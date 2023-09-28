One of the reasons we recommend the Android system is that it's packed with hidden features and customization settings that allow us to configure our devices how we want. One way to access secret features on your Android smartphone is to use short codes or secret codes. You can use these secret codes to unlock extra features and run diagnostics on your Android smartphone. Some of these short codes are universal and work on any Android device, while others are specific to custom Android skins, like OneUI for Samsung smartphones.

In this guide, we mainly focus on universal secret codes that work no matter which Android smartphone you use. Let's check out the best secret codes for Android you can use to activate hidden features and diagnose your Android smartphone.

Types of secret codes on Android

You can classify the Android secret codes into two main categories: manufactured-defined MMI codes and USSD codes. These codes have the same structure, and you won't notice a difference when running them.

MMI stands for Man Machine Interface. It's defined by a smartphone manufacturer and lets you access the hidden settings menu of your Android smartphone.

USSD, or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, is a communication protocol mobile carrier providers use. It means your phone needs an active network connection for these codes to work. You can run these codes to find your phone's data usage, prepaid balance, and other carrier-specific information.

How to run secret codes on your Android

USSD and MMI codes have the same structure. Generally, these start with an asterisk (*), end with a hash (#), and use a combination of numbers, asterisks, and hash symbols in between. To run these codes, open the phone dialer and type the code.

Most codes run automatically when you enter the last hash (#) symbol. You may need to tap the call button to run some codes. Now that you have basic information about Android secret codes, let's check out the best Android secret codes you should know.

Best secret codes for Android

Some secret codes run on all Android devices, regardless of the manufacturer, while some only work on specific Android OEM devices. If a code doesn't work on your Android device, your device OEM doesn't support it.

Find your device's IMEI number (*#06#)

An IMEI or International Mobile Equipment Identity number is a 15-digit unique identifier number assigned to phones running on a GSM network. You can use your device's IMEI number to block it if it's stolen or lost. To find the IMEI number of your Android smartphone, use the *#06# code in your phone's dialer.

Display phone information and usage statistics (*#*#4636#*#*)

One of the most useful Android secret codes is the *#*#4636#*#* code, which displays your phone info, usage statistics, and Wi-Fi details. You can get a detailed view of your battery usage statistics and Wi-Fi details, set your preferred network type, and run ping tests.

Find SAR values and regulatory labels (#07#)

A device's SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) value shows you the rate of RF (radio frequency) absorbed by your body from your smartphone. You'll find the SAR value and other regulatory information by dialing the #07# code.

Software and hardware info (*#12580*369#)

If you want to find your phone's software and hardware information, dial *#12580*369# to get the details instead of navigating through your Settings menu.

Find the MAC address (*#*#232338#*#*)

MAC or Media Access Control address is a 12-digit unique identifier that uniquely identifies any device on a network. If you want to spoof your Mac address for privacy reasons, use this code to check your current MAC address to see whether your spoof is working.

View calendar information (*#*#225#*#*)

If you want to check the calendar information of all the linked Google calendars on your smartphone, this code is for you. When you run the *#*#225#*#* code, it displays the number of birthdays, holidays, and events on your calendar.

Perform Google Play Services diagnostic (*#*#426#*#*)

If Google Play Services misbehaves on your smartphone, run the *#*#426#*#* secret code to get the Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) diagnostics to see the status of your Google Play Services.

Perform a GPS test (*#*#1472365#*#*)

If your device's navigation doesn't work, run the *#*#1472365#*#* code to perform a GPS test to find whether it's a hardware or software issue.

Turn on and turn off caller ID (*31#)

If you don't want to display your caller ID (phone number) when you call someone, use the *31# code toturn it off. If your caller ID is turned off, running the *31# code activates it.

Activate call waiting services (*43#)

If you want to be notified when someone calls you while on a call, activate call waiting services on your phone. On the contrary, if you don't want to be distracted when on a call, you should turn it off. Like caller ID, you can run the same code to turn it on and off.

Check call forwarding status (*#67#)

You can run the *#67# code to check whether call forwarding services are active on your phone.

Run a factory reset (*#*#7780#*#*)

If you want to delete all the data on your device to start fresh, factory reset your Android smartphone using the *#*#7780#*#* secret code. This deletes all the data on your device, so only enter this code if you know what you are doing.

Other secret codes for Android

Here are several other secret codes to run on your Android smartphone to reveal hidden information. We ran these secret codes on Google Pixel and Samsung devices. While some worked, others didn't. Your mileage may vary depending on the smartphone brand you use.

*#*#2664#*#* → Touch-screen testing

→ Touch-screen testing *#*#0842#*#* → Test vibration and backlight

→ Test vibration and backlight *#*#232339#*#* → Test Wi-Fi network

→ Test Wi-Fi network *#*#0588#*#* → Proximity sensor test

→ Proximity sensor test *#*#273282*255*663282*#*#* → Create device media backup

→ Create device media backup *#*#34971539#*#* → Display camera information

Display camera information *#*#3264#*#* → Check RAM information

→ Check RAM information *#*#2486#*#* → Engineering mode (Motorola)

→ Engineering mode (Motorola) *#888# → Engineering mode (OnePlus)

→ Engineering mode (OnePlus) *#*#2947322243#*#* → Wipe internal memory (OnePlus)

→ Wipe internal memory (OnePlus) *#0*# → Open hardware diagnostic (Samsung)

→ Open hardware diagnostic (Samsung) *#0228# → Display battery information (Samsung)

→ Display battery information (Samsung) *#0808# → USB settings (Samsung)

→ USB settings (Samsung) *#9090# → Advanced debugging tools (Samsung)

Use these secret codes to find Android's hidden features

Use these secret codes to find Android's hidden features

These secret codes give you control over your Android device, allowing you to display hidden information and perform diagnostic tasks. Our only issue with these codes is that several are device-specific, so you don't know which one will work until you run them. Other than that shortcoming, we are happy with the system.