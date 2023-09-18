Table of contents

Samsung wearables have gone from strength to strength over the last couple of years, blazing a trail for Wear OS smartwatches and setting performance benchmarks while still hitting attractive price points.

The inclusion of Bixby was the only minor stumble made by the South Korean electronics giant, but later updates have made the default virtual assistant more agreeable and useful. If that’s still a deal-breaker, Android enthusiasts rejoice! Google Assistant is available for newer Samsung Watches, reinforcing the fact that this is one of the best smartwatches on the market.

If this has got you tempted, read on to find out which Samsung smartwatch you should get.

Top picks for best Samsung watch

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Best overall BMI sensing, best-in-class, brim-full of bleeding-edge tech The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 focuses on a brighter, larger display. The thinner bezel makes the screen look even bigger, and it now reaches 2,000 nits of luminosity. While it’s true that there’s no radical departure from previous models, this generation's fitness insights have matured thanks to One UI 5. Pros Health insights are more detailed than ever

Reduced bezel equals more screen real estate

Screen is brighter Cons Battery life is still unimpressive

Touch bezel can be finicky

Not a huge update from previous models $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Samsung

Although not a notable upgrade from last year’s models, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has incorporated a few desirable features that help it top our list. A brighter screen now pairs with a reduced bezel to increase overall readability and decrease eye strain. This means there’s plenty of room for Wear OS apps to find their place.

The latest specs built into Samsung’s Watch 6 are fitness-focused, quickly delivering insights on the large OLED screen, helped by the addition of a snappy Exynos W930 processor. The sensors powered by the beefy processor include the BIA module, a barometer, an accelerometer, and a compass. It also monitors pretty much every aspect of your sleep, from blood oxygen levels to snoring habits.

Meanwhile Wear OS 4 coordinates all of these sensors and keeps apps buttery smooth. On the power front, a 300mAh battery delivers all-day operation on the 40mm model, with a slightly larger 425mAh battery on the 44m version. Unfortunately, there’s been no great boost in battery life over last year's watches, so it's still lacking a little.

What Android smartwatch fans do gain is a responsive, affordable upgrade with enough new health and fitness-focused improvements to make the switch over to the sixth generation of Samsung wearables worthwhile. The updated screen is partly responsible for the limited battery life gains, but it's worth it for the bigger, brighter display.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Premium pick Bringing back the physical bezel for app interaction The Samsung Watch 6 Classic’s stainless-steel housing makes it look more stylish. Adding a hardened alloy also ensures this model can punch above its weight. The rotating physical bezel is back, a feature that’s as tactile as it is certain to guarantee precise finger control of sensitive app settings. Pros Built to take hard knocks without scratches and scrapes

The physical rotating outer bezel is back

Larger model comes in at an impressive 47mm Cons Quite expensive

47mm case could be too bulky for smaller wrists $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at Samsung

The same electronic innards grace the Classic as the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. It’s fitted with the same sensors and app-accelerating Exynos W930 processor, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Smooth performance and optimized fitness tracking are assured across the board, so why pull out that extra $100? You’re actually paying for external features when you purchase the Classic, not better electronics.

We're specifically talking about the clicky, physical rotating bezel. Touchable digital dials, as included with the regular Watch 6, are pretty good, but there’s just something satisfying about feeling the subtle clicks of a mechanical dial twisting smoothly under your fingers. That smooth feedback also encourages precision when making fine adjustments.

However, that’s not to say there aren’t some improvements under the hood. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatch uses larger batteries than the older Series 5 models, with the same size cells as the regular Watch 6. This means the Classic will reach up to 40 hours of battery on one charge.

The downside is that the bulkier chassis - enough to fit a 1.5-inch super-bright AMOLED screen on the 47mm model - means that bigger model may be too chunky for smaller wrists.

At the end of the day, Samsung’s Classic series is tough and attractive enough for those who value good looks as much as they do technological features. It's a truly stylish option that’s worth paying out that bit extra for.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Best value An older but still very capable option Hopeful fitness enthusiasts in search of a bargain could do a lot worse than the Samsung Watch 5. It's driven by a slightly slower Exynos W920, which is accompanied by a drop in clock speed, but it still has a great deal to offer. Pros Affordable alternative to the newer Series 6 models

Monitors heart rate and blood oxygen

First Samsung watch to feature a temperature sensor Cons Smaller screen than the Series 6 models $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy $330 at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a winning alternative for those who don't want to pay a lot. The Watch 5 has similar battery life and all the fitness tracking innards built into the Series 6 family, while costing a fair bit less.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 was once considered the series mainstay for good reason. It incorporates all the sensors you’d expect, including heart rate monitoring, temperature, and blood oxygen. The same goes for thorough sleep coaching, with your every snore and night disturbance finding its way into Samsung’s health apps to be recorded on an array of graphs and wellness charts.

