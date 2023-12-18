Do you remember the first time you saw a smart light respond to a voice command? You probably wanted to have one of these bulbs to call your own. We’re right there with you, but nowadays a simple on/off action by saying “Hey Google, turn the light on,” is home automation in its most simple form. These days, there are entire home automation systems that can control and manage all of your smart home devices, from cameras to lights, under one roof. You’ve probably heard of Google Assistant and Alexa, but these are just two automation tools among many others.

So how about building a home automation system of your very own? Do you go with a tried and true brand like Amazon or Google, or should you test the waters with more boutique offerings? There are tons of choices to make when it comes to your smart home, so we thought we’d make the decision-making a little simpler by rounding up all our favorite home automation systems. Whether you’re new to smart home tech, or you want your residence to be powered by custom macros and interactive touchscreen panels, our list has something for everyone.

Google Home Best overall O.G. tech for the win $159 $229 Save $70 Google Home and Google Assistant are two incredible tools for jumping headfirst into home automation. The Google Home ecosystem is also a nice combination of relatively cost-friendly pricing and top-shelf performance. This Nest Hub Max makes a great heart for a Google-powered ecosystem. Pros Works with a wide range of devices and accessories

Easy to install

Smart displays are some of the best in the business

Intuitive automation tools Cons Some privacy concerns around voice recordings

Google Home app can be finicky

Google Home and Google Assistant are two of our favorite tools for unlocking and experiencing the greater world of home automation. For years, we think Google has been making some of the best first-party devices for its smart ecosystem, and with smart displays like the amazing Google Nest Hub Max, you’ll be able to control and customize your smart home with voice and touchscreen commands. The Nest Hub Max also has a beautiful HD screen that can be used to stream movies and shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV.

That’s just scratching the surface though. Once you’ve purchased a couple of compatible smart home devices, like a Nest security camera or video doorbell, you’ll be able to use the Google Home app (for iOS and Android devices) to configure and customize these web-connected peripherals. And with Google Home Routines, you’ll be able to create rapid-fire automations that are connected to actions like motion being detected or you pulling into the driveway.

Yes, Google has come under fire for some security concerns revolving around voice recordings, but the company does let you manage and delete these recordings from your Google Home ecosystem. That being said, we still want to award Google Home with top honors in our home automation systems roundup.

Roku Smart Home Best value Cheap prices doesn’t mean cheap performance You know just how good its streaming devices and smart TVs are, so why not go all the way with a Roku-powered home automation system? Pros Inexpensive

Bundles and individual device options

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Roku Home app is free to use Cons Not as advanced as other automation tools

No Siri support for voice controls

Long hailed as one of the best streaming device and smart TV developers, Roku decided to get into the greater world of home automation systems with Roku Smart Home. This inexpensive and user-friendly ecosystem offers all the hallmarks we’ve come to expect for home automation, including smart cameras, lights, and battery-powered video doorbells and chimes. You’ll be able to purchase many of these devices in bundles, as well as a la carte, and activation and customization is all handled by the Roku Home app.

Roku Smart Home products may be less expensive than competitive gear from the likes of other well-established tech brands, but don’t let the prices fool you. The image quality of Roku’s security cameras (which are actually made by Wyze) is really good, and you’ll even be able to use Alexa and Google Assistant to control some of your Roku Smart Home components.

Control4 Premium pick Flagship automation at its finest Whether you want to automate your home with voice commands, remote controls, or touchscreen interfaces, Control4 has a solution for pretty much every smart home want or need, and is the perfect system to consider if your home is still being built or renovated. Pros Becoming more mainstream

Cutting-edge devices and controllers

White-glove service and customer support

Personalized systems based on your wants, needs, and home Cons Can get very expensive

Getting harder to compete with DIY automation systems

Before the likes of Google Assistant and Alexa, home automation was a far more niche pursuit for homeowners and apartment dwellers. This was a time when dedicated automation and home monitoring companies could truly shine, and Control4 was just one of these service providers amongst the herd. But it’s also a company that has continued to endure in the wake of voice-assistant-powered smart speakers and displays.

