We often don't realize how long we are asleep or the quality of sleep we acquire every night. In fact, the CDC states between 50 and 70 million Americans live with chronic sleep disorders. When it comes to our sleeping habits, sleep-tracking apps paint a bigger picture. We can track how many hours we sleep, the quality of our sleep, and other important data.

Most premium smartwatches have sleep tracking features, but not everyone owns one. Fortunately, there are plenty of smartphone apps that can track your sleep. Our list includes apps that measure various domains associated with sleep quality and provide insights you can share with your physician.

1 Sleep Cycle

An easily accessible personalized smart alarm

In-app purchases ✅ $0.99 - $59.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes Free trial ✅ Yes Publish date Jun 16, 2014

Having a sleep-tracking app that follows your sleep cycle is this app's specialty (hence the name Sleep Cycle). Sleep Cycle gives you more insight into your sleep patterns; the app includes measurements and information on sleep quality, duration, and time spent in deep, light, and REM sleep. The smart alarm is one of the app's most intriguing features; you can set it up during your light sleep phase within a custom time window.

You can freely access the Sleep Cycle app's core features. Subscribing unlocks personalized coaching and in-depth sleep reports and removes the limits on your sleep-tracking history.

2 Sleep as Android

Sleep tracking app that values privacy

In-app purchases ✅ $0.99 - $49.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes Free trial ✅ Yes Publish date Oct 24, 2010

Sleep as Android is a reliable sleep-tracking app. The app uses sonar contactless tracking and snore detection to record your sleeping patterns. You can also set a smart alarm to synchronize your wake-up alarms with gradual noises and calming sounds. The best part of this app is how it prioritizes user privacy; you do not need to worry about creating an account to access its features. Additionally, the app allows you to opt out of the analytics to avoid personalized ads and tracking.

Sleep as Android includes free and paid options. The free version includes sleep tracking, but you can receive sleep reports, more in-depth sleep cycle analysis (some extra statistics), and smart (gadget) integrations..

3 BetterSleep

Best all-in-one sleep app