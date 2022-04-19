Whether from commercials from tech giants like Google and Amazon or a popular Disney movie from the late 90s, you've probably heard about smart homes. However, if you aren't proficient in technology, getting set up can be a daunting task, especially with how the smart home market has exploded over the last few years.

Whether you opt for Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa (or even Apple HomeKit), these devices will turn on your lights, lock your docks, set the temperature, and monitor your home without even lifting a finger. Best of all, you don't need to jump in and buy everything all at once. You can try one or two products out, see how they do in your home, then come back for more! Here are the best products for easing yourself into the smart home ecosystem.

Editors choice 1. Philips Hue Starter Kit 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're getting started with your smart home, you have to start with smart lights, and there's none better than Philips Hue. These high-quality bulbs are famously reliable, providing bright light consistently when you need them. Their incredibly responsive to voice commands from Google Assistant and Alexa and come with a comprehensive app that allows for simple changes, cool scenes, and helpful automations, so you never need to flip a switch ever again if you don't want to. The Philips Hue Starter Kit is definitely the way to go if you're just starting out too. It may be a bit expensive, but it comes with four lights, either white or multicolored depending on your preference. It also comes with a hub that connects to your router, which is not entirely necessary but enables a wide range of additional features, like dimming, scene selection, and automations. With all these features, the added cost is definitely worth it. It also makes it easy to add one of the many smart lights available from Philips Hue. Overall, your smart home will not be complete without this helpful addition. Read More Specifications Protocol: Zigbee

Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit Connectivity: Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Pros All-in-one smart light kit

Simple setup with easy-to-use mobile app

White and multicolored options Cons Expensive

Hub setup can be complicated Buy This Product Philips Hue Starter Kit Shop at Amazon

Best value 2. TP-Link KASA EP10 Smart Plug 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon As a smart home beginner, you may not be looking for new smart devices as much as you're looking to spruce up your current devices, particularly if you're on a budget. That's where smart plugs come in handy, as they'll enable you to control everything from lamps to Christmas lights with your smart home setup. And when it comes to smart plugs, you can't get much better for the price than the TP-Link KASA EP10 Smart Plug. It's small enough that you won't lose outlets when installed, and it provides the reliable functionality you'd expect out of a smart home device. The only downsides are the somewhat complicated setup process and that it makes a loud clicking noise upon activation. This is a common feature of most smart plugs, so it shouldn't be a deal-breaker. The low price is arguably the most attractive aspect of this smart plug, as it allows you quickly get your smart home setup without too much of an investment. Read More Specifications Brand: TP-Link

Doesn't block outlets

Very responsive to voice commands Cons Loud click upon activation

Circuitous Wi-Fi set up Buy This Product TP-Link KASA EP10 Smart Plug Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. Ring Doorbell 4 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're setting up a smart home (and not a smart apartment), having a connected doorbell can make it infinitely easier for visitors, delivery people, and everyone in between. The Ring 4 is easily your best option here, as the company has become synonymous with the device and has four iterations of its flagship product under its belt. This device records your front step in 1080p HD video, allows for remote communication between you and your potential visitor, and provides motion sensor tech so you always know what's going on in front of your home. The downside is that it's pretty expensive. However, the upgrade is pretty substantial from a standard doorbell, particularly considering how easy this Ring Doorbell is to install. Rather than wired to the building, as some older iterations were, the newest Ring Doorbell comes with a Quick-Release Battery Pack, so you won't have to hire an electrician to get it installed. Plus, all the security features make it easily worth the cost. Read More Specifications Video Resolution: 1080p HD

1080p HD Field of View: 160° horizontal, 84° vertical

Seamless integration with Alexa deviecs

Quick Reply functionality built-in Cons Some features limited with Google Home

A bit expensive Buy This Product Ring Doorbell 4 Shop at Amazon

4. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The most common place to find smart locks is on rental properties, mainly because it is easy to let someone in without setting up some key drop-off situation. However, there are plenty of other reasons to invest in a smart lock, from security to peace of mind, and the August Wi-Fi smart lock is one of the best you can find. The simple setup doesn't require you to get a whole new lock array, so you can just install it on your current door. Plus, it offers a bunch of advanced features like Auto-Lock, which locks your door right when you get home, and DoorSense, which lets you check on the status of your door. Security is built right into this smart lock as well. The accompanying mobile app employs two-factor authentication and biometric login, so you know your home is secure. Plus, it offers a lost device feature, which will allow you to disable all keys remotely to prevent anyone from accessing your home. The August Smart Lock is notably expensive, and the AA batteries drain pretty fast when connected to Wi-Fi. So, the investment is a bit costly over time, but you can't put a price on protecting your home. Read More Specifications Brand: August

Simple setup with current deadbolt Cons Quite expensive

Batteries drain fast Buy This Product August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Shop at Amazon

