, drawers, and more. They can pair with Alexa, IFTTT, and Apple Home Kit for quick integration into your smart home system.

These sensors provide rich notifications showing when and where an unauthorized entry occurred about 20–30 seconds (may vary depending on Wi-Fi strength) after an incident, thus giving you enough time to take necessary measures. Another feature worth mentioning is that they can control other smart devices within the Aqara ecosystem. The sensors can even turn the lights on/off when you close or open the door.

The sensors work best when placed less than 22 mm apart and have long-lasting batteries that provide up to 24 months of regular usage. On the downside, they require a hub, which comes at an additional cost, but you are good to go if you already have a Zigbee hub.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Best smart display Sounds and looks better $40 $90 Save $50 The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is one of Amazon's latest smart displays, boasting AZ2 Neural Edge CPU, better sound, improved screen with a resolution of 960-by-480, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and other advanced features. Additionally, it has privacy features that allow you to switch off the mics and camera when needed. Pros Matter controller

Quality sound

Versatile Cons Camera quality could be better $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

If you own several Alexa devices, the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) can help utilize all their features. It links with compatible video doorbells, light bulbs, thermostats, locks, fans, and smart plugs. Connecting it to video doorbell systems will give you a view of what the camera is seeing, and it has built-in microphones that allow for two-way communication. It has a 1.75-inch speaker delivers quality sound and a 2MP camera for video calls.

Camera quality is not that good, but it gets the job done nonetheless. On the plus side, the 5.5-inch touchscreen delivers clear videos, while the AZ2 CPU processes voice commands quickly. The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is a dual-band device that works with 5GHz or 2.4GHz frequency connections. Like the Echo Pop, it doubles as a Matter controller and supports Bluetooth Low Energy mesh integration.

You will be happy to know the camera and mics have on/off functions for privacy purposes, so you can always disable them. This smart display can function as a digital photo frame — select your best snapshots and let the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) showcase them in a slideshow. Lastly, it's more affordable than most Echo Show displays, offering similar features.

Google Nest Thermostat Best thermostat Lowers energy costs Although not as intelligent as the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat has almost all the features one may need. Moreover, it is fully programmable, easy to install, has a stylish mirror-like display, is dual-band enabled, offers Alexa and Google Assistant support, and is available in four color options that go well with most home decor. Pros Compatible with most HVAC systems

Energy saving

Stylish design Cons Lacks the premium sensors found on the Nest Learning Thermostat $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $130 at Google Store

Google's Nest Thermostat will give you complete control of your HVAC system even when you are away through its smart features. You can access all its functions via the Google Home, Nest, or Amazon Alexa apps. This enables you to control your cooling or heating system using voice commands. For example, you can tell the smart home assistant to turn the heat up when the room gets chilly.

The other way to do this is by tapping and swiping the thermostat's side. One of the first things you will notice when you look at the Nest Thermostat is its mirrored display, which lights up when you are close and turns off when you walk away. The display provides a view of the current temperature, operation mode (heating or cooling), and target room temperature.

This smart thermostat allows you to create temperature presets for when you are at home, away, or sleeping. Unfortunately, the Nest Thermostat cannot learn your comfort levels and schedules like the Nest Learning Thermostat, so you will have to tweak it manually. It's also important to note some systems may require you to use a C-wire during setup.

SmartWings Motorized Smart Blinds Best smart blinds Offers instant shading The SmartWings Motorized Blinds are made from high-quality double-sided fabric, install easily, have a timer function, sport a rechargeable battery that offers up to six months of usage per charge (may vary depending on daily usage), and come in different sizes. These blinds are Alexa-compatible, can work with SmartThings, and Google Assistant, enabling voice control. Pros Good battery life

Programmable

Durable Cons May require a hub for some smart home assistants $175 at Amazon

If you want to go all in the smart home department, you may find the SmartWings Motorized Blinds worth it. These smart blinds are available in a range of colors and offer different size options that you can go for depending on the dimensions of your window. They are crafted from durable fabric and provide good shading even when it's bright outside. The onboard motor runs quietly at 35dBa and will draw or shut the blinds without interfering with whatever you are doing.

Speaking of the motor, the SmartWings Blinds mainly use two types of motors — a Zigbee-enabled motor or the standard model. The former links directly with Alexa devices such as Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Studio, and Echo Plus, to mention but a few, while the latter requires a SmartWings bridge to link with Google Assistant and SmartThings. SmartWings also has a Z-Wave and HomeKit option, so ensure you pick the right blinds for your smart home ecosystem.

The timer function makes it easy to set schedules that close or open the blinds even when you are not home. To make them even more convenient, you can check whether the blinds are drawn or closed from compatible apps like the Tuya app. The battery can power the blinds about 600 times and takes approximately six hours to charge. If you need smart blinds, these can help you get started. They have a lot to offer, are reasonably priced, and give you the freedom to choose the ideal option for your home.

Which are the best smart home devices for you?

The best smart home devices readily integrate with the existing smart ecosystem. To elaborate, if you already have smart devices that heavily rely on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or any other smart home assistant, you should consider devices that are compatible with these assistants for a frustration-free experience. Of course, not all smart home devices use similar assistants, but at least check if they can work with one of your major smart home controllers.

We chose the Echo Pop as our top pick for the best smart home devices because it's a smart home controller and is powered by Amazon Alexa, one of the most popular smart home assistants. Plus, you can easily pair up this smart speaker with compatible thermostats, fans, smart plugs, lights, and other devices without using a hub. Even though it lacks advanced features and doesn't sound as good as the Echo Dot, it still performs well and is cheaper. But there is no need to buy this if you already have one of the latest versions of Echo Dot.

The Shark AI Ultra can be a good option if you are in the market for a high-end robot vacuum. It features 360-degree floor mapping, delivers powerful suction, has obstacle avoidance, can clean corners, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It is expensive but still reasonably priced, considering most smart robot vacuums like the Roborock Q8 Max cost way more.

Those who like getting value for their money will appreciate the Govee Smart Bulbs. The kit contains four dimmable color-changing bulbs with Google Assistant and Alexa support. They have a timer, are energy-efficient, and come at an affordable price. One Govee Smart Bulb usually costs about $14 on Amazon, so getting four at $40 seems like a good deal.