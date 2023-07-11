Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means there are savings galore on some of the best tech products around, including Samsung-made devices. That's good news for tech enthusiasts like yourself because Samsung devices usually don't come too cheap o their own, and sales can be few and far between. Smart Amazon shoppers know that Prime Day is one of the best times to buy new tech, and this year is no different. Whether you're looking for a new phone, tablet, Chromebooks, or even wireless earbuds, these are the best Prime Day deals on Samsung devices.

The absolute best Prime Day Samsung deals

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $350 $450 Save $100 Samsung's Galaxy A54 is a truly impressive mid-range Android phone, and it's $100 off for Prime Day — its lowest price ever. With a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display that always looks smooth and crisp, and a tremendous 50MP primary camera, you're getting flagship features in a phone for a fraction of the price. $350 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $950 $1200 Save $250 If you're looking for the best Android phone money can buy, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is it. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and equipped with a 6.8-inch 120hz AMOLED display that looks absolutely stunning, it's an absolute workhorse that can get any of your daily tasks done. Add in the excellent included S Pen stylus and fantastic battery life, and there's no reason not to get in on the 256GB storage model since it's $250 off for Prime Day. $950 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 $260 $430 Save $170 The 2022 refresh of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite typically sits right in the sweet spot below the costly, high-end tablets, but with this awesome Prime Day deal that saves you $170, it's priced like a budget tablet for the first time. With the efficient and powerful Snapdragon 720G as the brains, a great 10.4-inch display, and support for S Pen and Samsung DeX, it's the all-around tablet of your dreams. $260 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $65 $150 Save $85 While its bean shape is strange, picking up a pair of the Samsung Galaxy Live Buds for less than $70 makes perfect sense. The buds are comfortable and sound great. Plus, they have stellar voice calling capabilities and active noise canceling, so they're perfect for eliminating those annoying drone-y sounds that can leak through while listening to your favorite tunes. $65 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $160 $280 Save $120 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a refined upgrade to the phenomenal Watch 4. Sapphire glass makes Samsung's newest wearable more durable, and its larger battery makes it easier to get through the day without charging. This Prime Day deal sees the Galaxy Watch 5 at its lowest price ever, making it the perfect time to pick up a smartwatch to pair with your Samsung phone. $160 at Amazon

This is just the tip of the Prime Day iceberg! More Samsung devices have slashed prices, so keep on reading to see more Samsung phone, tablet, smartwatch, and Chromebook deals.

Best Prime Day Samsung phone deals

Samsung has been known to be a little stingy with deals on its phones (especially the newest ones) that aren't centered around trade-ins. Surprisingly, some of the best Prime Day phone deals are on Samsung phones this year.

The Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage has been knocked to only $600, making it one of Prime Day's best small phone deals. The Galaxy S23 fixed the main problem with the Galaxy S22 (which is also on sale today) by having a noticeably better battery life. So, it's a flagship worth carrying around. Of course, don't forget about the middle child of the Galaxy S23+, as you can pick it up during Amazon Prime Day for a significant discount. A Galaxy S23+ with 512 GB of internal storage (the highest amount you can get) will only run your $860 today and tomorrow, which is a 22% discount from its normal $1,200 price tag.

It's not just the S23 series that is seeing massive sales, as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are also discounted for Prime Day. We know that the new versions of these phones are likely to be announced "in late July" at Galaxy Unpacked, so that's likely why the sales are pretty huge. Still, picking up a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for only $1,100 (normally $1,800) is nothing to laugh at. It's such a powerful workhorse phone as it is, regardless of the updates that may (or may not) come with the upcoming version of the device.

Best Prime Day Samsung tablet deals

There's no doubt that Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets, ranging from very affordable budget tablets to expensive productivity-focused tablets to tablets that are perfect for kids. The good news is Amazon's Prime Day has granted us some of the best prices we've seen on Samsung tablets to date. It's a great time to pick one up for your work, that aspiring student of yours, or something for your kids to watch their favorite Netflix shows on.

The Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are both reliable budget-friendly tablets that are best served for consuming media content. The Tab A8, in particular, is a pretty good bang for your buck, even at its normal price tag of $330. Right now, you can get it for only $180. For a tablet with a sharp and clear 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD that measures 10.5 inches, Android 13, and access to all the best apps the Google Play Store offers, that's plenty of value.