5. LIFX Mini Bulb 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon We definitely recommend Philips Hue when it comes to smart lighting, but if you're looking for a more affordable option that doesn't require a hub to set up, the LIFX Mini Bulb could be the answer to your prayers. These small, handy bulbs connect via Bluetooth rather than Wi-Fi, so you don't need to go through the whole router setup process to get your smart lights up and running. This means that you'll get fewer features, as there is no scene selection available for these bulbs. Overall, LIFX is a great option for those on a budget looking for smart lights. They're still functional with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, and you'll have the flexibility to opt for whichever virtual assistant works for you. Some reviewers do note that LIFX Mini Bulb can have the occasional connectivity issue, but a quick reset should fix that right up. Read More Specifications Brand: LIFX

No hub required Cons No advanced features like scenes

Occasional connectivity problems Buy This Product LIFX Mini Bulb Shop at Amazon

6. Wyze Smart Plug 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon A smart home doesn't just mean the inside. There are some pretty great ways to spruce up your home's exterior too! Whether you're looking to remotely turn on your patio lights or just want to illuminate a path, outdoor smart plugs can be very helpful, and the Wyze Plug Outdoor is likely your best bet. This device is a literal deal, as you're getting two plugs on a single device, so you can diversify your outdoor lighting options without sacrificing any smart features. And with a weatherproof rating of IP64, you won't have to worry about that next storm ruining your setup. As for its features, the Wyze Plug Outdoor is pretty limited compared to other smart lights. It's notably missing the common scene selection option. However, that's not really a feature you need in an outdoor plug. The features it does offer, including energy consumption alerts, are quite convenient and allow you to track how green you're being. Plus, with a 300-foot range with Wi-Fi, you can be sure you won't have to endure connectivity issues for those lights on the edge of the property. Read More Specifications Brand: Wyze

300-foot range with Wi-Fi Cons Plug covers are a bit loose

No HomeKit functionality Buy This Product Wyze Smart Plug Shop at Amazon

7. Nest Learning 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Now this one is a bit more complicated. Unlike a doorbell or a camera, you can't just put a smart thermostat anywhere, and the setup process isn't going to be a breeze. However, the convenience and potential savings from the Nest Thermostat are more than worth it. It shouldn't be too much of a hassle to set up. However, if it's giving you trouble, plenty of guides online and professional installers can get you started. Simply put, the Nest Thermostat is another must for any smart home. The Nest makes it possible to control your home's temperature from anywhere. You can easily set it to automate the climate in your home, adjusting for when you are home or out and about, which will save you a pretty penny on heating costs while keeping your home cozy. The Nest Learning Thermostat, in particular, is designed to program itself, so you can have the optimal temperature every minute you're at home. Yes, it's a bit more expensive, but the interface is much easier to understand, and the sturdy body will make you sure that you won't break it accidentally. Read More Specifications Brand: Nest

Energy-saving indicators built in Cons Expensive

Setup process is complicated Buy This Product Nest Learning Shop at Amazon

8. wyze cam pan v2 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Smart locks aren't the only security measure you'll want to add to your smart home. A good smart camera will give you peace of mind and an insight into what's going on at your house when you aren't around. Plus, you could catch some cute, crazy, or just downright funny moments, which is always a bonus. Our best pick for smart cameras is the Wyze Pan Cam V2 for several reasons. For one, it rotates 360 degrees, which is vital for any smart camera that isn't nestled in a corner of your home. That feature, combined with advanced AI detection, means that you won't miss a single thing that happens near the camera. Take note, though; this camera is not weatherproof. You're going to want to be sure to keep it inside. You can also download the recorded video directly onto your phone, and the subscription service to do so only costs $2 per device per month, or only $15 per year. Read More Specifications Resolution: 1080 @ 20fps, 15fps nightvision

Great low light performance

MicroSD card slot for local storage Cons Not weather resistant

Only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Buy This Product wyze cam pan v2 Shop at Amazon

You don't need all of these devices to get your smart home started, but every one of these products will seriously improve your overall experience. Whether you're focused on convenience, security, or just downright enjoyment, these locks, cameras, lights, and plugs will turn your plain old house into a smart home before your very eyes. For beginners, your best bet is to start with smart lights and smart plugs. They present an easier introduction from a setup standpoint, and they make a home feel smart right out of the gate.

Remember, though, these devices will only reach their true smart potential with help from a virtual assistant. The decision is really between Alexa and Google Assistant, as nearly every smart device on the market is sure to support these two operating systems. As for which is better, Google Assistant is widely considered the better virtual assistant. We found in our research for our guide to the best smart speakers that it has more comprehensive social skills and more computing power overall. However, we also found that Alexa is a better option for smart home devices, as it offers more integrations and is largely more responsive when it comes to basic commands like turning on the lights. Truly, you can't go wrong with either, but make sure you commit to one or the other. Mixing and matching can get pretty messy for your smart home setup.

If you're considering going the HomeKit route, let us save you the trouble and recommend that you avoid it. Unless you're already reliant on Siri for your smart home needs, HomeKit isn't compatible with enough smart device brands, like Kasa, to be worth the investment. If you're just starting out, stick with Alexa or Google Assistant to easily convert your home.

