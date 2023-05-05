If you are looking for something different and more durable than the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, then the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro may be what you are looking for. This phone is strong enough to pass the rigorous MIL-STD-810H testing and can withstand whatever you throw at it. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro is hands down one of the best rugged Android phones on the market.
While the Galaxy XCover6 Pro may be tough as nails, you will still want to keep it looking pristine for as long as possible. So, to keep the outside looking as new as the day you bought it, you'll want to protect it with a solid case. Luckily we have scoured the Internet to find you the best cases currently available for the Galaxy XCover6 Pro.
Spigen Tough Armor Case for Galaxy XCover6 ProBest overall
Otterbox uniVERSE Case for Galaxy XCover6 ProPremium pick
Armor-X Rugged Case for Galaxy XCover6 ProBest value
Encased Falcon Case for Galaxy XCover6 ProBest drop protection
Nakedcellphone Rugged Shield Case for Galaxy XCover6 Pro
Spigen Tough Armor Case for Galaxy XCover6 ProBest overall
Spigen is well-known in the industry and a brand I regularly trust to protect my devices. The Tough Armor case for the XCover6 Pro is made from a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate, providing a durable surface that feels soft to the touch. In addition, there is a layer of foam on the inside to increase shock resistance, and the back has a kickstand for those moments when you aren’t working hard.
Otterbox uniVERSE Case for Galaxy XCover6 ProPremium pick$48 $60 Save $12
Otterbox is known for its durable cases, and the uniVERSE case for the XCover6 Pro is no exception. This case features Otterbox’s DROP+ rating, which means it can withstand three times as many drops as the military standard. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the camera, as well as a lanyard attachment point for further protection. It also comes with a removable plate that allows you to attach a variety of accessories.
Armor-X Rugged Case for Galaxy XCover6 ProBest value
The Armor-X Rugged case features a TPU frame to absorb the shock incurred from an accidental drop. The clear back lets you see the back of your phone as it was designed while offering excellent protection. In addition, the clear back is scratch resistant to keep this case from getting marked up. Finally, the case has a pocket-friendly design and is one of the smaller cases on this list.
Encased Falcon Case for Galaxy XCover6 ProBest drop protection
The Falcon case from Encased offers full body protection with its two-piece design. You are getting a durable and shock-resistant back case with an additional polycarbonate frame that protects the front of the phone. Encased tested this case to withstand 37 drops from a height of 10 feet, making it one of the most durable on the list. And while compatible with screen protectors, it does not come with one.
Nakedcellphone Rugged Shield Case for Galaxy XCover6 Pro
If you want something a bit thinner than the other cases on this list, the Nakedcellphone Rugged Shield case deserves a hard look. It is made from TPU rubber to give it excellent shock and impact protection, with a matte finish to resist fingerprints, and a textured back for enhanced grip. And the case will keep your display and camera lenses protected with its raised edges.
Ailiber Case for Galaxy XCover6 Pro
If you want full protection for the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, then the Ailiber case is the only destination that you will need. This case does it all, with its great drop protection, grip-friendly sides, and a built-in tempered glass screen protector. Made from Polycarbonate and TPU, it also comes in a range of colors. The back even has a kickstand to enhance your viewing pleasure.
Kweicase Kickstand Case for Galaxy XCover6 Pro
If you want a thin case with a built-in kickstand, the Kweicase has you covered. This case has a smoky matte hardcover on the back and a shock-resistant TPU bumper along the sides. Also on the back is a small round metal kickstand to keep your device upright while consuming content. The kickstand is surrounded by a bit of metal, allowing you to use this case with magnetic car mounts.
CoverOn Slim Case for Galaxy XCover6 Pro
The CoverOn Slim case for the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is the thinnest and most basic case in this list. It is for the individuals who want a cover to help protect but don't want any gimmicks or frills to go with it. This case is made from TPU for excellent shock resistance and has a matte finish to help avoid fingerprints. The raised lip around the screen and camera will further protect those components from accidental damage.
A personal choice
Choosing a case or leaving your phone naked is a personal decision, but having that extra protection is highly recommended. Even though the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is a rugged and well-built device, it's not impervious to dings and scratches, so utilizing a cover will help keep it looking amazing for the duration of its life. There aren't a lot of options for the XCover6 Pro at the moment, but the available ones are pretty great. More importantly, they come in various styles, colors, and sizes, so you are sure to find one you love.
The Spigen Tough Armor case is the best overall from a pure value and performance standpoint. Likewise, the Otterbox uniVerse case will provide you with the great protection that Otterbox is known for, especially if you are prone to dropping your phone. The Armor-X case is lighter and thinner than the Spigen and Otterbox cases but still offers plenty of protection. The choice ultimately comes down to which one suits you the best and what features you value the most.