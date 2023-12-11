Founded in 1945, Sennheiser has long made some of the best headphones for discerning audiophiles and studio pros alike, who appreciate the brand's dedication to faithful sound reproduction. The company offers a wide range of headphones to choose from at various price points.

In selecting the set of Sennheiser headphones that's right for you, some of the key things you'll want to consider are fit and finish, audio performance, connectivity and battery life, noise isolation, and, of course, your budget.

The best Sennheiser headphones for you

Perhaps you want a different fit or more faithful sound than you'll get with earbuds, or maybe you just dig the vibe of circumaural headphones with their classic form factor. Whatever the case, you have a lot of options to choose from, even within the Sennheiser line. From relatively inexpensive entry-level models all the way up to pricey studio cans used by the pros, Sennheiser has you covered. Let's take a look at our recommendations.

Sennheiser Accentum Headphones Best overall Ideal for most people $150 $180 Save $30 Sennheiser's new Accentum wireless headphones strike an appealing balance between performance, features and cost. They deliver high-quality sound, good ANC, excellent comfort and long battery life. The Sennheiser app allows a wide range of customization to suit your needs and preferences. For most users, they're a great choice, and earn our pick for best overall. Pros Rich bass and clear highs

Good ANC

Comfortable and stylish Cons Possibly tight on larger heads

Case not included

Bluetooth only, no TRS audio $150 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Out of the box, the Accentum sound great, albeit with fairly heavy bass emphasis. That said, you can use Sennheiser's app to tweak the EQ. In terms of call quality, the dual microphone array picks up voices clearly, though background noise can occasionally intrude. Their active noise cancellation is effective for both calls and music, but it falls just a bit short of what you'd get with, say, a premium set of Bose. Rated at 50 hours, the battery life is excellent and fast charging provides 5 hours of playback after just 10 minutes of juicing up.

Audio connectivity is via Bluetooth with support for AAC, AptX, AptX HD, and SBC codecs. The Accentum include multipoint pairing, a convenient feature that lets you avoid switching between source devices. Unfortunately, you'll have to step up to our premium pick, the Momentum 4, to get a 3.5 mm TRS audio jack. At only 7.8 ounces, the Accentum headphones fit comfortably and firmly, keeping you fatigue-free even during extended listening sessions. The circumaural earpieces are generously padded and have a nice velvety feeling. However, if your head is bigger than average, you may find the pressure to be a little bit excessive.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Premium pick High-end performance and features $270 $380 Save $110 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones leverage 42mm drivers to deliver exceptional clarity and pro-level dynamics. They include next-generation Sennheiser Adaptive Noise Cancellation and offer a comfortable, lightweight fit with a padded headband and padded circumaural ear pads. A remarkable 60 hours of battery life with ANC on, and versatile wireless and wired connectivity options help make the Momentum 4 a great choice. What's more, they cost less than many premium headphones. Pros Great sound

Good ANC

Remarkable battery life Cons Mic noise rejection so-so

Not fully foldable

Updated look underwhelms $270 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

In terms of performance, the Momentum 4 headphones do not disappoint. Their audio performance is faithful, with clear highs, tight bass, and a wide soundstage with great dynamics. Sennheiser's next-gen ANC is on hand to block out unwanted background noise, while transparency modes also allow letting in outside sound when you want to be aware of your surroundings. The ANC does a decent job of blocking noise when you're listening to tunes, but the mics tend to pick up some during calls.

The battery life is excellent at 60 hours with ANC on. In addition to Bluetooth, you can also connect audio via the 3.5 mm jack or USB port. The Sennheiser Smart Control app is better than most and gives access to customization features such as graphic EQ, ANC, and transparency modes. The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones mark a significant design departure from their predecessor, the Momentum 3. In our opinion, the Momentum 3 looked cooler and more premium, but that's a matter of personal taste. On the plus side, the Momentum 4 headphones are comfortable thanks to an adjustable fit with a leatherette-padded headband and ear pads.

Sennheiser HD 350BT Best value Great sound, great price $80 $120 Save $40 An older model released in 2020, the Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones present a compelling value proposition for budget-conscious buyers who prioritize music performance and can do without ANC. They include Bluetooth connectivity with AAC and aptX support, and a formidable battery life of 30 hours on a single charge. Their balanced, detailed sound quality is sure to please and, while their build quality is only middling, it's sufficient. Pros Great music performance

aptX support

Lower cost Cons No ANC

Mediocre call performance

Plasticy build $80 at Amazon

The HD 350BT headphones produce sound quality that is exceptional, especially at their price point. Their tone is hallmarked by tight, controlled bass, detailed yet smooth mid-range, and shimmery but smooth treble. The depth of the soundstage is excellent, and music has a lively, engaging quality. It's important to emphasize that these do not include active noise cancellation, and while the microphone is okay for calls, some noise intrusion is likely.

Audio connectivity is via Bluetooth with support for AAC and aptX to help you get the best sound and performance. USB-C provides charging and app support such as EQ customizations and firmware updates. Battery life lags behind premium models but still clocks in at 30 hours per charge. Understandably, at this price point, Sennheiser has opted not to include a 3.5 mm wired audio port. The plasticy build is unremarkable, and the earpads are somewhat narrow, but the HD 350BT are foldable, do not apply excessive clamping pressure to the head, and are well padded.

