Between Labor Day weekend sales and the upcoming holiday shopping season, there is going to be no shortage of deals on smart home devices for the foreseeable future. We have discounts on everything from smart speakers to video doorbells, and even voice-controlled light bulbs. As usual, we've taken the liberty to dig through all the nonsense, to bring you a roundup of the best smart home deals on some of our favorite devices. This way you can feel good not only knowing you are getting a good price, but that you are getting a good product as well.

Best smart home deals

Source: Google Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) $150 $180 Save $30 The Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) is a great smart doorbell option for those already in the Google/Nest ecosystem, or anyone looking for a good Ring alternative. It has a tall camera view for better package-spotting, intelligent alerts, and it's compatible with existing doorbell transformers. It doesn't see discounts very often, so even $30 off is notable. $150 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $75 $130 Save $55 The Echo Show 8 is a fantastic little smart display, that hits a sweet spot between the smaller, cheaper Show 5 and the larger, more expensive Show 10. It has an HD display and stereo speakers for enjoying your favorite streaming services, and a built-in 13MP camera for video calls and home security. It can also control all of your favorite Alexa smart devices, and it's a great deal with today's $55 discount. $75 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) $140 $180 Save $40 The battery-powered Nest Cam would make an excellent addition to your current Google-flavored smart home, as well as a great standalone or starter piece for those that don't already have a system in place. It gives you live HD video with night vision, motion-activated alerts, and two-way audio, so you can speak directly with pets and visitors. It's a solid deal at $40 off. $140 at Best Buy

Source: Philips Philips Hue Play Bar $71 $90 Save $19 The Philips Hue Play Bar is a really cool smart lighting accessory that can connect both to a Hue Bridge as part of a bigger smart lighting setup and an HDMI Sync Box for dynamic lighting that responds to the image on your TV. It's perfect for gaming, TV-watching, or mood lighting, and it looks even better with today's $19 discount. $71 at bestbuy

Source: Eufy Eufy Security S230 $240 $200 Save $-40 The Eufy Security S230 made our list for best smart locks in 2023 thanks to its sleek design and extremely user-friendly interface. It has a fingerprint reader, its auto-unlocking is consistent, and it retrofits over most deadbolts. It's not going to win any awards for battery life or cutting edge features, but it's a great option at today's discounted price. $240 at Amazon

Source: LIFX LIFX Color E26 1100 Smart Bulb $32 $40 Save $8 The LIFX E26 smart bulb is as bright, colorful and responsive as its more expensive competitors. It works right out of the box — no hub required — and it's compatible with all major smart home platforms including Alexa, Google, and Apple's Home Kit. There are cheaper smart bulbs out there, but today's discount puts the E26 at a nice mid-range price point. $32 at Amazon