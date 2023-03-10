When it comes to buying fun smart home devices, gadgets like efficient smart bulbs and handy robot vacuums tend to top everyone's list. No one ever thinks about upgrading their garage door opener, but they should. Smart garage door openers are as cool as smart home tech gets!

The garage is an often-overlooked part of the house that can benefit from such an upgrade. Adding a smart garage opener can offer many great perks ranging from security and peace of mind to everyday conveniences. Of course, if you want to find the best options, AP is here to help with these top recommendations.

The best smart garage door openers are feature-rich and powerful

Thanks to these smart garage door openers and controllers, there's no reason your garage can't be just as smart as every other room in your house. Our favorite pick is the Chamberlain B6753T Smart Garage Door Opener, thanks to its powerful motor, built-in wide-angle camera, battery backup source, and solid companion app. And the fact that it runs quietly, supports Amazon Key delivery, and allows you to enjoy video storage and other great features via the monthly myQ subscription is just the cherry on top!

If you've got a little more space in your budget or need a slim wall-mounted option, you can't go wrong with our premium pick, the Chamberlain RJO70 Smart Garage Door Opener. Its more compact design is perfect for garages with limited headroom. It also rocks a fantastic slew of security features like a deadbolt, sensors, closing timers, and battery backup in case of a power outage. This opener is a solid choice if you have the dough.

And if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option to link to your existing garage door opener, the eKyro Smart Garage Door Opener Controller is hard to beat. Not only is it under $50, but it's also easy to install and is compatible with most openers, along with Alexa and Google. It also lets you schedule door-closed checks and share garage door permissions with extra users.

Other important smart garage door opener features

The concept of a smart garage door opener is relatively straightforward, although there are some details worth considering before you make your final decision. The first is whether you should buy an entirely new smart garage door opener or a sensor that can attach to your existing opener. Most smart sensors are compatible with doors and openers made after 1993, making them a decent and affordable option for most folks.

Integration is also an important factor to consider. These openers and sensor controllers have proprietary apps that let you access select features, but not all of them can integrate with Google, Alexa, IFTTT, or SmartThings. Additionally, does it have a battery backup that'll keep your garage powered during an outage? Does it come with accessories like pre-programmed remotes, keypads, or door sensors?

We also recommend looking at their companion mobile apps. Since they help maintain the security of your garage, you'll want to note whether they require two-factor authentication to keep your account safe. What kinds of security and activity notifications does the app offer? Likewise, does it allow you to control the lights (as well as your garage door), access schedule features, grant guest or additional user permissions, or provide a live view feature for openers with a built-in camera? All of these factors can make or break your smart garage experience.