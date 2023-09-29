The Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset might just be the kick that the smart glasses world needs to really get moving. However, Apple isn’t the first company to make a good set of smart glasses. In fact, there are plenty of great smart glasses options out there, though they’ve all got their own strengths and weaknesses. If you want to invest in a pair, but don’t feel like waiting on the Apple Vision Pro, then here are some great smart glasses options you can pick up right now.

One of the main reasons you might go with a pair of smart glasses is because of how handy they can be. The Ray-Ban Stories, for instance, look great and still provide a ton of features like open-ear speaks and a 3 mic array. This means you can bypass having to buy a set of the best wireless earbuds, and instead let your smart glasses do the work for you.

Best smart glasses you can buy right now

Source: xReal Xreal Air AR Glasses Best Overall An all-around solid AR set $339 $380 Save $41 The xReal Air AR smart glasses offer a full AR suite as well as a stylish frame for smart device users to take advantage of. The integrated virtual display allows you to project your games, movies, and more onto a massive virtual screen wherever you are. Pros Tons of multitasking features

Stylish design

Immersive virtual workspaces Cons Low refresh rate

Workspaces require app connection $339 at Amazon

Formerly known as Nreal, the Xreal Air are easily some of the most feature-packed smart glasses on the market right now. Not only can they act as a private 130-inch theater screen, but the glasses are also capable of running a full AR system right out the box. The Nebula spatial computing interface is home to a suite of different apps and virtual desktops, making it easy to forget you’re just wearing a pair of glasses and not actively working in a completely different environment.

The Air’s picture quality is also solid, though it isn’t as smooth as some other options out there because of the lower 60Hz refresh rate. Still, if you’re looking for a really solid pair of smart glasses and want to know you’re picking up something good, the Xreal Air are about as real as it can get.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Best for Windows users Premium AR glasses for Windows users $1388 $1499 Save $111 The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses offer in-depth AR for users who rely on Windows machines. These smart glasses not only offer access to Bluetooth audio, but you can work completely virtually in the Windows-based environments that Lenovo has built. Just keep in mind you'll need to use Windows to take full advantage of this pair of smart glasses. Pros Advanced controls

Stable and reliable virtual workspaces Cons Only works with Windows devices $1388 at Amazon

If cost isn’t an issue and you’re looking for a solid pair of productivity-based smart glasses, then it is hard to beat the Lenovo ThinkReality A3. This set of smart glasses is built for heavy productivity work with Windows PCs, which means a lot of time spent in virtual workspaces.

The real benefit here, of course, comes from using the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 with a Windows laptop, giving you even more space to work on. The ThinkReality A3 is similar to what xReal offers with the Air glasses, but it’s a bit more stable thanks to Lenovo’s dedicated “virtual display manager,” which was designed with Windows 10 and Windows 11 in mind. The downside, of course, is just how expensive these smart glasses are. But if you do a lot of work in Windows, it shouldn’t be too hard to justify.

Source: OhO OhO Bluetooth Sunglasses Value option Bluetooth-powered sunglasses $25 $32 Save $7 OhO's Bluetooth Sunglasses offer a very light smart glasses option for users that want to take advantage of the included open-ear speaker technology. There aren't any AR capabilities here, but if you're interested in trying out some of the possibilities that smart glasses bring to the table, then OhO's smart sunglasses are a solid option. Pros Multiple color options

Waterproof design Cons No AR components $25 at Amazon

Compared to the more premium options above, the OhO SunShine Bluetooth smart glasses might not look like much, but for the price, they’re exactly what you’d expect. At under $50, this pair of smart glasses offers open-ear speakers that allow you to talk on the phone, listen to music, and more.

They support Bluetooth 5.0, which means you can expect low latency when listening to your favorite audio entertainment. They’re also IP44 water-resistant, which means you can wear them without having to worry about a little rain or sweat messing them up. There are also multiple color options, which might make this value option stand out. Of course, for this price you aren’t getting any kind of AR experience, so don’t expect it to stand up to the true smart glasses on this list.

Source: Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Stories The best looking Get the crowd to take a second glance $229 $329 Save $100 Ray-Ban Stories are easily some of the best looking smart glasses you can find on the market right now. They're also equipped with solid cameras, though the HDR features are somewhat lacking. These smart glasses also come with a rechargeable case, which helps prolong battery life while on the go. Pros Speakers are excellent

Charging case provides extended battery life

Great style and design Cons Camera HDR is not good at all

Requires Facebook login $229 at Amazon

If you want a pair of smart glasses that look good, but also provide some solid features, then the Ray-Ban Stories are a great option. While they do require you to log into Facebook — which can be a downside depending on who you ask — these smart glasses sport a hyper-responsive touchpad and a portable charging case that offers up to three additional days of power.

The Ray-Ban Stories' real power comes from their ability to take high-quality photos and videos, though our reviewer noted that the HDR isn’t the greatest. Still, for what they do, and how they look, the Ray-Ban Stories are still a solid option.

Source: Snap Snap Spectacles 3 Best for Snapchat users Easily take photos and videos for Snapchat The Snap Spectacles offer a near-perfect way for content creators to easily capture footage and create content centered around photos and videos for Snapchat. They don't offer any kind of AR capabilities, but the internal storage means you can hold up to 100 videos and 1,000 photos, all of which you can easily access at any time. Pros Stylish look

High-definition cameras

4GB of flash storage Cons No AR functions

Limited usage beyond taking photos and videos for Snaps $380 at Snap

The Snap Spectacles fall under the smart glasses moniker, but they aren’t actually AR glasses. Instead, these glasses are essentially setup to act as a sports camera mounted at eye level, allowing you to capture the unique perspective that your life has to offer.

