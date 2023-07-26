Samsung's latest clamshell smartphone may have just been released, but that doesn't mean won't find any deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 worth checking out right now. While most offers will be some form of a bundle discount or trade-in deal, getting your hands on one of the best foldable phones available won't be as bank account-breaking as you think. Sure, it's a pricey phone that starts at $1,000, but some retailers are offering incentives, whether it be through a price discount, trade-in offer, or even a package deal, that make the buy worth it. If you missed any preorder deals, you'll be happy to know there are still a few goodies up for grabs.

The best deals you'll find right now are mainly carrier offers, with a few of the major players offering a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 with eligible trade-ins. These are the best ways to get your hands on a new Galaxy Z Flip 5 free, but if you'd rather buy your phone outright, Best Buy is taking $200 off all options of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 plus offering up to $450 in trade-in credits, no activation required. Whichever way you spin it, if you want the absolute best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals, keep your eye on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile for the time being.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Samsung Samsung has upgraded its trade-in offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, offering up to $1,000 for qualifying devices for a limited time. They also continue to offer their bundle discounts on the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds when you pick one up alongside your new Galaxy Z Flip 5. See at Samsung

Amazon $800 $1000 Save $200 Amazon is offering discounts on both the 256GB and 512GB options of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with up to $200 off depending on which model you choose. $800 at Amazon

Best Buy Requires Activation $920 $1120 Save $200 Best Buy is taking $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5, plus offering up to $450 in trade-in credits towards the new phone. No activation required! $920 at Best Buy

Source: AT&T AT&T AT&T is offering the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free via 36 monthly bill credits for new and existing customers who have or upgrade to an unlimited plan and trade in any Galaxy S, Z, or Note phone — any year and any condition. See at AT&T

Source: Verizon Verizon Verizon is offering a few goodies with your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone, including a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, discounts on a Galaxy Tablet S9+ or Galaxy Watch 6 if you bundle them together, and trade-in values of up to $1,000 for qualifying devices. See at Verizon

Source: T-Mobile T-Mobile T-Mobile has four different offers to choose from when it comes to picking up Samsung's new clamshell. The first offers a Galaxy Z Flip 5 free with trade on the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans. The second offers the Galaxy Z Flip 5 free for users who add a new line on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans. The third offers $600 in credits when you add a line on other qualifying plans, and the fourth offers up to $500 in trade-in credits toward the new phone. See at T-Mobile

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Samsung's new clamshell foldable smartphone comes in two configurations, a 128GB and 512GB option, going for $1,000 and $1,120 respectively. This is the same price point the Galaxy Z Flip 4 started at, meaning it's a substantial upgrade over the previous generation without a price increase.

Is it worth it to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Foldable phones in general have been a bit of a niche product, however recent iterations have shown that they can be solid everyday devices that are as durable and reliable as standard phones are. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a good example of how to do a foldable phone right, combining a durable design with powerful hardware that delivers an experience that's worth the price of entry. It outclasses the new Razr+ in many ways, but to be honest both are impressive pieces of tech.

What's the difference between the Z Flip 4 and 5?

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a few enhancements over the previous generation, namely a larger 3.4-inch Flex Window that offers a much more versatile and engaging experience. The hardware also got a slight bump as well, meaning performance overall is going to be more responsive and smoother than the Galaxy Z Flip 5's predecessor.