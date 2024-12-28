Sling bags are a reliable choice for carrying your everyday essentials, offering a great balance of practicality and style. They are also easier to carry and relatively more secure than the best backpacks or tote bags. If you want a sling to store your tech gear — everything from laptops to the latest Android phones — several excellent sleek options are available. But it all comes down to preferred style and storage. To get you started, this list includes some of the top options.

Aer Day Sling 3 Max Aer's Day Sling 3 Max, available in two subtle colors, is a spacious sling bag to store up to an 11-inch tablet, phone, camera, power bank, or mobile accessories. It features a durable 700D Cordura fabric exterior, soft woven lining, and YKK zippers to keep your essentials safe and secure. There are also a reasonable number of compartments for organizing your stuff and an adjustable shoulder strap with a magnetic fastener. $95 at Aer

Peak Design Everyday Sling 10L Peak Design has some impressive bags for tech gear, and the Everyday Sling 10L continues the trend. It's a high-quality bag that functions as a sling or shoulder bag, depending on your preference. It's large enough to fit items such as small drones, cameras, an 11-inch laptop/tablet, a charger, and more. It also includes dividers for better organization. Plus, the Everyday Sling 10L has a durable and weatherproof construction. $160 at Amazon $160 at Peak Design

The North Face Borealis Sling Bag The North Face Borealis Sling Bag is reasonably priced and comes in over two dozen colors. So, you'll have no trouble finding one that matches your aesthetic. Its six-liter size can accommodate a small tablet in a dedicated compartment. You also get a padded and adjustable shoulder strap with a phone pocket and a side bottle compartment. $59 at Amazon $59 at The North Face

Tomtoc Explorer-T21 The Tomtoc Explorer-T21 is a high-quality sling bag that comes in three sizes, allowing you to get the storage capacity to meet your needs. It has a durable Cordura Ballistic fabric exterior, waterproof YKK zippers, and a thickened shoulder strap. While the bag's small size can accommodate the iPad Mini alongside your various tech gear, the larger size can hold up to a 13-inch MacBook. It's also reasonably priced and has plenty of compartments. $65 at Amazon $65 at Tomtoc

Chrome Industries Kadet Sling The Kadet Sling from Chrome Industries offers the functionality of a messenger bag in a sling bag design. Apart from the main compartment, it has front and interior pockets to seamlessly store your essentials. While it can fit up to an 11-inch tablet, you'll be better off with some of our other recommendations if you want to store a laptop or a bigger slate. It also comes in many exciting colors. $95 at Amazon $100 at Chrome Industries

Osprey Archeon 7L Shoulder Sling The Osprey Archeon 7L Shoulder Sling is a compact bag designed with tech-heavy users in mind. It has built-in pockets and organization for mobile devices, cables, and accessories. It can hold up to a 14-inch and a mainstream tablet without trouble. The Archeon 7L features a ballistic polyester fabric exterior, an EVA foam back panel, and a padded, removable shoulder strap. Moreover, you can easily attach it to the Archeon 24, 30, and 40 bags. $90 at Amazon

Bellroy Venture Sling 9L The Bellroy Venture Sling 9L, made from water-resistant recycled nylon, can store up to a 10-inch iPad. It's also suitable for mirrorless and point-and-shoot cameras. The bag features three compartments, offering plenty of space for everyday items. Other highlights include an integrated key clip, padded back and bottom, a lined sunglasses pouch, and coated YKK zippers. You can purchase it in many colors. $139 at Amazon $139 at Bellroy

Patagonia Atom Sling Bag 8L The Patagonia Atom Sling Bag 8L is another popular option if you want something compact. It's available in seven exciting colors and made from 100% recycled polyester with a water-repellent finish. The Atom Sling 8L also features three main pockets, including one on the strap for quick phone access. Moreover, the primary compartment has a padded sleeve for your tablet or e-reader. $65 at Patagonia

Alpaka Go Sling The Alpaka Go Sling has a lot going for it. It's reasonably sized and has three main compartments to store your essentials. The main compartment has a soft touch sleeve to store a tablet or e-reader, and there are four integrated smaller pockets for mobile accessories, such as cables and chargers. It is made of weatherproof and durable recycled polyester fabric and YKK zippers for reliability. $89 at Amazon $109 at Alpaka

Move freely with your tech essentials

There is no shortage of good sling bags to carry everyday tech. But not all slings are must-haves. Our recommendations include some of the best options on the market. For example, the Aer Day Sling 3 Max is widely loved for its solid build quality, reasonable size, and decent space to store gadgets.

Peak Design's Everyday Sling 10L is another impressive option that functions as a sling and a shoulder carry. It has a weatherproof construction and a compartment for up to an 11-inch laptop or tablet. You can also attach larger items to the sling using the external straps.

The North Face Borealis Sling has dozens of color options and a reasonable price tag. It's on the smaller side but can still hold a good compact tablet . It also has a phone pocket on the strap and a side water bottle.

Other notable mentions include the Bellroy Venture Sling 9L and the Patagonia Atom Sling Bag 8L for their good design and fantastic build quality. Finally, if you want some choice in the size options, the Tomtoc Explorer-T21 comes in three sizes; the largest is big enough for up to 13-inch laptops.