The Spectacles 3 are the latest version of Snap’s smart glasses, and their built-in cameras allow you to create content based around 3D snaps. They’re really useful for hardcore Snapchat users, but you’re not going to find any kind of AR components here, like content projection or any kind of high-resolution display. Still, for what they are, the Snap Spectacles 3 are a solid set of smart glasses for content creators that spend most of their time on Snapchat.

Source: TCL TCL NXTWears RayNeo XR Glasses Best for simple AR A more simplified approach to augmented reality $350 $400 Save $50 The TCL NXTWear S RayNeo XR Glasses offer a simpler approach to AR than other options on our list, including the use of physical buttons on the side of the glasses themselves. This makes interacting with the augmented world much easier, which some may find extremely helpful compared to the finicky touchpads on other smart glasses. Pros Extremely comfortable to wear

Physical buttons make interactions easier

Low blue light protection is great Cons Might be too simple for some

Lacks the vibrancy of other smart glasses $350 at Amazon

If you’re looking for complete comfort from your smart glasses, then the TCL NXTWear S RayNeo XR Glasses are going to be an instant hit. Sure, the display and image here isn’t nearly as vibrant as the xReal or the Rokid Max, but the low blue light protection means your eyes will be less tired after a run through with the RayNeo XR Glasses. They’re also extremely easy to use, thanks to TCL’s “keep it simple” approach to UI and interactions.

The inclusion of physical buttons on the glasses also make it easier to adjust the volume on the built-in speakers, as well as the brightness settings. You can also easily enter 3D movie mode with a physical button, which means you won’t have to worry about a gimmicky touch panel getting in the way of your enjoyment.

Source: Razer razer anzu Long lasting battery Wear for longer times without having to charge as often $60 $200 Save $140 Great battery life makes the Razer Anzu a solid contender for your next smart glasses purchase. Combine that battery life with really responsive touch controls, and its even easier to justify adding these smart glasses to your shopping list. There are some limitations, though -- like the fact you can't hand off calls to other people. Pros Great battery life

Water-resistant

Solid Bluetooth connection Cons Can't take off and hand to someone else during a call

Speakers are loud $60 at Razer

If battery life is important, then the Razer Anzu is going to be a great option for smart glasses buyers on the market for a new pair. These smart glasses are extremely light, and offer up to five hours of battery life, which is really good for these types of devices. The touch-enabled controls are also really responsive, and the use of water-resistant materials means you can interact with your smart glasses even if your hands are a little wet.

The Razer Anzu also sports built-in blue light filters, which help reduce eye strain while using them. The 60ms Bluetooth connection is great for people who want to use their smart glasses to talk on the phone, and the built-in omnidirectional mic offers solid audio quality.

Source: Rokid Rokid Max Largest virtual display Do more with a massive 215-inch virtual display $399 $439 Save $40 The Rokid Max AR put larger-than-life virtual reality at the tip of your nose. These smart glasses feature a massive 215-inch virtual display, which lets you enjoy your favorite games, movies, and even daily browser in virtual fashion. They're also extremely light compared to some other options on our list. Pros Massive virtual display

Smooth framerate

Extremely customizable Cons Limited workspace features

Multitasking is more difficult $399 at Amazon

If you want larger-than-life projection capability, then the Rokid Max is the pair of smart glasses that you’ll want to pick up. They offer a 215-inch screen with a total FOV of 50 degrees. What’s more, the image here is buttery smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, which means you can take advantage of super smooth playback in the virtual and augment environments.

These smart glasses don’t offer the same level of features as the Xreal’s Nebula workspace, which might be disappointing for some. But at just 75 grams, these USB-C equipped smart glasses are a treat for anyone looking to get a taste of the augmented world.

Source: Bose Bose Frames Tempo Quality audio Get Bose audio quality from your sunglasses The Bose Frames Tempo offers stellar audio quality in a pair of fantastic Bluetooth-powered smart glasses. You won't get the AR functions of the ThinkReality A3 or the xReal Air, but if you want to listen to music or take calls without having to hold your phone up, these fantastic sunglasses give you everything you need to do so. Pros Bose quality audio

8 hours of battery Cons No AR features

Design is a little clunky looking $249 at Amazon

If you like the idea of Bluetooth smart glasses like our best value option, but want something with a bit more oomph, then you’re probably going to love the Bose Frames Tempo. These smart glasses feature a plastic frame with UV protection coating on the lenses. The Bose Frames Tempo are designed from the ground up to work with you for high-performance sports, while also delivering fantastic audio quality with Bose’s Open Ear speakers.

With up to 8 hours of charge, these Bluetooth-enabled smart glasses are pretty much a one-stop-shop for audio lovers, but they won’t offer many AR components, such as virtual displays or any of that. Still, if all you care about is having a slick pair of smart glasses with a few smart features, the Bose Frame Tempos are a solid option.

Choosing smart glasses that fit you

If you're looking to break into the smart glasses niche, then you're going to want to figure out exactly what you expect your smart glasses to do. There are several different types -- from basic Bluetooth sunglasses like the Bose Frames Tempo to full-blown AR headsets like the ThinkReality A3, which help you virtualize your workspace for a more efficient setup.

If you aren't quite sure what you're looking for, but want to give AR a proper try, then the xReal Air AR Smart Glasses offer a fantastic all-arounded option with great multi-tasking capabilities and a really solid workspace. The refresh rate isn't as high as some of the other options on our list, but if you're looking for the best all-around AR option, you won't find anything better at the moment.