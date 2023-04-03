Samsung has been making excellent tablets for years. Even though Android still has some growing up to do as a tablet platform, nobody can deny that Samsung has been leading the charge on great hardware. And since Samsung has been making excellent tablets at different price points, you can find one that suits your budget.

Samsung's lineup of tablets has several contenders that could take the mantle of the best Samsung tablet, but when you consider the portability, performance, and available features, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ is our top choice.

The best Samsung tablets for any budget

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Best overall Beautiful display with a ton of power The large 12.4" OLED display on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is great for multitasking without feeling too big to carry around. Plus, the excellent contrast and color make it a fantastic screen for watching movies or other media. Add in the incredible performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the raw horsepower of at least 8GB of RAM, and it's not hard to see why the Tab S8+ checks all the boxes. Pros Amazing display

Better multitasking than other Android tablets

Slim, elegant design Cons Widescreen ratio less ideal for a large tablet

A tad expensive $900 at Amazon $900 at Samsung $900 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is not only our favorite tablet the company makes but also our top choice as the best Android tablet you can buy. First, it has all the horsepower you could want to get even the most intensive tasks done, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. You can buy a model with 12GB of RAM for even more punch if you want even more performance.

Second, its 12.4-inch OLED display is gorgeous, with a 120Hz refresh rate and fantastic color and contrast; it's a screen you'll love using for watching movies, TV Shows, sports, or any media content. Plus, it's an excellent size for multitasking without making it a pain to lug around — something we really came to appreciate when we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+.

Lastly, while it's true that the Android operating system isn't optimized very well for large tablets, Samsung has gone out of its way to make Android 13 feel much better than the competition. Features like the keyboard and home screen have been tweaked to better use space on the Tab S8+ (and other large Samsung tablets), whereas more basic Android tablets just treat the hardware like any Android phone.

If there's one glaring downside to Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, it's the price, but if it's within your budget, we highly recommend you pick it up if you want the absolute best Android tablet experience.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Premium pick A multitasking behemoth Literally larger than some laptops, the beautiful 14.6-inch OLED display on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra is truly a sight to behold. With enough space on the screen to make sure nothing ever feels cramped, the powerful Snapdragon8 Gen 1 chipset, and up to 16GB of RAM — this is a tablet that truly embraces multitasking, even if it can feel a little too big at times. Pros Gorgeous and massive OLED screen

Excellent for multitasking

Dual front-facing cameras Cons Too large to be easily carried around

Very expensive $1100 at Samsung $1100 at Best Buy

While it's very expensive, after using the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra ourselves, we can confidently say that it's the undisputed king of multitasking in the Android tablet market.

The absolutely massive 14.6-inch OLED display is large and in charge, offering a ton of space, so you will never feel cramped no matter what tasks you're trying to complete. It can make it a bit awkward to carry around, though, as it is larger than some laptops. And it goes without saying that watching movies on this thing rocks, especially since it has four speakers, meaning you'll get stereo sound portrait or landscape orientation.

While the Tab S8 Ultra has the exact same chipset as the other two less expensive models — the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ — you can get it extra super-powered by getting up to 16GB of RAM if you're willing to dish out even more money.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Best value Great battery life The most recent iteration of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite takes a lot of the advanced features of the Tab S8 lineup and shrinks them down to a more manageable size and budget. It's an excellent midrange tablet that can do a little bit of everything, including drawing and taking notes, since it does come with an S Pen. Pros S Pen included

Great battery life Cons Underpowered for extensive multitasking $350 at Samsung $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy

If you don't need something super-powered like Samsung's premium tablets but still want something with a good display and like having a stylus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is the Goldilocks tablet for you.

While the 10.4-inch LCD may not have the deep and rich contrast that OLED screens in the higher-end tablets have, its 2000 x 1200px resolution is very crisp and clear, making it an excellent screen for watching media content. It can be a little cramped and underpowered if you're trying to do some intensive multitasking, but it's more than capable of doing some light tasks and looking good while doing it.

Its greatest strength is its 11-hour battery life thanks to its energy-efficient Snapdragon 720G chipset. Of course, you can get even more time out of the battery if you aren't using it for hours and hours on end; with average use, you should be able to have the tablet by your side for almost a full day before needing to plug it in. And with the included S Pen, you can easily draw or jot down notes.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Compact power The smallest Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may not be as big and bold as the other tablets in the S-series lineup, but it still features a premium design, a 120Hz display, an S Pen stylus, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. If you don't mind a smaller LCD screen, it's not a bad price to get a taste of premium power. Pros Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Good battery life

S Pen included Cons A little small for intensive multitasking

LCD screen $700 at Samsung $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

The standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the smallest and cheapest of the Tab S8 lineup, which means it's easily the most portable of the bunch. The 11-inch screen is still an excellent display for watching movies (even if it's only an LCD), but if you like to multitask extensively, you may find it a little cramped, like we did when we reviewed the Galaxy Tab S8.

With the S Pen included with the tablet and the power and performance you get with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside, the tablet is pretty versatile and capable of handling most things you throw at it. Even though it's smaller, it still has some excellent battery life, meaning most people should be able to get a full day out of the tablet with average use.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Fantastic budget option Good price and screen size The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers pretty great value thanks to its very affordable price. It won't really work as a productivity device, but it's excellent for basic tasks like web browsing and media consumption. Pros Affordable

A decent-sized display

Runs Android 13 Cons A bit sluggish

Bad multitasking $330 at Samsung $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

As noted in our Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 review, this tablet is well-suited for basic tasks. If you're looking for a tablet that can help you browse the web, scroll through social media, or watch your favorite content, then the very affordable price point will likely make you smile. The 10.5-inch LCD is a nice size for those activities, too.

The good news is that although the hardware may not be the most powerful, it can run Android 13, giving it a bit more longevity than the cheaper Tab A7 Lite. Also, the battery life is pretty good, so you won't have to run to the charger constantly. In fact, it's one of our favorite kid tablets.

Source: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Cheapest option For watching Netflix and not much else Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite might not be the most impressive Android tablet around, but if you're after value and don't mind its compact size, it's a great choice. While it doesn't offer much processing power, it's perfect for watching shows and browsing social media. Pros Very cheap

Very portable Cons Very sluggish

No more Android updates coming $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

If you need something as cheap as possible, the Samsung Tab A7 Lite is incredibly affordable. But, of course, don't expect much in the way of power — this tablet is best as just a straight-up media consumption device. The 8.7-inch LCD isn't even full HD, which is a bit of a bummer, but not too noticeable on a screen this size. The good news is that being so small compared to other tablets makes it extremely portable.

Bottom line

We know the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is a little pricey, but it has everything you want in a good Android tablet: a big beautiful display that's great for multitasking and watching your favorite movies; tons of power and performance to handle any task, and it's still portable enough to carry around with relative ease.

If you don't quite need the power and performance of the Tab S8 lineup but still want a tablet that gives you a decent experience for productivity and pleasure, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite (2022) fits right in the Goldilocks zone. It still includes an S Pen, which is great for jotting down notes, editing PDFs, or drawing. In addition, its 10.4-inch LCD is a great display for watching your favorite movies or TV shows.