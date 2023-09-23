As our world becomes smarter, finding a no-frills fitness tracker void of an overly distracting display is getting more and more difficult. However, if you want the benefits of the best fitness trackers without having to cave into a display like the one on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 , these ten fitness trackers are the perfect options to go with.

Withings has made a name for itself by offering fantastic fitness trackers with very minimal distractions, and the Pulse HR is no different. While it technically has a display, the screen is very small and offers some helpful prompts, like the ability to activate unique workout modes. You can also program the screen only to show certain information, making it easy to eliminate distractions.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is a fantastic fitness tracker that embodies the power of a traditional tracker right from your finger. Built for comfort and flexibility, this tracker can keep up with your activity, body temperature, and sleep quality, all without ever getting in your way.

Because of its versatility, the Polar Verity Sense is a fantastic option for those who want a good fitness tracker without a screen. You can easily move the Verity Sense between your upper or lower arm as well as your temple, allowing for accurate heart rate monitoring to help you keep track of your activity.

Another great option, the RingConn Smart Ring offers all the things you’d expect from a great fitness tracker in a package small enough to easily forget you’re even wearing it. It’s available in three different colors, allowing you to really style how your fitness tracker looks.

If you want to combine the look of an analog watch with the power of a fitness tracker, the Withings ScanWatch is exactly what you’re looking for. It technically has a small display at the top of the watch, but the rest of the device is as basic of a timepiece as they come. It also looks great and offers a ton of functionality for the price. Also consider the more recent ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light, which we'll be reviewing soon.

If you long for a more simplified approach to fitness tracking, look no further than the Circular Ring. This smart ring fits perfectly around your finger and does everything you need a fitness tracker to do, all without making you carry around any annoying screens or displays. You can use it to track your heart rate, sleep quality, and more.

If you like the idea of a watch-like fitness tracker but don’t want to deal with the display or features of a smartwatch, then No Watch is a perfect option. This fitness tracker offers a watch-like appearance, but you can show off various panels instead of a display, including gemstone-based designs, stainless steel, and more.

The Garmin Vivofit 4 might technically have a (small) display, but it's still one of the best-value fitness trackers on the market right now. Combine that with the enhanced accuracy that Garmin devices bring to this niche, as well as the ability to customize the display and only show your steps, and it's easy to forget the Vivofit 4 has a display at all.

When it comes to fitness tracking, few devices go as in-depth as the Whoop 4.0 . This premium-level wearable isn’t for the faint of heart, but those who pick it up will find that the monthly subscription fee is more than worth it, especially when you start to dig into everything it can track.

The Oura Ring 3 is a premium-styled fitness tracker that fits right around your finger. This third-generation tracker is designed from the ground up to provide improved health-tracking functions, including continuous heart monitoring. If you want to keep up with your fitness journey but don’t want an annoying screen in the way, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Which tracker should I buy?

If you’re struggling to choose between the ten options above, we recommend closely examining our top three. The Oura Ring 3 is a fantastic fitness tracker, and its smart ring design means that it doesn’t add much bulk to your daily fit. It also comes with comprehensive data features that allow you to take a closer look at your fitness journey.

If you want the benefits of a more smartwatch-like device but with a less distracting display, the Garmin Vivofit 4 is a fantastic value option. It gives you the added accuracy that Garmin’s fitness trackers boast while letting you customize the display to show only the information you need.

Finally, if you really want to dig deep into your fitness journey, the Whoop 4.0 is a premium choice. This fitness band tracks everything you do — from your sleep pattern to the steps that you take. It’s an expensive option, though, as it comes with a costly monthly subscription that is required for all the band’s best features.