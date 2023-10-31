Smart homes are getting bigger and better all the time, bringing in new and exciting smart tech to help make your life easier. With the growing lineup of smart home devices, it was only a matter of time until we started seeing things like smart coffee makers. Of course, they're not all new, and some have been around longer than you'd think. The technology is growing, and products are upgrading.

An important thing to keep in mind if you're on the hunt for a voice-controlled, Wi-Fi-enabled, app-assisted coffee maker is that not all "smart" machines are the same. Some brands claim their machines are smart but not at all Bluetooth or Wi-Fi enabled. Instead, they are only able to read the barcodes of coffee pods and brew to specifications. However, this isn't the full smart advantage we want. So, with that in mind, we've compiled a list of the best fully smart coffee makers that are sure to make your mornings easier and more fun.

Highly rated smart coffee makers in 2023

Source: Amazon Keurig K-Supreme Plus Best overall Most customizable $199 $230 Save $31 Get the perfect cup of coffee every time with the Keurig K-Supreme Plus! This smart single-serve coffee maker has a large water reservoir, five brew strengths, and six temperatures to choose from. Plus, it connects to Wi-Fi and can be controlled with your phone or voice commands. Save up to 10 favorites and get personalized recommendations based on your preferences. Pros Great range in sizes and brewing modes

Large water reservoir Cons Only brews one cup at a time

Does not work with travel mugs $199 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

The Keurig K-Supreme Plus is a smart single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker with a handful of features you didn't even know you needed. Its large water reservoir means you can brew up to nine cups before needing to refill the tank, and it can even notify you when it's time to refill. You can choose from five brew strengths, five cup sizes, and six temperatures, including a brew over ice setting for your favorite iced coffee.

The Keurig connects easily to Wi-Fi and can be used in conjunction with your cell phone using the Keurig app, and voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. For everything smart, you can save up to 10 favorites, store and manage these favorites on the app, and receive personalized recommendations based on your preferences. It also uses BrewID to recognize each K-Cup and brew to specific settings for a perfect cup every time.

Source: Amazon Atomi Smart Coffee Maker with Burr Grinder Premium pick Combined burr grinder Say goodbye to mediocre coffee and hello to the Atomi Smart coffee maker. This commercial-grade machine is a game-changer for both home use and coffee shops. With its built-in burr grinder and multiple brew settings, you can customize your coffee to perfection. And with the Atomi Smart app, you can brew remotely and receive real-time alerts. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can have your coffee ready whenever you want. Pros Built-in burr grinder with multiple settings

4-hour warming plate Cons Quite expensive

Possible overheating issues $300 at Amazon

The Atomi Smart coffee maker with a burr grinder is quite expensive, but it's also a commercial-grade piece of equipment. Not only can you take advantage of this smart coffee maker in your home, but it would also work well as an addition to most coffee shops for that extra hand with brewing. Its built-in burr grinder offers up eight grind settings from extra coarse to ultra-fine, and three brew settings for mild, medium, and strong brew.

You can connect your coffee maker directly to your phone with the Atomi Smart app and brew remotely from anywhere at any time. The app also allows you to set schedules and receive real-time alerts when your coffee is ready. Alexa and Google Assistant are also fully compatible with this smart coffee machine, making it easier than ever to have your coffee ready when you are.

Source: Amazon Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker Best value Basic but smart Make your mornings easier with the Hamilton Beach Smart coffee maker. This smart machine features a spacious water reservoir, allowing you to brew up to 12 cups before having to refill. With compatibility for Alexa and your smartphone, you can control it with voice commands. Although it lacks adjustable temperatures and settings, it offers great value for the price and comes from a trusted brand. Pros Cleaning cycle reminder notifications

Easy to program Cons No temperature adjustment

Does not work on 5G Wi-Fi $90 at Amazon

The Hamilton Beach Smart coffee maker has one of the largest water reservoirs, allowing you to make up to 12 cups before requiring a refill. Setting up is easy, and you can enjoy your favorite cup of coffee within minutes. It's a smart coffee maker, so it's compatible with Alexa and your smartphone and can accept voice commands. Just keep in mind that it ONLY works with Alexa and not Google Assistant like some of the other smart coffee makers. The Hamilton coffee maker is more of a straightforward smart machine missing out on some adjustable temperatures and settings, but for the price, it is the best value, and you're getting a well-known, loved brand.

Source: Amazon Café Smart Drip Best alternative Small and smart $247 $299 Save $52 Looking for a sleek and compact coffee maker that matches your kitchen or office decor? The Café Smart Drip offers three color options and customizable brewing options, including four brewing modes. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa and Google Home for easy voice control. Pros SCA-tested and certified

Ability to replace filter cartridges Cons Grind size can negatively affect brew

No warming option $247 at Amazon $268 at Best Buy

The Café Smart Drip is compact, sleek, and looks amazing in any kitchen or office setting. And with three color options, you can match your smart coffee maker with the rest of your appliances. Although it has a smaller 10-cup reservoir, it offers more customizability than the Hamilton Beach. For instance, you can choose to brew a single cup, the whole pot, or anything in between. Also, there are four brewing modes: gold, light, medium, and bold.

