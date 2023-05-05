If you are looking for something different and more durable than the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, then the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro may be what you are looking for. This phone is strong enough to pass the rigorous MIL-STD-810H testing and can withstand whatever you throw at it. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro is hands down one of the best rugged Android phones on the market.

While the Galaxy XCover6 Pro may be tough as nails, you will still want to keep it looking pristine for as long as possible. So, to keep the outside looking as new as the day you bought it, you'll want to protect it with a solid case. Luckily we have scoured the Internet to find you the best cases currently available for the Galaxy XCover6 Pro.