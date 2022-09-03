Between a shaky economy and global supply chain issues, the way we shop is changing. People are looking for the best deals, and online apps and other digital tools are becoming increasingly popular.

There are thousands of shopping apps in the App Store and Google Play Store that sell everything from clothing to furniture. Competition with these digital storefronts has become so hard that many brick-and-mortar stores use price-matching and other techniques to keep customers.

Whether you're looking to buy a pair of the best Bluetooth speakers at a rock-bottom price or want to sell your old tech to the highest bidder, we created a curated list of the best marketplace apps to get you started.

Although we used an Android phone and the Google Play Store for this post, all the apps we selected are available on your iPhone or iPad via the App Store.

1. eBay

eBay has been synonymous with online shopping through its simple system for nearly three decades, allowing users to buy items outright or bid against other users. Evolving with the times, the service works similarly in its mobile version. Buying or bidding on items is easy in the palm of your hands rather than utilizing a desktop. There are also Android-specific features like Google Pay and Dark Mode integration.

Even listing and selling goods seems a bit more streamlined on mobile. Users can take a picture of an item they're looking to sell, post it directly from their phone and monitor the listing.

2. Craigslist

Since the mid-90s, Craigslist has served as digital classifieds for everything from roommate finding to employment opportunities. However, buying and selling things has always been the service's bread and butter.

Craigslist on mobile is even more simplified than its browser-based sibling. Using the mobile device's location, searching for specific goods couldn't be any easier on the app. Making a listing is also easy, and users can either use their email to make listings or sign in. Users can favorite postings, save searches, and set alerts if the search for goods takes some time.

3. Swappa

Swappa is a user-to-user marketplace service that revolves primarily around gadgets like mobile phones and various home electronics. Buyers looking to get something like a used PlayStation 5 or a cheap tablet at a reasonable price should keep this app tucked regularly.

Thanks to Swappa's "No Junk, No Jerks" policy, buyers can have a sense of security in their purchases. The same simplicity goes toward sellers as well due to free listings, a small fee from Swappa, and transactions that get deposited to PayPal. It's even tricky for users to buy or sell stolen phones and tablets as Swappa has an IMEI Checker.

4. Nextdoor

Nextdoor was once a community-building app for neighbors to connect and find local happenings. Though it has become a neighborhood gossip app, there's also a marketplace component, perfect for anyone looking to hold a contactless garage sale. All users have to do is take a picture, make a price, and post. Buying is just as easy. Nextdoor is good for those who don't want to pay for anything, as users usually give things out for free.

5. Amazon Shopping

Amazon Shopping is the most versatile marketplace in the digital world. There's nothing that can't be bought besides these fourteen things. Depending on where you live, you can get groceries within the hour. If orders come wrong or a buyer changes their mind, making returns through the app is simple. It makes sense why around 176 Americans have an Amazon Prime subscription for faster shipping. Having an Amazon Prime subscription comes with other perks, including the bottom tier of music service Amazon Music and video streaming service Prime Video.

6. Wish

Frugal individuals who aren't necessarily concerned about consistent quality can hit up Wish. Consider it the Dollar Store of the digital retail market space without groceries. It's even easy to find old Windows 10 laptops for dirt cheap.

Wish comes with caveats, especially in how American clothing sizes translate to other countries. However, if you're looking to buy electronic devices, exercising caution is best, as the availability and quality are questionable. Wish is really great for things like cheap screen protectors and phone cases.

7. Facebook Marketplace

More of a cross between Nextdoor and Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace is included with the general Facebook app. Users already simmered in Meta's ecosystem looking for a cheap vehicle or a used big screen TV can try it as their first option before moving on to something else on this list. Like Nextdoor, users can find free stuff from people to just let some stuff go. Selling is as easy as making a Facebook post, from taking a picture of the item to making a listing.

8. Walmart

Though Amazon's rise was something Walmart didn't see coming, its digital presence has improved significantly over the years. This app is great for those who frequently shop at Walmart and need to pick up some orders on the go or from home. As a solid alternative to Amazon's marketplace, some items can be delivered from the store on the same day. There's also curbside service for those who need to pick up their orders between work and home.

Things to consider with marketplace apps

The usefulness of these marketplace apps depends on several things. In addition to what you're looking to purchase, there are things to consider, like cost, quality, and shipping. Potential buyers who want more quality products with solid customer service may want to stick with the Amazon or Walmart apps.

If you're worried about getting scammed online, check out our guide to safe shopping on Amazon.