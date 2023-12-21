Finding the perfect set of earbuds can feel like a daunting task, but venerable audio shop Sennheiser is a great place to start. The brand is well respected for its headphones and earbuds, favorites among audiophiles.

Selecting the right set requires weighing a number of factors such as design and fit, performance, battery life, and features such as active noise cancellation, not to mention your budget.

From wired audiophile-grade earbuds to the latest Bluetooth wireless models with ANC, Sennheiser has you covered. Selecting the best Sennheiser earbuds for you really depends on your individual needs. Let's jump right in to find your perfect match.

The best Sennheiser earbuds for you

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Best overall Best for most people $174 $280 Save $106 The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds boast all-round solid performance, a comfortable fit and an IPX4 sweat resistance rating that makes them a good choice for active pursuits. They include effective ANC to keep the morning commute calm, and provide a respectable 7 hours of battery life away from the case. The earbuds are small, light, and comfortable for long sessions. Pros Great sound

Effective ANC

Comfortable Cons Somewhat expensive

Bulky charging case

Call audio just okay $174 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Momentum True Wireless 3 offer a lot to like in the performance department. For starters, musical performance is clear and detailed with good depth. The response curve is well-balanced, with treble slightly attenuated out of the box. The silicone in-ear tips provide good passive isolation, further bolstered by effective active noise cancellation, which includes a transparency mode for situational awareness. In addition to Bluetooth multipoint connection, these buds support aptX Adaptive for the highest-quality sound.

The 7 hours of battery life away from the case is better than average, and an additional 21 hours are on tap via the case. That said, one of our few gripes with the Momentum True Wireless 3 is the case size - it's bulkier than we'd like. In terms of comfort, the earbuds come with four different sizes of eartips and three sizes of stabilizers. Their design and IPX4 sweat resistance rating make the Momentum True Wireless 3 equally suitable for sports, travel, commuting, and office use.

Sennheiser IE 900 Premium pick Sonic magic $1200 $1500 Save $300 Hand-assembled at Sennheiser's manufacturing facility in Ireland, the IE 900 wired earbuds are a well-heeled audiophile's delight. Refinements include one-piece aluminum earbud housings, 7mm TrueResponse transducers, and Sennheiser's premium X3R Triple Resonance Chamber Technology designed to enhance treble detail and soundstage depth. All that adds up to a pretty awesome, albeit pricey, listening experience. Pros Stellar sound

Luxury build quality

Good passive isolation Cons No Bluetooth

No ANC

Uber expensive $1200 at Best Buy

If you're a discerning listener with a big budget, the Sennheiser IE 900 might just be your ticket to sonic Nirvana. Sennheiser's 7mm drivers and premium aluminum earbud housings deliver excellent performance with a higher level of clarity, sonic detail, and soundstage depth than lesser 'buds can match. They do not offer pedestrian features like Bluetooth connectivity or active noise cancellation, but their passive isolation is exceptionally good.

In terms of fit, most users will find the IE 900 comfortable for long listening sessions. Six sets of eartips are included, half foam and half silicon, in different sizes. That's good, because it means you're likely to find a snug fit, which is key to achieving the IE 900s' full performance potential. Adjustable ear hooks further reinforce their stability. In addition, they ship with multiple cables with 3.5mm, 2.5mm, and 4.4mm connectors for home and portable devices.

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds Best value Bang for your buck $70 $130 Save $60 The CX True Wireless earbuds offer a compelling combination of value, features, and performance, earning them our recommendation for best value among Sennheiser earbuds. They sound great, fit well and have good battery life. However, mic performance could be better, and they do not have ANC. Pros Affordable

High quality sound

IPX4 water and sweat resistance Cons No ANC

Lacks smart pause

Mediocre mic performance $70 at Amazon $90 at Walmart

Sennheiser kicked ANC to the curb to keep the CX True Wireless earbuds affordable without sacrificing sound quality. Indeed, the CX True Wireless earbuds deliver better music performance than similarly priced competitors may. The frequency response comes across as balanced, albeit with slightly more weight given to bass and mid-range frequencies than treble. As a result, you may notice a slight under-emphasis on the sizzle of a hi-hat, for example.

In any case, a three-band EQ and three presets are accessible via the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Mic performance is middling, and without ANC, there's no magic to block foreign frequencies from entering. Moreover, neither smart pause nor wireless charging options are present.

While you will not get ANC here, the CX True Wireless earbuds offer good passive isolation with four sets of ear tips in different sizes, helping you achieve a snug fit. With an IPX4 sweat resistance rating, the CX True Wireless earbuds are well suited for fitness. Their rated battery life of up to 9 hours away from the case is very good, and an additional 18 hours is on tap via the case.

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Commuter's choice Great performance with ANC For commuters, frequent travelers, office workers and others who require active noise cancellation in a great-sounding set of earbuds, the Sennheiser CX Plus True wireless earbuds are an appealing option. If you don't care about ANC, go with the less pricey CX True Wireless instead. Pros Great sound

Effective ANC

IPX4 water and sweat resistance Cons Expensive upgrade

Battery life

No Bluetooth multipoint pairing $180 at Amazon

If you take the CX True Wireless and add active noise cancellation, you essentially get the CX Plus True Wireless. The two are physically identical and share many of the same performance characteristics. The presence of ANC is a significant benefit for frequent travelers, public transportation commuters, and others who require active isolation to block intrusive background noise. Furthermore, transparency mode lets you maintain situational awareness when needed. On the other hand, shelling out an extra $100 doesn't make sense if those don't sound like critical features to you.