If you are looking for a workhorse tablet that can do everything from work to games, Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S8+ is the only high-end Android tablet we believe people should buy in 2023. Its large and stunning 12.4-inch OLED display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it one of the best displays you can get in a tablet today. Plus, it comes with an S Pen, meaning taking notes, drawing, or working more precisely than ever before is easy. Usually $900, it's certainly not a tablet for everyone, but Prime Day has knocked it down to only $600 for the event, which matches the lowest price we've ever seen on the workhorse tablet.

Lastly, when we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, our biggest criticism was its high-price point for a decidedly mid-range tablet, which made it hard to recommend. Prime Day has changed all that. You'll find the model with 256GB of storage on Sale for only $400 for Amazon's big event, which makes it even cheaper than the normal price of the standard 64GB model. It's the lowest price the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has ever been, and its discounted price makes it worth what you're getting now.

Best Prime Day Samsung wireless earbuds deals

When it comes to wireless earbuds to use with your Samsung phones or tablets, nothing comes close to the convenience of the best Samsung earbuds. Designed specifically to work within Samsung's little ecosystem, their earbuds offer active noise-canceling (ANC) and a decent sound profile.

The most impressive sale on Samsung's earbuds on Prime Day so far has to be the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, as they have dropped to only $65 — $15 cheaper than we've ever caught them on sale before.

Although they are a little older than some of their newer earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live have a unique bean-shaped design, which can look strange but comfortable in your ears. Plus, unlike most other true wireless earbuds, they put the speaker at the bottom of the device, making them incredible for taking voice calls. That's not something we can say about all wireless earbuds, even in 2023. They do offer ANC, although it's not as good as higher-end models; it dulls those consistent monotone frequencies like the hum of an AC unit or the drone of cars going by pretty well, but the open-ear design will naturally not be the best seal. Still, at only $65, they are super easy to recommend to anyone looking for a pair of wireless earbuds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the company's mid-tier wireless earbuds and do provide they deliver a solid audio experience and a pretty great voice performance as well. The 5 hours of battery life with ANC enabled is decent, and you can stretch that closer to 8 hours if you don't use ANC. All in all, picking up the Galaxy Buds 2 for $100 isn't a bad deal, but we feel it's worth mentioning that we have seen this dip down to $90 before. There's no telling if this deal will get even sweeter as Prime Day continues, but keep an eye on this one to go even lower because we know that it has before.

Best Prime Day Samsung Chromebooks deals

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go $190 $300 Save $110 $190 at Amazon

Samsung produces top-of-the-line laptops with both Windows and Chrome OS. Their Chromebooks series is expanding, offering a wider variety of lightweight options for consumers. Additionally, the Phone Hub feature enables seamless integration with Android phones, making the Best Samsung Chromebooks an ideal choice for Android users.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go features a 14-inch HD display with an anti-glare finish, LED backlight, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 220 nits of brightness at peak. While its display may not be as impressive as those found in other Galaxy Chromebooks, it's important to consider its overall affordability. Weighing in at just 3.2 pounds and measuring only 0.63 inches thin, it's incredibly easy to carry around all day. Despite its compact size, it still boasts two USB-C ports, one USB-A 3.2, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Amazon Prime Day has slashed the price of the Samsung Chromebook Go significantly, offering a nearly 40% discount making the price only $190. For that price, it's turning out to be one of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals you'll find this year!

Best Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals

The slashed prices on Samsung's Galaxy Watch series are shaping up to be some of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals to jump on this year, offering some truly amazing prices.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is our top pick when it comes to the best smartwatches, and it improves on nearly every aspect of its predecessor. It's usually the price point of $280 is already some pretty good value, which means today's price of only $160 makes this a steal! Samsung's custom W920 chipset paired with a gigabyte and a half of RAM and access to the latest Wear OS 3.5 makes the Galaxy Watch 5 truly a treat to strap on. Plus, it measures all the health metrics you've come to expect from a smartwatch in 2023.

We've also spotted the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a bit of a discount, and while we reviewed the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, we did point out a significant amount of its flaws. It does have a really solid build quality and a few more premium smartwatch functions. Picking it up for $400 ($50 off its normal price) isn't a bad deal if you like what it offers.