With the introduction of Smart Home OS 3, your Alexa and Google Assistant peripherals can be integrated into a Control4 system; although that’s just scratching the surface of what a Control4 setup can do. Think fully customizable smart home devices, from lighting to music and everything in between. Think premium hardware and accessories, including tabletop and wall-mounted touchscreens, keypads, remote controls, and mobile device apps. Think whatever you can imagine your smart home doing, and then having a system that will do it.

And because your Control4 system is managed by a Control4 dealer, if any issues arise, you’ll have 24/7 support to take care of any issues. Admittedly, Control4 is premium in every way, especially price, but when you’re dealing with one of the best automation firms in the business, investing the big bucks is well worth it.

SimpliSafe Best for home security Build your own protection Easy to install and very user-friendly, SimpliSafe is one of the best home automation systems for keeping tabs on your home or business. Just make sure you’re prepared to tackle the DIY setup. Pros Extremely user-friendly

Plenty of hardware and accessories to choose from

Solid customer support

Some products seem a bit dated

SimpliSafe has been around for a minute, and if you’re looking for a cost-effective smart security system that’s quick and easy to install, manage, and customize, a SimpliSafe system should be at the top of your list. How it works (for the most part) is you’ll head to the company website to start building your system. You can choose from a number of pre-bundled configurations, with options like Indoor and Outdoor Basic Packages, or you can build your very own system from the ground up.

SimpliSafe makes its own cameras, sensors, keypads, and networking gear, and all of these devices are a cinch to get going. All of your controls and monitoring are handled by the SimpliSafe app, but you can also add professional monitoring services to your monthly subscription for an additional cost.

Yes, you’ll be paying monthly for things like cloud storage for motion-triggered video recordings, but pretty much every smart security company puts up a paywall for these types of features.

Amazon Alexa Best for compatibility Works with over 10,000 brands $170 $250 Save $80 From Kickstarter products to first-party tech, Amazon Alexa is one of the best home automation when it comes to compatibility. And now with Matter support, you’ll be able to activate and control even more smart home gear with just one app. This Echo Show 10 is an excelling starting point. Pros Inexpensive devices and accessories

Great compatibility with first- and third-party hardware

Many devices support Amazon Sidewalk

Some Alexa-powered devices aren?t that great

We bet that one of the first things you think of when you hear the phrase “home automation” is Alexa. Indeed, Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, powered by Alexa, was one of the earliest proponents of home automation tools. Fast-forward many years later, and now Alexa is also one of the most friendly platforms to develop smart home products for. Whether you’re buying a revolutionary AI speaker off Kickstarter, or you’re investing in a new soundbar from an established audio company, there’s a good chance that both types of products work with Alexa.

And if you go with one of Amazon’s Alexa speakers or Echo Show displays, you’ll also be able to use features like Alexa Guard and Amazon Sidewalk for enhanced home security and community networking, at little to no additional cost. Admittedly, there are a few Amazon smart home devices, including some Blink equipment, that we wouldn’t recommend adding to your ecosystem, but most Alexa-ready peripherals are pretty great.

Apple HomeKit Best for Apple fans Run your smart home with Siri Apple HomeKit features one of the best home automation apps in the business, the Apple Home app. With its uncluttered and intuitive UI, you’ll have no problem controlling and customizing your Apple smart home. This HomePod Mini smart speaker is the natural entry point. Pros Apple Home app is excellent

Automations work reliably well

Works with a number of third-party products Cons No budget speaker option

Isn't compatible with as many brands as Alexa or Google Assistant

If your home office and personal tech is all Apple-branded, then you should definitely invest in an Apple HomeKit home automation system when it comes time to start controlling your smart lights and locks with voice commands. As it stands, HomeKit still has one of the steepest starting costs for launching a HomeKit network (the cheapest HomeKit-enabling device is the HomePod Mini), but once you start using the Apple Home app to control and manage your equipment, it’ll be hard to look back.

