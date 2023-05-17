As a business owner or manager, you'll coordinate multiple projects on several platforms and juggle deadlines while trying to keep up with team communications on Slack. Having your eyes on so many things simultaneously can become overwhelming, making it harder to keep track of important updates amidst the barrage of messages, notifications, and endless threads. But what if there was a way to streamline your experience and that of your entire team, automate repetitive tasks, and stay on top of critical information? Slack automations do just that.

Slack integrates with several tools your team uses to pull information into a central hub, which you can access on your PC or the Slack mobile app on any top-rated Android phone. Whether you lead a remote team, a small startup, or a growing enterprise, Slack automations offer a powerful arsenal of tools to optimize your workflow, reduce manual work, and enable seamless collaboration. This article explores the best software programs that work well with Slack.

Integrate your meetings and conferences with Slack

Meetings and conferences are the lifeblood of remote business communication, but scheduling, organizing, and managing them can be time-consuming. By seamlessly integrating with popular meeting and conferencing tools, Slack automations can revolutionize how your team schedules meetings, sends reminders, and captures meeting notes.

Google Calendar

Teams that rely on Google Calendar for scheduling meetings and recurring events will find the tool's integration with Slack to be a game-changer. Once connected, team members can add meetings and events to the calendar directly from Slack, view scheduled meetings within Slack, notify team members of upcoming meetings, and automatically update Slack statuses when attending meetings. This integration makes it easy for your team to stay informed and plan their time around important events. If you want to supercharge Google Calendar, see our top tips and tricks for easy scheduling.

Zoom

Cloud-based video teleconferencing software tools like Zoom have been a crucial part of remote work for years, enabling teams scattered across the world to hold meetings with real-time chats and screen-sharing, among other collaborative solutions. HD video and audio capabilities give sessions an almost life-like quality. When integrated with Slack, teams can start and join Zoom meetings from Slack channels, receive meeting summaries and recordings, and view call details directly from Slack.

Stramline Slack's file sharing and cloud storage support

Teams need to manage files across different platforms and keep track of updates. Slack automations simplify the process and streamline your team's file-sharing workflows by connecting with popular tools like Dropbox and Google Drive. Here's how these powerful applications seamlessly integrate with Slack to transform how your team collaborates, shares files, and stays organized.

Dropbox

Dropbox is a leading cloud storage service, offering seamless file synchronization across different devices. With Dropbox links, users can easily share files and folders without needing hefty attachments. Integrating Dropbox with Slack makes it even more powerful for collaboration and information sharing. It allows teams to quickly save content from Slack to Dropbox and import files straight to Slack. Imported files can then be shared with specific team members, and users are notified of the changes made to such files.

Google Drive

Google Drive is the big G's alternative to Microsoft Dropbox, offering similar cloud-based file storage and collaboration capabilities. Like Dropbox, you can import files from Drive into Slack messages, search for Google files shared in Slack, grant access to shared files, and receive updates on changes made to Google Drive files without leaving the Slack platform. However, Drive goes a step further, thanks to its seamless integration with Google's suite of apps, allowing users to create new Google Docs, Sheets, and Files from within Slack.

Fold in your favorite project management app with Slack

Efficient project management is the cornerstone of every successful team. Tools like Airtable, Asana, and Trello have become indispensable for keeping track of projects, tasks, and deadlines. Here's how they integrate with Slack.

Airtable

Airtable is a cloud-based database tool for organizing, tracking, and managing data in a flexible and visually appealing manner. The Airtable and Slack integration allows for creating, updating, and viewing Airtable records in Slack, receiving real-time notifications and updates on changes, and seamless collaboration on projects and tasks. This integration can enhance productivity and streamline Slack workflows, making it invaluable for teams of all sizes.

Asana

Asana is another widely-used project management tool that lets teams organize and track their tasks and projects efficiently. With Asana-Slack integration, team members can create new tasks in Slack, eliminating the need to log in to and check Asana boards constantly. Users can also see task completion updates in Slack, allowing them to stay informed of progress without leaving their Slack workspace. This integration streamlines communication and coordination among team members, saving time and effort in the long run.

Trello

Trello boards are renowned for their simplicity in organizing team projects and tasks, and integrating Trello with Slack makes it even simpler. It allows you to create new Trello cards directly from Slack, view Trello card data within Slack, and update your team on task statuses without leaving your Slack workspace. The Slack-Trello integration isn't only for importing Trello data into Slack. It also allows you to attach Slack conversations to Trello cards.

Leverage your marketing and CRM within Slack

Almost all brands rely on marketing to drive business success, and leveraging the right tools can make all the difference. With Slack seamlessly integrating with popular marketing tools, teams can supercharge their promotion efforts, automate tasks, and optimize communication, all within the Slack workspace.

HubSpot

HubSpot is a top-rated all-in-one marketing platform offering comprehensive sales, services, content management, and customer care solutions to boost online presence and drive business growth. Companies that use HubSpot and Slack can integrate both tools to streamline their workflow and communication. You can create or assign tasks and search for CRM contacts in HubSpot directly from Slack. Using the instant feedback in Slack, you can also address issues without raising a ticket elsewhere. Plus, you receive HubSpot notifications in Slack and vice versa.

Salesforce

Salesforce is a powerful customer relationship management service with several enterprise applications. Companies can use it for marketing automation, analytics, and customer service. The platform also enables the automation of repetitive tasks and administrative work so that teams can focus on productivity and revenue generation. Integrating Salesforce with Slack provides easy access to and sharing of critical account information from Salesforce to Slack, seamless communication between the two platforms, and streamlined search processes.

Zendesk

Zendesk is a cloud-based help desk and customer service platform that provides an efficient communication channel with customers. With Zendesk, you can consolidate all customer interactions from various channels into one platform, allowing for effective tracking and management of support requests and quick responses to customer inquiries.

Integrating Zendesk with Slack allows you to create, view, and respond to support tickets directly from Slack and add internal notes using Slack message actions. You also get real-time notifications in Slack about new and modified tickets, ensuring the entire team is promptly informed about critical client issues.

Enhance productivity with the best Slack automations

Incorporating automations into your Slack workflow can significantly enhance your team's productivity and streamline communication and collaboration across different platforms. Speaking of platforms, Android offers several business apps that benefit companies of all sizes. Check out this article, where we reviewed some of the best applications.