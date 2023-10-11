We're counting down the hours until the end of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, and some of everybody's favorite electronics are still on the table at massive discounts. To be clear, these aren't older, overstocked models passed off as new or obscure devices with cheap builds. We've researched the most-bought gadgets during the sale so far, squared that with our expert knowledge, and collected this list of high-performing electronics that we're honestly surprised are so cheap.

Best Prime Big Deal Days headphone sales

There's a lot of competition in the headphone space, but a few manufacturers rise above the rest regularly. Some, like Anker's midrange earbuds, don't cost much to begin with but are almost impossible to pass up at these prices. Others, like Sony's over-ear offerings, are coming in at costs low enough to make it an easy transition to the high-end headphone world.

Source: Anker Soundcore Anker Soundcore Space A40 $54 $100 Save $46 Anker makes a living on low-cost, high-quality audio equipment. These lightweight earbuds deliver impressive dynamic, active noise cancellation and high-resolution LDAC Bluetooth at a ridiculous discount of nearly 50% for the next few hours. $54 at Amazon

Source: Sony Sony WH-XB910N $118 $250 Save $132 These powerful over-ear cans boast the digital ANC and immersive sound quality that Sony headphones are so famous for. Their USB-C fast charging, battery life, and build quality are hard to top, and if their enhanced bass is too much for your tastes, a simple equalizer app should do the trick. $118 at Amazon

Source: Tozo Tozo T10 $19 $40 Save $21 They don't get a ton of press, but Tozo's been making quality earbuds on the cheap for a few years now, and it's gotten the formula down well. They're waterproof, as light as can be, and deliver more than acceptable sound quality for their sub-$20 sale price. $19 at Amazon

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $200 $280 Save $80 Despite being superseded by an almost identical "Ultra" refresh, the Bose QC Earbuds II deliver unbeatable sound quality, call clarity, active noise canceling, and passive isolation. Our only complaint is their original list price, so they're a steal at $80 off right now. $200 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 $35 $60 Save $25 Don't let its small size fool you; This tiny Bluetooth speaker is engineered to pump out way more bass than its form factor implies. It's also extremely rugged and IP67 waterproof, with a long-lasting battery and removable strap for listening to your favorite tunes on the go. $35 at Amazon

Best Prime Big Deal Days TVs and tablets

If you're as much into watching and reading content as listening to it, some of the remaining Prime discounts are right up your alley. Once again, these aren't just overstocked generic products sitting around, but well-designed and dependable electronics from reputable manufacturers like Apple and Amazon.

Source: Apple Apple iPad (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 The 10.2-inch iPad at $249 remains one of the best deals on Amazon, even if you love the Android ecosystem like we do. It's equipped with the streamlined user interface Apple users know and love, and its expected lifespan of at least several more years makes it a great investment. $249 at Amazon

Source: Insignia Insignia F30 $170 $270 Save $100 A 43-inch TV with a 4K resolution, the entry-level Insignia F30 produces a clearer image than a $170 TV has any right to. It's not exactly loaded with high-end features, but it actually looks great, and the 50-inch model's a great deal for the rest of the day, too. $170 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle (2022) The long-awaited generational update to Amazon's base model Kindle proved everything e-reader fans wanted it to be. It's compact, lightweight, quick to respond, and boasts a high resolution and adjustable front light. It's easily the best budget-friendly e-reader available today. $100 at Amazon

Best Prime Big Deal Days charging solutions

Keeping things charged, topping them off when needed, and preventing electrical damage will make sure your headphone and tablet investments last as long as you need them. A few of the most heavily discounted charging solutions stand out, like Anker's high-efficiency GaN wall adapters and Charmast's low-cost, smartphone-friendly power bank.

Source: Anker Anker Prime 67-watt GaN Wall Charger $38 $60 Save $22 This tiny wall adapter offers two USB-C ports and one USB-A that deliver a combined total of 67 watts, with either USB-C able to use the entire capacity. In most cases, that's enough to charge a phone while powering a full-size laptop at the same time. $38 at Amazon

Source: Charmast Charmast Portable Power Bank $14 $30 Save $16 The Charmast power bank's 10,000mAh capacity can completely recharge any tablet or phone somewhere from one to three times. It's slimmer than most others and lets you charge two small devices at once, although it is limited to a 3A output, so it won't work with your laptop. $14 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Qinlianf Outlet Extender $12 $20 Save $8 This modern outlet extender lets you turn a standard pair of wall outlets into five grounded AC outlets and four USB-C charging ports to avoid cluttering your desk with charging hubs. More importantly, it offers the industry standard of 1,680 joules of surge protection to keep your devices safe. $12 at Amazon

Amazon's newest discount party is wrapping up soon, but it's not over yet. We're still scouring the web for the best Prime audio sales, and some great deals from Best Buy are taking advantage of the event's timing, too.