All of these settings can be saved in the SmartHQ app for future use, and you can use AutoBrew to have the perfect cup ready first thing in the morning. The coffee maker is compatible with Alexa and Google Home and can use Voice-to-Brew controls for easy hands-free use. The only stipulation here is the price and the lesser-known brand. Still, it's a great alternative

Source: Amazon Smarter iCoffee Remote Brew Best looking Interchangeable color plates $119 $145 Save $26 The Smarter iCoffee Remote Brew is a hidden gem in the coffee machine world. It may not be as well-known as other brands, but it definitely holds its own against the competition. With its built-in burr grinder and adjustable grind size, you can customize your coffee just the way you like it. Pros Interchangeable color plates

Heavy-duty burr grinder Cons Reservoir fill can be tricky

Less smart capabilities $249 at Amazon $119 at Walmart

The Smarter iCoffee Remote Brew is another lesser-known brand but still holds up among its competitors. Like the Atomi Smart machine, this one also comes with a built-in heavy-duty burr grinder with adjustable grind size. Though it doesn't have the option to determine how much to brew at one time, the amount you grind will determine the outcome of the brew size.

This remote brewer is compatible with more smart integrations than any other, including Amazon Echo and Alexa, Google Assistant, and Nest, and much more with the IFTTT protocol. You can program everything you need directly in the Smarter app and even order your favorite coffee and tea from the app to have it delivered right to your door. To top it off, this smart coffee machine comes with three interchangeable color plates to match the rest of your kitchen or office.

Source: Amazon Spinn Pro Most high-tech Packed full of features Want to take your coffee game to the next level? Look no further than the Spinn Pro! This high-tech machine boasts over-the-air updates, smart compatibility, and customizable brews. Plus, it's water line compatible, so you'll never have to worry about running out of water. With a built-in precision burr grinder, you can enjoy premium grind consistency and a variety of drinks, from bold coffee to rich espresso and frothy cold brew. Pros Large bean hopper

Refined quality taste Cons Cleaning solution is expensive

Errors without regular upkeep $899 at Amazon

The Spinn Pro is extremely high-tech and expensive, so this one might not be for you unless you've got the big bucks for a small kitchen appliance. It has some pretty cool features, including over-the-air updates, smart compatibility, and customizable brews. Unlike all the rest, the Spinn Pro is water-line compatible, which means you'll never have to refill the tank when the water gets low. It comes with a built-in precision burr grinder for a premium grind consistency and can make a variety of drinks, from bold coffee to rich espresso and frothy cold brew. All the customization can be done in the Spinn app and saved for future use, so there's no more wasting time in the morning. The only downfall of this smart machine is the single-serve capability and the obvious exorbitant price.

Source: Amazon Korex Smart Coffee Maker Best basic machine Perfect for starting out Looking for a budget-friendly way to join the smart appliance trend? The Korex Smart coffee maker is the answer! Despite its affordable price, it still offers smart features like app control and voice commands. With a spacious reservoir and a durable design, it's a practical choice for any coffee enthusiast. Plus, it comes with handy extras like a washable filter and a measuring spoon. Pros Large reservoir capacity

Crack-resistant hot plate Cons Connection issues

Very short warm time $61 at Amazon

The Korex Smart coffee maker is the most affordable but the least high-quality option available. If you're on a tight budget and want to dive into the smart appliance world, this one is worth a shot. It's got a fairly large reservoir capacity of 10–12 cups and comes with a drip-free glass carafe with an ergonomic handle, so you never accidentally drop it. The hot plate is reinforced to be crack-resistant and also offers boil-dry protection for peace of mind.

While cheap, it's still smart, with the Smart Life app allowing you to control everything from your smartphone, as well as voice commands for everything hands-free. It may not be the most luxurious smart coffee maker, but it does the job at a fraction of the price and comes with a few little extras, such as a washable, reusable filter and a measuring spoon.

Making your favorite appliances smart

If you're only just diving into the world of smart coffee makers, you might be surprised to see there aren't endless options. Instead, there is actually a very limited list of fully smart machines. If you're the kind who only brews one cup at a time and loves their K-Cups, you can't go wrong with the Keurig K-Supreme Plus. It offers the most customizability and is completely smart to make your mornings easier than ever.

If you're not a K-Cup kind of person, the Atomi Smart coffee maker with burr grinder will be your best friend. It costs a bit more but is premium in so many ways, with customizability, smart connections, and zero waste. Now, if you're on a budget, the Hamilton Beach smart coffee maker does everything you need it to and for a pretty great price. All three of these are top brands, and you can have that peace of mind knowing what you're buying is of quality.

There are many other high-quality brand-name coffee makers that haven't dived into the smart world just yet. There are also machines that claim to be smart by being able to adjust brew settings, sizes, temperatures, and more, but only without the app and voice command capabilities. If you already have your favorite machine, but it isn't smart, you can always make it at least partially smart by using one of the best smart plugs on the market. No matter how you choose to control your kitchen, your coffee, and your day, you can't go wrong making it smart.