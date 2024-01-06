Hot, humid, and still air is the last thing you need when enjoying your home in the summer months. A powerful fan is a great alternative to crippling AC bills and directs cool air to where you need it in your home.

Smart fans not only feature excellent engineering for maximum ventilation but also next-generation wireless networking that allows you to remotely control the fan using a smart hub, smartphone app, or your voice! In this roundup, we share the best smart fans on the market, combining formidable whole-room ventilation with leading smart technologies that are easy to integrate into your home.

Stay cool and refreshed with this year's best smart fans

Hunter Apache Indoor Wi-Fi Ceiling Fan with LED Light Best overall A stylish smart ceiling fan from a heritage fan maker $344 $450 Save $106 The Hunter Fan Company is renowned for the craftsmanship of its ceiling fans. The Hunter Apache ceiling fan is an indoor ceiling fan that has a stylish rustic finish but boasts smart connectivity which means you can ditch the remote control and get Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant to do the work for you. This fan will keep you cool with three fan speeds, a reverse function, and a whisper-quiet motor that functions discretely. Pros Integrates with all the leading smart home hubs

Dimmable LED light included

Height-adjustable Cons LED light is extremely bright even when dimmed

SimpleConnect setup can be difficult for some users $344 at Amazon

With over 137 years of ceiling fan making, you can expect the Hunter Fan Company to deliver a beautiful fan. Their Apache fan not only combines a tasteful rustic design with dimmable LED light, but also has market-leading smart connectivity that will integrate perfectly with a Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, or Alexa smart home, for hands-free remote control.

The fan is height adjustable, so you can position it for maximum air movement in your home. The WhisperWind motor ensures that even the maximum speed of this fan is not intrusive.

Dyson Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan Premium pick Keep warm and cool with superb engineering and reliable tech $600 $750 Save $150 The Dyson Hot+Cool HP07 is an exceptional smart fan that not only keeps you cool with Air Multiplier technology but also heats and purifies the air with HEPA H13 and activated carbon filtration. This smart fan can be managed in real time via the MyDyson app for precision control of your indoor environment. Pros Multi-function device

Improves air quality

Integrates with Alexa Cons Expensive

Highest fan settings can be noisy $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at Dyson

Dyson's Hot+Cool HP07 smart fan is expensive, but in a sense it provides outstanding value for money as it is also an air purifier and heater. With real-time smart control via the MyDyson app, you can use this device to maintain the perfect indoor environment and boost air quality through its continual HEPA H13 air filtration.

Dyson is renowned for its design and engineering, so it's no surprise that the smart functionality of this fan is easy to manage. Use the MyDyson app to remotely control all settings on the fan, and if your Wi-Fi is down, the fan includes a handy remote control too.

Vornado 660 AE Air Circulator Fan Best value Powerful desktop model that cools the entire room $109 $130 Save $21 The Vornado 660 AE Air Circulator Fan is a great buy for anyone looking for a desktop or wall fan that will circulate room air effectively. The hard-wearing chrome design is matched by its Alexa voice-based control. Choose from four settings including a quiet function that still gets your room's air moving. Pros Portable design

Robust build quality and chrome finish

Voice control with Alexa Cons Only works with Alexa

Adjusting the fan head tilt can be tricky $109 at Amazon

If you're looking for a desktop fan, Vornado's powerful air circulator is ideal for keeping you cool. It features powerful airflow and automated tilting movements that get all the air in an enclosed space moving.

Its four settings range from a whisper-quiet function to a turbo setting that will keep you cool on the hottest days. Its smart functionality makes this Vornado fan even more convenient, as you can control all settings using your smartphone or Alexa for voice control.

Honeywell HF0CESVWK6 Smart WiFi Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier Best for large spaces Dual-function air conditioner that switches on at your command $460 $580 Save $120 The Honeywell HF0CESVWK6 Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier is made for large spaces and is easy to maintain. You can use this unit to efficiently cool or dehumidify spaces of up to 450 square feet. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use Alexa for voice controls of all three fan speeds and energy-saving settings on this air conditioner. Pros Saves money on whole house AC

Washable filter

Automated room settings Cons Wi-Fi connectivity only on the 2.4 GHz frequency band

No remote

No backlight $460 at Best Buy $460 at Amazon

Honeywell's HF0CESVWK6 smart air conditioner and dehumidifier is more than just a fan, but it's portable(ish) design means it might be a better buy than a tower fan without taking up a lot more space.

Its powerful air conditioner operates with three settings to cool indoor spaces of up to 450 square feet in size, making it a great alternative to whole-home AC. In addition, Honeywell's air conditioning unit can convert into an efficient dehumidifier with a 9.3-gallon capacity and includes a drain pan and insulation tape. All controls can be voice or app-controlled using Alexa, but can struggle to connect to certain dual-band Wi-Fi routers.