Like its sibling, the CX Plus True Wireless delivers a balanced and detailed tonal palate, while two beam-forming mics provide good call quality. An IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating and a secure fit are enabled by ear tips that are provided in four different sizes. Battery life is rated at 8 hours per charge, but actual battery life tends to be around 25% shorter. Unfortunately, Bluetooth multipoint pairing is not supported, a miss at this price point.

Sennheiser IE 200 Hooked on quality sound Ear-hook stability with premium audio $120 $150 Save $30 If you find the Sennheiser IE 900 earbuds appealing but want to spend less, consider the IE 200. Also dubbed "audiophile" earbuds by Sennheiser, the IE 200 sound pure and transparent and deliver a realistic sound stage with good instrument separation. Silicone ear tips and adjustable ear-hooks provide a comfortable and secure fit. While they're still on the expensive side for wired earbuds, take a look if you're an audio aficionado. Pros Good sound

Secure fit

Decent build quality Cons Expensive for wired earbuds

No Bluetooth

No ANC $120 at Best Buy

The IE 200 are fairly expensive for wired earbuds, but if you're an audiophile, you already know that wired is the way to go for the highest fidelity. While they can't quite match the reference-level detail of the uber-expensive IE 900, they generally will not disappoint when it comes to tone, clarity, and realism. They're an enjoyable listen but do not have a ton of bass presence, which could be an issue if you're an EDM fan, for example. While they do not have ANC, their passive isolation is good.

Unlike the IE 900 earbuds which have single-piece aluminum housings, the IE 200 buds are plastic. Albeit utilitarian, the overall build quality is good, and the cord is replaceable. The IE 200 have a lightweight and comfortable feel. Three pairs each of silicone and memory foam ear-tips are included to help you get a good fit.

Sennheiser CX 80s Very inexpensive Basic but respectable $21 $30 Save $9 The least expensive option in our round-up, the Senneheiser CX 80s wired earbuds are basic, but they do the job. If you're not looking to spend a lot and just need a good sounding set of earbuds with a secure fit, they make sense. Unlike the audiophile-grade wired earbuds in our roundup these do have a mic and offer decent call quality. Pros Very inexpensive

Good sound

Good fit Cons Not sweat-resistant

No Bluetooth

No ANC $21 at Amazon

The CX 80s are basic wired earbuds. While they will not win any awards for style or performance, sometimes all you need is a quick and inexpensive solution. They're cheap enough to make a good backup set for the office or to keep in your laptop bag, for instance. The CX 80s earn their place on this list with listenable audio performance that surpasses most of what you can find at this price point. They also include a mic, which means you can use them for calls and video conferences without issue.

The CX 80s include three sets of silicone ear-pieces to help you get a good fit, and they're generally quite comfortable. They don't have ANC, but do offer some passive isolation by nature of their sealed, in-ear design. Athletes should note that the CX 80s are not sweat-resistant and are thus not ideal for workouts.

Sennheiser Sport Fitness first Secure fit with a sweat-resistant design $100 $150 Save $50 If you mainly use earbuds for fitness activities like jogging, you will want to consider the Sennheiser Sport. They deliver signature Sennheiser sound and performance in a ruggedized package with IP54 sweat and water resistance. In-ear tips and a stabilizer system are also on-board to keep things snug during vigorous pursuits. Long battery life lets you occasionally forget to charge without paying the price. Pros Good sound

Ruggedized and sweat-resistant

Great battery life Cons No ANC

A little bulky

No multipoint pairing $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

True to the Sennheiser name, the Sport true wireless earbuds sound very good. The sound stage is detailed and enveloping, and the bass is sufficiently present without sounding unbalanced. Battery life is above average at 9 hours away from the case, and an additional 18 hours with the case. Unfortunately, the Sport do not have active noise cancellation, auto-pause capability, or multipoint pairing. A four mic array provides good call quality.

Their IP54 rating gives you confidence that the Sport earbuds can withstand the sweatiest workouts, or a walk home in the rain for that matter. They include three sets each of "closed" and "open" type silicone in-ear tips. Theoretically, the open type allows you to hear environmental noise for situational awareness, while the closed type provides passive isolation. In practice, it's a hacky way to approach a transparency mode, as few people will bother to change the eartips once they've found a pair that fits well. Four sets of stabilizer wings are also included, and the earbuds stay in place well during workouts.

Our favorite Sennheiser earbuds

We hope that our guided tour of Sennheiser earbuds has helped you zero in on the best set to meet your needs and budget.

To recap, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds earn our recommendation for best overall with a compelling combination of performance, features, and value.

The uber-expensive but stellar-sounding IE 900 earbuds take our pick for premium Sennheiser earbuds by offering pro-level performance. And for those on a more constrained budget who can do without ANC, the CX True Wireless earbuds get the nod for best value.