Science fiction and video games have been a potent combination since 1962 when a bunch of MIT students put together Spacewar to flex on the rest of the computer science department. Today, classics like Arkanoid and Metroid are still being remade for modern audiences, all while new titles continue to drop as some of the best games around. And since you're going to be playing some new games, you might as well check out some new gaming phones to play them on to ensure the best experience for your favorite mobile titles. Let's dig in!

1 Lifeline

Lifeline is, without a doubt, one of the most original games on Android. The basic idea is you receive texts in real-time from a marooned space traveler asking you for help. The plot (written by Dave Justus, best known for his work in comics) plays out like a choose-your-own-adventure story, with you guiding the decisions of the unfortunate castaway. Playthrough once, and you can set the game to fast mode and progress through it at your own pace.

2 Out There: Ω Edition

Out There is a brooding space exploration game that offers rogue-like elements and an intriguing story. You probably won’t survive your first few play-throughs, but that’s okay; the universe is big, and it’s not very forgiving. As you explore the cosmos, managing your limited resources and looking for a way to return to Earth, you’ll find a captivating story that emerges as you encounter alien life and upgrade your starship. Exploring the stars has never been more fun!

3 Ticket to Earth

Are you ready for a sci-fi RPG with a unique art style and puzzle-based combat mechanics? If so, Ticket to Earth is your game. Combat takes place on a square grid that you can only traverse by moving on same-colored tiles. Different colors buff different powers, and the more tiles you can traverse, the more damage your attacks do. On top of this original combat system is a story of revolution and revenge in a dystopian colony world in the far future.

4 Star Trek Fleet Command

Fleet Command might have one of the best twists in the collectible RPG genre. Like most games in the genre, you’re essentially playing with action figures, but where Fleet Command excels is in wrapping the package up with an engaging story while not bogging you down with a daily grind just to keep playing. As you build up your base and fleet of ships, you have to navigate resource management, space combat, and the delicate politics between the Federation, Romulans, and Klingons.

5 Iron Marines

Despite the limitations of mobile gaming, Iron Marines is a full-fledged RTS. It's never hard to move your units around and coordinate their actions, unlike many RTS games that come from PC. In addition to the typical mainstays of the RTS genre, like grunts, snipers, and turrets, you also can choose from multiple Hero units to deploy and upgrade. Don't get too frustrated when you die because it's going to happen, and you can retry a level as often as you like or turn down the difficulty.

6 Space Marshals 3

Space Marshals 3 is, without a doubt, the best western-themed, space-based, two-stick, tactical shooter on the Play Store. The game continues the story from the previous two titles, but you don’t need any of that background information to pick this one up. The gameplay consists of traversing a level to accomplish a goal, all while taking out the bad guys on the way. What makes Space Marshals special is the fact that you can play it with guns blazing, tackling your problems head-on, or you can take your time by using the environment to your advantage for a more stealthy approach.

7 Void Tyrant

If you like your rogue-lite RPG combat to be card-based and have a cute art style to boot, Void Tyrant is your game. You have two decks of cards to battle with. One deck offers special attacks and defenses that cost energy points to play, and another deck brings cards numbered 1 through 6. You and your opponent take turns drawing cards to see who can get the closest to 12 without going over. Damage is based on the difference in points between the two hands. There’s a lot of luck involved in the combat, and new features are unlocked the more times you play, so don’t be too upset if you die a few times.

8 Icey

Icey is a super stylish 2D hack-and-slash set in a robot-filled, dystopian, cyberpunk setting. On the surface, the game is pretty simple. Jump, dash, and slash your way through enemies, taking out bosses and buying upgrades for your cybernetic body, all while listening to a narrator guide you through the game. And here’s where it gets weird. You don’t have to listen to the narrator. In fact, if you don’t, he might start to get frustrated. It’s this meta-interaction with the game that really sets Icey apart from the crowd.

To infinity and beyond with the best sci-fi games

This roundup of quality sci-fi games on Android merely scrapes the surface of all the great titles out there on the Play Store that take place in a sci-fi world.