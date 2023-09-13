Like many things these days, backpacks have gotten smart. Some of these smart backpacks include built-in speakers, whereas others have external USB ports for charging or audio ports for listening to music or podcasts. You can of course also store your belongings, such as your precious Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook or a favorite e-reader . So, if you have been thinking about upgrading your backpack with something a little more smart, we have an excellent selection to get you started.

This backpack from Bange is another excellent option for professional settings. It looks clean and has a sharp design. There are also multiple sizes and color options, each of which can fit up to a 15.6-inch laptop, among other things. Among other highlights, the backpack is water resistant, uses durable YKK zippers, and has a 180-degree opening for easy access. Lastly, there is a card pocket in the shoulder strap and a luggage strap.

The winner of the Red Dot Design Award 2018, the Korin ClickPack Pro is designed to keep your belongings safe. Its anti-theft design includes a built-in TSA lock, a retractable metal wire lock, a slash-resistant outer fabric, and an explosion-proof zipper from YKK. You also get an RFID-blocking pouch to protect your cards from prying readers. Lastly, there is storage for up to a 15.6-inch laptop and an external USB port for charging.

This Bopai Business Backpack is quite popular among corporate travelers, thanks to its professional design. It also has tons of thoughtful tweaks to make your life easier. For example, it has two external USB ports, including a Type-C, to output power from your portable charger. You also get a card pocket in the shoulder strap to store a travel card for quick access. Plus, there is expansion support and a padded sleeve for up to a 15.6-inch laptop.

Like the Welaso Smart LED Backpack, the Super Real Bluetooth Speaker Backpack is unlike our other recommendations. It features removable stereo speakers and a sub-woofer, which will come in handy during picnics, beach outings, camping, and more. You also get a built-in power bank to juice up your mobile devices. Moreover, the backpack can accommodate up to a 15-inch laptop and is water-resistant.

The Yalundisi Vintage Backpack is an excellent value at $26, as it has tons of storage space, multiple color options, an external USB-A port for charging, and an external 3.5mm audio jack to listen to music while keeping the phone inside. You also get a water-resistant polyester construction and space to keep up to a 16-inch laptop. In addition, as the name suggests, the Yalundisi Vintage Backpack has a retro design with two mostly decorative buckle fastenings.

If you want plenty of color options, the LoveVook Laptop Backpack is perfect. It's available in 28 dual-tone variants and five single-color versions. You can also pick from three sizes. Plus, there is plenty of storage, including a padded laptop compartment, so this backpack won't disappoint whether you're traveling or need something for college or the office. Lastly, it includes an external USB port for charging your phone.

The Welaso Smart LED Backpack is quite different from our other recommendations, with a built-in color LED screen that can display whatever you want. You can customize the screen using the app, available via the Google Play and Apple App Store. Additionally, the screen can be powered by any power bank capable of delivering 10W via its Type-A port. Furthermore, this backpack has a 25-liter capacity, so you can carry up to a 15.6-inch laptop and other essentials.

This affordable laptop backpack from Mancro comes in seven exciting colors, and you can even pick between versions with storage for up to a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch laptop. Its smart functionality is limited to an external USB-A port that connects with your portable charger on the inside, but otherwise, it offers sizable storage space and a built-in customizable password lock. Moreover, its nylon construction is durable and water-resistant.

Unlike the Nordace Siena, the Voltaic Systems Array has a 24,000mAh battery pack and a solar panel to charge your phone and other devices. The solar panel construction is rugged, so you don't have to worry about damaging it during everyday use. You also get 25 liters of storage and a padded sleeve for up to 15.6-inch laptops. Unfortunately, however, it's bulky and doesn't include an external USB port like other smart backpacks.

Featuring a water-resistant fabric and modern design, the Nordace Siena is an excellent backpack. Whether you need a carry-on with dedicated space for a laptop or a backpack for a field trip, the Siena won't let you down. It features a water bottle pocket, a padded sleeve for up to 15.6-inch laptops, and a fleece-lined pocket for shades. More importantly, you get a USB Type-A port to charge your phone without needing to pass the cable through an open zipper.

Get smart with a smart backpack

You'll be surprised to know that there is a reasonably decent selection of smart backpacks on the market. But, like most things, not all smart backpacks are made equal. It's important for a smart backpack to be good at not only the backpack stuff but also its smart features. This is why we particularly like the Nordace Siena. It has a minimalist and modern design with a built-in external USB port for charging. You can also choose from multiple color options and get decent storage space.

But if you want something even more hi-tech, the Voltaic Systems Array is worth considering. It comes with a solar panel and battery pack to keep your devices juiced up even when no outlets are in reach. All this makes it a bit bulky, but that's a sacrifice you'll have to make if you want so much technology.

On the other hand, if you are satisfied with just an external USB port for charging, Mancro offers an affordable backpack option in two sizes and multiple colors. It's also water-resistant and has a durable nylon construction.