Apple HomeKit lets you create scenes, moods, and triggers for all kinds of home automations, and adding a new camera or sensor to your network is made all the easier with the Apple Home app. We’re also big fans of using Siri to carry out whatever voice commands we issue to devices like the HomePod and the Apple TV 4K.

Philips Hue Best for lighting Bulbs, switches, and hubs for days $169 $200 Save $31 Philips Hue is to smart lighting as peanut butter is to jelly. Once your Hue Bridge is up and running, you’ll be able to control up to 50 bulbs and Hue-friendly components, from the comfort of your home or the other side of the planet! Pros Plenty of standard and colorized lighting options

Easy setup and system management tools

Excellent third-party integrations

Smartphone and voice assistant controls Cons Still expensive after all these years

Lots of competition

At one time, Philips Hue was one of the few major smart lighting players in town, and then brands like Sengled, Govee, and Wyze came to town. These latter automation companies offered many of the same features of a Hue system, and at a fraction of the cost. To this day, Philips Hue pricing remains expensive, but it’s also one of the best examples of “you get what you pay for.”

The main idea behind Philips Hue starter kits is you’ll get everything you need to jumpstart a Hue network, along with a few colored bulbs to experiment with; and then you can just keep expanding. And with far more than traditional bulbs to choose from, everything from TV backlighting to dedicated bedside lamps and outdoor lighting strips can be added to your Hue network and app. You’ll also be able to control your Hue system using a smartphone, tablet, or compatible smart speaker/smart display.

Philips Hue may have plenty of foes in the arena now, but if you’re looking for a reliable smart lighting brand that has been evolving and improving since the early days of smart home tech, Hue is still hard to beat.

Samsung SmartThings Also consider A Samsung SmartThings smart home is one of the best ways to add Galaxy-friendly automations to your everyday living. The latest SmartThings Station also brings wireless charging and Thread/Matter support to the table. Pros Allows you to build both simple and complex automations

SmartThings Station doubles as a phone charger

Station can be used as a smart home button

Station offers slow charging for non-Galaxy devices

Samsung’s foray into home automation comes in the form of Samsung SmartThings, the company’s Internet of Things ecosystem that relies on hardware like the SmartThings Station to get up and running. But once you’re live, you’ll be impressed by just how much control a SmartThings system gives you. Not to mention the SmartThings app gives you access to all kinds of customizations for your smart home, with screens like rooms, scenes, and automations.

Like Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit ecosystems, you’ll need a SmartThings hub to get the party started, but unless you purchase the new SmartThings Station, you’ll probably need to purchase a third-party hub from the likes of Aeotec. This is because Samsung doesn’t actually make its own hubs these days (except the SmartThings Station).

Your home automation system should expand and evolve

There are many different types of home automation systems to choose from, but you want to make sure that you’re going with a brand that prioritizes improvements and bringing cutting-edge features to the table. This is why we’ve featured companies that are constantly evolving the way its users interact with its automation devices, apps, and other services. As far as the best of all things goes, we can’t recommend Google Home enough.

Not only is it one of the most robust home automation platforms out there, but the devices are simple to install. You’ll be building motion-triggered scenes and executing voice commands in no time! We’d also like to highlight Roku Smart Home as our best value pick. Roku’s cameras and other gadgets may not be as advanced as competitive tech, but if you’re looking to save some money, while still enjoying all kinds of great automation features, the Roku path is a solid choice.

And as for our premium pick, we can’t think of a cooler home automation system than Control4. Whether you’re building a new home, renovating an existing property, or you simply want to add Internet of Things equipment to your existing A/V setup, Control4 offers some of the best customizable programming for smart homes of every size.