As mentioned, the compact little wearable has a solid battery life. A smaller 284mAh battery is fitted inside the 40mm version, but the battery still lasts most of the day, thanks to the smaller and dimmer screen. The 44mm model features a more powerful 410mAh battery.

There’s no doubt about it; cost-conscious Android enthusiasts will get a lot out of the last generation’s smartwatch, and when the time comes, the upgrade to a Watch 6 (or 7 down the line) will be painless and rewarding.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Best for outdoor activity Adrenaline-fueled fitness tracking Samsung’s Watch 5 Pro was designed to compete with dedicated sports watches. As such, it comes with a heftier price tag that reflects a rough-and-tumble user base. It all starts with the titanium casing, concluding comfortably with a battery lifespan that lasts for days. It’s the perfect outdoor companion. Pros Durable titanium chassis

Enhanced GPS features

Large battery for extended outdoor adventures Cons Only one chassis size available

GPX routing feature isn't fully realized $450 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy $450 at Samsung

It’s easy to recommend the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to outdoors types and athletes. There are no charging ports out in the wilderness, but that’s OK with a battery that lasts up to 80 hours. If the juice does run low, it won’t happen until well into the third day of a hike. Likewise, the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass topping the bright AMOLED display pairs perfectly with the durable titanium case to rebuff hard knocks.

Scrapes, bumps, and impact-jarring knocks when rock-climbing or making it through triathlons simply won’t matter, not when this model's sensitive sensors are wrapped up in so much toughened metal and glass.

The price is one thing that’s not quite so easy to swallow, but that’s what you'd expect when buying a premium smartwatch. All-in-all, it’s a small price to pay for such a robust watch, one that could be your only link to civilization.

There’s also a Pro feature locked up inside the Watch 5 Pro. It’s there in the GPX route tracking, a file format you’ll hear a lot about in enthusiast sports like mountain biking. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll need a smartphone app and a download source to grab hold of these turn-by-turn navigation files, and there’s a good chance that you’ll need a paid subscription to access them, too. Nevertheless, this device is a match for any sports watch.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition Best for golfing A golfer's special edition Watch 5 Golfing is like walking, except there’s no final destination in mind. Using the guts of a specialized edition of a Watch 5 Pro, you'll get a virtual caddie instead of a general-purpose virtual assistant with this model. There are no guarantees that it will improve your golf game, however. Pros Designed for tech-savvy golfers

Same titanium build as the Samsung Watch 5 Pro

Inbuilt caddie to calculate golfing stats Cons Extra expense

Smart caddie won't carry your golf bag $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at Samsung

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s aesthetic is golf-centric. A forest green home button stands ready for your input, while a chic two-tone green and white watch face tells you how long you’ve been walking the links. That virtual caddie is a button press away, ready to calculate pin distance or walk you through fairway hazards. Input scores, count shots, and record stats, or pause a moment at the tee while receiving tips that’ll improve your drive. Golfers shouldn’t be without this wearable.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf’s specs are identical to that of the regular Watch 5 Pro. In addition to its 45mm AMOLED screen, it features a 590mAh battery that gives an impressive 80 hours of battery life, an Exynos W920 processor with 1.5GB of RAM, an IP68 water resistance rating, and 16GB of internal storage. All this, combined with their proprietary take on Wear OS, should give the user a seamless golfing experience.

Its signature good looks, inspired by golf courses and those that play, conceal its Pro credentials quite well. In other words, although intended for golfers, it’s just as tough as any other Watch 5 Pro. Moreover, when paired with the sporty black and white band, this is an accessory that’ll look good on or off the course. And remember to check your heart rate on the bright AMOLED screen, especially when you miss your birdie. You don’t want to have a blood pressure spike when your game goes screwy.

Which Samsung wearable suits your lifestyle?

If that lifestyle includes walking fairways and chipping golf balls onto greens, then Samsung’s Golf Edition is your smartwatch - otherwise you have a bit more of a decision on your hands.

Unless you’re determined to own an aesthetically appealing smartwatch with a clicky mechanical bezel, the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will be the best bet for those who can afford it. Its tech is the latest around, so even the most intensive apps will run fluidly. It’s also packed with the latest health-tracking sensors.

For many, the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will work just as well though. It’s a great budget-minded option, with most of the same tracking and software tricks offered by the Watch 6 - you'll just have to put up with smaller screens and an older processor. If your budget is one of your main priorities, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a great option.

For those of you who are lucky enough not to be limited by budgetary constraints, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic delivers all the bells and whistles you could need and does so while wrapped in stainless steel. You can show it off as you ever so delicately click the mechanical dial over its large, bright screen. This is the default model for those who want the latest, greatest, toughest Android smartwatch around.