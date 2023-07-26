Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung's latest clamshell smartphone may have just been released, but that doesn't mean won't find any deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 worth checking out right now. While most offers will be some form of a bundle discount or trade-in deal, getting your hands on one of the best foldable phones available won't be as bank account-breaking as you think. Sure, it's a pricey phone that starts at $1,000, but some retailers are offering incentives, whether it be through a price discount, trade-in offer, or even a package deal, that make the buy worth it. If you missed any preorder deals, you'll be happy to know there are still a few goodies up for grabs.

The best deals you'll find right now are mainly carrier offers, with a few of the major players offering a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 with eligible trade-ins. These are the best ways to get your hands on a new Galaxy Z Flip 5 free, but if you'd rather buy your phone outright, Best Buy is taking $200 off all options of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 plus offering up to $450 in trade-in credits, no activation required. Whichever way you spin it, if you want the absolute best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals, keep your eye on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile for the time being.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 dealssamsung-galaxy-z-flip-5-hands-on-05

samsung-logo
Samsung

Samsung has upgraded its trade-in offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, offering up to $1,000 for qualifying devices for a limited time. They also continue to offer their bundle discounts on the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds when you pick one up alongside your new Galaxy Z Flip 5.

See at Samsung
Amazon logo
Amazon
$800 $1000 Save $200

Amazon is offering discounts on both the 256GB and 512GB options of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with up to $200 off depending on which model you choose.

$800 at Amazon
bestbuylogo
Best Buy
Requires Activation
$920 $1120 Save $200

Best Buy is taking $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5, plus offering up to $450 in trade-in credits towards the new phone. No activation required!

$920 at Best Buy
att-logo
Source: AT&T
AT&T

AT&T is offering the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free via 36 monthly bill credits for new and existing customers who have or upgrade to an unlimited plan and trade in any Galaxy S, Z, or Note phone — any year and any condition.

See at AT&T
verizon-logo
Source: Verizon
Verizon

Verizon is offering a few goodies with your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone, including a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, discounts on a Galaxy Tablet S9+ or Galaxy Watch 6 if you bundle them together, and trade-in values of up to $1,000 for qualifying devices.

See at Verizon
T-Mobile logo
Source: T-Mobile
T-Mobile

T-Mobile has four different offers to choose from when it comes to picking up Samsung's new clamshell. The first offers a Galaxy Z Flip 5 free with trade on the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans. The second offers the Galaxy Z Flip 5 free for users who add a new line on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans. The third offers $600 in credits when you add a line on other qualifying plans, and the fourth offers up to $500 in trade-in credits toward the new phone.

See at T-Mobile

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Samsung's new clamshell foldable smartphone comes in two configurations, a 128GB and 512GB option, going for $1,000 and $1,120 respectively. This is the same price point the Galaxy Z Flip 4 started at, meaning it's a substantial upgrade over the previous generation without a price increase.

Is it worth it to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Foldable phones in general have been a bit of a niche product, however recent iterations have shown that they can be solid everyday devices that are as durable and reliable as standard phones are. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a good example of how to do a foldable phone right, combining a durable design with powerful hardware that delivers an experience that's worth the price of entry. It outclasses the new Razr+ in many ways, but to be honest both are impressive pieces of tech.

What's the difference between the Z Flip 4 and 5?

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a few enhancements over the previous generation, namely a larger 3.4-inch Flex Window that offers a much more versatile and engaging experience. The hardware also got a slight bump as well, meaning performance overall is going to be more responsive and smoother than the Galaxy Z Flip 5's predecessor.