Sennheiser HD 820 The supercar of headphones The highest of the high-end $1800 $2000 Save $200 The Sennheiser HD 820 headphones are a showstopper, both in terms of their stellar quality and sky-high price tag. At around $1600, they come in at nearly 20x the cost of our budget pick, but if you can spare the cash and demand the very best, they might be well worth it. Their sound is excellent, and the design is ultra-luxe, with the drivers visible through Gorilla Glass reflectors. Pros Superb sound in a closed-back design

Supercar-level styling

Comfy with microfiber ear and headband pads Cons Mega-expensive

No Bluetooth

No ANC $1800 at Best Buy

Occupying the rarified heights of Sennheiser's flagship territory, the HD 820 headphones are truly stunning. With a sealed back design, Gorilla Glass reflectors, and a 56mm ring radiator transducer system, they evoke the vibes of a super-car that's been fitted with a transparent hood to show off its mean engine. Other models in the venerable HD line feature open earpieces, but here Sennheiser has managed to achieve pro-level fidelity in a closed-back design. That's great news if you're a serious audiophile seeking a music listening option that minimizes sound leakage and outside sound intrusion.

Their tonal presentation is balanced yet revealing, and the soundstage is replete with depth and realism. Instruments come through in the mix with notable separation. While they lack wireless connectivity and don't have ANC or a built-in mic, that's not a huge knock. The HD 820 'phones are made for critical music listening at home and in the studio. They have breakaway cables and a 1/4" connection for devices such as AV receivers. You can always use an adapter if you want to connect them to your Android or iPhone, but they're probably overkill if that's your primary use case.

Sennheiser HD 660S2 Podcast pro Great for spoken-word content $500 $600 Save $100 The HD 660S2 wired headphones feature an open back design and are built in Ireland. With strong audio performance, they're a worthy addition to the venerable HD 600 series, and well worth considering for audiophile-level music reproduction, home theater and even podcasting applications. Pros Breakaway cable with 1/4" connector

Enveloping soundstage

High-end design and build Cons Bass performance isn't perfect

No wireless

No ANC $500 at Best Buy

The HD 660S2 achieves premium comfort with a lightweight design, reasonable clamping pressure, and soft velour ear pads. The open drivers allow some airflow to the ears, making these less sweaty than closed-back designs can be. While you will not find Bluetooth or ANC here, the HD 660S2 headphones are ready to get down to some serious business.

Sennheiser HD 599 Retro style A unique look, but no Bluetooth If you love retro, you're going to love Sennheier's HD 599 headphones. Their brown and ivory color scheme immediately invokes bygone days when hi-fi reigned supreme. True to the Senneheiser name, their audio performance is excellent, and long-lasting comfort is also on tap for style conscious buyers. Pros Cool retro styling

Comfortable fit

Near audiophile sound quality Cons Average build quality

No Bluetooth

No ANC $150 at Newegg

The 38mm dynamic drivers of the HD 599 produce rich, enveloping sound. The bass response is good for open-back headphones, while the treble and middle frequencies are clear and detailed. Instruments and vocals are defined and well separated, but snare and cymbal sounds can feel a little unnatural at times. The soundstage has good depth. Sennheiser's more expensive models do sound better, but these will do the trick for most listeners. It's worth noting that like other wired headphones in this roundup, the HD 599 'phones do not include ANC or integrated mics.

While the HD 599 is primarily plastic, the foam headband and notched adjustments help to ensure comfort throughout extended usage. Along with the breathable open-back design, the detachable velour ear pads further contribute to a comfortable fit. The breakaway cable terminates in a 1/4" connector for home use, but a 1/8-inch mini plug adapter is also supplied for portable applications.

Sennheiser RS 175 RF Headphones Wireless home theater Excellent for TV and movies $171 $280 Save $109 The RS 175 RF headphones are narrowly targeted at the home theater market. Their dedicated RF transmitter connects to your AV receiver or other device and helps achieve low latency so that audio and video always feel in sync. While their sound profile isn't optimized for music listening, they do offer a comfortable fit for binge Netflix sessions. Pros Optimized for home theater

Wireless

Low latency Cons Not optimized for music

Not very versatile

Bass mode can get sloppy $171 at Amazon

Sennheiser claims a more than 300-foot range for the RS 175RF. Within the confines of a living room, the transmission is virtually free of lag and dropouts. Although they're not the most natural-sounding headphones, the sound is good, especially for home theater. There are two notable modes: a bass boost, which is effective but can distort with loud music, and a 3D mode that broadens the depth and width of the soundstage. The 18-hour battery life between charges isn't jaw-dropping compared to models focused on portable audio, but that's quite a lot of Netflix viewing in any case. Input is via stereo RCA or optical digital from your AV receiver.

Thanks to a padded headband and earpieces, most users will find the RS 175RF headphones comfortable for extended home theater sessions. The RS 175RF's closed-back design provides good isolation to prevent external noises from interfering with your media consumption. On the outside of the right earpiece, you'll find convenient volume controls as well as buttons to switch bass boost and surround modes on and off.

Sennheiser quality spans price points

Sennheiser remains a favorite among headphone brands with its current line-up. As we've seen in this roundup, the company offers different styles, options, and capabilities to meet your needs and budget. Ultimately, we recommend the new Accentum headphones as best overall for their sweet-spot blend of performance and features at a mid-level price point. For those demanding even better sound in a premium Bluetooth headphone with amazing battery life, we recommend the Momentum 4. Last but not least, if your budget is a bit constrained, you really can't go wrong with the HD 350BT.