Hunter 51315 Aerodyne Ceiling Fan Best for quiet spaces A whisper-quiet motor keeps you cool quietly $140 $220 Save $80 The Hunter Aerodyne ceiling fan is a stylish 52-inch smart fan. The brushed aluminum finish and dimmable LED light make it the ideal addition to a contemporary interior. The whisper-quiet motor prevents intrusive noise while the fan operates over three-speed settings. Use the app to connect to smart hubs like Alexa and Apple HomeKit. Pros Suitable for indoor or outdoor settings

Height adjustable

Compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant Cons Can be difficult to pair with the Android app

Only available in matt silver and matt black $140 at Amazon

If you're looking for a reliable ceiling fan for a quiet space in your home, this matte ceiling fan with a whisper-quiet motor could meet your needs.

It uses Hunter's SureSpeed technology to ensure delivery of powerful airflow that can quietly cool you in a bedroom, nursery, or an outdoor setting like a veranda. Hunter's SimpleConnect app can be used to pair this fan with a Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, or Alexa smart hub for Wi-Fi-based remote control.

Dreo Smart Tower Fan Best tower fan Bestselling tower fan gets a smart upgrade $94 $100 Save $6 Dreo's popular tower fan has undergone a smart upgrade with Wi-Fi connectivity and remote control via app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. You can keep cool with six speed settings that range from a quieter sleep mode to a powerful fan setting that moves up to 24 feet per second of air. The fan includes a remote control and smart display with room temperature, fan speed, timer oscillation, and mute button. Pros Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

Remote control included

Six speed settings Cons Sleep mode has inconsistent airflow

Fan can run noisy $94 at Amazon $159 at Newegg

Dreo has a great reputation for tower fans, so this unit with smart functionality is ideal if you want a space-saving unit to run with your Alexa or Google Assistant smart hub. The fan has six speed settings, and though it is a little on the noisy side, you can expect to be fully refreshed with powerful airflow over four oscillation modes.

Honeywell Xerxes Ceiling Fan Best for interior decor Versatile design with dual-finish blades $199 $270 Save $71 The Honeywell Xerxes is a versatile ceiling fan that features reversible 62-inch blades for a personalized finish to your interior. Downrods for standard and angled ceilings are included and the three-speed fan and dimmable LED light can be controlled by a smartphone app, Alexa, Google Home, and remote control. Pros Dual-finish reversible blades

62-inch blades

Dimmable LED light Cons Alexa and Google Home integration requires Bond Home

Downward airflow could be stronger $199 at Amazon

The Honeywell Xerxes Ceiling Fan has unique reversible ceiling blades enabling you to customize the fan to complement your interior decor. The eight blades give decent airflow over three speed settings and although the downward airflow could be a little stronger, this fan will certainly keep you cool.

The Xerxes fan is fully smart, though you'll need to use the Bond Home smart system to connect it to your Alexa or Google Home Hub. There is also a remote control provided which also controls the fan settings and dimmable LED light.

Dreo Pedestal Fan Best pedestal fan Stylish standing smart fan with multiple speed settings Dreo's Pedestal Fan is a convenient and space-saving solution for whole-room ventilation. Unlike many competitors, it offers up to eight speed settings and six wind speeds that vary between refreshing jets of air and quiet cooling. Control all settings including fan oscillation and airflow through the room using the included remote control or voice, via Alexa or Google Home. Pros 6 wind modes for maximum ventilation

Adjustable height

8 speed settings Cons May be some clicking with fan oscillation

Not compatible with Apple HomeKit $140 at Amazon

A pedestal fan is a great solution for increasing ventilation in small spaces. Dreo's height-adjustable pedestal fan has impressive performance with eight speeds and six wind modes that move air across the entire room. This smart pedestal fan is noticeably quiet, with a maximum volume of just 25 decibels making it perfect for a bedroom. This fan integrates easily with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control of all its settings. Moreover, there is a handy remote for any non-'smart' members of your household.

Control your indoor environment and save energy with a smart fan

Smart technology adds so much utility to an essential device like a fan. With Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, you can control your smart fan from anywhere in the world, using app-based controls to monitor usage, environmental conditions, and energy consumption. It's great that you can find smart fans in a variety of formats and form factors, including ceiling fans, pedestal fans, desk fans, and tower fans.

This is a great selection of the best smart fans available today. But for us, three models in particular are well worth a closer look. Dyson's Hot+Cool HP07 is an advanced model that offers outstanding functionality as a heater and air purifier too. A less expensive option is the Vornado Air Circulator which gets air moving with voice controls for under $150.

But it's the Hunter Apache indoor ceiling fan that impressed us most. Hunter makes excellent ceiling fans and this three-speed model with whisper-quiet motor and Wi-Fi connectivity will beautifully enhance any indoor space while keeping you cool.