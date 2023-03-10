When it comes to buying fun smart home devices, gadgets like efficient smart bulbs and handy robot vacuums tend to top everyone's list. No one ever thinks about upgrading their garage door opener, but they should. Smart garage door openers are as cool as smart home tech gets!
The garage is an often-overlooked part of the house that can benefit from such an upgrade. Adding a smart garage opener can offer many great perks ranging from security and peace of mind to everyday conveniences. Of course, if you want to find the best options, AP is here to help with these top recommendations.
-
Chamberlain B6753T Smart Garage Door OpenerEditor's Choice
With its powerful belt-drive motor, battery-backup feature, 2,000-lumen LED light, wide-angle camera, two-way speakers, and robust mobile app, the Chamberlain B6753T Smart Garage Door Opener is unbeatable. The opener is easy to install, runs quietly, ships with two remotes, and is compatible with Amazon Key in-garage delivery. Plus, with a myQ plan (starts at $3 per month), you can store videos for up to 30 days, share and download videos, and receive rich notifications when it detects people.
-
Chamberlain RJO70 Smart Garage Door OpenerPremium Pick
The Chamberlain RJO70 has a slim, secure design, and is perfect for low-profile garages with limited space. The direct drive opener runs near-silently, and its features allow you to monitor and control your garage from anywhere. It sports a deadbolt, a bright LED light, a closing timer, sensors, and battery backup for security. Set a schedule and receive security notifications on your phone with a myQ plan (starts at $3 per month). It supports Amazon Key in-garage delivery, too.
-
eKyro Smart Garage Door Opener ControllerBest Value
The eKyro controller is a simple way to smarten up your existing opener without spending a ton. The universal adapter and sensors offer easy DIY installation, and allow you to control all of your garage doors from anywhere (though each door requires its own controller). It's compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, and doesn't require a subscription. It even lets you schedule door-closed checks and seamlessly share garage door permissions with multiple users as desired.
-
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
The myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control offers easy DIY installation and robust features. It's compatible with most openers manufactured after 1993 and ships with a mounting plate and adhesive strips for mounting. You can set up its LED light and your doors on a daily close schedule for peace of mind, plus it's compatible with Amazon Key in-garage delivery. The myQ app allows you to receive timely notifications, manage your garage doors, and share access with up to three guests.
-
Genie 7155-TKV StealthDrive Connect Smart Garage Door Opener
Keep your home whisper quiet with the Genie 7155-TKV StealthDrive Connect's 1-¼ HP DC motor and steel-reinforced belt drive. The quiet opener features a battery backup for power outages, is easy to install, and comes with two opener remotes and a wireless keypad. It works with multiple smart home automation systems — like Google, Alexa, SmartThings, and Walmart InHome — for further ease of use. It works with doors up to seven feet tall, and has an available extension for larger doors.
-
ismartgate PRO Smart Garage Door Opener Remote
A great smart garage opener remote deserves great smart home integration. The ismartgate PRO is compatible with Google, Alexa, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, and SmartThings. Plus, it's compatible with all garage openers. The wall-mounted sensor works with GPS or on a schedule, has an LED light, and can integrate with up to three IP cameras for monitoring. The ismartgate app can also send you activity notifications via Wi-Fi, and let you control your garage door from anywhere.
-
Genie 4063 Signature Series MachForce Connect
Need a garage door opener that's as powerful as it is smart? Choose the Genie 4063 Signature Series MachForce Connect. Its 2HP 140-volt DC motor is fast and quiet, moving garage doors up to seven feet tall and weighing up to 750 pounds at up to 12 inches per second. It uses Aladdin Connect technology and integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, it comes with accessories like programmed remotes, door sensors, and a wall console with light and lock buttons.
-
beamUP Everlift BU250
Power outages suck, and the beamUP Everlift BU250's Lithium-ion battery backup ensures you'll never be left parking in your driveway during one. It's designed to handle three times the cycles and ten times the charges compared to other battery backup options. Everything you need for installation is included in the box; beamup even offers video tutorials. The opener features a 1500-lumen LED light, works with Alexa, and ships with a remote control for your car.
The best smart garage door openers are feature-rich and powerful
Thanks to these smart garage door openers and controllers, there's no reason your garage can't be just as smart as every other room in your house. Our favorite pick is the Chamberlain B6753T Smart Garage Door Opener, thanks to its powerful motor, built-in wide-angle camera, battery backup source, and solid companion app. And the fact that it runs quietly, supports Amazon Key delivery, and allows you to enjoy video storage and other great features via the monthly myQ subscription is just the cherry on top!
If you've got a little more space in your budget or need a slim wall-mounted option, you can't go wrong with our premium pick, the Chamberlain RJO70 Smart Garage Door Opener. Its more compact design is perfect for garages with limited headroom. It also rocks a fantastic slew of security features like a deadbolt, sensors, closing timers, and battery backup in case of a power outage. This opener is a solid choice if you have the dough.
And if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option to link to your existing garage door opener, the eKyro Smart Garage Door Opener Controller is hard to beat. Not only is it under $50, but it's also easy to install and is compatible with most openers, along with Alexa and Google. It also lets you schedule door-closed checks and share garage door permissions with extra users.
Other important smart garage door opener features
The concept of a smart garage door opener is relatively straightforward, although there are some details worth considering before you make your final decision. The first is whether you should buy an entirely new smart garage door opener or a sensor that can attach to your existing opener. Most smart sensors are compatible with doors and openers made after 1993, making them a decent and affordable option for most folks.
Integration is also an important factor to consider. These openers and sensor controllers have proprietary apps that let you access select features, but not all of them can integrate with Google, Alexa, IFTTT, or SmartThings. Additionally, does it have a battery backup that'll keep your garage powered during an outage? Does it come with accessories like pre-programmed remotes, keypads, or door sensors?
We also recommend looking at their companion mobile apps. Since they help maintain the security of your garage, you'll want to note whether they require two-factor authentication to keep your account safe. What kinds of security and activity notifications does the app offer? Likewise, does it allow you to control the lights (as well as your garage door), access schedule features, grant guest or additional user permissions, or provide a live view feature for openers with a built-in camera? All of these factors can make or break your smart garage experience.